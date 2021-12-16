Former NFL star player Vincent Jackson had stage 2 CTE, research shows

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson suffered from stage 2 CTE before his death earlier this year, according to scientific findings released by his family.
The three-time Pro Bowler donated his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank to help scientists learn more about CTE, which stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
“There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward,” said Jackson’s widow, Lindsey Jackson.
Jackson played football for 23 years, according to his family, and spent 12 years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2018 and was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February of 2021, at the age of 38. At that time a local sheriff said alcohol and CTE may have played a role in his death.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease brought on by repetitive injuries to the brain like concussions. Brain bank researchers include the following symptoms in stage 2 CTE: anxiety, aggression, impulsivity, depression, paranoia, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation. Researchers associate Stage 4, the most severe form of the disease, with dementia.
The Buccaneers nominated Jackson for the prestigious Walter Peyton Man of the Year award four times during his five years in Tampa Bay. He never sustained a diagnosed concussion in NFL play. But by his mid-thirties, he suffered from several symptoms, including depression and paranoia, according to researchers.
“That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace. What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the BU CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank.
Jackson’s family released the news just days after researchers said another former NFL player – Philip Adams, had “unusually severe” stage 2 CTE. Adams killed six people in April before shooting himself dead.
In a statement, Jackson’s family said they hope research from the Brain Bank will ultimately allow doctors to diagnose the disease in living patients. In the meantime, they urge parents to wait until their children are at least 14 years old before letting them play tackle football.
Who needs flying cars when we have flying boats? Next year, an electric seaglider, a sort of boat-plane hybrid, made by Boston-based aerospace startup Regent, will be put into test in Florida’s Tampa Bay, the company said on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.
In the aviation industry, a seaglider belongs to a category called ground-effect vehicle (GEV) or wing-in-ground-effect (WIG). Both terms describe vehicles designed to glide over a level surface—usually water—by making use of ground effect, the aerodynamic interaction between the moving wing and the surface below. The advantage is a higher speed and less energy consumption compared with regular aircrafts.
However, some previously made WIGs are known for having poor wave tolerance and must launch into the sky from a dock, making them unsuitable for commercial travel, Regent CEO Billy Thalheimer told the Tampa Bay Times. Regent improves on existing designs by using hydrofoils, or underwater wings, to allow its seaglider to hover over waves at a low speed before taking off—sort of using the water as a runway.
“They’re not able to be operated in crowded harbors and so that hydrofoil is really the key to unlock,” Thalheimer said.
When not flying, the seaglider can be docked at the harbor just like a boat. And once it takes off, it can fly a few meters above the water at a top speed of 180 mph for up to an hour with current battery technology.
That’s enough to fly from Tampa to other popular Florida coastal destinations such as St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers. Regent said its seaglider can double the range of electric aircraft powered by similar batteries. It’s also half as expensive as a commercial airplane and six times faster than a ferry.
Regent was founded in 2020 by Michael Klinker and Billy Thalheimer, who both previously studied aerospace engineering at MIT and worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, a research subsidiary of Boeing. Regent is backed by a roster of venture capital investors, including Y Combinator, Founders Fund, Mark Cuban and others.
The company unveiled its first prototype in April. If tests go according to the plan, the first commercial seaglider will reach the market sometime in 2025. Initial models will seat about 12 passengers. Future versions will have room for about 50 to 100 passengers.
The U.S. State Department last week convened its first Summit for Democracy, addressing a very serious decline of democratic institutions and practices around the globe.
As President Joe Biden noted in his address to the summit, “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. And we have to renew it with each generation.” From 1989 through the 1990s, following the demise of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, the number of democracies around the world increased dramatically. However, over the past decade, a record number of democracies are facing serious threats, from the coup in Myanmar to significant backsliding in Hungary, Brazil, India, and Poland. The State Department quite notably did not include Russia or China among its invitees.
But it was hard for participants and observers to fail to notice the very significant threats to democracy in the host country. Long considered a leader and a fervent advocate for democracy around the globe, the United States has seen a decline in faith in democracy at home and suffered a very public coup attempt in early 2021.
