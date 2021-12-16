Bethenny Frankel on Not Wanting Prenup, First Marriage

Bethenny Frankel is finally spilling all about her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy.
After finally putting an end to her nearly 10-year court battle over both her daughter, 11-year-old Bryn, and her finances, the former Real Housewives of New York City star took to her podcast, where she described her split from Jason as “torture” before explaining why she initially didn’t want a prenup and looking back on her first marriage to Peter Sussman.
“I have had a horrific, hall of fame, nightmare divorce and I have been struggling with talking about this for years,” Bethenny began on the December 14 episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel. “There’s nothing in my life that has affected me as a mother, a woman, a human being, emotionally, physically, mentally… There’s nothing that I’m more of an expert on in the world than divorce.”
“It was torture… I’ve been through hell. I’ve been to hell and back. I can’t express to you how bad my experience has been,” she continued.
Looking back on the moments leading up to her saying, “I do,” to Jason, the RHONY alum said that when she decided to marry her now-ex, she felt he was a regular person “who seemed like [he] could handle all of what was going on with me,” including her reality career.
“I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life and they didn’t come from much and so they would never want anything from me because this is just not the way that it goes,” she admitted.
Because Bethenny felt that Jason would never want anything from her, she was put off by the idea of a prenup.
“I had a lawyer that said to me about my prenup, ‘It’s terrible,’ and, ‘I wouldn’t let you sign this,’ and of course I said, ‘No. No one’s taking anything from me, and I’m trusting and I don’t want to deal with this,’” she recalled. “And it was embarrassing. The word ‘prenup’ is embarrassing to me. It’s an uncomfortable, awkward concept.”
But after spending “millions of dollars” and “millions of tears,” Bethenny, who ultimately did sign a prenup with her now-ex, said she was “totally, totally wrong.”
“If I had known that getting into marriage is the same thing as getting into business together with a business partner, my eyes would have been more open… I misjudged,” she confessed.
According to Bethenny, her divorce ended up being “the biggest struggle, obstacle, fight, emotionally tormenting experience I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” especially due to the way it impacted her daughter.
“You have to put the child first. You have to find a way, no matter how angry you are, you have to find a way to make your child’s well-being more important than your anger for the other person,” she explained. “I’ve been the victim of anger trumping the benefits of a child.”
Also during the podcast episode, Bethenny looked back on her seven-month marriage to Peter.
“I got married in my twenties to a nice man who, I loved his family… I was kind of marrying him and them because I didn’t have my own family,” she shared. “And it didn’t work out.”
Following the split, Bethenny said she returned her ring and a pair of earrings she’d received from his parents while he returned a watch that she had purchased for him.
“I didn’t have anything. It was just… we were divorced and there’s no money needed to change hands, no one [needed] to give me anything,” she revealed. “I was 26 years old. He came from a wealthy family, and there was never a conversation that I would take anything from him.”
Jason Momoa is returning to Atlantis in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’ Here’s everything to know about DCEU’s upcoming sequel film.
Aquaman was just too good to not get a sequel. Jason Momoa, 42, starred as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 2018 DC Extended Universe movie, which has snagged a sequel coming out in 2022. Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is being produced by DC Comics and distributed by Warner Bros. It will continue the story of Momoa’s Aquaman, the leader of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Aquaman was released on December 21, 2018, and received praise from fans and critics alike and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.
Ideas of an Aquaman sequel came while the first movie was shooting. Jason made it clear he was onboard with playing the underwater superhero again. In February 2019, Warner Bros. kicked off plans to write the sequel’s script, and over a year later, James Wan officially signed on as director once again. Soon after, Jason and more returning cast members officially joined the movie, while other newcomers were cast. The highly-anticipated movie has since wrapped filming, and while plot details have been kept largely under wraps, fans are counting down until Aquaman 2 swims in theaters.
‘Aquaman 2’ Release Date & Filming
Production on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom began in June 2021. Filming took place in London and officially wrapped in December 2021. Jason posted an Instagram video the day before filming began and said, “I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing. I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow.” He also noted that his hair would be changed from brown to blonde for the role. Even before production began, Warner Bros. gave Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom a December 16, 2022 release date. The COVID-19 pandemic has not altered those plans, which means Aquaman 2 is still slated to arrive in theaters just before Christmas 2022.
‘Aquaman 2’ Cast & Crew
As mentioned before, Jason will be back as Arthur Curry/Aquaman for the sequel film. Amber Heard, 35, will also be back as Mera, Aquaman’s love-interest. There were rumors Amber wouldn’t be cast in the film due to her domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. A petition was even launched to remove Amber from Aquaman 2, and as of the time of publishing, it has over 1 million signatures. However, Amber officially confirmed in November 2020 she’d be playing Mera again once the movie starts filming.
Other returning cast members include Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Aquaman’s half-brother, Dolph Lundgreen as King Nereus, Mera’s father, Yahya Abdul-Manteen II as David Kane/Black Manta, a pirate/mercenary and foe of Aquaman’s, Tamuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Aquaman’s father, and Randall Park as Doctor Stephen Shin, a marine biologist searching for Atlantis. It’s unconfirmed if Nicole Kidman will return as Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother.
