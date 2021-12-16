News
Ask Amy: Sister’s annual gift cards just don’t cut it
Dear Amy: Every year, my husband receives a text message from his sister asking what our two children would like for Christmas.
She does not acknowledge our children’s birthdays or any other special milestone that would warrant a call, a card, or a gift; but at Christmas she always sends gift cards.
My children and I appreciate the sentiment, but as she doesn’t really know our family or express any interest, I find these gifts as just “something to send.”
I would like to suggest that she not send anything, as there isn’t a connection between us, and her gifts do not have any other meaning than “a gift card from your Auntie.”
Should I just leave it alone and graciously say thank you every year, or should I/my husband approach her to say — don’t bother?
— Reluctant Gift Receiver
Dear Reluctant: Your sister-in-law asks what your children would like for Christmas, and then sends gift cards. Actually answering her question (“Mariah is really into music, and I know she would love a ukulele”), might help to promote some connection between these family members. (If you do answer this question and she still sends gift cards, then that’s a different matter.)
This aunt is doing … something. Granted, her efforts are not enough for you and yes, this is obviously disappointing, but you are quite literally looking this gift horse in the mouth and saying, “Well, nice try, but your measly efforts once a year are just not good enough.”
Do you and the kids remember your sister-in-law’s special days? Do you send along photos of the children when you deliver your gracious annual thank yous?
Your children deserve to have wonderful relationships with all of the adults in their lives, but many families don’t work that way.
My overall point is that there is a valuable gift hidden within this disappointing scenario: Authentic graciousness means figuring out how to feel and express actual gratitude, even toward those people who disappoint you.
Dear Amy: COVID-19 ruined my best friend’s wedding plans, forcing them to postpone their ceremony twice and ultimately limiting it to just immediate family.
However, they decided to have a big “re-wedding.” They invited everyone to attend. Many months ago, the bride asked me to attend as her Maid of Honor.
I accepted at once, excited to share the day, but also assuming that the pandemic would be well over by the time the event rolled around.
I was wrong.
I have a very young child who is too young to be vaccinated, and the travel required to get to the wedding would put me on different planes for hours, plus hours in airports.
A few weeks ago, after watching COVID spike and wane and spike again, I realized that my own risk tolerance was lower than I thought.
With a young, unprotected child at home and no family or friends around to help if I brought COVID home, I called my friend and told her I could not come to the wedding.
I explained my reasons and expressed my profound guilt and sadness and sense of selfishness.
Ever since then, things between us have felt understandably tense.
I don’t want to pester her (the celebration is in a few days), but eventually I do want to get on the phone and somehow clear the air.
I can absolutely understand why they might be upset and hurt.
How can I have a productive conversation here?
— Self-Assured but Guilty
Dear Self-Assured: View any photos (if possible) on social media, and anchor yourself to the realization that you are not at the center of your friend’s wedding celebration.
You’re disappointed. She’s disappointed. As adults and best friends, your relationship should be able to absorb and recover from disappointment.
Call her — don’t text — and if she doesn’t pick up, leave a message: “Your celebration looked so beautiful. I’m so incredibly sorry I couldn’t be there. Call back when you get a chance — I’m dying to hear about it.”
If she expresses her disappointment, listen, and respond with a (non-defensive) apology.
Dear Amy: I am fine addressing someone whatever gender-identification they prefer. What I object to is the use of “they” as a singular pronoun.
If people don’t wish to be identified as male or female, a new word needs to be added.
I’d suggest “ye.”
— Faithful Reader
Dear Faithful: Several readers have mentioned frustration using “they/them” as a singular pronoun.
“Ye” works for me. It’s got that classic “olde tyme” feel.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Sonia Chang-Diaz wants to make public transit free in Massachusetts
The path to a greener, more sustainable and equitable future in Massachusetts starts with a free T — actually free public transit across every region of the Bay State, according to a new climate policy platform released by state senator and candidate for governor Sonia Chang-Diaz.
“Fare free mass transit it is just a piece of the puzzle but one of the most immediate things we can do both to hasten our response to climate change and also to touch the everyday lives of so many Bay Staters and people sitting in soul-crushing commutes,” the Jamaica Plain Democrat said.
