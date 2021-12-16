Bitcoin
Cultos Launches to Revolutionize How Brands Create & Grow Audiences of Fans Through Crypto Rewards
Toronto, Canada, 16th December, 2021, Chainwire
$3.4 Million in Funding to Help Build Web3 Platform Enabling Brands to Reward Customers for Social Media Engagement with Community Tokens & Exclusive NFTs
Cultos launches to revolutionize the way brands create and build engaged audiences of fans online. Cultos is the first platform enabling companies to leverage crypto to convert existing customers into active, engaged and influential ambassadors.
While social media has become the leading way companies build and connect with audiences, most companies do not effectively capitalize on the influence of their followers. Studies have shown that company and product recommendations from friends and family are significantly more impactful than traditional advertising or online influencers. Cultos offers any company a powerful new way to unlock this untapped value by enabling brands to create token economies that provide incentives that turn typically passive online fans into highly-motivated nano-influencers.
Online fan discovery and promotions have become critical to marketing strategies across industries — from crypto projects, to consumer goods and even musicians and films. The unique Cultos platform has created the first digital ecosystem that aligns incentives between companies and their social media followers by rewarding users for their support with community tokens and exclusive NFTs.
Cultos community tokens are designed to reward fans as the companies succeed. Fans are rewarded for being early supporters of emerging brands and liking, sharing and posting about them on social media. For example, when artists such as Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X went viral online thanks to followers on SoundCloud and TikTok those users would have been paid for their support as the artists grew in popularity.
“Social media is obviously key for growing brands but most companies struggle to turn passive followers into active and engaged users who put real effort in to help the brand succeed. Cultos is the solution,” said Cultos founder Andrew Yang. “We know it’s the everyday fans — not just influencers with millions of followers — who drive real growth for brands and that’s why Cultos puts the power back in their hands.”
Cultos makes it easy for anyone to sign up and begin earning crypto rewards from their favorite brands. After a simple registration process, users connect their social accounts and then immediately start earning rewards when they engage with companies online. Users are automatically provided a custodian wallet and can pay for NFTs with reward tokens or through a credit card — with no need to set up external wallets or buy other tokens. Users can also exchange their community tokens for fiat or other cryptocurrencies at any time through Cultos.
Cultos and its parent company Authenticiti also announced raising $3.4 million to help build the platform as it prepares for the launch of its CULT token early next year. The CULT token will serve as a critical component of the Cultos exchange where users can swap different community tokens, purchase NFTs or cash out.
About Cultos:
Cultos revolutionizes how brands create and build engaged audiences of fans. As the first platform enabling companies to create token economies for their fans, Cultos helps any brand convert existing customers into active, engaged and influential ambassadors. To learn more, visit cultos.io or follow Cultos on Instagram.
Bitcoin Heads For Short Squeeze? Why ETH Could Outperform Here
Bitcoin has been trending to the downside in the past weeks as investors grew more nervous about the macro-economic outlook. As of press time, BTC trades at $49,072 with a 2% profit in the past day.
Related Reading | Kraken CEO Says Bitcoin Below $40k Is A Buying Opportunity
Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) where the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked about digital assets and potential changes to the institution’s monetary policies, Bitcoin remains range-bound.
Many traders expected this meeting to trigger a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, but the no-event thesis, as evidenced by the post-meeting price action seems to have hit right on target. As NewsBTC reported, after the crash that took BTC’s price to the low $40,000, the market is likely to move sideways.
In the short term, $42,000 and $46,000 seem like two critical support levels as over $30 million in bid orders sit around those levels, according to data from Material Indicators. Conversely, there aren’t a lot of ask orders in upper levels until $59,000.
This could suggest a BTC’s price short squeeze could be in the cards as 2021 comes to an end, a historically bullish period for the benchmark cryptocurrency. In that sense, investment firm QCP Capital commented the following:
Our view into this upcoming FOMC and beyond is that the market is less prepared for a dovish-leaning Fed and would be possibly caught by surprise on a sharp move higher in price. We think that a short squeeze into the year-end or early January is very possible.
In case of a short squeeze, QCP Capital believes either Bitcoin finally manages to break above $70,000 into its final bull-run before a bear market, or it fails and returns to levels close to its yearly open near $30,000.
