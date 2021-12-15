Bitcoin
When will the Largest Ethereum (ETH) Contract of $33.5 Billion-Beacon Chain Staking Unlock?
- The largest ETH contract ever-the Beacon Chain still remains locked.
- The staking contract values 8,641,954 ETH worth of #33.5 Billion .
- Seems a completely new developed hard fork is necessary for unlocking it.
To my astonishment, indeed, to everyone’s astonishment, yes you folks have read the title correctly. And so, yes it’s true.
The largest Ethereum (ETH) contract ever, the Beacon Chain staking contract is actually kept silent as it’s currently locked up. Let’s dig deeper.
The Trapped Contract
Usually random Twitter users tweeting regarding something in the crypto industry may often be considered as bull shit.
However, a closer research into it took me to the fact that it’s actually true. And so, the Twitter username, Tomer Strolight tweets, stating 8,641,954 are trapped in the largest ETH contract, the Beacon Chain.
Furthermore, the tweet mentions that the only possible way to unlock this contract is to develop a completely new hard fork.
On the other hand, the irony is that even though the contract will remain locked, investors are still pouring in despite knowing the fact well. It might be the thought that for sure the hard fork would be developed as no one is ready to waste $33.5 Billion worth of ETH.
The Beacon Chain Staking Contract
The Beacon Chain is actually an Ethereum 2.0 based staking contract, launched by the fourth quarter of 2020.
In addition, the Beacon Chain will be the first contract to devise staking on ETH based upon the proof-of-stake (PoS). Also, the minimum investment upon the contract is 32 ETH.
Furthermore, the Beacon Chain is actually soon expected to merge together with the Ethereum Mainnet soon. However this will take place within the first half of 2022.
Blockademia Coefficient Benefits of Blockchain-Based Documentation with Croatian Authorities
Pula, Croatia, 15th December, 2021,
The Blockademia team has attended Linder Media’s “48 hours” annual event, which took place on November 25th at the Park Plaza Histria Hotel in Pula, and had the opportunity to meet entrepreneurs and politicians.
After Blockademia’s project presentation, the meeting successfully led to a close connection with the mayor of Split, Dr. Ivica Puljak, and Dr. Ernest Vlačić, Professor at University of Zagreb who showed interest in the applications and promise of blockchain technology for anti-fraud systems, spearheaded by Blockademia.
Blockademia is a Cardano-based Croatian startup using blockchain technology to uniquely authenticate documents, primarily to fight certificate fraud and eliminate complex and inefficient document verification processes.
Blockademia’s platform has originally been created to facilitate universities and educational institutions at issuing official certificates and degrees but, given Blockademia’s significant utility and reliability, the program has attracted the attention of private and public institutions too and now counts numerous private and business subscribers.
The mayor of Split, Croatia, Dr. Ivica Puljak, has also agreed on how Blockademia’s system adoption would simplify and secure the supply of legal registration documents like property ownership certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, contracts and also public documents like city-owned companies and administrative reports. Conversations about deeper integrations in local systems are ongoing, which could make it the first time that blockchain technology is used in government bureaucracy.
Blockademia’s decentralized platform ensures the transparency of the document issuing process thanks to a constantly updated Proof-of-Truth consensus mechanism, making it ideal to guarantee simple online access to documents for citizens, and eliminate any possibility of falsification.
Users only need to upload the document, while the system will record a unique hash into the blockchain, which is going to be transferred as metadata. Users, or those intended to visualize the document, will then be able to access the certificate with a QR code. Simple, secure and unbreakable.
“Blockademia aims to eliminate any kind of document fraud,” says Goran Težak, President of Blockademia. “Thanks to its decentralized consensus mechanism, blockchain offers the most efficient technology to uniquely identify files. Having the opportunity to discuss a topic such as public documents safety with Croatian mayors and businessmen was incredibly exciting and sets the stage for changing bureaucracy as we know it.”
