Celebrities
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands As They Head To Jimmy Kimmel’s Studio — Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked so in love while arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Los Angeles, just one day after he made headlines for openly discussing his alcohol addiction and divorce.
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, made a PDA-filled appearance in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 15. The actor and the singer held hands while walking into the studio where they film Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Ben was making an appearance on the show. They were all smiles as they greeted onlookers and appeared happy and relaxed.
Ben was wearing a long tan coat over a blue button-down shirt and black pants and shoes and Jennifer was wearing gray sweater under a powder blue coat and jeans with boots. He also sported a beard and she wore her long tresses in a ponytail as her face had natural-looking makeup. The beauty also carried a matching purse as she stayed close to her beau.
Ben and Jennifer’s latest outing comes just one day after Ben got attention for openly discussing his past drinking struggles and marriage troubles with his now ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Good Will Hunting star talked to Howard Stern on his radio show and admitted he felt “trapped” at the time he was married and drinking a lot.
“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during the interview. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
“Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” he continued, while touching upon the reason for his and Jennifer’s divorce.
Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Jennifer and also admitted he was hesitant to rekindle his flame with J.Lo, who he was engaged to in 2004, because of his kids. “It crossed my mind for sure,” he said about his doubts. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.”
Celebrities
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Children: Everything To Know About His 3 Kids
In addition to his successful career as an actor, Benedict Cumberbatch is the proud father of three sons. Find out more about his adorable brood here.
Benedict Cumberbatch, 45, has quickly risen to all-star status in Hollywood, starting out as a beloved favorite on BBC’s Sherlock. He’s since starred in blockbuster films like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, while also taking on prestige roles in films like The Imitation Game and Jane Campion‘s latest Oscar-worthy The Power of the Dog.
The London native is also the father to three children whom he shares with wife Sophie Turner, a theater director and playwright, to whom he’s been married since 2015. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed sons Christopher, Hal, and Finn.
Ever the busy actor, Benedict noted how he also wants to look into more “child-friendly” roles in the future, to be an example to his kids. “I want them to know what I do for a living and they can’t always because of the certification of my films, we’ll all be a lot older by the time they get to see them,” he told Good Morning Britain in 2017. “I would definitely like to do some child-friendly work in the future, I’ve done a bit but there might be a bit more of that.”
Find out more about Benedict and Sophie’s children, from oldest to youngest below.
Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch
The first of the “Cumberbabies,” Christopher, was born June 1, 2015. The boy got his “Carlton” middle name from his paternal grandfather, and is reportedly affectionately known as “Kit” by his parents. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2015, Benedict shared how becoming a parent has affected him. “For years, I assumed my parents to be one thing, but when you have children yourself your perception of them changes, as does the things they have done over the years.”
He went on, “You interpret events and actions differently and take a much deeper understanding of what it is they did for you and went through for you. It’s a lovely thing.”
Hal Auden Cumberbatch
Hal Auden Cumberbatch was born March 3, 2017. When appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2016, Benedict noted how he and his wife Sophie were preparing for baby number two. “They say it takes a village for one and it probably takes a city for two,” he laughed about preparing for his second child, saying that he and Sophie were prepared for the young one “as much as you can be” and noted how “exciting” the news of the forthcoming child was.
Finn Cumberbatch
Finn Cumberbatch was born in 2019. Much like his older brothers, Benedict and Sophie have kept their child out of limelight, focusing on keeping the family structure tight and keeping things low-key. “Having a baby ― it’s massive. And on a very unexpected level. Suddenly I understood my parents much more profoundly than I ever had before,” he told Vogue UK in 2016. “I was expecting, with ‘Hamlet,’ that it might be a hindrance to be a father, because it’s all about being a son. But it’s the opposite. You understand much more about being a son, becoming a father.”
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sweet Tribute For Mason’s 12th & Reign’s 7th Birthdays — Photos
Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet and touching post in honor of her sons Mason and Reign, who celebrated the same birthday on Dec. 14, and called herself ‘blessed’ to have them in her life.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is showing love for her two sons Mason and Reign on their birthdays. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a post full of pics and video of some awesome moments she’s had with them over the years, and added a sweet caption. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart. I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life,” it read.