The idea of free public transit, though “bold” as Chang-Diaz put it, is not new to Massachusetts politics. Newly sworn-in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a fellow progressive, first floated the idea in 2019 and ran on it in her recent successful race. This month, Wu earned council approval to spend $8 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to make three city bus lines free for two years.
Chang-Diaz dodged the question about how the state might cover the cost of cutting fares, but said it would be a gradual changeover to a free system. she, too, would start with buses, she told the Herald.
In fiscal 2020, fares accounted for about one-third — or $694 million — of the MBTA’s $2.08 billion in revenues. The state operates 11 other regional transit authorities, which Chang-Diaz’s plan would also eventually make free. Emissions from cars, trucks and buses account for 40% of the Bay State’s carbon emissions, studies show. And its Black and brown residents most often forced to live with the consequences of that pollution, Chang-Diaz said.
A plan to build the much-discussed East-West rail — a price tag the state has put at about $2.4 billion to $4.6 billion — is also included in Chang Diaz’s platform.
Chang-Diaz’s 11-page climate policy platform, dubbed “The Green New Deal for Massachusetts,” also aims to slash carbon emissions sooner than state law currently requires, creates a green jobs pipeline to educate people and build a workforce for solar, wind and other renewable energy sectors in an effort to “capitalize on this enormous economic opportunity right in front of us.”
“Environmental justice is not just about making sure low-income communities and communities of color are not bearing the brunt — as they have historically — of pollution, risks of heat waves, flooding and storm vulnerabilities… but it’s also about making sure environmental justice communities are first in line for capturing the benefits,” Chang-Diaz said, noting that includes well-paying jobs and cheaper transportation.
Her plan hits on several of the same points already raised by her Democratic opponent in the governor’s race: former state Sen. Benjamin Downing.
Downing was the first of the three declared Democrats to drop a policy plan. His would push Massachusetts to 100% clean energy by 2040 — a decade before the net-zero emissions target set in the sweeping climate law Gov. Charlie Baker signed last month. Chang-Diaz plan makes the same commitment.
Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor and political adviser also running for governor, has yet to publish a policy on the environment, instead focusing on housing, jobs and education.
State law requires greenhouse gas emissions to be at least 50% lower than 1990 levels by 2030, at least 75% lower by 2040 and at least 85% lower by 2050. To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the state will have to make up the remainder through strategies like carbon banking.
But Chang-Diaz brushed off the similarities between the two policy platforms saying “there’s bound to be overlap” in responding to the growing climate crisis.
“The most important thing is the ability to mobilize coalitions to get thnigs done in and out of the State House — something I have a 12-year record doing,” Chang-Diaz said.
Mile, 2-mile events should highlight indoor track season
With only a handful of meets and many athletes opting out last winter, the best way to gauge what could happen this winter is to look at the movers and shakers of last spring’s track campaign.
One look at those results and chances are there should be some rumblings at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The most intriguing events should be the boys’ mile and 2-mile. There are a slew of sub-4:25 milers back, including Nashoba’s Freddy Collins, Aidan Ross of Uxbridge, Northampton’s Riley Cole, Zach Utz of Martha’s Vineyard, Ben Stratton of Wakefield, Kadyn Kabuga of Billerica and Methuen’s Freddy Coleman.
Some may opt for the 2-mile and vice versa from the “deuce” runners in the spring. The field is a deep one with sub-9:20 speedsters Nathan Lopez and Charlie Tuttle of St. John’s Prep, Catholic Memorial’s Christopher Sullivan, Sam Burgess of Framingham and Needham’s Kyler McNatt. And with Northbridge sophomore Marcus Reilly possibly in the mix, the possibilities become more compelling.
South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke is the best returning sprinter and is known for a lightning-fast start out of the blocks. Randolph’s Jayden Phillips and Tre Hammork of Lincoln-Sudbury will be looking to dethrone Clarke. Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez and Jason Bois of St. John’s Prep should be dominant in the hurdles, while Greenfield’s Liviu Mihailicenco and Avery Warshaw head the high jump field.
On the girls’ side, Newton South’s Amelia Everett heads a strong mile lineup with Weston’s Julie Hohenberg, Aisling Callahan of North Andover, Concord-Carlisle’s Samantha Evans, Shae Regan of Littleton, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi, Notre Dame’s Paige Joyce and Hingham’s Pria Parker.
