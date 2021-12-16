News
Glowing scorpions, a custom arcade and more things to do in Denver this weekend
Butterly Pavilion lights the lights
Friday-Jan. 2. Westminster’s family-friendly Butterfly Pavilion is putting a twist on holiday traditions with its Living Lights Festival, a new, indoor event that opens Friday, Dec. 17, and runs through Jan. 2.
Taking advantage of its vast and unique collection of invertebrates, staffers have cooked up an “enchanted journey to meet the Firefly Princess,” complete with aerial artists and other performers in costume, bioluminescent animals, and “an electrifying kid’s glow-in-the-dark dance party.”
Along with keepsake photos, this could make for a worthy, non-Christmas-specific holiday activity with the kids. 6-10 p.m. Friday-Jan. 2. Tickets: $12 for children, $13 for seniors and $20 for adults. butterflies.org/event/living-lights — John Wenzel
Arcade or art? It’s both!
Sunday-Jan. 30. The folks at the Denver Theatre District’s Understudy knew they were onto something when their Art Claw game gained some buzz shortly after its October 2020 launch at the Dairy Block. The artist-driven machine is now being followed up with a full arcade — or ARTcade, rather — at Understudy’s home base.
The 700-square-foot area inside the Colorado Convention Center offers a modest variety of games and prizes designed or customized by dozens of the city’s artists, organizers said, including pinball tables, the claw machine (of course), coin-op vending machines, a coin pusher and more. 890 C 14th St. Open noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, through Jan. 30.
Note: It’s temporarily closed due to Convention Center construction but reopens Sunday, Dec. 19. Free admission, but bring quarters. understudydenver.com — John Wenzel
Denver’s winter melodies — holiday or otherwise
Friday. This weekend is stuffed, given that it’s our last full one before Christmas. Finding shows is easy — see performances from Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, the Ars Nova Singers, Boulder Bach Festival, etc., plus touring holiday-music shows from Vail to Aurora.
But there are also refreshingly non-holiday shows, such as the one from Denver indie artist Joel Van Horn’s Covenhoven, whose riveting new album, “IV,” was released Oct. 15. With a who’s-who of local collaborators, the frequently licensed folk act (with songs in “Flaked,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Nashville”) will flesh out his live show “with friends” at the Mercury Cafe on Friday, Dec. 17. Van Horn hinted that two of those friends have sold out Red Rocks with their own bands.
Starts at 7:30 p.m. at 2199 California St. $25. Vax proof required. Tickets only at covenhoven.com — John Wenzel
Amazon adds Denver to list of metros with five-hour delivery window
Last-minute shoppers accustomed to rushing to stores and malls on Christmas Eve will have the option to mark more items off their lists from the comfort of home this year.
Online retailer Amazon said Thursday it will start delivering orders to Prime members in metro Denver within a five-hour window on select items, speeding up a same-day delivery option available locally since March 2020.
“With this new service, up to 3 million items across more than a dozen categories marked ‘Today by’ and ‘Overnight by’ can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day,” said Amazon spokeswoman Nikki Wheeler in an email.
Qualifying orders made between 5 and 10 a.m., for example, should arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Amazon. Those made from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. should arrive between 2 and 6 p.m. Midnight to 5 a.m. shoppers won’t receive a five-hour window — who wants to hear delivery van doors slamming in the wee hours of the morning? But those packages should start to land between 7 and 11 a.m.
Items with shorter delivery times include commonly ordered ones in categories like baby; beauty and health; kitchen and dining; electronics and pet supplies. But the items go beyond consumables and include things like Belgian waffle irons, Vitamix blenders, Google Nest thermostats, Fitbit smartwatches and the Exploding Minions card game.
Amazon has invested heavily in adding smaller buildings dispersed deeper into neighborhoods that serve as “mini-fulfillment” centers. Getting more products closer to customers allows for a shorter time gap between a click on an order and a package landing on the porch.
Faster delivery times are free to Prime members on orders of $35 or more and cost $2.99 on orders under $35. For all other customers, the added speed will cost $12.99 per order.
Denver is one of 21 cities where Amazon offers same-day delivery services. Most one-day delivery orders have a Dec. 23 cut-off to arrive in time for Christmas. But the same-day delivery items can be ordered on Dec. 24.
Prosecutors expected to wrap up case against Kim Potter
By SCOTT BAUER and STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright ‘s death, setting the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury.
Potter, 49, has said she meant to use her Taser when she shot and killed Wright on April 11, as he had pulled away from officers at a traffic stop and was trying to drive away. Body-camera video captured her shouting “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.
Her attorneys have also argued that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force because a fellow officer was endangered by Wright’s attempt to flee.
The death of Wright, who was Black, set off angry demonstrations for several days in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center just as a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd. Potter, who is white, resigned two days after the shooting. She’s charged with manslaughter.
It wasn’t clear when Potter would take the stand. Her attorneys also plan to call several character witnesses on her behalf, though the judge ruled Wednesday that they would be limited to three.
