FED’s Powell Doesn’t Think Crypto Risks Financial Stability
The crypto market cap has moved up to $2,2 trillion after the Fed announced they would double the tapering of bond purchase and interest rates will stay the same for now. Fed’s chairman Jerome Powell held a news conference after the decision was taken where he approached several issues on the United States economy and current concerns for its financial stability.
When asked about the concerning risks and systemic issues that could affect the U.S. financial stability nowadays, Powell broke it down to four essential “pieces” that the Feds “hold” themselves to. In his words, that’s separated in the following keys:
- Asset valuations: “are somewhat elevated”, Powell says.
- Debt owed by businesses and households: “households are in very strong financial shape”, and “businesses actually have a lot of debt, but their default rates are very very low.”
- Funding risk: The fed sees “market funds as a vulnerability and would applaud the SEC’s action this week”, claims Powell.
- Leverage among financial institutions: “is low in the sense that capital is high.”
Followingly, Powell named scenarios that they are looking at as possible risks, which start at the “emergence of a new [Covid] variant” and the concerning possibility –with no basis– that it could be resistant to vaccines. Similarly, they fear “a successful cyber attack” that could take down a major financial institution. The chairman says this is the one scenario they would not know how to deal with.
Even though the reporter’s question had clearly meant to assess risks from the crypto industry, Powell did not even get close to mentioning it within his “list of horrible”, and when asked again to clarify if it is a concern to him, Powell responded: “I think the concerns there are not so much current financial stability concerns.”
However, the chairman does see cryptocurrencies as “speculative assets” that are “risky” and “not backed by anything”, and he sees consumers issues for those who “may not understand what they’re getting”.
Powell also thinks that certain events in the crypto market, like the kind of leverage built-in, should be followed, but that is not within the Feds jurisdiction, he reminded.
Stablecoins Could Scale, Powell Thinks
As Powell is currently not in favor of a crackdown on crypto similar to China’s to happen in the U.S., he does have considerations regarding other possible risks and agrees there should be certain regulations. He now expressed support to Biden’s working group report on stablecoins.
Although, that report disappointed many as it failed to provide regulatory clarity and called for a new bill to “limit stablecoin issuance, and related activities of redemption and maintenance of reserve assets, to entities that are insured depository institutions.”
The report puts all the weight on Congress and does see stablecoins as a possible systemic risk and wants to stop them from having “an excessive concentration of economic power”, a statement in which people saw the huge irony of the government not wanting such a strong competitor for the banking industry.
In Powell’s views, “Stablecoins can certainly be a useful, efficient consumer-serving part of the financial system if they’re properly regulated,” and as there are no regulations at the moment he thinks “They have the potential to scale, particularly if they were to be associated with one of the very large tech networks that exist.”
You could have a payment network that was immediately systemically important that didn’t have appropriate regulation and protections. The public relies on the government and the Fed in particular to make sure that the payment system is safe and reliable.
As many can agree on the fact that certain regulations are needed to provide clarity, the report in question doesn’t paint the best picture. Powell’s statement, however, could be met halfways.
Bitcoin, Ether Spike After Fed Announce No Change To Interest Rates
The price of major cryptocurrencies soared on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it will accelerate the tapering of its asset purchases, with the program set to expire in March, and that the benchmark interest rate would be raised three times next year.
Following the Fed’s announcement, Bitcoin soared from roughly $47,800 to over $49,350. The cryptocurrency is currently worth $48,078, up 2.2 percent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was at above $4k at press time.
Tapering Scared Investors Off
The crypto market may have already factored in the Fed’s decision to accelerate tapering. Bitcoin has lost more than a quarter of its value since hitting an all-time high of $68,991 in November. Ether has dropped more than 15% from its all-time high of $4,865.6.
Major cryptocurrencies were likely to surge if the Fed was less aggressive than the market predicted, according to several traders. “We’ve been in a risk-off environment in bitcoin and the crypto asset broadly over the last month,” Louis LaValle, managing director at crypto fund manager 3iQ Digital Assets, said. “If the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting doesn’t make blockbuster headlines, that could be a buying opportunity for those on the sidelines.”
Powell stated in November that the Fed will “start to reduce the pace of asset purchases,” prompting many to believe that an interest rate hike would be announced at today’s meeting. President Biden recently re-nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term
The reverse of Quantitative Easing programs, like as asset purchases and so-called “money printing” is known as tapering. Each month, the Fed buys $40 billion in US Agency Securities and $80 billion in US Treasury Securities. Stock prices have fallen as a result of the anxieties, as tapering tactics are known to trigger economic downturns.
According to today’s Fed statement, the interest rate will continue around zero until complete employment recovery to pre-Covid levels is achieved. With new instances of the Omicron Covid variety reaching record highs in both the United States and the United Kingdom today, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon
Bitcoin Spikes | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Is Seen As Hedge But Volatility Threatens
Many investors consider the largest cryptocurrency by market cap to be a hedge against inflation, owing to the belief that its supply is strictly limited by the programming embedded into the underlying blockchain. The Federal Reserve’s human-decided monetary policies, which have inflated its balance sheet to approximately $8.7 trillion, more than double where it was in early 2020, contrast with that hard-coded procedure.
