Amazon adds Denver to list of metros with five-hour delivery window

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Last-minute shoppers accustomed to rushing to stores and malls on Christmas Eve will have the option to mark more items off their lists from the comfort of home this year.

Online retailer Amazon said Thursday it will start delivering orders to Prime members in metro Denver within a five-hour window on select items, speeding up a same-day delivery option available locally since March 2020.

“With this new service, up to 3 million items across more than a dozen categories marked ‘Today by’ and ‘Overnight by’ can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day,” said Amazon spokeswoman Nikki Wheeler in an email.

Qualifying orders made between 5 and 10 a.m., for example, should arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Amazon. Those made from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. should arrive between 2 and 6 p.m. Midnight to 5 a.m. shoppers won’t receive a five-hour window — who wants to hear delivery van doors slamming in the wee hours of the morning? But those packages should start to land between 7 and 11 a.m.

News

Prosecutors expected to wrap up case against Kim Potter

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

By SCOTT BAUER and STEVE KARNOWSKI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright ‘s death, setting the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury.

Potter, 49, has said she meant to use her Taser when she shot and killed Wright on April 11, as he had pulled away from officers at a traffic stop and was trying to drive away. Body-camera video captured her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.

Her attorneys have also argued that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force because a fellow officer was endangered by Wright’s attempt to flee.

The death of Wright, who was Black, set off angry demonstrations for several days in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center just as a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd. Potter, who is white, resigned two days after the shooting. She’s charged with manslaughter.

It wasn’t clear when Potter would take the stand. Her attorneys also plan to call several character witnesses on her behalf, though the judge ruled Wednesday that they would be limited to three.

During Wednesday’s testimony, use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton testified for the prosecution that Potter acted unreasonably in shooting Wright.

“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” said Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who also testified for the prosecution at Chauvin’s trial.

Stoughton reminded jurors that Potter warned that she was about to use her Taser on Wright, and said a reasonable officer would not have decided to use a Taser if they thought there was an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm.

Stoughton said deadly force would have been inappropriate even if Potter believed another officer was in the car because of the risk that nearby officers or Wright’s passenger could get shot.

And he said that if it appeared Wright was going to drive away, shooting would make things worse because he could be incapacitated and the vehicle itself would become a weapon.

In an acrimonious cross-examination, defense attorney Earl Gray sought to undermine Stoughton’s expertise, including by questioning his experience as a police officer. Gray got Stoughton to agree that Wright would not have been shot if he hadn’t tried to get away, and he fired a series of questions at Stoughton to point out that Wright did not stop resisting the officers despite Potter’s warnings that she intended to use her Taser.

Wright’s father, Arbuey Wright, was called by prosecutors to provide “spark of life” testimony, which Minnesota courts allow to humanize a victim.

He described his son as a typical big brother who joked a lot with his two younger sisters, and he said the family got together every Sunday. Arbuey Wright was moved to tears when prosecutors showed jurors photos of him and his son with their arms around each other and one of Daunte Wright with his own son.

“He was so happy about junior,” Wright said. “He loved his son.”

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Sara Burnett in Naperville, Illinois, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

News

Ask Amy: Sister’s annual gift cards just don’t cut it

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: Every year, my husband receives a text message from his sister asking what our two children would like for Christmas.

She does not acknowledge our children’s birthdays or any other special milestone that would warrant a call, a card, or a gift; but at Christmas she always sends gift cards.

My children and I appreciate the sentiment, but as she doesn’t really know our family or express any interest, I find these gifts as just “something to send.”

I would like to suggest that she not send anything, as there isn’t a connection between us, and her gifts do not have any other meaning than “a gift card from your Auntie.”

Should I just leave it alone and graciously say thank you every year, or should I/my husband approach her to say — don’t bother?

— Reluctant Gift Receiver

Dear Reluctant: Your sister-in-law asks what your children would like for Christmas, and then sends gift cards. Actually answering her question (“Mariah is really into music, and I know she would love a ukulele”), might help to promote some connection between these family members. (If you do answer this question and she still sends gift cards, then that’s a different matter.)

This aunt is doing … something. Granted, her efforts are not enough for you and yes, this is obviously disappointing, but you are quite literally looking this gift horse in the mouth and saying, “Well, nice try, but your measly efforts once a year are just not good enough.”

Do you and the kids remember your sister-in-law’s special days? Do you send along photos of the children when you deliver your gracious annual thank yous?

Your children deserve to have wonderful relationships with all of the adults in their lives, but many families don’t work that way.

My overall point is that there is a valuable gift hidden within this disappointing scenario: Authentic graciousness means figuring out how to feel and express actual gratitude, even toward those people who disappoint you.

News

Sonia Chang-Diaz wants to make public transit free in Massachusetts

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Sonia Chang-Diaz wants to make public transit free in Massachusetts
The path to a greener, more sustainable and equitable future in Massachusetts starts with a free T — actually free public transit across every region of the Bay State, according to a new climate policy platform released by state senator and candidate for governor Sonia Chang-Diaz.

“Fare free mass transit it is just a piece of the puzzle but one of the most immediate things we can do both to hasten our response to climate change and also to touch the everyday lives of so many Bay Staters and people sitting in soul-crushing commutes,” the Jamaica Plain Democrat said.

The idea of free public transit, though “bold” as Chang-Diaz put it, is not new to Massachusetts politics. Newly sworn-in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a fellow progressive, first floated the idea in 2019 and ran on it in her recent successful race. This month, Wu earned council approval to spend $8 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to make three city bus lines free for two years.

Chang-Diaz dodged the question about how the state might cover the cost of cutting fares, but said it would be a gradual changeover to a free system. she, too, would start with buses, she told the Herald.

In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the MBTA’s $2.08 billion in revenues. The state operates 11 other regional transit authorities, which Chang-Diaz’s plan would also eventually make free. Emissions from cars, trucks and buses account for 40% of the Bay State’s carbon emissions, studies show. And its Black and brown residents most often forced to live with the consequences of that pollution, Chang-Diaz said.

