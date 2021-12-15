News
Why the Patriots must land the first punch against the Colts
FOXBORO — There are heavyweight fights, and then there’s what awaits the Patriots Saturday night in Indianapolis.
A well-rested, well-coached football team similarly built to out-muscle its opponents. A history of healthy hate, and playoff positioning at stake. The potential for a rivalry renewed.
After a three-year break, the Pats and Colts are at it again.
Despite winning a league-high seven straight, the AFC-leading Patriots are slated as underdogs heading into the Circle City this weekend. Here’s why.
The Colts boast the NFL’s best rushing attack by DVOA, Football Outsiders’ all-encompassing efficiency metric that factors opponent quality and game situations. Defensively, they lead the league in takeaways and own a top-5 run defense. After a 1-4 start, Indy has revived its season with an age-old formula: winning the turnover battle and playing from ahead.
On Monday, Bill Belichick called the Colts the best first-quarter team in the league. While their season-long statistics don’t back Belichick up, they’ve yielded zero first-quarter points the past four weeks, and own the second-highest first-quarter scoring offense in football.
Pats starting right tackle Trent Brown shared Tuesday that studying the Colts (7-6) on film has felt like watching an undefeated team. To keep their own undefeated streak alive, the Patriots recognize they can’t afford an early deficit in Indy.
“Once they get on top,” Pats safety Adrian Phillips said Tuesday, “it’s going to be hard to come back from that.”
This, of course, is what the Colts want. On Monday, linebacker Bobby Okereke revealed Indy wants to make the Patriots one-dimensional and put the game on Mac Jones’ shoulders. It won’t take long to learn shutting down the Pats’ running game — and vice versa.
“That first quarter dictates what the game’s gonna be,” Phillips said. “You always wanna start fast, and everybody talks about starting fast, but this is the best team at starting fast. So when we get out there, we have to make sure that we’re ready for whatever they throw at us because they throw a lot of stuff at teams in the first quarter. And that’s how they get up in those games.”
The Colts’ running game is a weapon unto itself, though its success has also mitigated the risk incurred by asking Carson Wentz to lead their passing game. Indianapolis has dropped every game quarterback Wentz has turned the ball over, including a 38-31 heartbreaker to the Bucs last month, their only loss since Halloween. Wentz, a reclamation project under head coach Frank Reich, has thrown 22 touchdowns to five interceptions, but also fumbled seven times.
The faster the Patriots can stop Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, the faster Wentz should unravel.
“They’re gonna run that. I think that’s just what they’re gonna do. Everybody knows it,” Pats linebacker Dont’a Hightower said before later adding: “Whether it’s the first quarter or the fourth quarter, they’re gonna keep running the ball until something pops out. And it usually does.”
Still, the Patriots are expecting an early changeup. Players credited the Colts’ first-quarter success to clever game-planning and understanding that defenses will key on Taylor. So over the first 10 to 15 plays, Indy’s staff regularly scripts a few tendency breakers to exploit their opponent’s tunnel vision.
“Sometimes it’s not going to Taylor and using him as a decoy. Then it’s springing him loose or different kinds of passes,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty. “We’ve just got to be ready for them looking to take advantage of us in certain defenses and situations to get a big play.”
Pats defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington noted those wrinkles don’t necessarily extend to the passing game. The Colts execute a wide variety of rushing plays to spring Taylor behind what Phillips called one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Even a simple hand-off might surprise.
“Obviously they’ll be a game plan team. We’ll have to see exactly what they do, how they attack us. But outside, misdirection, they do it all,” Covington said Monday. “So we have to be ready.”
Offensively, the Patriots can at least bank on facing a fairly vanilla Colts defense. Instead of wrinkles, the Colts favor a straightforward approach: four down linemen, sparse blitzing, heavy zone coverage and rallying to the ball. After upheaval in their front office and coaching staff, that is perhaps the Colts’ only calling card from the rivalry days of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
That is unless Saturday’s game goes down to the wire and ripples into the playoffs.
“We know what they do well, they know what we do well,” McCourty said. “It’ll be a battle of wills out there Saturday night.”
Ravens film study: With QB Lamar Jackson ailing, here’s how Tyler Huntley can help the offense
As Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes considered all that quarterback Tyler Huntley had accomplished in three quarters of emergency duty Sunday — 71.1% accuracy, 270 passing yards and a 99.7 passer rating, all career highs — he thought back to his own humble beginnings.
