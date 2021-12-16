Connect with us

Celebrities

Flavor Flav’s Girlfriends: Everything To Know About The Women He’s Dated & Had Children With

Published

1 min ago

on

Flavor Flav
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Flavor Flav has an extensive dating history, partly because of his hit VH1 reality series ‘Flavor of Love.’ Here’s what to know about his exes.

Flavor Flav, 61, has been a hot commodity for the ladies over the years. So much so, that the rapper and Public Enemy member (née William Jonathan Drayton Jr.) had his own dating game show, Flavor of Love, that aired on VH1 in the mid-2000s. Flav has dated many women, four of whom he’s had a total of 8 children with. A few of Flav’s exes are also famous, as well. Below, everything you need to know about the women who have been romantically involved with the one and only Flavor Flav.

Karen Ross

Flav dated Karen Ross in the late ’80s and early ’90s. With Karen, Flav welcomed three children: Shanique, Karren, and Karla. In 1991, Flav plead guilty to assaulting Karen and subsequently spent 30 days in jail. He also lost custody of his children. Following the incident, Flav’s family staged an intervention after domestic violence and numerous drug charges were filed against him. Since then, Flav had various child support issues, often refusing to pay. However, he has posted some photos on social media of his kids that he shares with Karen.

Angie Parker

Flav became romantically involved with Angie Parker in the 90s. Together, they had three kids: Da’Zyna Drayton, Quanah Drayton, and William Drayton. They all appeared on the first season of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York with their dad. Flav ended up getting back into drugs and legal troubles, which seemingly led to his split from Angie.

Beverly Johnson

In 2000, following two stints in rehab, Flav was living in the Bronx with his next girlfriend, model Beverly Johnson, and her two children. They kept dating when Flav went to jail at Rikers Island in 2002 for nine weeks for driving with a suspended license and numerous parking tickets. After he got out of jail, Flav broke up with Beverly and moved in with his mother, Anna Drayton, on Long Island (Anna later died in 2013).

Brigitte Nielson

Actress Brigitte Nielsen, 58, was Flav’s first girlfriend during his tenure on reality television. The pair met on season 3 of VH1’s The Surreal Life, which aired in 2004. They got their own spinoff series, Strange Love, which focused on Flav and Brigitte’s relationship. At the end of the series, Brigitte decided to break things off with Flav and rekindle her romance with her fiancé, Mattia Dessi. Brigitte married Mattia in 2006, and they welcomed a daughter in June 2018 when Brigitte was 54. Later that month, Flav told PEOPLE, “All I want to see is her happy and everything she wants in life. All she wants in life is a happy life and good family life. She’s good to people. That’s why we clicked. Birds of a feather will flock together.” The rapper added of Brigitte, “I miss my friend. I miss being around her.”

Nicole Alexander

Flav briefly dated Nicole Alexander, 38, the winner of Flavor of Love season 1. The series was similar to The Bachelor, in that Flav would choose from a group of women who were vying for his affection while living together in one mansion. The series became a huge hit for VH1, but Flav and Nicole’s relationship didn’t last for long. They did, however, stay friends after they split romantically.

London ‘Deelishis’ Charles

London ‘Deelishis’ Charles was the winner of season 2 of Flavor of Love. Like the situation with Nicole, London did not date Flav for very long after the show wrapped. London has since developed a massive social media following with over 3 million Instagram followers.

Tiffany Pollard

Flav was romantically involved with Tiffany Pollard, 39, on two seasons of Flavor of Love. Tiffany was the runner-up of season 1, and then returned for season 2 and came in 2nd place once again. Flav and Tiffany were on-and-off after the series, but the relationship didn’t go the distance. Tiffany went on to get her own spinoff series, I Love New York. She’s also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (U.K.) and more reality shows.

Elizabeth Trujillo

On the season 3 reunion of Flavor of Love, Flav proposed to Elizabeth Trujillo. Flav and Liz are still married today but have had many ups and downs, as Liz announced on a 2013 episode of Couples Therapy that she wasn’t aware of Flav signing his dating show contracts for Flavor of Love Seasons 1 and 2. They welcomed their son Karma in 2007, and Flav has shared many sweet photos of he and his son to social media.

Kate Gammell

In 2019, Flav was romantically involved with former assistant Kate Gammell. Kate ended up giving birth to Flav’s eighth child, son Jordan. She filed a paternity suit in 2019 in the Los Angeles County courts and it was confirmed Flav is the father of the child. “Jordan is not getting any child support from Flavor, and I needed money for Jordan’s everyday needs,” Kate shared in an interview with HipHopDx in 2019. “So, I decided to pull out the merch and sell it to help my son and give a percentage to Children’s Hospital.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Keechant Sewell First Woman to Lead New York Police Department

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Keechant Sewell First Woman to Lead New York Police Department
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Keechant Sewell has been named the first woman to lead the New York Police Department (NYPD) as police commissioner.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams (right) named Sewell at a press conference announcing her as the New York Police Departments’ police commissioner on Wednesday, December 15.

