The California native went on, speaking about their long-running relationship. “Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship. There are days when I get very, very discouraged. Then there are days that I have so much hope.” Despite the ups and downs of their union, Meri vows she will not leave the family, saying, “If I quit, if I walk away, it’s not going to get better.”
Florida jurors unwilling to convict Black man who robbed woman, tied her up and fatally stabbed her
A Florida judge declared a mistrial on Monday after three jurors refused to convict Dayonte Resiles based on his race.
Resiles allegedly broke into the Davie, Florida home of Jill Halliburton Su, 59, to commit a burglary back in September 2014.
When he found Su inside her home, he tied her up, stabbed her to death and left her body in a bathtub.
His DNA was found on a knife and inside the home.
Two years after his arrest, Resiles escaped from a Broward County courtroom. He was caught six days later.
Resiles finally went to trial just before Thanksgiving. After six days of deliberations, three jurors refused to sign off on a verdict.
The jury forewoman told the judge she disagreed with the three jurors.
“The whole time I’m staring at the judge and at the clerk, and we’re locking eyes, and I’m looking at each one of them,” said the jury forewoman. “They’re just waiting for my verdict of either ‘yes, I agree’ or ‘no,’ and I just couldn’t, and that’s why I said no.”
The forewoman later said she received threats from other jurors. She said three of the jurors refused to convict Resiles of at least second-degree murder because they didn’t want to send “a young Black man” to prison for the rest of his life or sentence him to death.
“You guys keep saying ‘a young Black man,’ but I don’t see race,” said the forewoman. “I just see a human being, and you know, one particular person said to me, ‘Hey, if you were outside this courtroom, you would have gotten smacked out in the street for this.'”
“The society that we’re in right now, it needs to change, and just not look at color of skin. I feel like we need to look at each other as human beings, as who we are,” she said.
The judge declared a mistrial and announced Resiles will go on trial again — with 12 new jurors — in January 2022.
He faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.
Meri Brown Confesses That She & Husband Kody are ‘Just Friends’ & He Admits They Don’t Talk Daily Anymore — Watch
Meri Brown talks her relationship status with Kody Brown in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of ‘Sister Wives.’
Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives is recalling the tough times she had to endure during the pandemic and how it negatively affected her relationship to Kody Brown. “This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all,” the 50-year-old said during a hike in Flagstaff, Arizona, for a sneak peek of the Dec. 19 episode of Sister Wives you can watch here. “We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other.”
Meri, who is Kodi’s first wife, admitted that the family didn’t “really [spend] much time together” and it made things “weird.” During her confessional, she noted that it was “lonely” on her own, tearing up saying, “I just miss my family.”
Then, Kody came in with his perspective. “I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” he told the camera. “The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day.”
Then, speaking to the camera for a confessional, Meri revealed the details of where she and Kody currently stand. “Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she stated. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”
Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer
Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003.
Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
Earlier this week, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney called out her father for his alleged involvement in the interview that left Britney in tears after the ABC news anchor seemed to imply she was at fault for the then-recent breakup with Justin Timberlake. “Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!!!” Britney wrote. “I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I f****** know now!!!”
Jamie wasn’t Britney’s only target however, as she reflected on Diane questioning her on everything from her wardrobe choices, to being a role model to young girls, and, yes, to her single-handedly being responsible for the split with Justin. “He has pretty much said you broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?” Diane asked at the time. In the since-deleted tweet, Britney wrote, “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago??? What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry?”
Britney, who regained her freedom after a judge ordered to end her conservatorship in November, also spoke of how painful it was to end her relationship with Justin, whom she had dated while they rose to fame together in the 90s. “I never spoke to anyone for a very long time.. I was in shock,” she said.
NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating A New Man 3 Months After The Death Of Her Husband, Gregg
NeNe Leakes is reportedly dating a businessman from Africa that was introduced to her by fellow ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey’s ex, three months after her husband Gregg passed away.
NeNe Leakes, 54, is reportedly moving on in the romance department. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh, three months after her husband Gregg Leakes passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer, according to TMZ. Nyonisela reportedly owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and is originally from Liberia, Africa.
The reported new couple was apparently introduced by NeNe’s RHOA castmate Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-husband Peter Thomas, but it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating. Nyonisela is believed to have already been seen in photos that were taken at NeNe’s birthday celebration in Atlanta, GA. The reality beauty sparked romance rumors when she was spotted standing with a then unidentified handsome man in a purple suit in some of the party pics.
The birthday bash was a surprise that was planned by NeNe’s son Brentt and was located at her Linnethia Lounge. In addition to Nyonisela and Brentt, she was joined by family, friends and celebs like Keke Wyatt and Porsha Williams.
Before the news of NeNe’s potential new relationship came out, she made headlines in Sept. for sharing an unrecognizable photo of herself. She seemed to use a filter in the snapshot, which she captioned with, “pushing thru,” but fans quickly responded with disbelief over how different she looked. “Nene this picture scared me. I didn’t recognize you. All love [though],” one fan wrote, while another asked, “I’m sorry but this is the strangest picture ! Who is that ? What happened?”
Despite the concern from NeNe’s fans, the blonde starlet seems to be doing well and even recently admitted she may return to RHOA after leaving in season 12, in an interview on The Real. “Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show,” she said on Nov. 3. “I’m OK with returning to the show, as long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”