“I was a backup at one point in time,” Bynes said after a 24-22 road loss to the Cleveland Browns, one marred by starter Lamar Jackson’s early departure after a sprained ankle. “We all were backups at one point in time, searching for an opportunity. This is just an opportunity. It’s just one to show what he can do and can’t do in this league. He’s looking forward to the challenge. We all want to accept the challenge. ‘Snoop’ stepped up today.”
The Ravens (8-5) hope to have Jackson back for Sunday’s showdown against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3). Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson, who was carted off the field after inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him on a scramble early in the second quarter, avoided a high-ankle sprain. “If he can go,” Harbaugh said, “he’ll go.”
But if Jackson can’t, the Ravens will turn once more to Huntley, their promising second-year backup. Coaches, teammates and even opponents have praised his command of the offense and athletic ability. The former Utah star and undrafted rookie has not put much on tape ― just one start, six appearances and 189 offensive snaps over his young career — but certain trends have already started to develop. Here’s what stands out from Huntley’s play this season.
1. He’s got a quick trigger.
This is maybe the most glaring difference between the Ravens’ starting quarterback and backup quarterback. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, only five qualifying quarterbacks this season have a longer average time to throw than Jackson (2.96 seconds) — and only three quarterbacks have a faster average time to throw than Huntley in his slowest qualifying game (2.59 seconds).
Partly because of the Ravens’ play-action-heavy approach, partly because of his scrambling ability, Jackson has five games this season in which his average time to throw was at least three seconds, a relative eternity in the NFL. Huntley, meanwhile, took 2.59 seconds and 2.47 seconds per drop-back against the Bears in Week 11 and Browns on Sunday, respectively. (The Ravens’ quarterback shortage in Chicago, where Jackson was out with an illness, and their big early hole in Cleveland no doubt affected their game plan.)
Considering his quick pace, Huntley’s typical passing range is also more confined. According to Sports Info Solutions, 29 of his 36 attempts against Chicago traveled 10 air yards or fewer — the distance a ball travels downfield on a passing play — and 23 went for 5 air yards or fewer. On Sunday, 29 of Huntley’s 38 attempts went for 10 air yards or fewer.
Compare that with Jackson, who can be reluctant at times to throw check-downs and quick hitters. In three quarters Sunday, Huntley finished with more passes of 5 air yards or fewer (22) than Jackson has had in all but two games this season: his comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts (24) and his loss to the blitz-happy Miami Dolphins (23).
2. He’s a dual threat.
This is maybe the most obvious similarity between the Ravens’ starting quarterback and backup quarterback. Jackson is averaging 6 yards per carry, over about 11 rushing attempts per game. Huntley is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, with 13 rushing attempts over his past seven quarters.
Jackson will almost always be the most elusive ball-carrier in any game — according to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced 29 missed tackles on carries this season — but Huntley has some shake and bake, too. On a second-and-20 scramble midway through the third quarter Sunday, he eluded five Browns defenders and, according to Next Gen Stats, traveled 53.5 yards before sliding safely for a 13-yard gain.
“The way he looked, he might have been faster than Lamar,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Sunday. “The guy was playing pretty well. He looked like he was not starting his second game of the season. It was good with efficiency and running out when he needed to, and he was ready to take off at any moment.”
All of Huntley’s rushing production Sunday came on improvised runs — he scrambled five times for 49 yards and took a 4-yard loss on a zone-read play — but he’s proven useful on designed runs, too.
Against Chicago, he nearly slithered through a wave of Bears defenders on a third-and-5 keeper late in the second quarter, only to be stopped 2 yards short by inside linebacker Alec Ogletree. A couple of minutes later, on fourth-and-1, Huntley patiently set up his blocks on another quarterback run, gaining 8 yards to help set up another field goal by kicker Justin Tucker.
3. Mark Andrews is his safety blanket.
After Andrews had eight catches for 73 yards on 10 targets in the Ravens’ comeback win over the Bears, the star tight end called the game a “coming-out party” for Huntley.
Against Cleveland, Huntley kept their personal party going. After Jackson started 2-for-2 for 4 yards when targeting Andrews, Huntley finished 9-for-9 for 111 yards and one touchdown. Six of those completions to Andrews went for first downs, including two fourth-down conversions.
For the season, Huntley has a 102.6 passer rating when targeting Andrews. Take away his one interception in Chicago — an unlucky deflection off the hands of a sliding Andrews and into the lap of an unwitting, diving Tashaun Gipson — and the rating jumps to 124.6. According to Pro Football Reference, Jackson’s rating this season when targeting Andrews is just 80.9, dragged down by six interceptions. Over the previous two seasons, it was 112.1.