Why Ethereum Could Take The Spotlight If Bitcoin Goes Higher
In this scenario, Bitcoin Dominance could take a dive as altcoins and particularly Ethereum seem likely to outperform the first crypto by market cap, according to QCP Capital. The firm has identified a bullish diverge in ETH’s price 4-hour chart for the Relative Index Strength, and MACD indicators, as seen below.
2022 could be a landmark year for Ethereum as the project gets ready to migrate into a Proof-of-Stake consensus blockchain. The Merge, the event that will combine Eth 1.0 and Eth 2.0, is one of the first priorities for core developers and could mark the dawn of a new era for the network that has attracted a lot of attention from institutions this year alone.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Spikes Higher, Why Bulls Could Aim Larger Increase To $52K
Indian State Ex-Minister Stacks Illegal Money in Crypto
- The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of India raided several states.
- Ex-TamilNadu Minister belonging to the party AIADMK, house fully raided.
- Upon raid, found money being stacked up in the form of cryptos.
Corruption is one thing that the counter of India still persists in fighting. Most of the politics involved in the country are corrupted. No offense.
Despite several measures being taken profusely, corruption persists. As a means to stop it, frequent raids are usually a common thing in India.
Accordingly, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided an ex-state minister’s home.
The Raid
The team from DVAC raided more than 69 places around India, out of which all took place in 3 states of the south. These are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
And so, upon this, the house of one of the Ex-state minister was raided. The minister going by the name Thangamani belongs to the AIADMK party, which is currently the opposition party to that of the ruling party in the state.
The Ex-Minister was in charge of the Electricity board department for the state at the time of the ruling.
Moreover, the Ex-minister has been in power for a decade from 2011 to 2021. Also, he’s considered one of the most powerful members of the AIADMK party.
The Findings
Accordingly, the raid took place at his residence in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu state.
Moreover, after the raid, an FIR was filed on Thangamani on charges of acquiring money by illegal sources and without any proof or documents.
Furthermore, findings include 2.37 crore of cash, and another 2.16 crore of cash, and also gold ornaments weighing about 1.13kh, and much more.
To everyone’s amazement, records of money being invested in cryptocurrency have also been found. In spite of this, all electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, and much more documents were confiscated.
Accordingly, the FIR stated that the ex-minister has accumulated numerous movable and immovable assets and registered them on his family members’ names, all during his 10 years of tenure.
Crypto Top is an NFT project that brings together unique personalities benefiting the world of cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrency has become a real force in the modern financial world, through that, it has got a lot of processes, features, and abilities. One of them is NFT. And the Crypto Top project is inseparably connected with it.
Crypto Top – is the NFT project about people who have made the most impact on the crypto industry. These highly talented people are working hard to make the NFT world better. They also want to help new people feel more comfortable in this future world which is not far from now.
First of all, we have to define what NFT is.
NFT token (non-fungible token) is a unique digital certificate that is stored in the blockchain, guarantees the originality of the item and gives exclusive rights to it.
Crypto Top crew made 10 000 unique NFT with subcollection about 100 outstanding people who contributed the most to the development of the crypto industry.
As it was already mentioned, mining NFT allows people to get pictures as digital files and every one of them is one-of-a-kind.
The project will be launched in the near future. follow the updates on the Twitter.
Every participant can get a maximum of 30 from 10 000 exceptional NFT.
Users also will be able to stake NFT and, depending on the rank and uniqueness of the collection, get CRYPTOP ERC-20 tokens as a reward. CRYPTOP token is a part of the Crypto Top ecosystem it is oriented on the DEFI community.
Pre-sale allocation -10%;
Staking Rewards – 50%;
CEX allocation – 30%;
Liquidity LP – 2,5%;
Marketing – 2,5%;
Team allocation – 2,5 % Locked for 3 years;
Locked Incentives – 2,5 % Locked for 2 years;
Moreover, developers of Crypto Top announced Marketplace NFT, Launchpad platform, and Metaverse game. Tokens CRYPTOP and CRYPTOP NFT will play important role in the Crypto Top Meta- universe.
More information you can get by reading the roadmap on the website of the Crypto Top project.
Do not miss the chance to be a part of the CRYPTOP community!
Website: https://crypto-top.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptop_nft
Telegram: https://t.me/cryptop_nft
Community: https://t.me/cryptop_nft_community
E-mail: [email protected]
Contract: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3a429b1ea13015c904efd7cc0f4c4f404d4e4b52
