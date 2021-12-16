News
Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO of Basketball
Maybe it was on the golf course, in the crisp Utah air, when Danny Ainge started to feel a fresh itch.
Not even seven months after stepping down as the Celtics’ President of Basketball operations, Ainge reemerged Wednesday as the new CEO of Basketball for the Utah Jazz. His friendship with Jazz owner Ryan Smith paved the way — he will help out in more than just the basketball operation, but Ainge admits that first he had to step away from the grind in Boston.
“The role is different than it was in Boston, where there literally were 16 and 18-hour days, and I don’t plan on doing that,” he said.
“I needed a break from Boston — and by the way my 26 years in Boston were an amazing experience,” Ainge said during his introductory press conference, sitting next to Smith. “I will always be grateful — one of the greatest things I’ve learned in this business is the relationships you build. The championships rings are our goals, you really build a bond when you’re trying to work for a championship. But the things I’ve really cherished over those 26 years are the relationships I developed. Those will always be there.”
He also admits that another NBA job wasn’t necessarily on his mind after resigning following the Celtics’ .500 finish and first-round elimination by the Nets last spring.
“I didn’t have an idea. There was a possibility that I would step away forever,” said Ainge. “My wife and I discussed that many times, and I have looked at other things outside of basketball. One thing that intrigues me about this opportunity is there are things that aren’t just basketball that excite me as well. I didn’t know the answer to that.”
But sure enough, he developed an itch.
“I think just within the last couple of weeks. I watched NBA games all the time, and sitting by my fireplace by myself watching games isn’t as exciting as being in an office and watching games collectively with a group of people,” he said. “It’s more fun. I love the interaction with the staff and other people. I think my wife knew that I was probably starting to get the bug a couple of weeks ago.”
And as he moves on to the world of Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Ainge has no doubt that his old team is under good care.
“I loved my time in Boston, loved the people I worked with. Heck, I was working with my son (Austin),” he said. “That was a blast, a once in a lifetime opportunity and I cherished that. Ownership was great, my staff was great. The NBA went through like two years in one year, it was a heavy load, and I just felt I had to get away from that.
“I just needed a break and right now Boston has moved on. They have three capable people in Brad Stevens, Austin Ainge and Mike Zarren. They can run the organization by themselves. Capable people with great experience in the system. The team is in great hands.”
Richardson returns
Josh Richardson, who missed the last two games while in health and safety protocol, had a short time in COVID protection. The veteran wing was back on the practice floor Wednesday following apparent negative tests.
“League determined he’s out of health and safety protocols, so he’s back,” said Ime Udoka, who has declined to elaborate further.
Curry on deck
The Celtics don’t play again until Friday, when they host Golden State and the NBA’s just-crowned career 3-point record holder, Steph Curry. It’s a fortuitous window of preparation for Udoka’s team.
“To tighten up some things offensively and defensively, working on execution, offensively some of the things we did well late-game, and stressing the defensive points we improved on from the road trip,” he said of his goals. “Looking at those things today, getting a ton of shots up and resting our bodies some — preparing for a unique opponent.”
News
Lydia Edwards likely Massachusetts Senate victory shakes out first candidate to take her Boston City Council seat
The domino effect of Lydia Edwards declaring victory in state Democratic Senate primary is already in play, as the first candidate for her soon-to-be vacant city council seat has emerged.
“I was strong supporter of councilor, soon-to-be Sen. Edwards and I’m looking forward to continuing the conversations she started in the months ahead,” Tania Del Rio told the Herald, announcing her candidacy for the city council seat that represents Charlestown, East Boston and the North End.
“She’s been a strong voice for our community, specifically on housing, and I want take no steps back in what she’s achieved,” Del Rio continued, vowing to pick up Edwards’ fight for more affordable housing and better homeownership opportunities.
The East Boston mother of two said when it comes to education, she has true “skin in the game” to make sure all students get the best instruction regardless of the Boston Public School they attend.
Climate change and environmental justice will also be cornerstones of Del Rio’s campaign as will delivering “excellent” constituent services.
A Mexican immigrant, Del Rio said she’s on a “mission to empower women and eliminate racism.”
Del Rio is no stranger to City Hall, where she formerly served as the department head in former Mayor Martin Walsh’s Office of Women’s Advancement.
“I have deep experience in city government and I know how to navigate the building,” she said. Del Rio currently serves as the executive director of the YWCA Cambridge.
After winning more than 77% of the vote in the Tuesday primary for the First Suffolk and Middlesex race against first-term Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio, Edwards is all but guaranteed to win the general election Jan. 11. No Republicans are running for the state Senate seat that represents Winthrop, Revere and parts of Cambridge and Boston, leaving her unopposed.
Should she cruise to an easy victory as expected, Edwards would resign from the city council — triggering a special election. A preliminary must be held on a Tuesday within 76 days of a city council declaration and the special election comes four weeks after that.
“I’m just overwhelmed by this moment,” Edwards said during her Tuesday night victory speech to the supporters she said “put me on the map.”
“East Boston is the reason why I’m a city councilor. East Boston is also why today I am the state senator from the First Suffolk and Middlesex,” she said.
If she goes on to win as expected, she’ll be the only Black member of the state Senate and the first woman and person of color to represent the district.
Edwards’ primary victory came in her second attempt to capture the seat. In 2016 she finished fourth in a seven-way primary behind Joseph Boncore, a Winthrop Democrat who would go on to win the election.
Boncore resigned in September to lead biotechnology trade group MassBio, triggering the special election.
“I’m proud of who I am, of how I got here,” Edwards told supporters at Spinelli’s in East Boston during her victory party on Tuesday night.
