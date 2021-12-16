News
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked past debris piled shoulder-high, furniture torn to pieces and homes without roofs and walls during a visit Wednesday to a Kentucky town rendered unrecognizable by tornadoes that brought death and destruction to the region over the weekend.
Red brick dust swirled through Mayfield’s streets when Biden spoke to local officials and viewed the storm damage in one of the dozens of communities ravaged by the storms. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.
Biden held hands with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a church pastor in prayer. The president spoke to a family gathered in front of a destroyed home and told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery. On Mayfield’s main street, Biden talked with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”
Earlier, Biden took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar.
“I’m here to listen,” he said.
Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”
“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.
Despite the president’s push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let’s go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.
But Biden’s stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.
Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building, hoped to catch Biden in Mayfield.
“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” she said. “I hope he does.”
Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.
While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what’ is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.
Across the United States, it’s been a year marked by a notable increase in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by a historic storm. He was in Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer. After Hurricane Ida struck, Biden went to Louisiana as well as New Jersey and New York in September.
The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.
The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year’s end.
Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles (322 kilometers), authorities said.
Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.
___
Associated Press writers Sean Murphy and Bruce Schreiner in Mayfield, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
News
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman believes he scored first TD vs. Browns; Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘one of the best ever’ | NOTES
Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman believes his 36-yard catch in the middle of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns should’ve been a touchdown.
“I definitely got the touchdown,” Bateman said Wednesday. “I don’t know what happened there, but it was definitely a touchdown. We all know that.”
With the Ravens trailing 24-9 and in dire need of a big play, Bateman came through. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw the ball deep down the left sideline where Bateman made a catch over Browns cornerback Greedy Williams before falling into the end zone. The referees, however, ruled Bateman down at the 1-yard line, preventing his first career touchdown reception.
When asked if he approached coach John Harbaugh about challenging the catch, Bateman said no. Running back Latavius Murray scored on the following play to cut the Browns’ lead to 24-15.
“At the end of the day, we got into the end zone,” Bateman said. “That drive was done. I think we all think it was a touchdown, but there was no point. We needed the time. Coach Harbaugh made the right decision. Hopefully the touchdown will come.”
Bateman, who had a career-high seven catches for 103 yards, said the focus after recording his first career 100-yard game in the NFL is to do it again.
“Put this team in the best position to win whatever that may look like,” Bateman said. “I don’t care if it’s 2 yards or 100 yards.”
Harbaugh on Aaron Rodgers
Harbaugh had high praise for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, calling him one of the best quarterbacks ever.
“He’s just one of the best ever, no doubt about it,” Harbaugh said. “Simply put, one of the best ever to play quarterback.”
The Ravens’ defense will be busy trying to contain Rodgers. When watching the Packers play, Harbaugh said you can see Rodgers’ fingerprints all over the offense. The two-time MVP threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
“He runs the offense,” Harbaugh said. “It’s got a lot of classic West Coast elements that have been in Green Bay for years. He understands where to go with the ball. He’s accurate, he’s timely. He just operates the type of passing offense they run and he runs really well.”
The last time Rodgers played against the Ravens was in 2013 when he threw for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Packers to a 19-17 win. He missed the Ravens’ 23-0 win at Lambeau Field in 2017 with a broken collarbone.
News
Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses in metro Denver lose power as winds whip Colorado
Nearly 50,000 customers around metro Denver were without power late Wednesday morning as winds gusting 90 mph and higher swept across the Front Range.
As of 11:50 a.m, Xcel Energy reported 391 outages affecting 49,244 customers around Denver. Statewide, there have been 442 outages impacting 52,094 Xcel customers.
The National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder reported gusts up to 91 mph just after 10 a.m., with winds clocked between 50 mph and 71 mph elsewhere in the foothills.
The National Weather Service reported a gust of 107 mph in Lamar on Wednesday morning.
And the U.S. Air Force Academy airfield near Colorado Springs recorded 100 mph gusts just after 11:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“Very dangerous conditions occurring across the Pikes Peak region at this time,” the weather service tweeted. “Please use extreme caution.”
100 mph gust just occurred at USAFA airfield! Once again, very dangerous conditions occurring across the Pikes Peak region at this time. Please use extreme caution! #cowx
— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021
And just like that, peak gusts have now hit 91 mph at the NCAR Mesa Lab, and 81 mph at the National Wind Technology Center! #COwx
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2021
High wind restrictions are in place for parts of Interstate 25 near Monument Hill, as transportation authorities warn of long delays in the area.
Xcel Energy customers can report outages in a number of ways:
- Via the Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts — the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
An outage map for Xcel customers in Colorado can be found here.
News
Alpine coaster coming to the Mississippi River bluffs in Grafton, Illinois
GRAFTON, Mo. – An Alpine coaster is coming to Aerie’s Resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Grafton, Illinois. The amusement ride is the first of its kind in the state and will bring passengers on stainless steel rails through 3,000 feet of wooded hillside and skim along limestone outcroppings at speeds up to 25 mph.
“The Alpine Coaster has been something we have wanted to build at Aerie’s for several years and now that dream is a reality,” writes Sandy Lorton, co-owner of Aerie’s Resort.
This is an all-ages adventure ride that will be open year-round. Two people will get on the sled and ride through twists and turns in the natural landscape. They will be rising among the seasonal foliage. At the end of the line, a cable system pulls the sled and riders up 875 feet, returning to the starting point.
Wiegand Sports is working to design and build the coaster. The company is the North American division of a German company that has installed over 270 of the coasters worldwide. Their rides are the only mountain coasters that apply with safety standards from the following agencies: DIN, ISO, ASTM, CSA and CA-OSHA.
“The City of Grafton is excited that Aerie’s Resort will be adding a new, thrilling adventure ride called the Aeries Alpine Coaster to their resort at the top of the bluffs. This family-friendly action activity will supplement Aeries’ famous zipline and SkyTour making it a tourism destination for all ages,” Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow remarked.
The coaster is expected to open in September of 2022. Learn more or follow the progress of the construction on social media at: www.aeriesresort.com.
