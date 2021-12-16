News
Colorado weather: Mountain snowpack boosted by recent storms, but we still need more to get to average
After a long stretch of dry and uneventful weather, things sure have changed quickly. Snowpack across Colorado has increased significantly since the recent series of storms have blasted through.
Before Dec. 7, the statewide snowpack was sitting at about 54% of normal. The number has now risen to more than 70% of normal with several basins above that.
Snowpack is the all-important number that is tracked across the river basins of Colorado because how much snow the mountains get directly correlates to how much water is put into the rivers that deliver drinking water to downstream locations.
There are eight watersheds that are monitored across Colorado and each one has dozens of Snotel weather stations that track things such as snowpack.
Here is how much change each watershed has seen from Dec. 7 to 14:
Yampa/White/Little Snake: 20 percentage points higher
Laramie and North Platte: 14 percentage points higher
South Platte: 7 percentage points higher
Colorado Headwaters: 19 percentage points higher
Gunnison: 36 percentage points higher
Arkansas: 22 percentage points higher
Upper Rio Grande: 30 percentage points higher
San Juan/Delores/Animas: 50 percentage points higher
Overall, this meant that we gained about 20 percentage points of the snowpack that we should have by this time of the year. The most notable increases that you’ll find are near Telluride, Silverton and Durango, where past storms have really dropped some moisture. The Gunnison and Upper Rio Grande watersheds have also seen a great increase in snowpack numbers.
With the statewide average still sitting well below normal, we still need some active weather and wet storms to move through to bring us back to normal but at least we are at a better point than where we were earlier this month.
While there are some stations reporting close to average conditions, there are plenty of stations that are still running very low. When looking at data from all of the substations within each watershed, you’ll notice where local deficits are most notable.
Areas near Cuchara and Westcliffe are struggling in terms of snowpack, as well as areas near Pikes Peak and Bailey. Inversely, the Lower Gunnison and Uncompahgre are running at or above average.
There’s a story to be told for each basin, but when looking at the big picture, all of Colorado needs more moisture to bring the state back to normal. The forecast calls for a couple of rounds of snow to move into the state before the Christmas holiday so that should help raise numbers a bit more.
Andy Stein is a freelance meteorologist.
Power supplier Tri-State’s largest member announces departure plan
After filing lawsuits and submitting complaints to state and federal regulators, United Power, a Brighton-based electric cooperative, has given notice that it intends to leave the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
United Power, Tri-State’s largest member, filed a notice Tuesday with federal regulators that it intends to leave Jan. 1, 2024. The move follows a series of disagreements with Tri-State, which provides power to 42 electric cooperatives in Colorado and four other states.
The disagreements over how quickly Tri-State is moving from coal-generated power, its rates and caps on how much power member cooperatives can generate on their own are similar to those that led to the exit of a New Mexico electric cooperative in 2016 and the Delta-Montrose Electric Association in 2020.
Both cooperatives that left Tri-State had to pay multimillion-dollar fees to end their contracts. Tri-State has put United Power’s exit fee at $1.6 billion, which the electric cooperative has called highly inflated.
The issue of Tri-State’s method for deciding what members should pay to break their contracts is before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.
“Tri-State will work with United Power, as it would with any other member, through the contract termination process to support an orderly withdrawal,” Duane Highley, CEO of Tri-State, said in a statement.
The termination process filed with FERC ensures that any member’s withdrawal does not harm the remaining members of our cooperative or Tri-State, Highley said.
United Power CEO and President Mark Gabriel said Wednesday he thinks the cooperative will end up paying “substantially less” than $1.6 billion. He said United Power filed a notice of intent to withdraw from Tri-State after several months of fruitless efforts to change its contract in a way that meets its members’ needs.
“At some point, you have to realize the strategy that Tri-State may be pursuing is not in alignment with where United Power and others are going,” Gabriel said.
While Tri-State has increased its use of renewable energy and has closed coal plants and plans to close more, Gabriel said the utility isn’t moving quickly enough.
“Constraints under the current Tri-State agreement, which of course was signed years ago and under a different technical regime, are just too tight for where the industry is going and where our members expect us to go,” Gabriel said.
United Power, which has about 300,000 customers, pays Tri-State roughly $75 per megawatt hour for electricity, Gabriel said. “Without working hard, we can get power in the high $40 range.”
United Power is among members who have complained about the caps Tri-State puts on the amount of power members can produce on their own or buy from other suppliers. At the urging of United Power and others, the utility eased the limits on locally generated power.
However, Gabriel said the cap is still too stringent.
“We have nearly 7,000 solar rooftops in our service territory and 4,100 plug-in vehicles. We have at least a hundred members who’ve added their own (battery) storage,” Gabriel said. “I literally have to turn down members and others who want to add more renewable energy in our physical service territory.”
Based in Westminster, Tri-State provides wholesale power to electric cooperatives in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and New Mexico. The not-for-profit utility has said it plans to cut wholesale electric rates by 8% by the end of 2023.
