Celebrities
Tristan Thompson Says Relationship With Ex-Fling Maralee Nichols Was ‘Based On Sex’
New court documents reveal Tristan Thompson conceding his relationship with Maralee Nichols was a three-month relationship ‘based on sex.’
Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, has apparently admitted to his hooking up with Maralee Nichols as actually a three-months-long sexual affair at hotels, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Tristan had already admitted to sleeping with the Texas trainer, but the paternity test she ordered for the baby boy she welcomed Dec. 1 has not yet been confirmed to be Tristan or not.
New information, however, has been revealed via court documents, which explain that while Tristan first shared that he had sex with the trainer several times around his 30th birthday in March (around the time he was dating Khloe), he’s now conceding that he and Maralee met up numerous times over three months for sexual encounters.
The court documents further indicated that Tristan communicated with Maralee via Snapchat under the username “blkjesus00” to discuss when and where they would meet up for sex. Maralee currently wants the paternity suit to be handled in California — alleging the pair met and often hooked up in California — while Tristan desires for it to be situated in Houston, Texas, where he would pay less child support. Maralee also alleges Tristan offered her $75,000 in hush money to cover up the details and get an abortion.
“Contrary to Petitioner’s many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship,” Tristan stated in the latest court filing. “We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time. “Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only.”
He went on, “From December 2020 through March 2021, we saw other on such a basis. We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application.”
Tristan also acknowledged in the new documents that he met Maralee at “someone’s house” in late November or early December 2020 and that she came to his Los Angeles home on “maybe two occasions” but still insists he didn’t have sex with her in California. “I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” he wrote in the filing. “Petitioner constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality. I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”
He went on to explain the nature of their relationship. “As I stated, our relationship was based on sex. We would not have seen each other in Houston if we were not going to have sex. We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”
Celebrities
Flavor Flav’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rapper & Reality Star’s 7 Children
Flavor Flav is well known for his rap career, foray into reality TV, and iconic ‘yeah boy!’ catchphrase. He also has seven beloved children. Find out more about them here.
Flavor Flav, 61, née William Jonathan Drayton Jr., is best known for his time as a rapper and hype man in the group Public Enemy, a hip hop duo he co-founded in the ’80s with he and his friend Carlton Ridenhour, aka “Chuck D.” In addition to fighting the power, Flav went on to star in several Vh1 reality series, including The Surreal Life, Strange Life, and Flavor of Love.
Although Flav has had his ups and downs with the law and his share of family drama, he’s been able to build better relationships with his seven children he shares with three different women.
Me and my 7 children-Quanah-William-Shanique-Da’Zyna-Kayla-Karren-karma all Drayton’s & I’m proud of every last one pic.twitter.com/Gns69JfYUu
— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 17, 2014
Shanique, Karren, and Karla Drayton
Me and my doughter’s from left to right Karren Drayton Kayla Drayton Da’Zyna Drayton Shanique Drayton at mom house pic.twitter.com/RmIvw9pH1b
— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 17, 2014
Shanique, Karren, and Karla are the children Flav shares with ex Karen Ross, whom he dated in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The couple faced many challenges during their time together, as Flav plead guilty to assaulting her in 1991. He subsequently spent 30 days in jail and lost custody of his children. Following the incident, Flav’s family also staged an intervention after domestic violence and numerous drug charges were filed against him. Since then, Flav had various child support issues, often refusing to pay, but he has made an effort to be a bigger presence in his girls’ lives, posting numerous pictures with them on social media.
Da’Zyna Drayton
Da’Zyna, born Feb. 23, 1992, is Flav’s child he shares with Angie Parker, who he dated after Karen. According to Da’Zyna’s very active Instagram, she and her dad remain in each others’ good graces, posting numerous photos together. The two faced their difficulties back during the first season of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York when Da’Zyna confronted her father over his years of neglect/not paying child support for her growing up. “I know I’m all over the place, but I’m still that phone call away,” Flav said, per The Source.
“Growing up was hard,” Da’Zyna said. “It was very hard. It was not fun half the time. I had to deal with bullies and fighting. I had bumps and bruises. You not being there and stuff…it was a lot.” She went on to tell her dad she was homeless at one point and explained how “hard” the situation was for her. Flav clearly took in the message, wiping tears from his eyes and seemingly spending a lot more time with his daughter since then.
Quanah Drayton
Like his sister, Quanah has also appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York with his dad, and seems to be unafraid to step out in the spotlight. “I’m used to having them on TV with me, but now I get to be on TV with them,” Flav said during a panel for the show in 2019, speaking highly of his kids.
According to Quanah’s Facebook, he’s also interested in following in his dad’s footsteps, noting in his bio that he’s an “artist,” adding a microphone and music notes emojis.
