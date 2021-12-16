News
Five things you missed in the ninth episode of the Minnesotan ‘Bachelorette’ (now in Mexico)
Here are five things you missed from the ninth episode of the 18th season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired Tuesday night on ABC. The show features fan favorite and St. Louis Park native Michelle Young.
1. This week’s show is devoted to the “fantasy suites,” where Young has overnight dates with her final three would-be suitors. The action has moved to Mexico and Young opened the episode by declaring, “I feel really good coming to Mexico to finish falling in love.” It’s kind of an odd statement when you think about it, no? She also said she is falling in love with all three guys and she never thought she could have those feelings for more than one person. And this: “Mexico is the place where I could be engaged.” Local guy Joe Coleman says that since the three remaining dudes are fighting for the same “girl,” they’ve gone from “bros to foes.”
2. First date is Brandon. Turns out this is his first trip out of the country. The pair start by riding horses, another new experience for Brandon, who says, “I don’t have an inner cowboy, but my inner cowboy came out and I was like, let’s ride.” The pair then sit on the beach and engage in inane chit chat and heavy kissing. Says Brandon: “I am, like, so in love with this girl. She’s walked through my heart. She’s seen it all, she’s seen me for me.” Later, he announces “since day one when I met you, I knew that you were the one,” and that he’s in love with Young. They make out some more in a hot tub as fireworks blast off in the sky above them. From there, the action moves off camera. The next morning, the couple has a food fight in their hotel bed.
3. Uh-oh, Coleman’s date opens with a warning sign from Young: “Joe and I have moved at a little bit of a slower pace.” They go ziplining, which isn’t exactly the most romantic thing to do, and Young says he’s “goofy” and “a little slice of home,” which to me sounds like friend zone talk. Oh, and she hopes the date will give her “the clarity to see if he could be somebody I see spending the rest of my life with.” After feeding some horses, they have some dinner, when Minnesotan Coleman says he wants to make the world a better place. Cut to the next morning, with the couple in bed and a shirtless Coleman slyly saying he could have used a couple more hours of sleep.
4. Two down, one to go. “When I’m with Nayte I feel how I’m supposed to feel when you’re with your soulmate,” Young says. “I don’t want the day to end.” They spend the afternoon making out on a boat and Young tells the audience the most important thing about tonight is whether or not Nayte will say he loves her. It must have been a hot day as there’s sweat on their foreheads when they sit down for glasses of wine. Young cuts to the chase and asks Nayte if he’s ready to be engaged. After a long, rambling non-answer, Nayte finally says he’s ready to fall in love, be in love and get engaged. Young says “a huge weight has just been lifted off my heart” and the following morning, they both say they love each other. If that’s not bad enough for the other two guys, Young says, “I firmly believe this is what a soulmate feels like.”
5. Now it’s time for Young to send one of the former bros, current foes packing. “I’ve now fallen in love with all three men who are here, which is something I didn’t think was possible. Now, I have to break someone’s heart,” Young says while dramatically applying lip balm. At the rose ceremony, Brandon pulls Young aside for a last-minute chat, much to the chagrin of the other two. It wasn’t necessary, though, as Young sends poor Joe Coleman to the Bachelorette dumpster. “I’m sorry. I didn’t want to break your heart. It’s just, I can’t be your person,” Young says while choking back sobs. Next week this whole debacle is over when Young chooses the season’s winner, which sure looks like Nayte at this point.
News
Gophers plan for 10 early enrollees in 2022 recruiting class
The Gophers anticipate more than half the players who signed in the 2022 recruiting class will enroll at the U in January, 10 of 19.
“(They) get a sixth-month head start,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “… It allows them to get in here with the non-pressure of the season right around the corner and to be able to see how we do things.”
Those who plan to enroll in January: receiver Ike White, offensive lineman Cade McConnell, defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz, running back Zach Evans, tight end Spencer Alvarez, linebacker Maverick Baranowksi and defensive backs Coleman Bryson, Rhyland Kelly, Tariq Watson and transfer Ryan Stapp.
