Celebrities
‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Carrie Comes Face-To-Face With Natasha After Big’s Death
In the wake of Big’s death, Carrie is forced to confront Natasha after a shocking reveal at the reading of Big’s will. Here’s what went down on the all-new ‘And Just Like That.’
Carrie is back at work soon after Big’s death. When Che asks how Carrie is holding up, Carrie admits that she keeps reminding herself that “at least we were happy at the end. We’d never been happier.”
Miranda accompanies Carrie to the reading of Big’s will. Gloria is there as well. Carrie is stunned when she finds out that Big has left $1 million to his ex-wife Natasha. Carrie feels blindsided by Big’s decision. “Well, he did destroy her life,” Miranda admits. Carrie wonders why Big was still thinking about Natasha after all this time. The lawyer says this usually happens when people think they have “unfinished business.”
While Charlotte is reading a bedtime story, she calls Rose her “baby girl.” Rose tells Charlotte that she hates when she’s called “baby girl.” Rose admits, “I don’t feel like a girl… I never feel like a girl.” Charlotte doesn’t know what to say.
Later, Charlotte reveals to Anthony what Rose said about not feeling like a girl. Anthony tells Charlotte to ignore it, but Charlotte can’t because she’s Charlotte. She’s confused about how to handle the situation. Anthony promises he’ll be there every step of the way if Rose does make any type of decision.
Carrie & Natasha Come Face-To-Face
Carrie decides to email Natasha, but she doesn’t hear back. She DMs her on Instagram, but Natasha ends up blocking Carrie. Carrie doesn’t stop there. She brings Charlotte and Miranda along to track down Natasha. They see her walk into her office, but when Carrie asks to see Natasha, she’s told that Natasha is in Rome.
While Charlotte is waiting for Carrie, she goes through Miranda’s bag. She finds empty mini bottles of Tito’s in the front pocket. Later, Miranda opens up to Charlotte about what’s going on with Steve. Apparently, they haven’t had sex in years. “Are we a couple or roommates with ice cream and a kid?” Miranda asks.
Carrie takes a walk on the Upper West Side and goes into a shop to use the restroom. When she opens the door to the bathroom, she finds Natasha in there and spills coffee on herself. Carrie asks to talk with Natasha. “I cannot think about you anymore. I’m done thinking about you,” Natasha tells Carrie. Let’s not forget how Natasha broke her tooth while running after Carrie back in the day.
But Natasha doesn’t storm out. She sits down with Carrie. Natasha says she won’t accept the money. She hadn’t spoken to Big since the divorce. They both have no idea why Big left Natasha all that money. “Classic John, always a puzzle,” Natasha says. “I’ll never understand why he ever married me when he was always in love with you.”
Natasha tells Carrie that she’s sorry for her loss. Carrie believes that this money was Big’s way of saying sorry for what happened. Carrie also takes an opportunity to apologize to Natasha. They both agree that it’s all in the past.
Charlotte Worries About Miranda’s Drinking
Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda go to the taping of Che’s Netflix special. Miranda decides to stay behind for the VIP party. Miranda tells Che how “amazing” they were. Che thinks Miranda needs to cool down with some pot. Miranda refuses but Che convinces her to do a shotgun. Something definitely happens between Che and Miranda in that moment.
On their way home, Charlotte tries to talk to Carrie about Miranda’s drinking. She reveals to Carrie that she found those three empty mini bottles and Miranda had two glasses of wine before the show. Carrie doesn’t make much of Charlotte’s worry. Carrie is dropped off first, but she doesn’t go back to her place with Big. She decides to go back to her old apartment. “And just like that, I walked myself home,” Carrie’s voiceover says.
Celebrities
Wendy Williams ‘Feeling Better’ & Plans On Making ‘Big Comeback’ To Show
A source close to production of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HL that its eponymous star is ready to make a ‘big comeback.’
Wendy Williams, 57, has been MIA for some time from her popular program, The Wendy Williams Show. Although many rumors have swirled about her return — or possible non-return — a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife the daytime queen will indeed be reclaiming her throne. “If anybody thinks Wendy is done with television and show business in general, they’re sadly mistaken,” the source shared with us. “Wendy has been in this industry almost her entire life and she’s definitely preparing to make a big comeback.”
The insider went on, “She’s feeling better every day and has every intention on coming back to her show, and even wants to work on some other projects in the upcoming year. Wendy never planned on not returning so that’s not something that’s even on her radar.”
