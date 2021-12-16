News
Jets should be in no rush to get Mekhi Becton back on the field this season
The Jets season is down to its final four games, which means time is running out on Mekhi Becton’s potential return from his knee injury.
Head coach Robert Saleh remains “hopeful” his starting left tackle will return this year, but acknowledged reality.
“Obviously, we are getting down to crunch time. So, if he makes it, awesome. If not, it goes back to George [Fant] and Morgan [Moses],” Saleh said. “They’ve been absolutely phenomenal this year and we haven’t skipped a beat so it just really a credit to those two in the way they’ve been able to work.”
Becton suffered a knee injury in the season opener against the Panthers. Gang Green’s first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft was diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and suffered MCL and cartilage damage and it initially was thought to be a season-ending injury. He opted for surgery in mid-September and the timetable was thought to be four to eight weeks.
But at the eight-week mark, Becton wasn’t ready to return. His recovery has progressed slowly. Recently, the building-block left tackle transferred his rehab to the field, which is progress. But Saleh isn’t sure when Becton will be ready to practice with the team.
Fant replaced Becton, and in pass protection he has filled Becton’s shoes beyond expectations. He’s allowed 18 pressures (15th fewest among tackles) and has allowed just one sack (tied for the second fewest), according to Pro Football Focus.
“Everyone was a little worried because you don’t know,” Saleh said. “You have faith in the guy with George with his athleticism, but you never know. And he’s absolutely slammed the door shut on any worries.”
Fant’s improvement creates long-term stability at a tackle position, whether it’s the left or right side.
“Give an athletic man a home and he’s going to get better every week, right? And he’s gotten better every week,” Saleh said. “Obviously he’ll even tell you there are still things that he can get better at but the level of consistency he’s provided at that position, which is such a crucial spot for the quarterback. He’s just been so consistent. He’s got better every week.”
But in regard to Becton’s return it may serve both parties if he doesn’t return this year. The left tackle hasn’t played since September and there’s a chance he could reinjure himself if he plays before he’s ready.
And what is there to gain? The Jets are 3-10 and are eliminated from the playoff picture. Becton is the future left tackle of the organization. It may be in his best interest — and of the Jets — to let him completely recover with a full offseason to prepare for 2022. Especially since the season is lost.
Xcel braces for power outages from storm
Xcel Energy is bracing for power outages in Minnesota and across the Upper Midwest from a major storm system predicted to barrel through the Twin Cities Wednesday night but could affect utility lines for a longer period.
The storm system and ensuing weather, which the National Weather Service has called “unprecedented” for mid-December in this part of the country, is forecast to be chock full of fast-moving Thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes, followed by strong winds that could topple trees, followed by a freeze Thursday that could laden utility lines with ice.
The storms are forecast to be packing winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph — and “some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph,” according to a National Weather Service high wind warning for east central Minnesota, including the metro, and western Wisconsin. “Widespread power outages are expected,” the statement reads.
“Xcel Energy has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather,” Xcel said in a statement Wednesday morning in which the utility urged people to be prepared, including having handy a a “home emergency kit” that includes batteries, a flashlight, a phone that doesn’t require electricity, bottled water and nonperishable foods.
Xcel is also encouraging people to report power outages by any of the following methods:
- Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android.
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out.
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts — the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
“We understand losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so we plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages,” Xcel said in its statement.
Fenway Park to reopen as mass vaccination site for coronavirus boosters
A mass vaccination clinic will reopen at Fenway Park as soon as January in an effort to increase access to coronavirus booster shots as cases surge in Massachusetts, a state official has confirmed.
“The Baker-Polito Administration, with the Boston Red Sox, are finalizing plans to hold a high-throughput booster clinic at Fenway Park beginning in January, and more details will be available soon,” a spokeswoman from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Baker is expected to make the announcement about the Fenway booster clinic later on Wednesday.
Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran also confirmed that “the Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito administration to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January.”
The announcement comes amid a holiday surge in coronavirus cases that is straining hospital capacity.