The influx of new DBs will help with Minnesota’s turnover at cornerback; Coney Durr, Justus Harris and Phillip Howard will leave the U after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 29. Since 2017, 42 of Fleck’s recruits have enrolled at the U in January.
ANDRIES TO LEAVE?
When discussing McConnell, Fleck seemed to reveal the future of guard Blaise Andries when he said, “We have four linemen that are all coming out for the (NFL) draft.”
Daniel Faalele is expected to depart, and two sixth-year seniors Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter are out of eligibility. Andries would be the fourth, although he has not announced whether he will use his sixth year of eligibility in 2022.
“We have to be able to replace those offensive linemen,” Fleck said.
ONE CHANGE
Minnesota signed 19 of the 20 players expected to be in their recruiting class on Wednesday. The one exception was Jack Pyburn, a three-star defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Fla. It’s unclear why Pyburn did not sign with the U.
“When you are not surprised, it’s a good thing,” Fleck said. “We knew exactly what we (had) going in and who was going to (sign). We talk about ‘putting them to bed.’ That’s the quote we use. (Tuesday) night we were all good, ready to go.”
ROUNDING OUT CLASS
The Gophers have five available spots for either more high schoolers or transfers. Fleck pointed to possible additions at defensive tackle, with seniors Nyles Pinckney and Micah Dew-Treadway leaving after the bowl game. Rashod Cheney said he was entering the transfer portal during the season.
BIXBY’S RESOLVE
Fleck commended Eden Praire defensive lineman Trey Bixby for fighting through his diagnosis of urticaria, a skin condition that cost him his junior season, and part of his senior season.
“A lot of people would have folded up and said, ‘I’m not going to do it,’ ” Fleck said. “He looks good. He’s smiling and seems to be getting back to Trey. I think that is what we all want from him.”
POTTS BACK
Third-year running back Trey Potts is back on campus. After spending six nights in Indiana hospitals after a leaving the Purdue win on Oct. 1 with an undisclosed medical issue. Potts went home to Williamsport, Pa. for a spell. “He’s doing great,” Fleck said.
BRIEFLY
Andries and linebacker Jack Gibbens have been named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.
News
Different running backs, same preparation for Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins ahead of Jets matchup
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is always up for a new challenge.
The latest one involves him orchestrating his team’s offense while potentially being without his top three running backs in Sunday’s AFC East matchup against the New York Jets.
But for Tagovailoa, even if Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and recently acquired Phillip Lindsay are activated in time off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to play at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, he feels not much changes.
“The same things that we’ve been working on with Myles, Salvon and also Lindsay,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday of what the offense could look like with changes in the backfield. “Same things with handoffs, run game, getting them some route opportunities, whether they’re in empty formation or running a route out of the backfield. Same old thing.
“The only thing with it is understanding how they run their routes and basing it off of how they do certain things.”
As of Wednesday, the Dolphins’ one running back on the active roster is Duke Johnson. The former Miami Hurricanes star was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement amid the three in league protocols, along with Patrick Laird’s placement on injured reserve. Malcolm Brown, who played in in the team’s first seven games, is practicing and working his way back from injured reserve for his quadriceps ailment. Rookie Gerrid Doaks is a practice squad option, along with Dexter Williams, who was added on Monday.
Regardless of who’s in, Tagovailoa is approaching the offense the same way as Miami (6-7) puts its five-game winning streak up against the Jets (3-10), looking for a season sweep of the division rival.
“If the defense allows us to throw the ball, that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “If they allow us to run the ball, then that’s what we should be doing. We’re not going to change our game plan unless it’s not something that we game planned for that’s what the defense gives us.”
The main thing for Tagovailoa is adding chemistry with his new group of backs that he’s barely played with.
“It’s a continuation of us still trying to find our tune,” he said. “I only played with Duke one game, and it was against the Jets the first time we played them. Never had the opportunity to play with [Doaks], so this is going to be my first time. It’s just like anything else. Got to get reps in with them, with mesh points in the run game and also route distribution for them in the pass game.”
Tagovailoa’s efficiency in the short passing game can also be viewed as an extension of the run game and help supplement what might be lost on the ground, but coach Brian Flores doesn’t see it that way.
