News
Feds charge 21 in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Drug charges have been filed against 21 people accused of running a cocaine and fentanyl ring that spanned Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine and Puerto Rico, Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell’s office said Wednesday.
Authorities say the operation was based in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and sold drugs in retail and allegedly wholesale quantities, using couriers and stash houses to store and distribute drugs.
Some alleged members are accused of regularly traveling to Puerto Rico to buy cocaine and then mailing it to addresses in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. One member was a corrections officer in Middleton, Massachusetts, and is accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl, cocaine and Suboxone into a correctional facility.
In total, authorities say they seized 10.5 kilograms of cocaine, 650 grams of suspected fentanyl and more than $200,000 in drug proceeds.
Nineteen suspected members of the ring were arrested Wednesday and face charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and other controlled substances. Another alleged member was arrested on a single count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and another member facing charges remains at large, prosecutors said.
The conspiracy charge carries a minimum prison sentence of three years and up to 20.
According to charging documents, law enforcement officials began investigating the drug ring in May 2020 and intercepted communications detailing plans to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation was part of a federal program that helps multiple agencies work together to stop drug trafficking.
News
Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death
By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Prosecutors on Thursday rested their case against Kim Potter, the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright, setting the stage for a defense that will have Potter directly addressing the jury.
Potter, 49, has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Wright on April 11 as he had pulled away from officers during a traffic stop and was trying to drive away. Body-camera video captured her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before she fired once.
Her attorneys have also argued that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force even if she had intended to do so because a fellow officer was endangered by Wright’s attempt to flee.
Prosecutors called police witnesses to build their argument that Potter, who retired from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after the shooting, was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing it with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence if they are to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.
The death of Wright, who was Black, set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter.
It wasn’t clear when Potter would take the stand. Her attorneys also planned to call several character witnesses to testify on her behalf, though the judge ruled Wednesday that they would be limited to three.
During Wednesday’s testimony, use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton testified for the prosecution that Potter acted unreasonably in shooting Wright.
“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” said Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who also testified for the prosecution at Chauvin’s trial.
Stoughton reminded jurors that Potter warned that she was about to use her Taser on Wright, and said a reasonable officer would not have decided to use a Taser if they thought there was an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm.
Stoughton said deadly force would have been inappropriate even if Potter believed another officer was in the car because of the risk that nearby officers or Wright’s passenger could be shot.
And he said that if it appeared Wright was going to drive away, shooting would make things worse because he could be incapacitated and the vehicle itself would become a weapon.
In an acrimonious cross-examination, defense attorney Earl Gray sought to undermine Stoughton’s expertise, including by questioning his experience as a police officer. Gray got Stoughton to agree that Wright would not have been shot if he hadn’t tried to get away, and he fired a series of questions at Stoughton to point out that Wright did not stop resisting the officers despite Potter’s warnings that she intended to use her Taser.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Associated Press writers Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, Sara Burnett in Naperville, Illinois, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this report.
News
Omar Kelly: Who gets the task of replacing Jevon Holland in Miami’s defense?
It’s a question the Miami Dolphins coaches and players have gone to great lengths to avoid answering this week.
Maybe they want the element of surprise for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets?
But more than likely, they simply don’t have the final answer just yet to who will replace Jevon Holland as Miami’s free safety, the player who works as the center fielder in Miami’s hybrid scheme, the last line of defense in the Dolphins’ aggressive defense.
Holland, the Dolphins’ 2021 second-round pick, has become the leader of Miami’s secondary, and one of the team’s top playmakers after recording 51 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and recovering three fumbles in the 13 games he’s played this season.
He’s clearly one of the NFL’s rising stars, therefore, won’t be an easy player to replace if he’s unable to provide two COVID-19 negative tests by 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is why we practice guys in multiple positions,” Flores said earlier this week, addressing the possible replacements. “If this situation occurs, the next guy will step in and play. That may be a variety of players, but I know we feel good about the guys in that room. But it’s about preparation. It’s about how we practice.”
It’s also about how those players fit into the game plan and the style of play the Dolphins want to feature on defense.