“You see it — you see how well he played,” Andrews said Sunday of Huntley. “He was slicing and dicing, man. Obviously, we wish we would’ve won this game. But for ‘Snoop’ [Huntley] and this offense and this team, we fought. We fought to the very end. There’s a lot of teams that would’ve given up in that situation. There’s a lot of positive.”
4. He can help Rashod Bateman make plays downfield.
As Jackson’s production fell off in recent weeks, so did Bateman’s. After an encouraging second half in an upset loss to the Miami Dolphins, the first-round pick had three catches for 29 yards against the Bears, four catches for 31 yards against the Browns in Week 12 and no catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And through the first half of Sunday’s game, he was targeted just once — by Huntley, not Jackson.
But when Huntley started looking for Bateman deep, good things started happening. That had been the case in Chicago, too, where Bateman drew two pass-interference penalties in the second half on downfield passes for a combined 38 yards, and their connection only deepened Sunday.
On a first-and-10 play midway through the fourth quarter, with no deep safety shaded toward Bateman and Cleveland sending a five-man pressure package, Huntley threw a jump ball down the left sideline, trusting that Bateman would beat out cornerback Greedy Williams. He did, and nearly scored on the 36-yard catch-and-run.
Later in the quarter, on a crucial fourth-and-6, the Browns sent six pass rushers after Huntley, again leaving Bateman one-on-one with Williams on a vertical route down the left sideline, with no safety help. Bateman got a half-step on Williams, and Huntley’s deep shot was inch-perfect. One play after their 30-yard connection, Huntley found Andrews for an 8-yard touchdown that cut the Browns’ lead to 24-22.
It was a reminder not only of Bateman’s star potential but also of how the Ravens can punish aggressive defenses, something they’ve struggled to do in recent weeks.
“It’s never easy, especially watching [No.] 8 [Jackson] go down, but we knew ‘Snoop’ was ready,” Bateman said after finishing with seven catches for 103 yards, both career highs. “He proved it in the preseason. He proved it in Chicago when he came out on top with the ‘W.’ We have all the confidence in ‘Snoop,’ just like we do in 8. He knows we have his back, just like he has our back.”
Said Huntley: “I know all of my receivers are going to make a play for me if I give them the chance. I just have to give them the chance.”
Week 15
PACKERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Packers by 4 ½
Ski Wednesday: The perfect reconnection
Details on an Okemo “Save a friend’s ski life” trip:
Gear and more: The tiny town of Ludlow, Vt., is packed full of great ski shops. For boots, I always choose The Boot Pro (https://thebootpro.net) but there are others. Make sure they are Masterfit trained.
I’m also a fan of Tygart Mountain Sports (www.tygartmountainsports.com/#/) right across the street from The Boot Pro. A kind salesperson there took all the time Cathy needed to find just the right goggles and then – this really impressed me – refused to sell them to her until she went back and got her helmet to make sure they felt good with it. In an era when the town has certainly struggled (pandemic closings and more), he was the opposite of pushy, simply because he cared.
I also love Northern Ski Works (https://northernskiworks.com), where they not only have an incredible and trendy in the best way collection of ski wear, but also a wonderful sales woman who has long helped me find just the right thing – even when I was a little overweight. They love every skier and rider in there.
When and where to stay: Okemo Mountain Resort (www.okemo.com) is just up the hill from the tiny town, and slopeside is the name of the game there. I love the Jackson Gore base, but the Clock Tower base has great lodging too, and the many slopeside condos are great for those who want more privacy. There are outdoor winter pools and indoor pools as well, on mountain dining and more. Any errands you need to do downtown are truly just a five minute – at most – drive away.
If you can do midweek – do. I’ve skied their midweek for 30 years and cannot think of a time I’ve waited in a lift line or not found a spot in the café or base. Do note: Masks are required indoors other than when eating, and to sit down at a pub or restaurant indoors there, you must show proof of vaccination.
Other things: We fit in some holiday shopping and dining as well, visiting the Vermont Country Store, some cool smaller shops and savoring my must-eat when in Ludlow dinner of take out (they’ve not reopened for seating yet but I’m here to proclaim their take out just as great) Mojo Café (www.mojocafevt.com).
Ski Wednesday: Give ill-fitting gear the boot
It was a hot summer day and my friend Cathy and I were standing chest deep in the cool Atlantic water, chatting as we squinted into the sun.
Being who I am, we were talking about skiing. She, a lifelong skier and now retired from her teaching career, had backed off a bit from the sport.