Earlier this month, The Wendy Williams show announced it would return in 2022, but without Wendy. Since Wendy’s continuing battle with Graves’ disease, it’s been unclear to fans whether or not she’d return to the show, as numerous fill-in guest hosts like Michael Rappaport and Sherri Shepherd have often filled in over the past few months. The show’s upcoming guests have also been announced to included Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and more.
In late November, however, Wendy was filmed while leaving a wellness center in Miami, FL and when a photographer asked her how she was doing, she didn’t hesitate to say she’s doing well. “Wendy is doing fabulous,” she said before teasing that “more Wendy stuff” is on the way.
In addition to the sighting at the wellness center, Wendy was also just spotted out with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. on Dec. 10 looking stylish in New York City as the two walked beside each other in pics you can see here. “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained,” a source told The Sun. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself.”
Celebrities
Megan Fox Sizzles In Black Lingerie In Trailer For ‘Big Gold Brick’ — Watch
For the new comedy flick ‘Big Gold Brick,’ Megan Fox makes another drop-dead gorgeous star turn, stunning in black lingerie in the trailer.
Megan Fox stripped down to some racy black lingerie in the new trailer for Big Gold Brick, causing another sizzling stir. The 35-year-old actress, who’s had somewhat of a renaissance in the past couple years, is starring in the dark comedy as Jacqueline, the unsatisfied “second wife” of the 65-year-old Floyd, played by Andy Garcia.
Judging by the trailer, it’s safe to say that Megan looks simply stunning and is ready to turn up the heat with another all-star role where her undeniable allure can take center stage.
The zany comedy flick, written and directed by Brian Petsos, features the nascent writer, Samuel Liston (Emory Cohen) who encounters the enigmatic, middle-aged father-of-two, Floyd Deveraux (Garcia) when Floyd hits Samuel with his car late one night. Following the incident, Floyd enlists Samuel to write his biography, and hilarity and chaos ensues, with Samuel facing ensuing circumstances of a weird and wacky nature. The movie also features Oscar Isaac and Lucy Hale, among others.
The Jennifer’s Body actress has been making waves lately, as her career continues to rise to meteoric heights. Back in June, Megan made her debut in Randall Emmett‘s thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass (the movie that united she and now-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly). She was also spotted in the trailer for the Netflix horror comedy Night Teeth, in which she played a sexy vampire. The femme fatale is definitely a role Megan was born to play!
In addition to her making serious moves in Hollywood, Megan has been dominating headlines as the romance between she and her rapper/rocker beau, MGK, continues to heat up. After the pair fell in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, their PDA-fueled, gothic fairytale romance has shown no signs of slowing down. The two also continue with their ever-enticing dynamic as having a dark romance as MGK admitted to wearing a necklace containing his lover’s blood around his neck and also shared that he once accidentally stabbed himself trying to impress the actress. Obviously his efforts have made a lasting impression on Megan, as the fire of their love continues to burn bright.
Celebrities
Beyonce Rocks Sexy Crop Top Under Matching Suit From New Ivy Park Drop — Photos
Beyonce took to Instagram to share several new gorgeous photos of her rocking a stylish Ivy Park black and white plaid stylish suit as she posed in front of a curtain and while sitting at a desk.
Beyonce, 40, looks epic in her latest fashionable photos! The singer showed off a new piece from her Ivy Park collection that included two different crop tops under a black and white plaid suit. The first crop top matched the suit and the second was solid black. She also had her long and wavy tresses down and added stylish sunglasses to the look.
“#HALLSOFIVY,” Bey captioned the incredible pics. Her fans were quick to respond with kind comments that were full of compliments. “Beautiful 😍😍,” one fan wrote while another told her, “You look good.” A third gushed, “girl look at you” and a fourth called her a “business woman.”
Before she wowed with her latest post, Beyonce made headlines when she flaunted a black and white crop top with her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, in an Ivy Park ad on Dec. 9. They were promoting Ivy Park’s newest collection, Halls of Ivy, and looked like true mother and daughter professionals. The ad received great reviews and proved that Beyonce’s kids are naturals in a spotlight just like she is.
Beyonce and her daughters also know how to share the attention since the ad features a lot of other celebs and their kids. Some of them included Natalia Bryant, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, James Harden, and Jalen Green.
A press release revealed what Bey and her team were attempting when creating the campaign. It said that the ad “unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor.”
“Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be,” it continued. ” Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”