News
Trial opens for Harvard professor for hiding ties to China
BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program began in earnest Wednesday in Boston federal court.
Lawyers delivered opening statements and called their first witnesses in the case against Charles Lieber, following jury selection Tuesday. The trial is expected to resume Thursday with more witness testimony.
The former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology has pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to authorities and four tax offenses.
Defense attorney Marc Mukasey argued that prosecutors lacked proof of the charges. He maintained that investigators didn’t keep any record of their interviews with Lieber prior to his arrest.
“This case is not about Charlie and China,” he said. “This case is about careless conduct in Cambridge.”
Prosecutors countered that Lieber knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China, to protect his career and reputation.
They said Lieber denied his involvement during inquiries from U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, which had provided him millions of dollars in research funding.
Prosecutors said Lieber also concealed his income from the Chinese program, including $50,000 a month from the Wuhan University of Technology, up to $158,000 in living expenses and more than $1.5 million in grants.
In exchange for the compensation, they say, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university.
The case is among the highest profile to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative.”
The effort launched in 2018 to curb economic espionage from China has faced criticism that it harms academic research and amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.
News
Bret Stephens: Biden shouldn’t run again — and he should say he won’t
Is it a good idea for Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024? And, if he runs again and wins, would it be good for the United States to have a president who is 86 — the age Biden would be at the end of a second term?
I put these questions bluntly because they need to be discussed candidly, not just whispered constantly.
In the 1980s, it was fair game for reputable reporters to ask whether Ronald Reagan was too old for the presidency, at a time when he was several years younger than Biden is today. Donald Trump’s apparent difficulty holding a glass and his constricted vocabulary repeatedly prompted unflattering speculation about his health, mental and otherwise. And Biden’s memory lapses were a source of mirth among his Democratic primary rivals, at least until he won the nomination.
Yet it is now considered horrible manners to raise concerns about Biden’s age and health. As if doing so can only play into Trump’s hands. As if the president’s well-being is nobody’s business but his own. As if it doesn’t much matter whether he has the fortitude for the world’s most important job, so long as his aides can adroitly fill the gaps. As if accusations of ageism and a giant shushing sound from media elites can keep the issue off the public’s mind.
It won’t do. From some of his public appearances, Biden seems … uneven. Often cogent, but sometimes alarmingly incoherent. What is the reason? I have no idea. Do his appearances (including the good ones) inspire strong confidence that the president can go the distance in his current term, to say nothing of the next? No.
And many people seem to know it. On Sunday, my colleagues Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns reported on the Democratic Party’s not-so-quiet murmurs about what to do if Biden decides not to run. Aspirants for the nomination appear in the story like sharks circling a raft, swimming slow.
This is not healthy. Not for the president himself, not for the office he holds, not for the Democratic Party, not for the country.
In 2019, the Biden campaign — cognizant of the candidate’s age — sold him to primary voters as a “transition figure,” the guy whose main purpose was to dethrone Trump and then smooth the way for a fresher Democratic face. Biden never made that promise explicit, but the expectation feels betrayed.
Things might be different if the Biden presidency were off to a great start. It is not. Blame Joe Manchin or Mitch McConnell or the antivaxxers, but Biden’s poll numbers have been deeply underwater since August. The man who once gave his party hope now weighs on his party’s fortunes like a pair of cement shoes.
Things might also be different if it looked like the administration would soon turn the corner. That is the administration’s hope for the mammoth Build Back Better legislation. But last month’s passage of the infrastructure bill didn’t really move the political needle for Biden, and that bill was genuinely popular. Now BBB looms as another costly progressive distraction in a time of surging prices, spiking homicides, resurgent disease, urban decay, a border crisis, a supply-chain crisis and the threat of Iran crossing the nuclear threshold and of Russia crossing the Ukrainian border.
Oh, and Kamala Harris. Her supporters might decry the fact, but to an ever-growing number of Americans, the heir apparent seems lighter than air. Her poll numbers at this point in her term are the worst of those of any vice president in recent history, including Mike Pence’s. If she winds up as her party’s default nominee if Biden pulls out late, Democrats will have every reason to panic.
So what is the president to do? He should announce, much sooner than later, that he will not run for a second term.
The argument against this is that it would instantly turn him into a lame-duck president, and that is no doubt true.
But, news flash: Right now he is worse than a lame duck because potential Democratic successors are prevented from making calls, finding their lanes and appealing for attention. That goes especially for people in the administration who should be powerful contenders: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu.
And what would that mean for the rest of the Biden presidency? Far from weakening him, it would instantly allow him to be statesmanlike. And it would be liberating. It would put an end to the endless media speculation. It would inject enthusiasm and interest into a listless Democratic Party. It would let him devote himself wholly to addressing the country’s immediate problems without worrying about reelection.
And it needn’t diminish his presidency. George H.W. Bush accomplished more in four years than his successor accomplished in eight. Greatness is often easier to achieve when good policies aren’t encumbered by clever politics. Biden should think on it — and act soon.
Bret Stephens writes a column for the New York Times.
Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO of Basketball
Lydia Edwards likely Massachusetts Senate victory shakes out first candidate to take her Boston City Council seat
Trial opens for Harvard professor for hiding ties to China
Bret Stephens: Biden shouldn’t run again — and he should say he won’t
Kiszla: CU Buffs must embrace madness of college football or get out of the game
St. Thomas football goes coast to coast for 28 signees
Illinois nail salon owner’s light-hearted response after giant Santa stolen
U.S. faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
Florence Pugh Goes Back To Blonde As Her ‘Hawkeye’ Debut Thrills Marvel Fans
John Hickenlooper urges Senate to change filibuster to protect voting rights
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.