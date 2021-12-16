News
Fenway Park to reopen as mass vaccination site for coronavirus boosters
A mass vaccination clinic will reopen at Fenway Park as soon as January in an effort to increase access to coronavirus booster shots as cases surge in Massachusetts, a state official has confirmed.
“The Baker-Polito Administration, with the Boston Red Sox, are finalizing plans to hold a high-throughput booster clinic at Fenway Park beginning in January, and more details will be available soon,” a spokeswoman from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Baker is expected to make the announcement about the Fenway booster clinic later on Wednesday.
Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran also confirmed that “the Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito administration to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January.”
The announcement comes amid a holiday surge in coronavirus cases that is straining hospital capacity.
Baker has been pushing people to get their booster shots and has asked every city and town in the state to consider setting up local clinics to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated.
At roughly 5 million fully vaccinated people, more than 70% of Bay Staters are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the latest State Department of Public Health data.
But less than one-third of fully vaccinated people have received boosters in Massachusetts, with barely 1.6 million rolling up their sleeves so far.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Developing…
News
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force
Kim Potter’s use of deadly force against Daunte Wright was not appropriate, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday at the former suburban Minneapolis police officer’s manslaughter trial, undercutting a defense argument that she would have been justified in shooting Wright even if she didn’t mean to.
“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” said Seth Wayne Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after she shot and killed Wright, has said she meant to pull her Taser instead of her gun after Wright tried to drive away as officers attempted to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession charge.
The defense has called the shooting a horrific mistake, but has also asserted that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force on Wright because he might have dragged another officer with his car.
Prosecutors, who are nearing the end of their case, have tried to portray Potter as an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite her extensive training.
Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death on April 11 after he was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener dangling from his rearview mirror. Video captured the moments when Wright pulled away from officers who were trying to arrest him on the outstanding warrant, with Potter shouting “I’ll tase you!” and then shooting Wright with her handgun.
Potter is white and Wright was Black, and his death set off several nights of angry protests in Brooklyn Center. It happened while a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Stoughton also testified at Chauvin’s trial, saying he judged Chauvin’s actions against what a reasonable police officer in the same situation would have done and repeatedly found that Chauvin acted excessively when he held Floyd facedown with a knee across his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds.
Earlier Wednesday, a use-of-force and Taser instructor from the Brooklyn Center Police Department testified that officers are allowed to use deadly force to stop fleeing suspects.
Sgt. Mike Peterson testified under cross-examination from one of Potter’s attorneys on that officers are trained to provide a warning before they use their Tasers, such as saying “I’ll tase you.” He also agreed under questioning from the attorney that officers can use Tasers against suspects who are violent or physically resisting.
Peterson said the decision on whether to use a Taser or any other type of force “has to be made in a very short amount of time” and that there have been other instances around the country in which officers confused a gun for a Taser.
“Mistakes can happen when someone confuses a Taser with a gun?” Potter attorney Paul Engh asked Peterson.
“Correct,” Peterson said.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified that Potter was trained on policies as they evolved during her 26-year career and repeatedly signed documents acknowledging the policies. Prosecutors introduced several documents that Flesland testified showed Potter’s repeated certifications on Taser training, and her awareness of the warnings for their use — including a certification the month before Wright was shot.
Peterson on Tuesday also walked jurors through the Brooklyn Center department’s training procedures for using Tasers as prosecutor Matthew Frank showed them pages from the manufacturer’s and the department’s training materials that warn against the dangers of mixing up a Taser and a handgun. Frank also highlighted portions that say a Taser should not be used simply to stop fleeing suspects or on suspects who are operating vehicles.
Peterson also demonstrated how officers are supposed to run a “spark test” at the beginning of every shift to check whether their Tasers are working. He did so with his own device, which generated a loud buzz for five seconds as electricity arced across the electrodes.
Sam McGinnis, a senior special agent with the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified Monday that Potter failed to run the test on her Taser on the day she shot Wright.
Judge Regina Chu ruled Tuesday that if Potter is convicted of one or both of the manslaughter counts against her, she would preside over a separate trial to determine if there were aggravating factors that would allow Chu to give Potter a sentence above what the state’s guidelines suggest.
State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.
In order for Potter to be sentenced above what the guidelines suggest, prosecutors would have to prove there were aggravating factors; prosecutors allege that Potter’s conduct caused a danger to others and that she abused her position of authority.
Prosecutors presented evidence of these aggravating factors when they brought in testimony about injuries to Wright’s passenger and an occupant of the car that collided with Wright’s right after Potter shot him. Chu said that this testimony was not prejudicial and could remain part of this case because evidence about the crash also relates to whether Potter’s use of force was reasonable.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Sara Burnett in Naperville, Illinois, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.
News
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked past debris piled shoulder-high, furniture torn to pieces and homes without roofs and walls during a visit Wednesday to a Kentucky town rendered unrecognizable by tornadoes that brought death and destruction to the region over the weekend.
Red brick dust swirled through Mayfield’s streets when Biden spoke to local officials and viewed the storm damage in one of the dozens of communities ravaged by the storms. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.
Biden held hands with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a church pastor in prayer. The president spoke to a family gathered in front of a destroyed home and told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery. On Mayfield’s main street, Biden talked with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”
Earlier, Biden took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar.
“I’m here to listen,” he said.
Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”
“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.
Despite the president’s push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let’s go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.
But Biden’s stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.
Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building, hoped to catch Biden in Mayfield.
“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” she said. “I hope he does.”
Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.
While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what’ is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.
Across the United States, it’s been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.
The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.
The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year’s end.
Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.
Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.
___
Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
News
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman believes he scored first TD vs. Browns; Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘one of the best ever’ | NOTES
Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman believes his 36-yard catch in the middle of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns should’ve been a touchdown.
“I definitely got the touchdown,” Bateman said Wednesday. “I don’t know what happened there, but it was definitely a touchdown. We all know that.”
With the Ravens trailing 24-9 and in dire need of a big play, Bateman came through. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw the ball deep down the left sideline where Bateman made a catch over Browns cornerback Greedy Williams before falling into the end zone. The referees, however, ruled Bateman down at the 1-yard line, preventing his first career touchdown reception.
When asked if he approached coach John Harbaugh about challenging the catch, Bateman said no. Running back Latavius Murray scored on the following play to cut the Browns’ lead to 24-15.
“At the end of the day, we got into the end zone,” Bateman said. “That drive was done. I think we all think it was a touchdown, but there was no point. We needed the time. Coach Harbaugh made the right decision. Hopefully the touchdown will come.”
Bateman, who had a career-high seven catches for 103 yards, said the focus after recording his first career 100-yard game in the NFL is to do it again.
“Put this team in the best position to win whatever that may look like,” Bateman said. “I don’t care if it’s 2 yards or 100 yards.”
Harbaugh on Aaron Rodgers
Harbaugh had high praise for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, calling him one of the best quarterbacks ever.
“He’s just one of the best ever, no doubt about it,” Harbaugh said. “Simply put, one of the best ever to play quarterback.”
The Ravens’ defense will be busy trying to contain Rodgers. When watching the Packers play, Harbaugh said you can see Rodgers’ fingerprints all over the offense. The two-time MVP threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
“He runs the offense,” Harbaugh said. “It’s got a lot of classic West Coast elements that have been in Green Bay for years. He understands where to go with the ball. He’s accurate, he’s timely. He just operates the type of passing offense they run and he runs really well.”
The last time Rodgers played against the Ravens was in 2013 when he threw for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Packers to a 19-17 win. He missed the Ravens’ 23-0 win at Lambeau Field in 2017 with a broken collarbone.