Baker has been pushing people to get their booster shots and has asked every city and town in the state to consider setting up local clinics to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated.
At roughly 5 million fully vaccinated people, more than 70% of Bay Staters are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the latest State Department of Public Health data.
But less than one-third of fully vaccinated people have received boosters in Massachusetts, with barely 1.6 million rolling up their sleeves so far.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Developing…
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force
Kim Potter’s use of deadly force against Daunte Wright was not appropriate, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday at the former suburban Minneapolis police officer’s manslaughter trial, undercutting a defense argument that she would have been justified in shooting Wright even if she didn’t mean to.
“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” said Seth Wayne Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after she shot and killed Wright, has said she meant to pull her Taser instead of her gun after Wright tried to drive away as officers attempted to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession charge.
The defense has called the shooting a horrific mistake, but has also asserted that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force on Wright because he might have dragged another officer with his car.
Prosecutors, who are nearing the end of their case, have tried to portray Potter as an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite her extensive training.
Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death on April 11 after he was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener dangling from his rearview mirror. Video captured the moments when Wright pulled away from officers who were trying to arrest him on the outstanding warrant, with Potter shouting “I’ll tase you!” and then shooting Wright with her handgun.
Potter is white and Wright was Black, and his death set off several nights of angry protests in Brooklyn Center. It happened while a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Stoughton also testified at Chauvin’s trial, saying he judged Chauvin’s actions against what a reasonable police officer in the same situation would have done and repeatedly found that Chauvin acted excessively when he held Floyd facedown with a knee across his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds.
Earlier Wednesday, a use-of-force and Taser instructor from the Brooklyn Center Police Department testified that officers are allowed to use deadly force to stop fleeing suspects.
Sgt. Mike Peterson testified under cross-examination from one of Potter’s attorneys on that officers are trained to provide a warning before they use their Tasers, such as saying “I’ll tase you.” He also agreed under questioning from the attorney that officers can use Tasers against suspects who are violent or physically resisting.
Peterson said the decision on whether to use a Taser or any other type of force “has to be made in a very short amount of time” and that there have been other instances around the country in which officers confused a gun for a Taser.
“Mistakes can happen when someone confuses a Taser with a gun?” Potter attorney Paul Engh asked Peterson.
“Correct,” Peterson said.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified that Potter was trained on policies as they evolved during her 26-year career and repeatedly signed documents acknowledging the policies. Prosecutors introduced several documents that Flesland testified showed Potter’s repeated certifications on Taser training, and her awareness of the warnings for their use — including a certification the month before Wright was shot.
Peterson on Tuesday also walked jurors through the Brooklyn Center department’s training procedures for using Tasers as prosecutor Matthew Frank showed them pages from the manufacturer’s and the department’s training materials that warn against the dangers of mixing up a Taser and a handgun. Frank also highlighted portions that say a Taser should not be used simply to stop fleeing suspects or on suspects who are operating vehicles.
Peterson also demonstrated how officers are supposed to run a “spark test” at the beginning of every shift to check whether their Tasers are working. He did so with his own device, which generated a loud buzz for five seconds as electricity arced across the electrodes.
Sam McGinnis, a senior special agent with the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified Monday that Potter failed to run the test on her Taser on the day she shot Wright.
Judge Regina Chu ruled Tuesday that if Potter is convicted of one or both of the manslaughter counts against her, she would preside over a separate trial to determine if there were aggravating factors that would allow Chu to give Potter a sentence above what the state’s guidelines suggest.
State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.
In order for Potter to be sentenced above what the guidelines suggest, prosecutors would have to prove there were aggravating factors; prosecutors allege that Potter’s conduct caused a danger to others and that she abused her position of authority.
Prosecutors presented evidence of these aggravating factors when they brought in testimony about injuries to Wright’s passenger and an occupant of the car that collided with Wright’s right after Potter shot him. Chu said that this testimony was not prejudicial and could remain part of this case because evidence about the crash also relates to whether Potter’s use of force was reasonable.
The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Sara Burnett in Naperville, Illinois, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.
