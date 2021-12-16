Connect with us

Ask Amy: Sister's annual gift cards just don't cut it

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: Every year, my husband receives a text message from his sister asking what our two children would like for Christmas.

She does not acknowledge our children’s birthdays or any other special milestone that would warrant a call, a card, or a gift; but at Christmas she always sends gift cards.

My children and I appreciate the sentiment, but as she doesn’t really know our family or express any interest, I find these gifts as just “something to send.”

I would like to suggest that she not send anything, as there isn’t a connection between us, and her gifts do not have any other meaning than “a gift card from your Auntie.”

Should I just leave it alone and graciously say thank you every year, or should I/my husband approach her to say — don’t bother?

— Reluctant Gift Receiver

Dear Reluctant: Your sister-in-law asks what your children would like for Christmas, and then sends gift cards. Actually answering her question (“Mariah is really into music, and I know she would love a ukulele”), might help to promote some connection between these family members. (If you do answer this question and she still sends gift cards, then that’s a different matter.)

This aunt is doing … something. Granted, her efforts are not enough for you and yes, this is obviously disappointing, but you are quite literally looking this gift horse in the mouth and saying, “Well, nice try, but your measly efforts once a year are just not good enough.”

Do you and the kids remember your sister-in-law’s special days? Do you send along photos of the children when you deliver your gracious annual thank yous?

Your children deserve to have wonderful relationships with all of the adults in their lives, but many families don’t work that way.

My overall point is that there is a valuable gift hidden within this disappointing scenario: Authentic graciousness means figuring out how to feel and express actual gratitude, even toward those people who disappoint you.

News

Sonia Chang-Diaz wants to make public transit free in Massachusetts

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

The path to a greener, more sustainable and equitable future in Massachusetts starts with a free T — actually free public transit across every region of the Bay State, according to a new climate policy platform released by state senator and candidate for governor Sonia Chang-Diaz.

“Fare free mass transit it is just a piece of the puzzle but one of the most immediate things we can do both to hasten our response to climate change and also to touch the everyday lives of so many Bay Staters and people sitting in soul-crushing commutes,” the Jamaica Plain Democrat said.

The idea of free public transit, though “bold” as Chang-Diaz put it, is not new to Massachusetts politics. Newly sworn-in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a fellow progressive, first floated the idea in 2019 and ran on it in her recent successful race. This month, Wu earned council approval to spend $8 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to make three city bus lines free for two years.

Chang-Diaz dodged the question about how the state might cover the cost of cutting fares, but said it would be a gradual changeover to a free system. she, too, would start with buses, she told the Herald.

In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the MBTA’s $2.08 billion in revenues. The state operates 11 other regional transit authorities, which Chang-Diaz’s plan would also eventually make free. Emissions from cars, trucks and buses account for 40% of the Bay State’s carbon emissions, studies show. And its Black and brown residents most often forced to live with the consequences of that pollution, Chang-Diaz said.

News

Mile, 2-mile events should highlight indoor track season

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

With only a handful of meets and many athletes opting out last winter, the best way to gauge what could happen this winter is to look at the movers and shakers of last spring’s track campaign.

One look at those results and chances are there should be some rumblings at the Reggie Lewis Center.

The most intriguing events should be the boys’ mile and 2-mile. There are a slew of sub-4:25 milers back, including Nashoba’s Freddy Collins, Aidan Ross of Uxbridge, Northampton’s Riley Cole, Zach Utz of Martha’s Vineyard, Ben Stratton of Wakefield, Kadyn Kabuga of Billerica and Methuen’s Freddy Coleman.

Some may opt for the 2-mile and vice versa from the “deuce” runners in the spring. The field is a deep one with sub-9:20 speedsters Nathan Lopez and Charlie Tuttle of St. John’s Prep, Catholic Memorial’s Christopher Sullivan, Sam Burgess of Framingham and Needham’s Kyler McNatt. And with Northbridge sophomore Marcus Reilly possibly in the mix, the possibilities become more compelling.

South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke is the best returning sprinter and is known for a lightning-fast start out of the blocks. Randolph’s Jayden Phillips and Tre Hammork of Lincoln-Sudbury will be looking to dethrone Clarke. Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez and Jason Bois of St. John’s Prep should be dominant in the hurdles, while Greenfield’s Liviu Mihailicenco and Avery Warshaw head the high jump field.

