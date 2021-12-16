News
Bret Stephens: Biden shouldn’t run again — and he should say he won’t
Is it a good idea for Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024? And, if he runs again and wins, would it be good for the United States to have a president who is 86 — the age Biden would be at the end of a second term?
I put these questions bluntly because they need to be discussed candidly, not just whispered constantly.
In the 1980s, it was fair game for reputable reporters to ask whether Ronald Reagan was too old for the presidency, at a time when he was several years younger than Biden is today. Donald Trump’s apparent difficulty holding a glass and his constricted vocabulary repeatedly prompted unflattering speculation about his health, mental and otherwise. And Biden’s memory lapses were a source of mirth among his Democratic primary rivals, at least until he won the nomination.
Yet it is now considered horrible manners to raise concerns about Biden’s age and health. As if doing so can only play into Trump’s hands. As if the president’s well-being is nobody’s business but his own. As if it doesn’t much matter whether he has the fortitude for the world’s most important job, so long as his aides can adroitly fill the gaps. As if accusations of ageism and a giant shushing sound from media elites can keep the issue off the public’s mind.
It won’t do. From some of his public appearances, Biden seems … uneven. Often cogent, but sometimes alarmingly incoherent. What is the reason? I have no idea. Do his appearances (including the good ones) inspire strong confidence that the president can go the distance in his current term, to say nothing of the next? No.
And many people seem to know it. On Sunday, my colleagues Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns reported on the Democratic Party’s not-so-quiet murmurs about what to do if Biden decides not to run. Aspirants for the nomination appear in the story like sharks circling a raft, swimming slow.
This is not healthy. Not for the president himself, not for the office he holds, not for the Democratic Party, not for the country.
In 2019, the Biden campaign — cognizant of the candidate’s age — sold him to primary voters as a “transition figure,” the guy whose main purpose was to dethrone Trump and then smooth the way for a fresher Democratic face. Biden never made that promise explicit, but the expectation feels betrayed.
Things might be different if the Biden presidency were off to a great start. It is not. Blame Joe Manchin or Mitch McConnell or the antivaxxers, but Biden’s poll numbers have been deeply underwater since August. The man who once gave his party hope now weighs on his party’s fortunes like a pair of cement shoes.
Things might also be different if it looked like the administration would soon turn the corner. That is the administration’s hope for the mammoth Build Back Better legislation. But last month’s passage of the infrastructure bill didn’t really move the political needle for Biden, and that bill was genuinely popular. Now BBB looms as another costly progressive distraction in a time of surging prices, spiking homicides, resurgent disease, urban decay, a border crisis, a supply-chain crisis and the threat of Iran crossing the nuclear threshold and of Russia crossing the Ukrainian border.
Oh, and Kamala Harris. Her supporters might decry the fact, but to an ever-growing number of Americans, the heir apparent seems lighter than air. Her poll numbers at this point in her term are the worst of those of any vice president in recent history, including Mike Pence’s. If she winds up as her party’s default nominee if Biden pulls out late, Democrats will have every reason to panic.
So what is the president to do? He should announce, much sooner than later, that he will not run for a second term.
The argument against this is that it would instantly turn him into a lame-duck president, and that is no doubt true.
But, news flash: Right now he is worse than a lame duck because potential Democratic successors are prevented from making calls, finding their lanes and appealing for attention. That goes especially for people in the administration who should be powerful contenders: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu.
And what would that mean for the rest of the Biden presidency? Far from weakening him, it would instantly allow him to be statesmanlike. And it would be liberating. It would put an end to the endless media speculation. It would inject enthusiasm and interest into a listless Democratic Party. It would let him devote himself wholly to addressing the country’s immediate problems without worrying about reelection.
And it needn’t diminish his presidency. George H.W. Bush accomplished more in four years than his successor accomplished in eight. Greatness is often easier to achieve when good policies aren’t encumbered by clever politics. Biden should think on it — and act soon.
Bret Stephens writes a column for the New York Times.
News
Kiszla: CU Buffs must embrace madness of college football or get out of the game
Can the Colorado Buffaloes afford the price of doing business in college football?
When playing quarterback for Alabama can be a seven-figure gig for Bryce Young and coach Lincoln Riley bolts Oklahoma for USC faster than you can say “$100 million plus perks,” the old-fashioned concepts of loyalty and amateurism in college football are dead and gone.
“We have to kind of understand that better,” CU coach Karl Dorrell said Wednesday.
Dorrell added we’ve clung to the quaint notion that when the Buffs storm Folsom Field behind Ralphie that “we’re amateurs. But it’s kind of working toward the level of: ‘Hey, this is a business now.’”
After a 4-8 season, Dorrell brought in 19 recruits during the early signing period, including Travis Gray of Aurora, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive tackle from Cherokee Trail High School who Dorrell called the ring-leader of the class.
But the game of college football has changed. Recruits now ask how much they can profit from name, image and likeness. The going price for a top-notch coach is now $10 million per year. A player unhappy with his role can enter the transfer portal and be gone from the team as quickly as he can pack a suitcase and be gone from the dorm.
“It is new, but it has exploded in a short period of time,” Dorrell said.
