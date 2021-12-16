News
Cathedral Festival of Lights canceled for Wednesday night
The Cathedral Festival of Lights scheduled for tonight at the Cathedral of St. Paul has been canceled due to forecasted severe weather. All tickets for “Starry Night” on Dec. 15 will be honored on any of the remaining nights, Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 16-19.
The event wraps the Cathedral of St. Paul with a sound and light show. For more info: cathedralheritagefoundation.org.
News
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm devastation
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden saw firsthand the striking devastation in two Kentucky towns rendered unrecognizable by deadly tornadoes as he offered prayers and comfort Wednesday to residents left homeless and their lives uprooted.
In Dawson Springs, Biden walked through piles of debris. Shattered Christmas decorations were tangled up with shards of furniture and strewn clothing. Trees were uprooted among homes reduced to rubble. Over the sounds of heavy machinery engaged in cleanup just blocks away, the president stopped to speak with storms victims, including a young girl clutching an American flag.
Biden came over to a family sitting before a home without a roof or windows, and also spoke to a group of police officers. He offered hugs to an older couple.
Earlier, in Mayfield, among the dozens of communities pummeled by the storm, the president held hands with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a pastor in prayer. A family that had gathered in front of a destroyed home talked with Biden, who told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery. On Mayfield’s main street, Biden spoke with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”
Biden also took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar. “I’m here to listen,” he said.
More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.
Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”
“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.
Despite the president’s push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let’s go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.
But Biden’s stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.
Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building, hoped to catch Biden in Mayfield.
“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” she said. “I hope he does.”
Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.
While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what’ is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.
Across the United States, it’s been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.
The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.
The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year’s end.
Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.
Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.
___
Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
News
Dakota County Library drops late fines for children, teens
The Dakota County Library will soon stop charging fines on children and teen items returned past their due dates in an effort to attract more users.
The library system operates branches throughout the county and is now looking to expand access after the coronavirus pandemic prompted earlier cutbacks. In early January, the system will begin easing youth late fees and will expand hours for many branches on Sundays.
“We are constantly working to expand access for the community to all of our services,” Dakota County Library Director Margaret Stone said in a statement.
Libraries elsewhere — St. Paul Public Library system went fine-free in 2018 — which removed overdue fines saw an increase in membership, visitors and usage. Dakota County hopes that will be the same when it lifts its fines for youth beginning Jan. 3.
Meanwhile, Sunday hours — from 1 to 5 p.m. — will return to all but two Dakota County Library branches on Jan. 9. Those remaining closed on Sundays are the Farmington and Inver Glen branches.
News
Nicholas Goldberg: How did the party of ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ become the party of Eeyore?
When I was younger, I was sure that those of us whose politics lay to the left of center were the advocates of hope, the purveyors of optimism, the defenders of idealism.
We believed in help for those who needed it, in a more robust and inclusive democracy and in a healthier planet. We opposed senseless wars, favoring dialogue with our adversaries. We didn’t cling, as the right seemed to, to bitter prejudices or aggressive policies but championed the upbeat politics of a better and fairer world.
So why do I now wake up feeling I’m preaching the politics of pessimism? How did the Democratic Party and its liberal-to-left followers become the voice of desolation and woe?
The voice of catastrophic climate change.
The voice of masks and mandates and staying home.
The voice of the-American-dream-is-dead and we’re all downwardly mobile. The voice of that-was-an-insurrection and our democracy is collapsing.
At the Democratic convention in 2020, Joe Biden talked about “this season of darkness in America.” He was referring to Donald Trump, and he of course couched his comments as a promise to brighten things up if elected, but he was tapping into fear and unhappiness among his supporters that went even deeper than the then-president.
These days, Democrats seem (and scholarly studies back me up on this) less happy than Republicans. And I don’t buy the argument that it’s just the result of a lack of faith and family and community on the left, as some have suggested. I suspect it’s at least partly a conviction — which Republicans apparently don’t share — that with climate change, the pandemic and the threats to American democracy, the world is going to hell.
I’m not saying Democrats haven’t had dark moments in the past. It has long been liberals and progressives proselytizing against the grave threat of nuclear weapons, which is hardly a cheerful message. George McGovern’s presidential campaign song in 1972 was “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” And Jimmy Carter famously alienated voters in 1979 with his warnings of a “crisis of the American spirit.”
But those were exceptions to a generally hopeful message.
Once, the Democratic mantra was “Happy Days Are Here Again,” which Franklin Roosevelt first used as a campaign theme song at a time — 1932 — when happy days were distinctly not here again. And “High Hopes,” which was John F. Kennedy’s song even though the Vietnam crisis was deepening and a reckoning on racial injustice was imminent. I doubt anyone focus-grouped those songs — but the candidates understood instinctively that people need hope to hold on to, especially when times are tough.
In 2008, Barack Obama had “hope” plastered on all those Shepard Fairey campaign posters; his belief in positive change was clear.
Now, I’m not advocating that the Democratic politicians should lie to voters or pander or downplay the dismal, dangerous realities by putting on a happy face. Today’s problems are too great and serious for that. Only people in self-denial would not feel a measure of anxiety.
But hopelessness and imminent planetary cataclysm are not inspiring messages, nor are they particularly useful, nor even the whole, true story.
Political scientist Ruy Teixeira notes that the left increasingly sees the future of humanity as bleak, and he reasonably asks: “Why on Earth would anyone sign up with a movement that believes the situation is so hopeless?”
We all know instinctively that uplifting messages are more appealing and energizing — such as Reagan’s “It’s Morning in America” and Trump’s “Make America Great Again.” Increasingly, the Democrats feel like the Eeyore party, while the Republicans have become the party of delusional optimism and misplaced, “What, me worry?” self-confidence. (Though, to be fair, conservatives have their own brand of dark pessimism. Remember, for instance, the 2016 Republican convention when Trump played on fears of crime, violence and immigration.)
I’m suggesting that, rather than becoming the party of “No, We Can’t,” there are surely ways to be realistic about the enormous problems facing the country without surrendering to them or becoming defeatist.
After all, we live in a fundamentally peaceful era, without the all-consuming total wars between the great powers that characterized the 20th century. For all the challenges around the world to liberal democracy, the Pew Research Center puts global democracy “at or near a modern day high.” The world remains dreadfully unfair and unequal, but most people live longer, healthier, wealthier lives than at any time in history.
“If you had to choose a moment in time to be born, any time in human history, and you didn’t know ahead of time what nationality you were or what gender or what your economic status might be, you’d choose today…,” said Barack Obama in a 2016 speech from which I took some inspiration. “The trajectory of our history over the last 50, 100 years has been remarkable.”
For all the very real problems facing us, and despite our repeated failures recently to pull together to fight them, it is a fact that humans have overcome tremendous challenges before. Democrats should start believing we can do so again.
Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
