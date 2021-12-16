News
Belleville daycare under investigation after letting toddler leave alone
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A daycare in Belleville, Illionis, is under state investigation after admitting to allowing a toddler to leave the building alone.
No one noticed the child missing until a good Samaritan intervened. The daycare blamed an employee and said the worker was fired in response.
It has not stopped the in-home provider from being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. FOX 2 has learned the daycare is being investigated for eight potential childcare licensing violations.
“For them not to even be aware that he was gone. I’m sorry, I’m really upset and it’s hard for me to put it into words,” said the toddler’s mother, Brandi Bland.
Her 21-month-old was found crying and alone, right next to busy North Belt West in Belleville. A stranger found the child and thought he’d wandered out of the nearby apartment complex. She told Fox2 on December 8th, “To just pull up and see a baby, I was just so shocked by it.”
She said it took three calls to 911 and her knocking on a dozen doors before she learned the child came from a daycare center about a football field away.
The child’s father, Demaggio Fluker said with disappointment, “It’s as if it never happened.”
Fluker says he’s not satisfied on the action taken so far against the facility.
“This isn’t something that should just be ignored, you know, I feel like this should be more than what it is,” he said.
The daycare owner told us Dec. 8, during FOX 2’s initial investigation, that the child was only outside for five minutes and that she fired the employee.
“I wasn’t horrified by it. I know the little boy was fine,” she said.
The former employee faces a misdemeanor criminal charge for “endangering the health and welfare of a child.”
FOX 2 has also learned of a continuing investigation by the llinois Department of Children and Family Services. Its investigative inquiries are listed online on a “licensed daycare compliance report.” The report lists eight potential daycare licensing violations, including the number and ages of children at the daycare. Regulators are also looking at assistants under 18 to see if they were supervised. They also want to know — where was the licensee when this happened?
The owner declined to follow up with an additional comment when we reached out to her today about the state investigation. She told us last week that we should follow the criminal case against her former employee.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis air travelers face unusual December weather
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials closely monitored Wednesday’s weather because the forecast called for wind gusts into the evening.
Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour can be concerning. As of early Wednesday evening, the weather conditions in St. Louis did not prompt any delays.
“We have great runway systems and long runways,” said Hamm-Niebruegge. “Typically, if it’s not a crosswind, they can land.”
Some passengers arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport earlier in the day hoping to greet loved ones. Delays in cities west of St. Louis created some setbacks.
Angela Tanksley drove to St. Louis Lambert International Airport from Poplar Bluff expecting her daughter’s flight from Salt Lake City to be on time.
“It was supposed to leave at 9 o’clock this morning,” she said. Tanksley said weather conditions were to blame.
Casey Keith was waiting for word to see if her flight to Seattle would be delayed.
“I’m just hoping we get off the ground on time and hopefully the winds won’t pick up too much before we get out of here,” Keith said.
Hamm-Niebruegge said it’s always a good idea to check with your airline for any travel delay information.
Suggest a Correction
News
High winds flip truck loaded with liquor in southwest Missouri
Posted:Updated:
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A semi-truck truck loaded with cases of liquor flipped over amid powerful winds in southwest Missouri.
Just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a crash on State Route BB, just south of Baseline Blvd. in the NE corner of Jasper County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol PIO, Tpr. Sam Carpenter, tells us on scene the box truck driver was ejected from the rollover crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.
The load weight is unknown but is compromised of various brands of alcohol. The box of the truck was completely destroyed.
“We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving.”
The truck was traveling north on BB and crashed on the west side of the roadway.
The driver was talking when transported by air ambulance to Springfield, Mo. however suffering serious injuries.
Tpr. Carpenter tells us today with wind gusts over 50 mph high-profile vehicles will have a challenge driving. Watch out for box trucks, tractor trailers, wide-loads etc when traveling today. Give yourself plenty of room between vehicles.
Cpl. B.L. Crockett of Troop D tells us he will have more details released later on the crash. We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP.
FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF
This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.
Suggest a Correction
News
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.
Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.
Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion. Petrino resigned in December 2007 to take over at Arkansas. He was 3-10 at the time.
Meyer went 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really started to unravel on the offensive side of the ball following the team’s bye week. They averaged a measly 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended with a five-game skid.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games, beginning Sunday against Houston (2-11).
Meyer’s biggest issues came off the field, where he tried to handle a professional team like he was on a college campus. He splashed slogans and catchphrases around the facility, instilled gimmicks in practice and repeated his misguided belief that coaches coach for players and players play for coaches. He brought in motivational speakers and kept blaming assistants for the team’s mounting losses instead of the grown men actually on the field.
One of Meyer’s most damning decisions came following a Thursday night game at Cincinnati in late September. He chose to stay behind with family instead of flying home with his team and then got caught on video the following night behaving inappropriately with a woman at a bar in Columbus, Ohio.
Bailing on his players showed just how out of touch Meyer was with NFL norms. And it was just one of many head-scratching choices for the 57-year-old coach who found success at every college stop: Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18).
Belleville daycare under investigation after letting toddler leave alone
Dorsey And Jay-Z’s Blind Trust To Fund Bitcoin Development Reveals Board Members
St. Louis air travelers face unusual December weather
High winds flip truck loaded with liquor in southwest Missouri
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
Missouri daycare worker accused of dropping, slapping 10-month-old
Vigil planned for Amazon workers killed in warehouse collapse
Wendy Williams ‘Feeling Better’ & Plans On Making ‘Big Comeback’ To Show
TA: Ethereum Surges Above $4K, Why Dips Could Turn Attractive
‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.