On the girls’ side, Newton South’s Amelia Everett heads a strong mile lineup with Weston’s Julie Hohenberg, Aisling Callahan of North Andover, Concord-Carlisle’s Samantha Evans, Shae Regan of Littleton, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi, Notre Dame’s Paige Joyce and Hingham’s Pria Parker.

The 2-mile is loaded as well with the likes of Whitinsville’s Molly Lashley, Caroline Collins of Nashoba, Wakefield’s Samantha Seabury and Ella Bates of Weymouth.

Grace Hanafin of Burlington will be someone to watch in the sprints along with Westford’s Elliana Tweedie, Abington’s Maria Wood, Kiyanni Simas of Milford and Acton-Boxboro’s Melissa White. Megan Webb of Wellesley should be strong in the hurdles and long jump and Old Rochester’s Jennifer Williams could have a big winter on the Reggie Lewis infield in the hurdles.

Along with Webb and Simas, the long jump features Grace Carroll of Westford, Martha’s Vineyard’s Anabelle Biggs and Mansfield’s Anna Buckley.

The graduation of Framingham’s terrific high jumper, Sophie Albright, leaves the technical event wide open. Plenty of talent remains, however, with Mari McBride of Lexington, Peabody’s Lindsey Wilson, Gabriella Julien of Stoughton, Pentucket’s Emily Rubio and Grace Plumer of Hampshire.

The shot put is full of returnees and looks to be anyone’s event to take hold, including Sabis International’s Michaela Denson, Tess Rancourt of Greenfield, Burlington’s Brooke Bibbo, Jadah Stokes of Springfield, Skye Petrie-Cameron of Newton North and Jaliyah Burns of Marshfield.

News

Too cold to dine or drink outside? Not at these heated patios

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

With temperatures finally dipping below freezing, it actually feels like winter.

A raging pandemic has resulted in an increasing willingness among restaurant customers to embrace the cold — with the help of proper gear and heating, of course.

Here are a few local restaurants and breweries that plan to keep their outdoor spaces rocking all winter long.

The Market at Malcolm Yards

The new Prospect Park food hall has a rigged out fireplace on their string-lighted patio. Sit around these futuristic fireballs while you sip a beer from their beer wall.

501 30 Ave S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.com

Tony Donatell Restaurants

Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen and Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley have covered and heated patios, free of drafts.

Whiskey Inferno: 14425 Minnesota 13, Savage; 952-855-4665; whiskeyinferno.com

Bourbon Butcher: 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington; 651-344-7600; bourbonbutcher.com

Tequila Butcher: 590 West 79th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-6127; tequilabutcher.com

Mezcalito Butcher: 14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley; 952-236-8115; mezcalitobutcher.com

Waldmann Brewery

Customers brave the cold on Waldmann Brewery’s patio last winter. The overhead infrared heaters and fire pits will be fired up again this year. (Courtesy of Waldmann Brewery)

Between Waldmann’s historic taproom and brewbarn there’s a Biergarten space stocked with overhead infrared heaters — one of the largest installations in the Twin Cities, according to owner Tom Schroeder. Along with the heaters, Waldmann offers three smokeless solo firepits to chill around and free insulated thermal seat pads to warm your tush.

445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857; waldmannbrewery.com

Smack Shack

The original location of this seafood haven offers a covered patio and heaters all year-round.

603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

This woman-owned brewery offers an outdoor fire ring in their beer garden.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793; urbangrowlerbrewing.com

The Gnome Craft Pub

Beer poking at The Gnome in St. Paul. (Courtesy of The Gnome)

The Selby Ave staple is embracing the cold weather, both in its patio and its beer menu. Once the snow starts to settle, The Gnome will make “dome dining” available to guests. On the patio, there’s large fireplaces, fire pits and heaters. Along with these outdoor patio opps, there’s also 20-plus pokeable peers available on tap. For those unfamiliar with beer poking, a poker gets heated in a fire then stuck into a pint of beer. The poker caramelizes the sugars, lending a less bitter and sweeter (but not cloying whatsoever) flavor to the beverage. Patrons can poke their own beers near the fireplace.

498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4233; thegnomepub.com

St. Paul Brewing

St. Paul Brewing is ready for the winter with a 30×50 foot tent rigged with propane heaters and seating. There will also be smaller pop-up tents with vignette seating around a fire pit. According to St. Paul Brewing, it will still be cold enough for a jacket on the patio but “sheltered enough to comfortably sit outdoors.”

688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com

Red Rabbit

Eat your Bucatini on Red Rabbit’s heated patio. Hot alcoholic beverages contribute to the cozy factor.

788 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-5995; redrabbitmn.com

 

