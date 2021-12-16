Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO of Basketball

Maybe it was on the golf course, in the crisp Utah air, when Danny Ainge started to feel a fresh itch.

Not even seven months after stepping down as the Celtics’ President of Basketball operations, Ainge reemerged Wednesday as the new CEO of Basketball for the Utah Jazz. His friendship with Jazz owner Ryan Smith paved the way — he will help out in more than just the basketball operation, but Ainge admits that first he had to step away from the grind in Boston.

“The role is different than it was in Boston, where there literally were 16 and 18-hour days, and I don’t plan on doing that,” he said.

“I needed a break from Boston — and by the way my 26 years in Boston were an amazing experience,” Ainge said during his introductory press conference, sitting next to Smith. “I will always be grateful — one of the greatest things I’ve learned in this business is the relationships you build. The championships rings are our goals, you really build a bond when you’re trying to work for a championship. But the things I’ve really cherished over those 26 years are the relationships I developed. Those will always be there.”

He also admits that another NBA job wasn’t necessarily on his mind after resigning following the Celtics’ .500 finish and first-round elimination by the Nets last spring.

“I didn’t have an idea. There was a possibility that I would step away forever,” said Ainge. “My wife and I discussed that many times, and I have looked at other things outside of basketball. One thing that intrigues me about this opportunity is there are things that aren’t just basketball that excite me as well. I didn’t know the answer to that.”

But sure enough, he developed an itch.

“I think just within the last couple of weeks. I watched NBA games all the time, and sitting by my fireplace by myself watching games isn’t as exciting as being in an office and watching games collectively with a group of people,” he said. “It’s more fun. I love the interaction with the staff and other people. I think my wife knew that I was probably starting to get the bug a couple of weeks ago.”

And as he moves on to the world of Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Ainge has no doubt that his old team is under good care.

“I loved my time in Boston, loved the people I worked with. Heck, I was working with my son (Austin),” he said. “That was a blast, a once in a lifetime opportunity and I cherished that. Ownership was great, my staff was great. The NBA went through like two years in one year, it was a heavy load, and I just felt I had to get away from that.

“I just needed a break and right now Boston has moved on. They have three capable people in Brad Stevens, Austin Ainge and Mike Zarren. They can run the organization by themselves. Capable people with great experience in the system. The team is in great hands.”

Richardson returns

Josh Richardson, who missed the last two games while in health and safety protocol, had a short time in COVID protection. The veteran wing was back on the practice floor Wednesday following apparent negative tests.

“League determined he’s out of health and safety protocols, so he’s back,” said Ime Udoka, who has declined to elaborate further.

Curry on deck

The Celtics don’t play again until Friday, when they host Golden State and the NBA’s just-crowned career 3-point record holder, Steph Curry. It’s a fortuitous window of preparation for Udoka’s team.

“To tighten up some things offensively and defensively, working on execution, offensively some of the things we did well late-game, and stressing the defensive points we improved on from the road trip,” he said of his goals. “Looking at those things today, getting a ton of shots up and resting our bodies some — preparing for a unique opponent.”