Mason turned 12 and Reign turned seven on Dec. 14 and fans quickly sent birthday wishes to them shortly after Kourtney made her post public. “Happy birthday to both of them<3,” one fan wrote while another called them “so cute.” Others shared birthday hat and party emojis, signifying their joy over the special day.
Before celebrating her two boys’ birthdays, Kourtney made headlines when she clapped back at a troll who accused her of getting plastic surgery. “Kourtney got plenty of surgery!” the troll alleged when responding to a post about the beauty. “She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of change them. Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”
“no better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt life, um thanks and you were just getting started,” the mom-of-three wrote back. The accusations didn’t come as too much of a surprise since Kourtney and her sisters are often the subject of such speculation.
When Kourtney’s not getting attention for her posts about her kids, including her daughter Penelope, 9, she’s doing so for her relationship with Travis Barker, 46,. The couple got engaged in Oct. and have been very public about their love for each other through PDA-filled outings and pics. They have also been seen with each other’s kids, proving their bond is strong and ready for the future.
Celebrities
‘The Challenge’: CT Hints He May Be Taking A Break From The Show After Season 37 Win
For the second season in a row, CT Tamburello is a ‘Challenge’ champion. We caught up with him EXCLUSIVELY about the big win and what’s next!
CT Tamburello won back-to-back seasons of The Challenge after coming out victorious with partner Kaycee Clark on the season finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. However, after competing in eight of the past nine seasons, it might be time for a break. “I’ve done a lot in a row, [my son] CJ is older now, I’m having a good year…I think I’m going to enjoy it for a little bit,” CT told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The Challenge is always going to be my home, don’t get me wrong, but let’s spend some time with family and try some other things. I’m branching out, finally, and getting the courage to do other things besides the show. I have a movie coming out and we just wrapped filming.”
After struggling for several years, CT is in a good place in his life outside the show, which makes him hesitant about leaving to film another season, too. “I don’t want to say I’m going to close the book — never say never — but I can honestly say I won the game and I won at life in general,” he admitted. “I got my life back together. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I finally feel like I’m in a really, really good place in my life. I wanted to come back [to the show] to win and prove to myself that this isn’t the end. By doing well on The Challenge, I feel like I can do well in life, too.”
Overcoming mental health struggles is what part of what got CT to such a positive place, too. He added, “When I turned 40, I had a midlife breakthrough. But instead of taking a trip or getting a car, I went to the doctor. I was like, ‘Something’s wrong with me.’ So after every test humanly possible, the doctor’s like..it’s in your head. It’s mental health. It’s been a long road since then and I’m really proud to go from this dark hole I was in to where I am now. If I were to ride off into the sunset, I could walk away wiht my head held high.”
This season’s final challenge required the players to work as individuals, on teams and in pairs. In the end, there were three pairs competing for the $1 million prize, and whoever won could decide whether they wanted to share the winnings with second (Kyle Christie and Tori Deal) and third (Devin Walker and Emy Alupei) place. CT and Kaycee decided to keep $800,000 for themselves and give each of the other teams $100,000. When it came down to it, CT said it wasn’t a question — he and Kaycee knew they would be giving up some of their prize.
“I know what it’s like to go all that way and not get any money,” CT explained. “And, in all fairness, this challenge was a lot different for me. I wasn’t just thrown into the fire where I was public enemy number one. I can honestly say, if it wasn’t for Kaycee and Devin and Kyle and everybody that was there, my road to the final would’ve been a hell of a lot harder. So it only seemed fair. And I’m not going to pick favorites [so we split it evenly].”
CT also admitted that he was “surprised” at how well the veteran alliance stuck together this season, and said he “did not expect” it to play out that way. When it came to all the vets teaming up, the move was a no-brainer for the five-time champion. “I’ll take whatever I can get because I’m usually just a lone wolf,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve been anybody’s number one. So to finally feel like I’m part of something, I’m like…f*** yeah, just let me know what you want me to do!”
Season 37 of The Challenge continues with the reunion show, which airs on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.
