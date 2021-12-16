News
Battenfeld: Elizabeth Warren earns new title from Elon Musk– ‘Senator Karen’
Elizabeth Warren has earned a lot of nicknames but this one really seems to stick.
Senator Karen.
Leave it to richest man in the world and Time magazine Person of the Year Elon Musk to describe perfectly what Warren is all about.
A rich, privileged, older white woman used to getting her way and bullying people around.
“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren sniped on Twitter shortly after Time gave Musk its annual honor.
Only this time when she tried to slap around Musk, he fought back.
“Stop projecting,” Musk tweeted, linking to a Fox News column calling Warren a “fraud” for her past claim of being a Native American.
“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk added. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”
Boom. Warren’s used to taking on defenseless targets. She’s famous in Washington for undressing witnesses during Senate hearings, but she’s not used to her targets fighting back.
By trying to slap around Musk, this was classic Warren showboating. How does it benefit her constituents in Massachusetts? Not at all.
Warren finished third in her own home state during the presidential primary for a reason — voters believe she’s too far left, too extreme and too interested in making headlines rather than serving the people.
She was shut out of the Biden administration because she’s too divisive. Imagine this — the far-left Rachael Rollins got tapped for U.S. Attorney, yet Warren couldn’t even get a Cabinet post or lesser position. That says a lot.
Musk has actually accomplished something — taking humans into space and pioneering the manufacture of electric cars.
Now he’s done something else few could accomplish — turning the tables on Warren.
“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” Musk tweeted, adding “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”
The Massachusetts senator responded to Musk’s attack with — what else — a fundraising email, saying that hard-working doctors and nurses deserved Person of the Year honors more than Musk.
“When someone makes it big in America — millionaire big, billionaire big, Person of the Year big — part of it has to include paying it forward so the next kid can get a chance too,” wrote Warren, who is also a millionaire.
Too late. The Richest Man in the World wins this round, Senator Karen.
News
DPS school board to vote on extending Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract
The Denver Board of Education will vote Thursday evening on whether to extend Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract with Denver Public Schools until at least 2025, two years longer than the original terms of the agreement.
Marrero, who previously served as interim superintendent of City School District of New Rochelle in New York, was chosen to lead Colorado’s largest school district in May and took over the position in July.
The school board is set to vote during their meeting on Thursday. If it passes, Marrero’s contract will change from a two-year term to a four-year term, according to the news release. The contract currently sets his term of employment through 2023, according to the resolution.
“The extension of this contract will be the continuation of that stability that we need to work through this pandemic and move forward with the implementation of a strategic plan that greatly benefits our diverse student population,” said Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán, newly-elected board president.
News
Colorado health officials detect elevated benzene in Weld County community
Colorado health officials are investigating elevated benzene detected last week by an air monitoring truck parked in a community 600 feet from an oil and gas industry site in Weld County.
The state’s mobile lab last week measured benzene in the air north of Union Reservoir at 9.9 parts per billion, above the federal health-based guideline level of 9 ppb. While this doesn’t mean an immediate health risk to nearby residents, further investigation is necessary, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment officials said Wednesday, and they’ll seek help from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
“We are committed to problem solving, working with local governments, and ensuring Colorado communities are clean, safe and healthy,” CDPHE’s director of environmental health and protection Shaun McGrath said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
The federal guideline levels are set below the levels where residents typically would experience health effects. The truck measured the elevated benzene on Dec. 11 near Cub Creek Energy’s Knight operation, and analysts on Dec. 13 confirmed the results. State officials said there are about 50 homes within about two-thirds of a mile of where the mobile lab measured the elevated benzene. This is the second time the lab has measured benzene in the air above the health guideline level. The first was in 2019 near the Bella Romero school.
CDPHE officials deployed the truck to gather information about emissions and measured for more than 400 hours. The truck detected the elevated benzene once. There’s not enough information yet to determine the source of the elevated benzene, officials said.
The investigators now will inspect the Cub Creek Energy site and look for other potential sources, take more measurements of benzene and other volatile organic chemicals in the area, and determine how frequently benzene is elevated.
Long-term exposure to benzene in air at high levels can cause cancer, federal health agencies have determined. Benzene comes from many sources including industrial sites, vehicles, landscaping machinery, cigarette smoke, and household products. Colorado residents often are exposed at low levels. And health impacts, including headaches, skin and eye irritation and breathing trouble, depend on how much is in the air, how long, and how often people inhale it.
News
Boston’s Mass. & Cass by the numbers
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration released new survey data collected earlier this month detailing who the squatters at Mass and Cass are. Here’s a sampling:
- About 77 tents (sometimes 90), shelter 143 occupants in the quarter-mile around Mass & Cass
- Two main areas of concentration: 39 tents near Atkinson Street, 35 tents near Newmarket Square
- 68% are male, 32% are female
- 1% are 18-24 years old; 21% are 25-34; 49% are 35-44; 28% are 45+; mean age: 40
- 39% are Hispanic/Latino, 36% are white, 19% are Black, 6% are multiracial; 14% speak Spanish as their primary language
- Around 24% come from outside of Boston
- 49% lack a health care provider
- 18% have been released from a house of correction in the last 2 years
- 59% have been living in a tent for under 2 years, 17% have for over 6 years
- 23% currently use medication to treat opioid use disorder. Of those, 57% use methadone, 38% use Suboxone, 5% use long-acting Suboxone
- Currently, 87% use cocaine or crack cocaine, 76% use opiates, 20% methamphetamines
- 78% don’t have access to a mental health care provider, but a majority want access to one
- 95% want access to low-threshold housing, 34% want an emergency shelter, 20% want a treatment bed