Adams held the press conference at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, where Sewell grew up.

“Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city: there is no ceiling to your ambition,” Adams said.

“She exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent, calm, collected, confident,” Adams said.

Sewell is a 22-year veteran of the police force and a former member of the hostage negotiations team. She steps down from her position as chief of detectives in Nassau County to become the NYPD’s first woman police commissioner.

Posted in News

Tags: Keechant Sewell, mayor-elect Eric Adams, NYPD, police, police news

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Admits She Ditched Her Old Skinny Jeans Amidst Pandemic: ‘One Of The Blessings Of COVID’

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Kelly Ripa Admits She Ditched Her Old Skinny Jeans Amidst Pandemic: ‘One Of The Blessings Of COVID’
google news

Kelly Ripa was joined by guest co-host and husband Mark Consuelos for the Wednesday episode of ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ and they discussed the challenges of not fitting into old clothing.

Kelly Ripa, 51, is ditching her skinny jeans and accepting her boyfriend jeans. The talk show host and her husband Mark Consuelos, 50, talked about the struggles of the COVID pandemic and how it caused them to no fit into their clothes for a while, when they co-hosted the Dec. 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. Kelly also admitted that she’s now been getting ready to get rid of some clothes she feels she’ll never or should never wear again.

“Do you know what I finally did? I finally parted with things that were just a pipe dream,” she said while on the show, according to PEOPLE. “You know what I mean? Where you’re like, ‘I’m not doing it anymore? This is a thing of the past. This is never going to happen for me again and TikTok says it’s inappropriate for me to wear these things.’”

Kelly Ripa is happy with her boyfriend jeans. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

“I have clothing that is older than my kids and they are some of the best pieces of clothing I have,” she continued. “I will never part with them even if it means I have to have them restitched at times. Sometimes I have to have them let out, sometimes I have to have them taken in, which is celebratory. But I never part with anything, ever — that’s not begging to be parted with. I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans. One of the blessings from Covid.”

Mark responded with, “I like your boyfriend jeans.”

He also discussed how he’s starting to fit into his clothes again, which he’s thrilled about. “I’m very excited. I fit into my jacket that I haven’t been able to fit into my jacket since we started this whole madness a year and a half ago,” he explained. “I started shopping in my closet again.”

Kelly then replied, “Isn’t that that the best?” before saying, “Yeah, we’re all going through it.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kappa Kappa Kappa: Alabama Sorority Boots Putrid President And Musty Member Over Racist Text About “Smelly” Black Women

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Kappa Kappa Kappa: Alabama Sorority Boots Putrid President And Musty Member Over Racist Text About “Smelly” Black Women
google news

A white sorority in ALABAMA? No shock there…

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

White people still haven’t learned how not to be racist. But not only do they struggle with human decency, but many of them also aren’t even smart enough to not put their bigotry in permanent writing.

Enter, Katherine Anthony and Kylie Klueger (aka KKK). These two soup cookies serve as the President and member of Alpha Phi sorority on the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, respectively. Katherine and Kylie have been booted from their brood of blonde-haired Bama gals after sending an insanely racist text message to their group chat recently according to the school’s newspaper The Crimson White.

While patronizing a local bar, the girls sent the following texts to their friends:

“I’m gonna yack, it smells so bad in here,” Anthony wrote from inside a Tuscaloosa bar. Another member agreed, before Klueger wrote, “cigs, weed and black girl.”

How did these texts become public, you ask? Well, that is an interesting story in itself. Apparently, one of the Alpha Phi members sent a screenshot of the racist message to a Nicki Minaj Stan account on Instagram called @bamabarbz. The account is run by 4 UA students. We can’t confirm that these women are Black but you’d probably win the bet if you put money on it. One of said Onika Stans also happens to work for The Crimson White as a culture and opinion columnist. Talk about easy viral traction.

The sorority posted this message on their Instagram page following the controversy:

“We adamantly condemn this racist behavior and understand we must do more to enforce the shared values of our organization,” the statement read. “We deeply apologize for the racist behavior displayed by the former member and the harm and trauma this text message has caused to members of the Alabama community and the general public. As Alpha Phis, we aim to celebrate diversity and do our part to make Alabama more inclusive. Unfortunately, the recent actions of those affiliated with our organization do not adhere to the standards we hold of our members.”

We don’t believe you! You need more negroes!

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.