About Blockademia
Croatian startup Blockademia is a new Proof-of-truth® document verification system powered by the Cardano blockchain. Blockademia enables Publishers to issue documents such as diplomas, certificates, attestations, etc. in a fast and easy way, while end users can prove their authenticity using the immutable, lasting and secure entries on the Cardano blockchain.
“Cute Dog” Coin Mochi Inu ($MOCHI) Bridges Gap Between Memecoins and Decentralized Finance
New York, USA / NY, 15th December, 2021, Chainwire
Mochi Inu ($MOCHI) is the latest entry into the memecoin ecosystem and differentiates itself by successfully combining both memecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi), two of the most popular crypto subsectors, into a single coherent ecosystem. In addition, Mochi will soon enable community members to earn staking rewards and accumulate Mochi tokens at a discounted rate from a bond marketplace.
Memecoins, which are primarily community-driven, have gained significant momentum during the past two years. DeFi has also emerged as a trailblazing sector in cryptocurrency, with a current total value locked (TVL) of approximately $260 billion (Source: DeFiLlama).
“The protocol is designed to help ordinary people participate in crypto and overcome many of the obstacles they face in traditional markets,” said Azeem Ahmed, founder of Mochi Inu. “Unlike meme stocks, which seem often suppressed, the Mochi DeFi-memecoin ecosystem has free markets where every user has equal access. And unlike other memecoins, Mochi is backed by a DeFi protocol that can include staking, bond markets and stablecoins.”
The Mochi coin is run and governed by code built on decentralized infrastructure that enables truly free markets for users. Unlike most cryptocurrency, where purchases are made at market prices, Mochi bond markets may enable users to hedge against volatility by buying Mochi token bonds at discounted rates, which can be automatically staked to start earning rewards. And unlike many complicated decentralized applications that can be difficult to navigate, Mochi Inu has a simple and easy-to-use interface.
Mochi Inu was developed to bridge the gap between memecoins and DeFi, providing users with a cute “doggy” meme coin plus access to a decentralized finance ecosystem.
Mochi Inu is an autonomously governed, non-custodial, decentralized finance protocol with a “cute doggy” meme coin community. MOCHI can be tracked on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Additional information is available at mochi.fi.
Bank of England Terms Bitcoin (BTC) as ‘Trash’!
- The Bank of England terms Bitcoin (BTC) as useless and completely trashy.
- The bank warns people that crypto investments are risky.
- BTC has possibilities of dropping dead to zero on the whole.
Anti-crypto movements still persist these days. True to the fact, as banks around the world are actually at present trying to come together and incorporate the crypto sector into them, the Bank of England still seems to not understand the real deal.
In spite of all this, the Bank of England terms that Bitcoin (BTC) is actually useless and just trash. Furthermore, the Bank gives out warnings for investors who are into BTC avidly.
In addition they also reveal the fact there are high possibilities for BTC to come down to zero!
BTC to Drop to Zero!
The basic question forth by the Bank of England is what kind of a value the so called digital gold, BTC has. Obviously, it’s known the truth of BTC is that it is not stable and will dwindle either up or down.
Moreover, BTC hit it’s ATH in the month of November, soaring upto $67K. However, upon the recent market crash which still persists ever since the widespread of Omicron, BTC stumbled down.
And so right now, at the time of writing, BTC stands at a price of $47K. Evidently, this is still low for BTC.
Likewise, the deputy governor of the Bank of England, Sir John Cunliffe states that banks instead have to be ready to withstand and handle any sorts of financial instability which may occur due to the crypto industry. Furthermore, he terms that BTC has higher chances of even dropping dead to zero, which is in fact theoretically true.
Views of Thomas Belsham
One of the staff of Bank of England who works in the media division states that BTC is more unique and has lesser real life uses compared to fiat money.
In addition to this, he showcases that BTC owners generally don’t use their BTC actually for anything, instead they just keep on holding them as a value.
Also, owners of BTC just visualize BTC as BTC and nothing more than that, utters Belsham. Accordingly, he puts forth as BTC doesn’t imply any actual real life usage, as no one is willing to, BTC truly is trash he comments.