Indeed, further details on the threats to American democracy came to light as the summit got underway last week. New revelations about Jan. 6 showed, among other things:
White House officials and Republican House leaders pressuring House members to vote against certifying the presidential election results in an effort to keep Donald Trump in office.
Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows working with Republicans in Congress on a plan to appoint alternate electors for states that had already certified their elections for Biden, in an attempt to have those states flipped to Trump or disqualified.
A PowerPoint presentation prepared by lawyers working for then-President Trump explaining to White House officials and congressional Republicans a plan for overturning the election.
Members of Congress, Fox News personalities, and even members of Trump’s own family texting Meadows to implore him to have rioters stand down on January 6th.
Of possibly greater importance than the details of Jan. 6 is the fact that the United States faces ongoing threats for further and possibly more successful democratic erosion. For one thing, despite Trump’s very obvious role in encouraging political violence to overturn an election, he remains not terribly unpopular. A recent survey suggested that he and Joe Biden are roughly tied in a 2024 rematch (although we shouldn’t place too much confidence in a survey three years away from an election).
Tellingly, the idea that the 2020 election results were fraudulent and that Trump was the true winner remains a very powerful stance among Republican officeholders today, and Trump is using his political influence to harm the careers of those Republicans who don’t support it.
Trump recently, for example, criticized Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on the sole issue of voting to certify Biden’s victory in that state in 2020. Kemp is up for reelection in 2022. Trump has since endorsed former U.S. Senator David Perdue to run against Kemp in the Republican primary next year. That endorsement has essentially tied up the race according to early polls. And Perdue has said that he wouldn’t have certified Georgia’s election results and might not in the future facing a similar election.
Additionally, the New York Times described a Republican running for secretary of state in Michigan as “a community college adjunct professor who has claimed that the 2020 elections were fraudulent, advocated for removing ‘traitors’ from the Republican Party and accused Democrats of pursuing a ‘satanic agenda.’ Since Mr. Trump endorsed her in September, she has considerably out-raised her rivals for the Republican nomination.”
The idea that Democratic election victories are inherently illegitimate and that Republican victories are more important than public trust in election results is increasingly becoming a unifying principle for Republican officials. And Republicans are increasingly seeking to recruit candidates and election officials who hold these viewpoints and seek to make election administration less professional and more partisan.
To the administration’s credit, Vice President Kamala Harris concluded the summit with a speech directly addressing America’s democratic deficit. While noting a number of things the administration is doing to protect U.S. elections, she said that wasn’t enough, and called upon Congress to swiftly pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Voting Rights Advancement Act. “These bills would help to ensure that every eligible American can vote and have their vote counted in a free, fair and transparent election,” she said.
Clearly, there’s a lot more to address when it comes to democratic decline. This is the subject of another upcoming conference — the Denver Democracy Summit, hosted by the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. This summit, to be held February 10th and 11th next year, will address such modern democratic dilemmas as how to confront misinformation and polarization in the exchange of ideas, the challenges of maintaining free and fair elections, and the ongoing crisis of climate change.
As is clear, this will not be the final word on the matter of democratic erosion, either within the U.S. or elsewhere. But the idea that democracy is in crisis no longer seems to be a matter of debate; we are now at the point of discussing remedies.
Seth Masket is a professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. He is the author of “Learning from Loss: The Democrats 2016-2020.”
ROCHESTER — A 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night, Dec. 15, when a tree fell on him.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman identified the man as Keith Alan Dickman, of Rochester.
Emergency responders were called about 8 p.m. to the 3500 block of Collegeview Road East for a report of a man struck by a tree, according to Rossman.
According to witnesses, the residents of the home were hosting a gathering on Wednesday evening. Dickman went outside to smoke a cigarette and, shortly after, the tornado sirens sounded. Those inside the home went to the basement and, once there, realized Dickman was not with them, Rossman said. When the sirens stopped sounding, one of the group went outside to look for him and saw that a tree had fallen on Dickman’s pickup.
Dickman was found next to the pickup, under the tree, Rossman said. The group worked to get part of the tree off Dickman and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. With the assistance of deputies, Rochester police and firefighters, Dickman was removed from under the tree and taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he died.Rossman said Dickman suffered a head injury.
The tree was estimated to have been about 40 feet tall and broke off about 10 feet up from its base.