Other objectives include a 90% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 across the generation facilities Tri-State owns or operates in Colorado and a 70% reduction in emissions associated with wholesale electric sales in the state. The utility also aims to get 50% of its power in Colorado from clean energy sources by 2024 and 100% by 2040, according to a plan filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
The utility has closed coal plants in New Mexico and Colorado, but still has interests in Arizona and Wyoming coal plants.
Trucker’s 110-year sentence in fatal I-70 crash spotlights Colorado sentencing laws, prosecutors’ charging decisions
The 110-year prison sentence meted out this week to the truck driver who killed four people when he lost his brakes on Interstate 70 put a renewed spotlight on Colorado’s mandatory-minimum sentencing laws and on district attorneys’ ability to use such laws to ensure convictions lead to prison time.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to a prison term twice as long as some Colorado murderers after his convictions triggered provisions in state law that forced District Court Judge Bruce Jones to lay down a minimum 110-year sentence.
The judge said during Monday’s sentencing hearing that he had no discretion to set a lesser prison term, though he would have liked to. One family member of a man who died in the fiery 28-car pileup in Lakewood said he did not want a life sentence for the truck driver.
And the day after the sentencing, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King — who pursued the convictions that led to the 110-year sentence — said in a statement she would “welcome” a reconsideration of the prison term.
Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence stretched to more than a century because under Colorado law, first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault are so-called “crimes of violence” in which prison sentences must run consecutively, and not concurrently, when they spring from the same incident.
“This is a grossly excessive sentence,” said Mark Silverstein, legal director for the ACLU of Colorado. “It cries out for the reform of sentencing laws. But I think calls for change also need to be directed at the seldom-criticized but largely unchecked power of prosecutors. They have the power to decide who goes to prison and for how long. Prosecutors decide on the charges to file, and they decide what plea bargains to offer.”
King refused to talk to The Denver Post about the case, which was initially charged under her predecessor, Pete Weir, and instead sent statements through a spokesman this week.
“The facts and consequences of Mr. Aguilera-Mederos’ decisions that day were extraordinary enough to support pursuing first-degree assault charges,” she said. Aguilera-Mederos refused to accept any plea offer “other than a traffic ticket,” King said, and the convictions recognize the harm caused to victims of the crash.
“My administration contemplated a significantly different outcome in this case, but Mr. Aguilera-Mederos wasn’t interested in pursuing those negotiations,” she said.
Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney, James Colgan, would not discuss what sort of plea bargain was considered, except to say that the discussions “were not fruitful.”
Silverstein said King’s statement suggests the district attorney’s office overcharged the case to try to pressure Aguilera-Mederos into pleading guilty rather than taking the case to trial.
“It’s out of line for the prosecutor to blame the defendant for exercising his constitutional rights,” Silverstein said.
George Brauchler, former district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, disagreed.
“I have little sympathy for someone who turns down a reasonable plea bargain offer, and then goes to trial and bemoans the fact that the worst thing that could happen to them happened,” he said.
Mandatory consecutive sentences
Colorado’s mandatory minimums largely were established in the 1990s as a tough-on-crime response to rising crime rates and a perception among conservative politicians that the state’s judges were handing out light sentences, said Stan Garnett, former Boulder County district attorney.
There were concerns that sentences for the same crimes varied dramatically depending on the judge and perhaps on the defendant, Brauchler said.
The laws give tremendous power to district attorneys, Garnett said.
“You can, in the way you charge the case, predetermine what the sentence is going to be, and put an extreme amount of pressure on the defendant to plea,” he said. “It makes it impossible for a judge to fashion a sentence that fits the particular crime and particular defendant.”
Brauchler said the laws ensure that perpetrators of violent crime who harm multiple victims are held responsible with prison sentences for each victim, since the terms must run consecutively.
“This guy killed four people,” Brauchler said. “How much time are four lives worth?”
He added that people convicted of vehicular homicide in Colorado, which carries a recommended sentence of between two and six years in prison, are eligible to be sentenced to probation instead of prison.
“If that was the only charge, vehicular homicide, that guy might have walked out of the courtroom,” he said. “There’s no outcome, using those weak charges, that comes even close to justice. That can’t be justice when you kill four people.”
A jury in October found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of careless driving causing death, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of reckless driving.
A chance to reduce the sentence
The state’s mandatory-minimum laws have faced criticism in recent years, and some of the state’s minimums have been reduced or removed.
State Sen. Bob Gardner, a Colorado Springs Republican who sits on the state’s year-old Sentencing Reform Task Force, said Tuesday that he’s looking into Aguilera-Mederos’ case.
“When I saw the story this morning, I thought it was worth making some inquiries of both prosecutors and defense counsel alike as to whether this is an anomaly, whether this is something we ought to deal with and, frankly, to see whether it is something as we’re doing our sentencing reform that could be addressed,” he said.
The task force, formed by Gov. Jared Polis last year to review and suggest changes to the state’s sentencing laws, began its work with misdemeanor cases and has not yet considered reforms to felony sentencing, said Maureen Cain, a task force member and director of legislative policy and external communications for Colorado Public Defender’s Office. That work should start next year.
Aguilera-Mederos intends to appeal the jury’s verdict, Colgan said, and is also considering a variety of challenges to the sentence, though those challenges will have to wait until the appeal process concludes. An online petition calling for Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence had more than 1 million signatures Wednesday night.