“I’m not sure if those go together as far as losses in the backfield,” Flores said. “We’ll have a running back or running backs, so we’ll have an opportunity to run the football. I think we’ve got to execute our short pass game. I think we have to execute our intermediate pass game. I think we have to execute our deep passing game, as well as our play-actions and screens and RPOs and run game as well.”
Johnson, who carried four times for 18 yards the one other time he was called up at New York, said Tagoailoa has facilitated things for him in practice.
“He’s been the same guy since I got here from practice squad, active [roster],” Johnson said. “He’s been the same guy treating me with the utmost respect, helping me get acclimated to the playbook and just being who he is.”
Having already faced the Jets once this with Johnson in the lineup helps too, but Miami tries not to feed into a previous result coming off that 24-17 win at MetLife Stadium.
“It helps, but what we try to do week in and week out is try to prepare as if we don’t know the team,” Tagovailoa said. “Obviously, there’s some familiarity, but you got to prepare like this is a new team.”
Tagovailoa, now getting a chance to face the Jets at home for the first time since his NFL debut late in the October 2020 victory played in front of a limited-capacity crowd, reminisced about that moment and first NFL pass on Wednesday.
“That was the loudest I ever heard people cheer for a 1-yard pass, ever in my life. Loudest,” he said.
“Going through the years — obviously this is my second year — being able to experience game-time situations, game-time play, playing against different defenses, playing against different coaches, you learn a lot. I’m continuing to grow in that.”
News
Photos: The buzz is back on the field of play in 2021
Sports have a knack for reflecting society. Just look in the mirrored goggles of swimmer Reece Whitley, and you’ll see it splashing back to life.
Our attachment to games is driven by backstory and buzz. In 2020, the narratives were interrupted and the stands left eerily empty.
Over the course of 2021, the drama returned.
The backstory: a years-long rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, its third edition billed as a “Once and For All” heavyweight bought. The buzz: a Las Vegas arena exploding with barbaric cheers when Fury lands a powerful left en route to an 11th-round knockout.
The backstory: seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton scraping Sunday after Sunday to hold off upstart challenger Max Verstappen. The buzz: shouts of shock and alarm when they collide at the Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen’s Red Bull car flipping into the air and landing atop Hamilton’s Mercedes.
The backstory: Simone Biles, vaulting into Tokyo with her sights on Olympic history. The buzz: stunned silence when the GOAT withdrew during the team final, then a global roar of sympathy and support when she cited her mental health to be the cause.
The path to the 2020 games was a strange and strenuous one. French cyclists were reminded of that during training of the science fueling the global re-opening — the center of their velodrome was turned into a mass vaccination center.
For some, the shutdown was an opportunity. Allyson Felix used it to train and qualify for her fifth Olympics — and first as a mother. Three years after delivering Camryn prematurely via emergency C-section, the 35-year-old kissed her daughter following a second-place finish in the 400-meter at the U.S trials. She earned a gold and a bronze in Tokyo.
For others, it merely delayed their turn in the spotlight. Such was the case for surfing and 3-on-3 basketball, among the new additions to the Olympic slate.
Fans weren’t allowed at Tokyo events, and foreigners won’t be there for Beijing’s Winter Games next February, either. But elsewhere — around our pitches, courts, fields and diamonds — the year is ending in front of full houses once again. Those cardboard cutouts, a bizarre stab at normalcy in a time that was anything but, are at last a thing of the past.
Five things you missed in the ninth episode of the Minnesotan ‘Bachelorette’ (now in Mexico)
Flavor Flav’s Girlfriends: Everything To Know About The Women He’s Dated & Had Children With
Gophers plan for 10 early enrollees in 2022 recruiting class
Different running backs, same preparation for Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins ahead of Jets matchup
Bitcoin, Ether Spike After Fed Announce No Change To Interest Rates
Photos: The buzz is back on the field of play in 2021
CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green to retire at end of 2021-22 school year
Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
Patriots place another player on COVID-19 reserve Wednesday
Giants not fast-tracking Jake Fromm with Daniel Jones still out
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.