For Flores’ defense, that free safety spot is like the star at the top of the Christmas tree. It’s the cherry that accentuates the sundae, the finishing piece.
And the position has caused quite a bit of controversy the past three seasons.
First, the Dolphins shunned two veteran safeties — Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald – and used a cornerback in that role because Bobby McCain’s skill set suited it best.
Then Miami upset Minkah Fitzpatrick, their 2018 first-round pick, because Flores wouldn’t allow him to play that free safety role. After two games under Flores in 2019, Fitzpatrick demanded to be traded and got his wish. Miami shipped him to Pittsburgh for the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which turned into starting left guard Austin Jackson.
Fitzpatrick has turned into an All-Pro free safety for the Steelers.
Then this offseason, the Dolphins dumped McCain, releasing him days after selecting Holland to serve as his replacement.
That decision turned out to be the right call from a big-picture perspective, considering Holland was blossoming in the second half of 2021.
But now with him potentially sidelined because of COVID-19 and missing the entire weeks’ worth of practice, the Dolphins need to come up with a replacement plan.
“We’re definitely going to miss Jevon out there,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, the team’s leading tackler. “He’s a young guy, but he stepped up for us this year. We’re definitely going to miss him out on the field. I don’t know the difference just yet. We’re going to see.”
Fortunately, Miami has used four safeties — Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty — to start games this season.
At this point, only Jones and Rowe are the viable veteran starters available, because McCourty’s on injured reserve. That is, unless Miami considers starting Clayton Fejedelem, a special teams standout, or Will Parks, who the Dolphins signed off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad late last month.
The way I see things, there are three possible options to replace Holland.
Jones is set to return from the elbow and ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games, but this second-year safety has primarily worked in the box, up close to the line of scrimmage. He has contributed 54 tackles, three sacks, forced one fumble and recovered another two.
Going back to last season, Jones was heavily criticized for his limited understanding of Miami’s schemes, and some of his mistakes led to breakdowns in the secondary.
He’s growing out of those errors, blossoming into a reliable player this season. But will Miami’s coaches trust him to serve as the last line of defense, the communication leader of the secondary this week?
“Brandon is eager to get out there and play,” Flores said about Jones, a third-round selection in 2020. “He’s doing everything he can from a rehab and training standpoint. We’ll see how this week goes.”
Rowe has the most experience in Miami’s defense, going back to his days with Flores in New England, before joining the Dolphins in 2019.
He fits the former-cornerback-turned-safety mold these coaches use to fill that deep safety role. But free safety is not a role he’s played during his seven-year NFL career.
The last time Rowe was a free safety was during his early college days at Utah.
“I just stay in the strong safety role and then I still have my role whenever third down comes around,” said Rowe, who ranks second on the team with 64 tackles, and has also contributed three forced fumbles. “If they want me to man on tight end or play zone, I still have that role.
“It’s been the same. It’s just [that] people change.”
He’s right, because there have been recent games when Miami has used third-year cornerback Nik Needham as a pseudo safety in specific packages, and the same goes for Justin Coleman, who has split the nickel role with Needham this season.
Converting another cornerback is an option.
The Dolphins will likely experiment with all those defensive backs working as Holland’s replacement this week to see what works best against the Jets.
While the answer isn’t clear at this time, the options are intriguing.
News
Why so much job quitting? Blame sports for lost loyalty
If you’re looking for reasons why quitting is the hottest job market trend, don’t seek answers from business news sources.
Try the sports world.
Some stunning movements by high-profile college football coaches show us how loyalty to the employer is a losing game plan. I can’t think of a less-discussed reason why 4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in October — up 25% in a year.
Note that two of the nation’s top football programs — Oklahoma and Notre Dame — saw highly compensated, successful head coaches bolt to new gigs literally overnight with scant warnings or farewells.
And their 2021 seasons, both of which were rather successful, hadn’t finished yet. Call me “old school” but I remember when people gave two weeks’ notice, at a minimum.
Obviously, these coaches’ new employers — USC and Louisiana State, respectively — had no qualms about a new hire who’d act so brazenly. The message these hires sent about commitment, especially to young adults, is distressing.
