Below Deck’s Fraser Was “Uncomfortable” After Kiss With Jake

Below Deck’sFraser Olender is continuing to open up about his and Jake Foulger’s recent steamy kiss (the one after the infamous three-way hot tub kiss) and the connection that the two still share. In a new interview, he reflects back on the night that left him feeling “really, really uncomfortable” afterward.
After the kiss, Jake seemed to be completely fine with the makeout session and didn’t “make it weird.” Fraser, on the other hand, was mortified and afraid he had ruined their friendship.
“Do you know, is there really much to talk about?” he said. “It was a dare. You can see that I’m a little bit out of it. I’ve had a bit to drink. We’ve just been swimming in the restaurant pool, which is highly unacceptable, but it happened, and it was a lot of fun.”
After the night out, Fraser admits that he really had no recollection of the kiss even happening and was worried that he had put his relationship with Jake in a place where he had “no control of it anymore.”
“Because I didn’t have any recollection of that until I saw that video,” he continued. “And I can’t tell you how much that hit me in such an odd place. Like, I felt really, really uncomfortable. And that’s based on the fact that I hadn’t spoken to Jake that day, I didn’t even remember it happening. And I put my relationship with Jake in a place where I had no control of it anymore.”
Fraser’s primary worry was that maybe he had given Jake the wrong impression and it was a situation they wouldn’t be able to come back from.
“I thought that maybe he thought I was into him or maybe he thought I didn’t, I didn’t know the context,” the stew said.
Fraser also explained that though he identifies as gay and Jake identifies as self-proclaimed “sexually comfortable” straight, the two had an instant connection. But Fraser didn’t want it to become an obstacle between them or put Jake in a “defensive scenario.”
“There was chemistry with Jake and I, whether that’s on a friendship level,” he explained. “I mean, watch the end of the season, you’ll see where it goes. But there was always a little something there between us two too. And it was fantastic from day one, but I just worry that putting him in this position in a scenario he might, you know, get on the defense, but ‘I’m not gay, I’m not getting….’ You know, all that crap, which is fine. Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, but I just didn’t want that to be any room for an obstacle to come between us.”
Yet, everything seems to be fine between the two friends, as Fraser previously told ShowBiz CheatSheet,“Jake and I have a really strong bond and a great relationship.” He then added, “Jake is going to be in my heart for as long as I can see down the line.”
And it looks like there’s going to be some more connecting between the two to come this season as Fraser concluded, “We sort of warmed to each other. And… then some. So, we’ll see. So, I’m excited to see the rest of the season.”
Below Deckairs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are finally letting fans get a tiny glimpse at their real-life relationship–but that doesn’t mean they’re comfortable getting any cozier onscreen.
Source: Cindy Ord / Getty
Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the third film in a trilogy for Holland’s Spider-Man, making the stakes in this movie higher than ever. As fans wait to see what happens when the movie comes out later today, there are a lot of questions we need answered, like: are Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield actually in the film? But one thing it’s safe to say none of us were wondering is whether or not Peter Parker and MJ share a sex scene.
But alas, since The Eternals became the first Marvel film to include a sex scene, there are questions about what the next movie to push the boundaries will be–but Zendaya and Tom both agree it shouldn’t be theirs.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise,” the actor told Yahoo Entertainment of his teenage alter ego having sex scenes. “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”
Zendaya echoed that same message while adding another reason: “Peter Parker is like a little brother.”
That declaration from his girlfriend caused Holland to double down on his objections, saying, “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”
Ahhhh, Tom…so sweet and naïve. Stay off the internet.
As for their real life romance, Zendaya posted a sweet message to her boyfriend on Instagram on Wednesday, breaking her own rule of keeping her love life private.
Just as Holland called Z, “My MJ” in a birthday post a few months ago, she referred to her boyfriend as, “My Spider-Man,” writing: “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013.”
She went on to share an old photo of Tom in a Spidey suit as a kid, along with a cute photo onset where he playfully flips his gf off.
Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell, 60, says she regrets choosing a career over children because now she is “truly alone.”
Bushnell’s best-selling book inspired the television series starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a feminist author in New York who chooses independence over motherhood.
Bushnell, who divorced her husband – ballet dancer Charles Askegard – in 2012, said growing older finally made her realize the importance of family over career.
“When I was in my thirties and forties, I didn’t think about it,” said the former sex columnist. “Then when I got divorced and I was in my fifties, I started to see the impact of not having children and of truly being alone. I do see that people with children have an anchor in a way that people who have no kids don’t.”
After her divorce she admitted she was celibate for five years: “It’s not that long when you get to my age. I know women who have gone longer.”
She admitted undergoing procedures for Botox, fillers, and once considered vaginal rejuvenation laser surgery to tighten her walls.
Bushnell is in a new relationship with real estate agent boyfriend Jim Coleman. She is releasing a new book, titled Is there still Sex in the City? which is set for release in early August 2022.
But she said if she had the chance to do it over, she would have had children.
Brad Pitt tries to swoop in and be Sandra Bullock’s hero in the first trailer for ‘The Lost City,’ and Channing Tatum is not a fan.
The Lost City was already going to get us into movie theaters, but the final moments of the first trailer have us wanting to see it immediately. Brad Pitt makes a cameo appearance when he tries to rescue Sandra Bullock’s character Loretta Sage. He scales a fence and takes out a guard to get to her.
“Loretta Sage, I’m getting you out of here,” Brad says. Loretta asks him, “Why are you so handsome?” Brad replies, “My dad was a weatherman.” Brad is rocking a sexy man bun in the film.
As he tries to free her from the restraints, Brad gets a little too close to Loretta for Channing Tatum’s liking. “Hey, whoa. She doesn’t need saving in there. What are you doing in there?” a nervous Channing, who plays Alan.
The Lost City follows reclusive author Loretta Sage who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.
The trailer is full of hilarious and epic moments between Loretta and Alan. At one point, Loretta is forced to pull leeches off of Alan’s back. Alan has to strip naked because there are more leeches on his butt. “They’re just sucking on my butt like a big ole Jamba Juice,” he says to a stunned Loretta.
The movie also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. The Lost City will be released only in theaters on March 25, 2022.