The 2-mile is loaded as well with the likes of Whitinsville’s Molly Lashley, Caroline Collins of Nashoba, Wakefield’s Samantha Seabury and Ella Bates of Weymouth.
Grace Hanafin of Burlington will be someone to watch in the sprints along with Westford’s Elliana Tweedie, Abington’s Maria Wood, Kiyanni Simas of Milford and Acton-Boxboro’s Melissa White. Megan Webb of Wellesley should be strong in the hurdles and long jump and Old Rochester’s Jennifer Williams could have a big winter on the Reggie Lewis infield in the hurdles.
Along with Webb and Simas, the long jump features Grace Carroll of Westford, Martha’s Vineyard’s Anabelle Biggs and Mansfield’s Anna Buckley.
The graduation of Framingham’s terrific high jumper, Sophie Albright, leaves the technical event wide open. Plenty of talent remains, however, with Mari McBride of Lexington, Peabody’s Lindsey Wilson, Gabriella Julien of Stoughton, Pentucket’s Emily Rubio and Grace Plumer of Hampshire.
The shot put is full of returnees and looks to be anyone’s event to take hold, including Sabis International’s Michaela Denson, Tess Rancourt of Greenfield, Burlington’s Brooke Bibbo, Jadah Stokes of Springfield, Skye Petrie-Cameron of Newton North and Jaliyah Burns of Marshfield.
Too cold to dine or drink outside? Not at these heated patios
With temperatures finally dipping below freezing, it actually feels like winter.
A raging pandemic has resulted in an increasing willingness among restaurant customers to embrace the cold — with the help of proper gear and heating, of course.
Here are a few local restaurants and breweries that plan to keep their outdoor spaces rocking all winter long.
The Market at Malcolm Yards
The new Prospect Park food hall has a rigged out fireplace on their string-lighted patio. Sit around these futuristic fireballs while you sip a beer from their beer wall.
501 30 Ave S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.com
Tony Donatell Restaurants
Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen and Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley have covered and heated patios, free of drafts.
Whiskey Inferno: 14425 Minnesota 13, Savage; 952-855-4665; whiskeyinferno.com
Bourbon Butcher: 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington; 651-344-7600; bourbonbutcher.com
Tequila Butcher: 590 West 79th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-6127; tequilabutcher.com
Mezcalito Butcher: 14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley; 952-236-8115; mezcalitobutcher.com
Waldmann Brewery
Between Waldmann’s historic taproom and brewbarn there’s a Biergarten space stocked with overhead infrared heaters — one of the largest installations in the Twin Cities, according to owner Tom Schroeder. Along with the heaters, Waldmann offers three smokeless solo firepits to chill around and free insulated thermal seat pads to warm your tush.
445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857; waldmannbrewery.com
Smack Shack
The original location of this seafood haven offers a covered patio and heaters all year-round.
603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com
Urban Growler Brewing Co.
This woman-owned brewery offers an outdoor fire ring in their beer garden.
2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793; urbangrowlerbrewing.com
The Gnome Craft Pub
The Selby Ave staple is embracing the cold weather, both in its patio and its beer menu. Once the snow starts to settle, The Gnome will make “dome dining” available to guests. On the patio, there’s large fireplaces, fire pits and heaters. Along with these outdoor patio opps, there’s also 20-plus pokeable peers available on tap. For those unfamiliar with beer poking, a poker gets heated in a fire then stuck into a pint of beer. The poker caramelizes the sugars, lending a less bitter and sweeter (but not cloying whatsoever) flavor to the beverage. Patrons can poke their own beers near the fireplace.
498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4233; thegnomepub.com
St. Paul Brewing
St. Paul Brewing is ready for the winter with a 30×50 foot tent rigged with propane heaters and seating. There will also be smaller pop-up tents with vignette seating around a fire pit. According to St. Paul Brewing, it will still be cold enough for a jacket on the patio but “sheltered enough to comfortably sit outdoors.”
688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com
Red Rabbit
Eat your Bucatini on Red Rabbit’s heated patio. Hot alcoholic beverages contribute to the cozy factor.
788 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-5995; redrabbitmn.com