During Wednesday’s testimony, use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton testified for the prosecution that Potter acted unreasonably in shooting Wright.
“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” said Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who also testified for the prosecution at Chauvin’s trial.
Stoughton reminded jurors that Potter warned that she was about to use her Taser on Wright, and said a reasonable officer would not have decided to use a Taser if they thought there was an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm.
Stoughton said deadly force would have been inappropriate even if Potter believed another officer was in the car because of the risk that nearby officers or Wright’s passenger could get shot.
And he said that if it appeared Wright was going to drive away, shooting would make things worse because he could be incapacitated and the vehicle itself would become a weapon.
In an acrimonious cross-examination, defense attorney Earl Gray sought to undermine Stoughton’s expertise, including by questioning his experience as a police officer. Gray got Stoughton to agree that Wright would not have been shot if he hadn’t tried to get away, and he fired a series of questions at Stoughton to point out that Wright did not stop resisting the officers despite Potter’s warnings that she intended to use her Taser.
Wright’s father, Arbuey Wright, was called by prosecutors to provide “spark of life” testimony, which Minnesota courts allow to humanize a victim.
He described his son as a typical big brother who joked a lot with his two younger sisters, and he said the family got together every Sunday. Arbuey Wright was moved to tears when prosecutors showed jurors photos of him and his son with their arms around each other and one of Daunte Wright with his own son.
“He was so happy about junior,” Wright said. “He loved his son.”
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Sara Burnett in Naperville, Illinois, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Ask Amy: Sister’s annual gift cards just don’t cut it
Dear Amy: Every year, my husband receives a text message from his sister asking what our two children would like for Christmas.
She does not acknowledge our children’s birthdays or any other special milestone that would warrant a call, a card, or a gift; but at Christmas she always sends gift cards.
My children and I appreciate the sentiment, but as she doesn’t really know our family or express any interest, I find these gifts as just “something to send.”
I would like to suggest that she not send anything, as there isn’t a connection between us, and her gifts do not have any other meaning than “a gift card from your Auntie.”
Should I just leave it alone and graciously say thank you every year, or should I/my husband approach her to say — don’t bother?
— Reluctant Gift Receiver
Dear Reluctant: Your sister-in-law asks what your children would like for Christmas, and then sends gift cards. Actually answering her question (“Mariah is really into music, and I know she would love a ukulele”), might help to promote some connection between these family members. (If you do answer this question and she still sends gift cards, then that’s a different matter.)
This aunt is doing … something. Granted, her efforts are not enough for you and yes, this is obviously disappointing, but you are quite literally looking this gift horse in the mouth and saying, “Well, nice try, but your measly efforts once a year are just not good enough.”
Do you and the kids remember your sister-in-law’s special days? Do you send along photos of the children when you deliver your gracious annual thank yous?
Your children deserve to have wonderful relationships with all of the adults in their lives, but many families don’t work that way.
My overall point is that there is a valuable gift hidden within this disappointing scenario: Authentic graciousness means figuring out how to feel and express actual gratitude, even toward those people who disappoint you.
Dear Amy: COVID-19 ruined my best friend’s wedding plans, forcing them to postpone their ceremony twice and ultimately limiting it to just immediate family.
However, they decided to have a big “re-wedding.” They invited everyone to attend. Many months ago, the bride asked me to attend as her Maid of Honor.
I accepted at once, excited to share the day, but also assuming that the pandemic would be well over by the time the event rolled around.
I was wrong.
I have a very young child who is too young to be vaccinated, and the travel required to get to the wedding would put me on different planes for hours, plus hours in airports.
A few weeks ago, after watching COVID spike and wane and spike again, I realized that my own risk tolerance was lower than I thought.
With a young, unprotected child at home and no family or friends around to help if I brought COVID home, I called my friend and told her I could not come to the wedding.
I explained my reasons and expressed my profound guilt and sadness and sense of selfishness.
Ever since then, things between us have felt understandably tense.
I don’t want to pester her (the celebration is in a few days), but eventually I do want to get on the phone and somehow clear the air.
I can absolutely understand why they might be upset and hurt.
How can I have a productive conversation here?
— Self-Assured but Guilty
Dear Self-Assured: View any photos (if possible) on social media, and anchor yourself to the realization that you are not at the center of your friend’s wedding celebration.
You’re disappointed. She’s disappointed. As adults and best friends, your relationship should be able to absorb and recover from disappointment.
Call her — don’t text — and if she doesn’t pick up, leave a message: “Your celebration looked so beautiful. I’m so incredibly sorry I couldn’t be there. Call back when you get a chance — I’m dying to hear about it.”
If she expresses her disappointment, listen, and respond with a (non-defensive) apology.
Dear Amy: I am fine addressing someone whatever gender-identification they prefer. What I object to is the use of “they” as a singular pronoun.
If people don’t wish to be identified as male or female, a new word needs to be added.
I’d suggest “ye.”
— Faithful Reader
Dear Faithful: Several readers have mentioned frustration using “they/them” as a singular pronoun.
“Ye” works for me. It’s got that classic “olde tyme” feel.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