Yes, I’m fully aware that loyalty is a two-way street and sports is definitely what-have-you-done-for-me-lately work.
The University of Miami, for example, put its football coach in a hugely awkward position, essentially saying they’d keep him unless another coach quit his job and came to the Florida school — which he did.
Let’s also admit that college football is not the only sports industry where job security at the top of the ladder doesn’t exist. Three pro hockey coaches have already been fired in a season that’s not even half complete.
Now, athletics can often be an overused and poor metaphor for the business world. Yet the typical boss — whether they run a mom and pop shop or corporate giant — knows today’s workers think a lot like the “free agents” of the sports world: The best deal wins.
Capitalism 101
Quitting isn’t always a winning strategy.
My trusty spreadsheet tells me in the early days of the pandemic’s economic icing, the national quit rate fell to a seven-year low of 1.7%. Bosses knew it and the typical wage hike fell to 2.6% — the smallest raise in three years, according to the federal Employment Cost Index.
But as the nation’s health and wealth rebounded in 2021, quits rose to a record-high 2.9% pace this summer. And it was likely no coincidence that wages soared 4.6% in a year.
You don’t need an MBA to understand that playing the job market for the best workplace arrangement is Capitalism 101. But 2021 job movement isn’t simply about monetary maximization. Quit statistics by industry reveal a clear trend: Workers don’t want to deal with other humans.
My trusty spreadsheet found businesses with high levels of consumer interactions — a challenging chore in a pandemic-scarred world — have the highest growth in quits.
Start with workers at arts, entertainment and recreation businesses, an industry clobbered by pandemic business limitations. There were 87,000 quits nationwide in October, up 58% in a year.
A huge part of the troubled tourism industry, hotel and food services saw 806,000 quits, up 43%.
Private educational services, such as tutoring or trade schools, had 52,000 quits, up 49%. Personal services, the “other” services category, had 133,000 quits, up 36% in a year.
And 698,000 people quit their retailing job, up 32% in a year.
Resentment boils
For much of this century, bosses seemed to have the upper hand in the job market.
Unions lost power. Fears of outsourcing or other workplace upheaval kept workers timid. And a don’t-rock-the-boat mentality helped others juggle “work-life” headaches.
The Great Recession amplified all of this. Recruiters had ample applications to choose from, and employees knew it, so they continued to remain loyal. Wage hikes that routinely topped a 2.5% annual rate for most of the 2000s, post-downturn, barely bested that same level until late in the 2010s.
Next, consider the pace of quitting. “Voluntary” departures peaked in 2006, just before the economy imploded, at a monthly average pace of 2.2% of all workers. By 2009, mid-recession, quits were just 1.3% of the workforce as employers were simply happy to get that paycheck.
Yet a long-running economic expansion out of the Great Recession eventually tweaked the boss-worker dynamic. The job market shed most of its unemployed workers while an aging nation saw more folks retire.
Long-simmering workplace resentments started to boil, even before COVID-19 rewrote the career-management manual. That 2006 peak quit rate was finally topped in 2018 and again in 2019. After 2020’s pandemic-throttled economy largely healed, workers began saying goodbye to the boss at a historically swift frequency.
Why did loyalty sag? Well, I’ll suggest you think like many sports fans do when their favorite team fails.
Blame the coaches.
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com
Feds charge 21 in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death
North West, 8, Shows Off Her Impressive Closet & Large Handbag Collection In House Tour – Watch
Omar Kelly: Who gets the task of replacing Jevon Holland in Miami’s defense?
Why so much job quitting? Blame sports for lost loyalty
Chad Michael Murray Makes A Confession In This ‘Toying With The Holidays’ Sneak Peek
Queen Elizabeth Just Canceled the Traditional Royal Family Christmas Lunch
Will YOU Be Watching? Keshia Knight Pulliam Huxtabley Hosting ‘Married at First Sight: Afterparty’
Yellowcard Captures A ‘Sonically Enhanced’ Punk Rock Sound On New Version Of ‘Star Struck’
RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Reacts After Daughter Seemingly Shades Her
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.