Her feet hurt and were always cold, she told me that day. She had trouble turning on wider skis. She just wasn’t happy and comfortable on snow anymore, and wondered if her time was over.
“We’re going to fix all that,” I vowed to her.
Last week, we did.
How do you get a long-time ski loving friend who’s not feeling the love to reignite that romance?
I call it my “Ski Back Better” plan. Invest in your infrastructure (equipment), extend your access (better planning around tickets, lodging and such) and amp up your social program (reconnecting with ski friends, taking lessons to learn).
We made a big dent by heading up – midweek — to Ludlow, Vermont, where Okemo Mountain Resort and The Boot Pro team up to make all this super doable.
Here’s how the reclaiming of her ski love went.
We arrived in Ludlow mid-day on a Tuesday; our way of getting a lower price on lodging as well as finding slopes — and shops – that were less crowded.
Our first stop was at The Boot Pro (https://thebootpro.net), where owner Shon Racicot, his family, and tight crew of coworkers are masters of finding – and fitting—the perfect ski boot for you.
Racicot is a 16-time graduate of the Masterfit Academy, something I consider the gold standard of boot-fitting. He’s also fit me in boots three times over the past decade and a half, and I can tell you with no hyperbole: his fitting prowess has changed my ski life for the better.
I wanted that for Cathy. She settled in on the bench while her Masterfit-trained fitter, Avery, got to know her skiing preferences and ability, asked her about her complaints about boots in general, studied her feet, legs and knees, and then began the process of finding — and then fitting — the right boot for her.
Cathy admits she was nervous; she’d had such bad luck with boots in the past.
“Avery was kind, calm, patient and well trained in the art of boot-fitting,” she said. “I realized I could take all the time I want.”
As the tried on and compared boot shells and liners (the first step of the process), she had a hard time choosing. He helped her think about all kinds of trigger points and flexes and in time, she settled into the pair she felt was best: the very one he agreed would work best for her.
Next came the custom fitting. Using heated insoles and carving some parts of the boot liner (and sometimes, for folks like me, adding pieces to make the boot work better for the individual), they came upon the fit they both agreed was right for her.
While she walked in worried, she walked out with hope.
“Avery was able to explain how I could judge the fit of the boot,” she said. Like most people who’ve never had a trained fitting, she’d be skiing in boots that were too big. Now, she had to understand – and believe – that this smaller fit was better.
“He took away my fear of making the wrong choice,” she said, both with his expertise and his promise that she could return for tweaks any time at all.
We left there to check into our slopeside Okemo hotel. The next morning we would zip down the hill, pick up her boots, get her on snow and have her test them out. (Mid-week meant they were able to turn them around overnight).
First run, this lifelong Cannon Mountain skier was nervous.
“I am 71 years old and I had pretty much decided my skiing days were over because my knees hurt, my boots felt bad and I was losing my confidence,” she said.
She had got to thinking, she said, that those misfitting boots may have been the key to her troubles. But still, she was wondering if skiing was in her past.
First run, she was visibly nervous. Good news about Okemo: You can go to the top of the mountain and find a gentle and lovely cruiser that’s just right for testing things out.
Her first run was about feeling the boots out. She pecked her way down, not trusting. Until she did.
By her third run, her entire body and face looked relaxed, and, as big movie-type snowflakes fell around her, she carved out turns feeling good for the first time, she said, in a long time.
“My spirits soared,” she said after that ski day. “I felt exuberant and relieved. I felt reborn as a skier. What a gift.”
Cathy did not end up needing any tweaks to her boots, but we stopped in to say thank you, and the team reminded her to come back any time. Their goal is boots that feel good for the life of the boot.
There was more work to do to bring her up to speed. Realizing her goggles were way past old, we shopped to update those, and that next day, clear vision on the slopes helped her as well. We made sure her boots were fit with excellent ski socks (she’ll wear the same thickness always now and whenever possible, the same brand and style), and we got her on some new rentals to help her see just how much better equipment works.
Cathy’s reinspired. She’s signing up for some lessons to update her technique (smart!) and cannot wait to clock some serious vertical many times this season.
Racicot told me Cathy’s not alone: Okemo and The Boot Pro have been come a “destination trip,” he said, with many taking advantage of the easy location and great Okemo slopes to feel out new gear on.
I cannot wait to ski with her again, in her shiny, well-fit and confidence-boosting boots.
I’m so happy to have saved a friend’s ski life. Find a friend who’s struggling and do the same. It’s a win for everyone: Cathy promises to ski with me lots of times this winter.