In this brave, new world, Bama, the Domers and the elite will not only survive, but thrive. Everybody else, including CU, could throw good money at the challenge of competing at a top-25 level and have nothing more than a prayer of keeping up. Football is life in Texas. In Colorado, there are better things to do on a Saturday afternoon in the autumn, from hopping on a bike to going for a hike.
“The NCAA – you guys want to get me in trouble – but (NCAA administrators) put it on the state laws. They just said, ‘Aw, I don’t know if we want to govern this. You guys handle it.’ All the laws are different in what you can and can’t do,” Dorrell said.
“The regulation part was always going to be the challenge, from the very beginning. How much can you allow (athletes) to get, to make it a level playing field? How much is that? Well, no one has an answer for that yet. And I’m going to stop … because I don’t want to get in trouble. But there’s definitely some things that need to be re-thought in this process.”
In places where college football really matters, playing quarterback can be a job worth $1 million. And just as Dorrell tried to warn us a year ago, athletes now view themselves as free agents if the amount of playing time or the won-loss record isn’t to their liking.
“We can’t sit and ignore and think: ‘Oh, that’s just wrong. And we’re not going to get involved in it.’ We’ll be what we are now for a very long period of time, if we think that way. We’re going to need to be proactive. We’re going to need to stay in the game and put some skin in the game.”
We still love the game of college football. But everywhere you look, there are coaches and players that now ask: What’s in it for me?.
“There are some challenging times ahead in college athletics,” Dorrell said. “That’s for sure.”
When will the madness end?
Short answer: Never.
As a university, Colorado needs to ask:
If football has increasingly become all about the money to the point where it now has very little to do with college, are the Buffaloes in the wrong business?
News
St. Thomas football goes coast to coast for 28 signees
St. Thomas made a strong first impression in its first season in the Division I Pioneer Football League, finishing 7-3 overall and, according to head coach Glenn Caruso, that success played a major role in helping the Tommies to put together a strong recruiting class of 28 players in the early signing period.
The Tommies added 11 players from Minnesota, five from Iowa, two from Wisconsin, Ohio and New Jersey, and one each from California, Texas, Utah, Tennessee, Illinois and Nebraska.
“We’re still a school whose recruiting Minnesota and the upper Midwest,” Caruso said at a Wednesday press conference. “As the university continues to grow, and as our reach continues to expand, so does our recruiting range. I think this class is reflective in being more border to border, coast to coast.”
Of the 11 Minnesotans, 10 from the metro area: Wayzata wide receiver Julian Alfaro Diedrich, Chaska wide receiver Colin Dussault, Lakeville South tight end Will Chlebecek, Wayzata tight end Jack Kinsey, Edina offensive lineman Gavin Falk, Cretin-Derham Hall offensive lineman James Morrison, Minneapolis Southwest linebacker Charlie Boucher, Benilde-St. Margaret linebacker Ryan Sever, Farmington defensive back Rod Finley and Minnehaha Academy defensive back Sanjay Redd.
Sever (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) led the state in tackles this season, Caruso said.
“His film is maybe my favorite film of the 28,” Caruso said. “He plays football the way it is meant to be played. … He plays with an attitude.”
Morris is the biggest player signed at 6-6, 315 pounds. “As the season continued to go on, he got better and better,” Caruso said. “He played his best football against the best talent he got to play against. That speaks volumes.”
Caruso said the defensive back position has proven to be the most difficult to recruit, particularly with the Tommies’ preference for using taller players at the position. Of the seven who were added, three are 6-3 and two are 6-1.
Ryan Calcagno, 6-3 and 185 pounds from St. Francis High School in Illinois, is a player who was heavily recruited throughout the Midwest, according to Caruso.
“We are fortunate to have very strong family connections with them for a long time,” he said. “He also has a sister and a brother who are Division I athletes.”
The Tommies signed one quarterback, 6-4, 210-pound Travis Plugge from Bakersfield, Calif. Another quarterback from California, Tyler Ward, committed to St. Thomas, but Caruso said the Tommies decided not to make him an offer.
The Tommies are likely to add a few more players to this year’s class, Caruso said, including a couple from the NCAA transfer portal.
“The transfers, over time, that have proven to be not just the best players and teammates for us, but also the best alumni,” Caruso, said, “are typically the ones we have had a pre-existing relationship with. So, the way our staff would look at a transfer situation is completely different than the way other staffs do.”
News
Illinois nail salon owner’s light-hearted response after giant Santa stolen
O’FALLON, Ill. – A giant inflatable Santa that had been taken from an O’Fallon, Illinois nail salon has been found!
Business owner Trung Nguyen chose to face frustration with laughter after the giant St. Nick was stolen last Friday evening. In the days after the crime, Nguyen’s message to the thief became, “Come back, you forgot something!”
“First of all, we have to take him to the roof because he’s so big, and every night we have to collapse him and take him to the pole so the wind doesn’t blow him away,” he said. “I put one post on social media on our homepage about it, because he stole the Santa without a blower. I hope he can come back and get the blower so he can use it. Without a blower, it’s nothing.”
Nguyen said he purchased the 20-foot inflatable Santa a few years ago from the nearby Hobby Lobby. Patrons had grown accustomed to seeing the oversized Santa outside the store.