However, because bitcoin is seen as a hazardous asset, traders believe that loose monetary policies encourage investors to make larger speculative wagers. A shift away from these “dovish” policies could be a drag on bitcoin.
It’s also unclear whether an unusually high number of Covid-19 instances will frighten financial markets, and if so, whether Bitcoin will follow suit, as it did in March 2020.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com
Kraken CEO Says Bitcoin Below $40k Is A Buying Opportunity
Jesse Powell, the CEO of the popular crypto exchange Kraken, has said that Bitcoin under $40K would be a good buy, while also predicting that the dollar will go to zero.
Bitcoin’s Fall Is A Buying Opportunity
If the price of Bitcoin falls below $40,000, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says the present downward pressure would provide another purchasing opportunity for investors.
The Kraken CEO discussed the crypto market in an interview with Bloomberg TV, revisiting his former prediction that BTC will climb to $100,000 by the end of the year.
“But I think a lot of people see anything under the $40,000 as a buying opportunity. I was personally buying when we dipped back to $30,000 a few months ago. A lot of people have some dry powder on the sidelines just waiting to come back in at rock-bottom prices.”
Bitcoin was expected to exceed $100,000 by the end of 2021, according to Jesse Powell. Despite the fact that he stated that there are still a few days left, at a press time price of $49,396, and given the present trend, a milestone as significant as the one promised is unlikely to occur.
Long Term Investment If Dollar Falls
Powell acknowledged that his past predictions for Bitcoin may have been off the mark, but added that it’s difficult to foresee what will happen next in the market. However, he believes that anyone considering investing in Bitcoin should consider it as a “five-year plus investment.”
He also discussed Bitcoin’s more volatile nature, stating that this is more obvious on shorter time frames, with its price swinging dramatically in a day or over a week. He feels that the best method is to treat cryptocurrency as a “buy and hold” investment.
“Bitcoin is something I think about as a long-term investment because it’s difficult to predict short-term price moves,” said Powell. “It’s a speculative asset in many ways, but you can’t help but be impressed by how far it has come and the amount of innovation that’s happening around it.”
While Powell remains bullish on cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, he paints a bleak picture for the US dollar. With interest rates expected to go negative and the dollar approaching “zero,” he believes the best option for investors is to avoid holding their currencies in the greenback.
Powell addressed the decade-long uncertainty in the US regulatory regime and the lack of a proper set of regulations in the sector. As a result, several companies have shifted their headquarters offshore in search of greener pastures, while others have remained on the sidelines, fearful of the implications.
Powell also discussed Kraken’s ambitions as the crypto industry grows in popularity, stating that the exchange wants to help combat disinformation that could harm new investors. Kraken is also planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) platform to capitalize on the growing interest in the field.
BTC price chart on Kraken | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Featured Image from Pixabay - Charts by TradingView
Polkadot Promises To Be the Best Choice for Investors
- Polkadot is interoperable with other blockchains, enabling them to transfer data.
- Polkadot started auctioning off parachain spots to blockchain developers.
Since its inception in 2015, Ethereum has enhanced the blockchain’s utility. It lets programmers create self-executing code (smart contracts) that could be stored on the blockchain. Decentralized applications (Dapps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) products arose due to this.
Polkadot was founded by Gavin Wood, a co-founder and former CTO of the Ethereum Foundation. Solidity, the programming language used to generate Ethereum smart contracts, was designed by him. Wood was a co-founder of the Web3 Foundation, which aims to create a decentralized version of the internet known as Web 3.0.
Polkadot is interoperable with other blockchains, enabling them to transfer data. Consequently, the future of blockchain technology is likely to consist of several customized chains, each with its own set of applications.
Parachain Auctions
As a result, the Polkadot blockchain is one-of-a-kind. The relay chain is a blockchain that saves energy by using proof-of-stake consensus. The relay chain coordinates and secures programmable side chains known as parachains. Polkadot also supports bridges, a kind of network that connects to other networks.
In November, Polkadot started auctioning off parachain spots to blockchain developers. Acala, a DeFi platform, and Moonbeam, an Ethereum bridge, won the first two auctions. Both parachains will connect to the relay chain on December 17, possibly speeding up the spread of Polkadot’s Dapp ecosystem.
Auctions will be placed at regular intervals until 100 parachains have been obtained. With one exception, a million transactions per second would make Polkadot much more scalable than any other blockchain network.
Investors can become a member of the Polkadot ecosystem by owning DOT. As a result, individuals can use DOT tokens to propose and vote on changes. Annual incentives are at 13.8 percent. If Web 3.0 is indeed built on it, owning a piece of Polkadot’s infrastructure is a compelling investment.