Some new characters will be introduced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Vincent Regan will play Atman, the first king of Atlantis. Jani Zhao joins the film as Stingray, while Indya Moore will play Karshon. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbæk has also been cast in an undisclosed role. James Wan directed the film, while the screenplay was by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.
‘Aquaman 2’ Plot
In true DCEU nature, not much is known about Aquaman 2. Warner Bros. has yet to drop the full trailer, so fans have little information on what will happen in the sequel. At the 2020 DC FanDome panel, James Wan said that Aquaman 2 is “a little bit more serious” than the first movie and “a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today.” A year later, at the 2021 DC FanDome panel, Warner Bros. released some concept art and behind-the-scenes footage from the film. James Wan said at the event, “Black Manta is still seeking his vengeance to try and kill Aquaman. That’s going to be very exciting for the audience. It’s a globetrotting story. We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy.” Jason spoke at the event as well and said he has “so much invested” in the sequel. “I love this character. I love what it represents,” he said.
‘Aquaman 2’ Spinoff
There were plans to expand the Aquaman world with a spinoff called The Trench. The project was in development in early 2019 and was supposed to focus on the amphibious monsters that Arthur and Mera fought in the first movie, according to Collider. But in April 2021, Warner Bros. opted not to move further with The Trench, though the company did say that the spinoff project could “move forward in the future.”
Earlier this week veteran radio host Miss Jones said she heard a rumor that Swizz Beatz was cheating on his wife, Alicia Keys, with actress LaLa Anthony. Swizz Beatz responds.
Swizz references the cheating rumors in a post on Instagram in which he claims his wife’s song “LaLa (Unlocked)” is the only ‘LaLa’ he’s rocking with. He also instructed his followers to go and buy Alicia’s KEYS album.
Instagram
This isn’t the first time rumors have surfaced that Swizz Beatz tripped and fell into bed with other women.
For years, Alicia has insisted she wasn’t seeing Swizz when he was still married to Mashonda Tifrere. But Mashonda said otherwise.
Swizz and Mashonda began dating in 1998. In 2000, Dean accidentally fathered a son, Nasir Dior, with Nichole Levy. Swizz and Mashonda share son Kasseem Dean Jr., 15.
In 2007, Swizz accidentally impregnated UK-based singer Jahna Sabastian. Their daughter Nicole was born in May 2008.
Swizz and Mashonda finalized their divorced in May 2010. That same month, Swizz and Alicia announced their engagement and Alicia’s pregnancy with their first son, Egypt Daoud Dean, who was born in October 2010. Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December 2014.
Once a cheater, always a cheater.
This is an open post where you can discuss any subject matter. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in Open Posts. So enter at your own risk.
Jeff Garlin is leaving the ABC sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ after multiple inappropriate on-set behavior allegations led to an HR investigation. Learn all about the comedian here.
Fans of The Goldbergs were left in shock on December 16 when it was announced that series regular Jeff Garlin would be exiting the sitcom following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.. The 59-year-old comedian, who has played family patriarch Murray Goldberg on the ABC hit since 2013, was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set and will no longer be filming moving forward, according to Deadline.
Earlier this month, Vanity Fair ran an interview with Garlin where he denied any wrongdoing. He said he was “being silly” when accused of dropping the word “vagina” constantly on set and called the claim of him mocking a married couple a misunderstanding. After the Vanity Fair article was published, anonymous sources from The Goldbergs production team spoke out to Deadline about the alleged hostile work environment. “He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive,” an employee told the outlet.
Garlin reportedly had one day left to shoot for Season 9, which has a total of 18 episodes. ABC has not announced if the show will be returning for a 10th season. Find out all about Garlin here.
1. Jeff Was Born And Raised In Chicago
Jeff was born on June 5, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois. His father ran a plumbing supply company and moved the family down to Florida when Jeff was in the sixth grade, according to his memoir Curbing It. In 1984, he moved back to Chicago to pursue his dream of comedy, studying at the legendary theatre troupe The Second City.
2. Jeff Knew He Wanted To Be A Comedian When He Was 8
Making people laugh was ingrained in Jeff since he was a mere child. “When I was 8 years old, my parents took me to see this comedian named Jimmy Boranti, and on the way home I asked if it was a job. They said yes. And I said, ‘That’s the job I want,’” he told GQ “I thought about quitting a bunch, but I never wavered as to having something to fall back on.”
3. He Was Roommates With Conan O’Brien
While Jeff was trying to make it in the comedy world in Chicago, he bunked with Conan O’Brien for a bit. “Not good for him, for me it was great cause he made we laugh so hard,” Jeff said of being Conan’s roommate on The Dan Patrick Show in 2018. “I used to wake him up at like 3 in the morning and make him do bits. Also his room had no air conditioning, I remember. He threw out his mattress when he moved out.”
4. Jeff Stars On Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jeff has played Jeff Greene, Larry David’s manager and best friend on the hit HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm since it first premiered in October of 2000. He also serves as an executive producer of the show, which has garnered him eight Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Series since 2002.
5. Jeff Calls Larry David One Of His Best Friends
Jeff has been known to gush about his pal Larry David. “Larry David has impacted me. He’s about as great a friend as a guy could have,” he told GQ. “And he’s taught me to be fearless. And it’s just a confidence that I’ve learned from him. He knows what he wants and does it.”