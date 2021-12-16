High winds flip truck loaded with liquor in southwest Missouri

Suggest a Correction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A semi-truck truck loaded with cases of liquor flipped over amid powerful winds in southwest Missouri.
Just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a crash on State Route BB, just south of Baseline Blvd. in the NE corner of Jasper County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol PIO, Tpr. Sam Carpenter, tells us on scene the box truck driver was ejected from the rollover crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.
The load weight is unknown but is compromised of various brands of alcohol. The box of the truck was completely destroyed.
“We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving.”
The truck was traveling north on BB and crashed on the west side of the roadway.
The driver was talking when transported by air ambulance to Springfield, Mo. however suffering serious injuries.
Tpr. Carpenter tells us today with wind gusts over 50 mph high-profile vehicles will have a challenge driving. Watch out for box trucks, tractor trailers, wide-loads etc when traveling today. Give yourself plenty of room between vehicles.
Cpl. B.L. Crockett of Troop D tells us he will have more details released later on the crash. We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.
Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.
Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion. Petrino resigned in December 2007 to take over at Arkansas. He was 3-10 at the time.
Meyer went 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really started to unravel on the offensive side of the ball following the team’s bye week. They averaged a measly 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended with a five-game skid.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games, beginning Sunday against Houston (2-11).
Meyer’s biggest issues came off the field, where he tried to handle a professional team like he was on a college campus. He splashed slogans and catchphrases around the facility, instilled gimmicks in practice and repeated his misguided belief that coaches coach for players and players play for coaches. He brought in motivational speakers and kept blaming assistants for the team’s mounting losses instead of the grown men actually on the field.
One of Meyer’s most damning decisions came following a Thursday night game at Cincinnati in late September. He chose to stay behind with family instead of flying home with his team and then got caught on video the following night behaving inappropriately with a woman at a bar in Columbus, Ohio.
Bailing on his players showed just how out of touch Meyer was with NFL norms. And it was just one of many head-scratching choices for the 57-year-old coach who found success at every college stop: Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18).
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse or neglect involving a 10-month old child in a downtown child care center.
Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday that Cheryl Tate faces nine Class D felonies of abuse or neglect of a child.
According to court records, the mother of a 10-month-old victim reported that a caretaker at a downtown daycare center had harmed her child.
Investigators for the Missouri Children’s Division began to investigate and KCPD detectives observed bruising to his back and other injuries.
Tate was seen on video to be loud and aggressive in her movements and language with the children.
Staff at Children’s Mercy Hospital diagnosed the child had been the victim of physical abuse.
Video surveillance also showed Tate pushing on the child’s head, slamming him down, slapping him, and dropping the young boy. She told police she “let her frustrations get the better of her” and has been dealing with a lot of personal and financial struggles lately.
She said she would give herself pep talks before going into work in order to “go in there every day and handle the constant crying so she wouldn’t be aggressive and do anything crazy because she knew there were cameras in there”.
Tate said when she couldn’t take it anymore, she was “trying to quiet the infant from crying” and she hit him on the back and smacked him on the face. She admitted to grabbing his legs from behind and that is how he must have got the “scratches on his legs.” She also admitted to covering his face with a rag and wiping it aggressively as well as, setting down hard in a bouncy chair.
Tate said she just kept saying, “Please stop crying!” “Please stop crying!” She said this would happen more than once a day.
Tate was taken into custody as an investigative arrest. The case remains under investigation.
Prosecutors have requested a $25,000 bond for Tate.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The City of Edwardsville will host a candlelight vigil on Friday to remember the six people who died in last week’s Amazon warehouse collapse.
The vigil is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street. Organizers have also planned a balloon release, which will take place during the ceremony.
“Hopefully it brings some closure,” said resident Elizabeth Turner.
Six people died when a tornado hit the Amazon facility on Friday. The victims were identified as 28-year-old DeAndre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 46-year-old Larry e. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; 26-year-old Austin J. MacEwen of Edwardsville and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis.
“Just a terrible thing for the residents and the families and friends that know those people,” said resident Eliit’s awful, death is always awful.”
Organizers had planned for the vigil to take place on Tuesday but postponed it due to a wind advisory. If there is inclement weather on Friday, the ceremony will move indoors to the fire station bay on site.