William Drayton
William, Flav’s other son he shares with Angie, likes to keep things pretty low-key in his life, although he also appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York with his siblings. Angie, like Karen, denounced Flav for neglecting his children, taking issue with the rapper refusing to pay child support. She also approached the court in 2014 for Flav to pay more than $111,186 in child support — an amount that had accrued over some time.
Karma Drayton
Karma is Flav’s child he shares with his wife Liz Trujillo, whom he’s been with for quite some time. Flav and Liz have had their many ups and downs, as Liz announced on a 2013 episode of Couples Therapy that she wasn’t aware of Flav signing his dating show contracts for Flavor of Love Seasons 1 and 2. They welcome their son Karma in 2007, and Flav has shared many sweet photos of he and his son to social media.
Jordan
Jordan, who was born in 2019, is a child Flav shares with his former assistant, Kate Gammell. Kate filed a paternity suit in 2019 in the Los Angeles County courts and it was confirmed Flav is the father of the child. “Jordan is not getting any child support from Flavor, and I needed money for Jordan’s everyday needs,” Kate shared in an interview with HipHopDx in 2019. “So, I decided to pull out the merch and sell it to help my son and give a percentage to Children’s Hospital.”
Celebrities
Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Twin In Green For Romantic NYC Date Night
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves rocked stylish green outfits while going out to enjoy a late night appearance in support of ‘Sing 2,’ which will hit theaters next week.
Matthew McConaughey, 52, and his wife Camila Alves, 39, stepped out of their hotel in New York city on Dec. 14 to go on outing in support of Sing 2. The actor, who stars in the film, which comes out next week, was wearing a green blazer over a white top, green pants, and black and white shoes during the outing while his pretty spouse wore her own green outfit. Hers included a long green and white plaid jacket/shirt and white top under a black blazer and baggy black pants with black heeled boots.
The beauty also added a matching green knit paperboy-style cap that perfectly topped the look and both spouses wore white face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID pandemic. They were photographed while walking out of their hotel door and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they looked straight ahead. Camila was also seen wearing glasses earlier in the day when she and Matthew were seen out and about separately.
One day before their latest outing, Matthew and Camila attended the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles, CA and they again rocked matching outfits. His included a tan blazer and vest over a black shirt and tan pants and hers included a lighter tan sleeveless halter-style top dress with ruffles. He added black shiny shoes to his fashion choice while she added heels and they both happily posed on the carpet of the event with smiles.
Matthew and Camila, who got married in 2012 and share three kids together, have been known as one of Hollywood’s most lovely couples and back in Sept., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what the “secret” to their marriage is. “Relationships are work, but I choose love,” she said I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”
“But when you’re doing the work, what do you choose?” she went on. “That’s the question that it’s really important for people to ask when you’re working in your relationship, what do you choose? And for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”
Celebrities
Ariana Grande Hits ‘The Voice’ Stage In Gorgeous Yellow Dress For Finale Performance
Even though Ariana Grande has no artists left in the competition on season 21 of ‘The Voice,’ she was still a big part of the show’s Dec. 14 finale! The singer took the stage to perform her latest hit with Kid Cudi.
Ariana Grande pulled double duty during The Voice finale on Dec. 14! Not only was the singer in her big red chair as a coach, but she also took the stage for a performance. Ariana was joined by Kid Cudi onstage, and they sang their duet “Just Look Up” from the Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up. The song was just released earlier this month, and this was the first time that the two publicly performed it.
As always, Ari wowed with her outfit for the performance, changing into a second ensemble from her show look. She wore a strapless yellow dress with a bow on the back. She also had on black gloves. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a high ponytail.
This was Ariana’s first season as a coach on The Voice, but unfortunately, she had no artists left in the finale. Ariana’s final artists, Jim & Sasha Allen, were eliminated during the semi-finals on the Dec. 7 episode. However, that meant she got to breathe easy during the finale and just focus on enjoying all of the star-studded performances — including her own. Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Walker Hayes, Jennifer Lopez, and more also hit the stage to sing during the two-hour live show.
Meanwhile, Ariana’s fellow coaches — John, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson — all have at least one singer left in the finale. Kelly has two artists, Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, and so does Blake, with Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham representing his team. John has one contestant left, Jershika Maple after she received the Instant Save vote in the semi-finals.
Of course, all three coaches are no strangers to winning this show. Blake has won eight of his past 20 seasons as a coach, including the most recent season (20) earlier this year, while John has one win throughout five seasons and Kelly has three wins from her seven seasons. So far, it has not been confirmed which coaches will be returning for the show’s 22nd season. However, NBC did reveal that the show will only be airing one season a year (in the fall) from now on, so The Voice will not be returning until Sept. 2022.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