“The law is just so frustrating because it ends up in miscarriages of justice like this,” Colgan said Tuesday. “The law is poorly written.”
The state’s mandatory sentencing law allows for the trial judge to reduce the sentence within 91 days of Aguilera-Mederos’ commitment to the Department of Corrections, after the department evaluates Aguilera-Mederos and submits a report to the judge. The judge must find “unusual and extenuating circumstances” to modify the sentence, the law says — a step Jones implied Monday he’d be willing to take.
Aguilera-Mederos could also ask the court to reconsider the sentence through other legal avenues, Colgan said.
Colgan expects Augilera-Mederos will not be eligible for parole until he is in his 70s or 80s — state law says he must serve 75% of his sentence (that’d be about 82 years) before he can be paroled.
That percentage often ends up being closer to 50% of the total sentence once the Department of Corrections applies credits for time served, good time and other measures, Brauchler said.
“Nobody on planet Earth can tell you how many days this guy will serve before he is parole-eligible,” Brauchler said.
Colgan said the state’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws should be changed to give more discretion to judges.
“(If) you don’t allow the judge to put some humanity into the law, it becomes a rubber stamp,” he said, “and everybody gets sucked in.”
RTD closes Union Station bathrooms, Denver PD steps up presence amid crime concerns
The Regional Transportation District has shut down the public restrooms in the Union Station bus terminal at least through the end of the year, and the agency is looking into cordoning off a piece of the terminal so it is accessible only to people who have paid fares, officials say.
Meanwhile, Denver police have made “numerous arrests” around the station last week, according to Chief Paul Pazen, as officials work to clamp down on an escalation in drug activity and other unwanted behavior at the city’s troubled central transit hub.
RTD general manager and CEO Debra Johnson updated the agency’s board on efforts to address public safety at Union Station during a meeting on Dec. 7.
The bathrooms in the station’s underground bus terminal were shut on Dec. 3 after testing found trace amounts of the fentanyl on surfaces, Johnson said. While the levels of the narcotic were not dangerous, the agency is using the temporary shutdown to make repairs and install permanent doors on the restrooms.
“The public restrooms will remain closed through the end of the year until such time the doors can be installed and protocols and procedures can be put in place such as a permanent restroom attendant in the form of a security guard,” Johnson told the board last week.
RTD officials are also exploring adding infrastructure in the terminal to create a separate area accessible only to customers who have paid fares. It’s a process that includes looking into “innovative funding sources,” Johnson said. Infrastructure could mean turnstiles or gates, according to RTD spokeswoman Pauletta Tonilas.
In an interview with the Denver Post earlier this month, Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic and issues that have spun off from it have turned Union Station into a place where people with “non destinations” gather, leading paying customers to feel unwelcome and unsafe.
Changes to the terminal space are moving forward as the Denver Police Department steps up its enforcement efforts around the station campus.
Johnson announced at the end of November that RTD was bringing in teams of Transportation Security Agency agents and members of the volunteer Guardian Angels to boost the number of eyes watching for illegal activity around the station even if neither group has the power to enforce local laws.
Mayor Michael Hancock vowed city officials would “redouble our efforts to ensure (Union Station) is clean and safe for all …” in a statement on Dec. 3. That same day, Johnson met with DPD’s Pazen to discuss how the police department could help RTD’s transit police and contract security officers.
DPD officers have since made multiple arrests around the Union Station campus, Pazen said last week, including for drug charges and outstanding warrants. He declined to discuss how many officers were assigned to the area but said the department has also directed a social worker and its substance use navigation team members to spend time there.
“We have committed significant resources to address these issues including narcotics enforcement,” Pazen said. “We’re committed to working with our RTD partners to get these issues addressed appropriately and we will stay engaged until these issues have been mitigated.”
The department’s interactive crime map shows that between Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 8, 36 crime reports were filed for locations around the Union Station campus. Of those, 15 were drug and alcohol-related offenses. A report does not necessarily mean an arrest was made, DPD spokesman Doug Schepman said in an email.
The restroom shutdown could have consequences for unhoused people, said Cathy Alderman, spokeswoman for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Without available public facilities in the area, people experiencing homelessness may have to go to the bathroom in alleys and other outdoor areas, something that opens them up to criminal penalties that perpetuate challenges in finding work and getting into stable housing.
“I understand why they may need to do it for a period of time but I hope this isn’t a long-term closure,” Alderman said. “It’s a public space and we should be respectful of that.”
Alderman worries that people assume all the public safety issues at Union Station can be attributed to unhoused people when “there is a lot of criminal activity and drug use that comes from housed individuals that come from elsewhere.”
DPD has seen problems with rampant public drug activity, aggressive behavior and other safety concerns crop up in other neighborhoods around Denver in recent years, Pazen said, mentioning Curtis Park, Capitol Hill, Golden Triangle and the 16th Street Mall.
Until there are “additional consequences, accountability and support for individuals engaging in these types of behavior, these enforcement efforts are likely to push this into a different neighborhood,” Pazen said.
