News
John Ross, Oshane Ximines test positive, more players absent from Giants practice
The COVID-19 virus is racing through the NFL, and it isn’t sparing the Giants.
Coach Joe Judge said the Giants had two more player positives as of Wednesday morning: wide receiver John Ross and edge rusher Oshane Ximines.
They also have several unidentified close contacts, possibly dating back to wideout Kadarius Toney’s positive test, which the club discovered while flying home Monday as a team.
Several Giants were missing from Wednesday’s practice, too, including starters Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Aaron Robinson and Xavier McKinney. Robinson and McKinney are unvaccinated.
The NFL had seven teams in enhanced COVID protocols as of Wednesday morning due to outbreaks: the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, L.A. Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield both were revealed as positive tests Wednesday.
The Giants have ramped up protocols in response to their own issues.
All personnel are wearing masks inside the building. They’re holding spaced-out meetings inside their practice bubble instead of using their standard meeting rooms at the facility. And Judge is considering going virtual with meetings, as well. He plans to speak to the captains to discuss the best way to proceed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
News
While COVID affects Dolphins at running back, safety, Miami could get injured players back at those positions
The Miami Dolphins began the week of practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets with four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, but they have injured players at their same positions that could return.
While running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay are in the NFL’s COVID protocols, fellow running back Malcolm Brown returned to practice Wednesday. Coach Brian Flores announced he would at his press conference ahead of Wednesday drills after stating on Monday he was hopeful Brown could practice this week.
Brown had 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games, three of them starts before injuring his quadriceps on Oct. 24 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The other Dolphin on the COVID list is rookie starting safety Jevon Holland. As the team prepares for his potential absence, Miami could be getting back its other starting safety in Brandon Jones.
Jones was again at practice after missing the team’s past two games before last Sunday’s bye with an elbow injury.
“We’ll take this day to day,” Flores said of Jones. “If he’s available, then he’ll be out there. If he’s not, then the next guy will step in and play. Brandon’s eager to get out there and play. He’s doing everything he can from a rehab and training standpoint.”
Veteran safety Eric Rowe played in Jones’ spot in Dolphins wins over the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Replacing Holland at free safety could present another challenge.
“This is why we practice guys in multiple positions,” Flores said. “If this situation occurs, the next guy will step in and play. That may be a variety of players, but we feel good about the guys in that room, but it’s about preparations. It’s about how we practice.”
Other safeties on Miami’s active roster include Will Parks and Clayton Fejedelem, who contributes largely on special teams. Former University of Miami standout Sheldrick Redwine is also available for an elevation from the practice squad and had a previous stint on the team’s 53-man roster.
With Brown looking to potentially return, former Hurricanes star Duke Johnson is the one running back on the active roster as of Wednesday. Johnson, a veteran in his seventh NFL season that was bumped up as a COVID-19 replacement, has been on the practice squad throughout the season and was elevated the last time Miami played the Jets.
“He’s a professional,” Flores said. “He’s had a lot of production in this league. He’s preparing, and he always prepares as if he’s going to play. If he gets the opportunity, hopefully he’s put himself in position to take advantage of it, but that happens over the course of the week.”
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Hunter Long were not seen during the media viewing portion of the team’s Wednesday walkthrough. Parker was taking a veteran rest day.
This story will be updated.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice as he recovers from ankle sprain; veteran QB Josh Johnson signed
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
“It’s day-to-day,” coach John Harbaugh said before practice. “We are going to see how it responds. He’s not going to practice today, but we’ll see going forward.”
Jackson injured his ankle during the Ravens’ 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Jackson limped off the field and was eventually carted into the locker room after being tackled from behind by Browns rookie inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second quarter.
Still, Harbaugh remained hopeful that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player would be available Sunday. He said the Ravens’ Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a potentially decisive matchup in the AFC North race, would not affect how they prepared for Green Bay.
“I would say it factors in 0%, because we’re trying to win this game,” Harbaugh said. “You want to try to get every win you can.”
If Jackson can’t play — he’s never missed a game because of injury in his career — Tyler Huntley would make his second career start. The second-year player from Utah went 27-for-38 for 270 yards and a touchdown Sunday, and added six carries for 45 yards.
“[Huntley’s] going to get the reps today. That’s what we know right now,” Harbaugh said. “So him getting the reps today, if he has to play on Sunday, will be a benefit. We’ll see where it goes from there. He may play or he may not be playing, depending on Lamar’s situation.”
As a potential insurance policy, the Ravens also signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the New York Jets’ practice squad Wednesday, though he was not at the team’s afternoon practice. Johnson, 35, has played in 35 career games (eight starts), completing 177 of 313 passes (56.5%) with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. A fifth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Johnson has played for six teams, including a brief stint with the Ravens during training camp in 2016.
Along with Jackson, nine other Ravens were missing at the team’s Wednesday workout: left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, left guard Ben Powers, right tackle Tyre Phillips, fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), wide receiver Tylan Wallace (concussion), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh), outside linebacker Justin Houston, and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Tavon Young.
Right tackle Patrick Mekari, who missed the last week of practice and Sunday’s game with a hand injury, was back at practice. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who had limited snaps Sunday because of knee discomfort, and tight end Nick Boyle (knee), who was inactive Sunday after a limited week of practice, also returned.
This story will be updated.
News
Colorado Rapids release full 2022 MLS schedule
On Wednesday, the Colorado Rapids released their full 2022 schedule, which begins Feb. 26 with a trip to Banc of California Stadium to face LAFC.
The season opener at LAFC, which will be televised nationally on Univision TUDN, represents the earliest start to a Major League Soccer season in league history. The following weekend, the Rapids hosts Atlanta United at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in their home opener Saturday, March 5, at 4 p.m.
Colorado will play 34 games this season — 17 at home and 17 on the road. Decision Day will be earlier this year, with the regular season ending Oct. 9 as a result of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November.
Other highlights include a trip to Yankee Stadium to face reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC in June, one of eight Eastern Conference matchups. They will also host Charlotte FC, the league’s 28th team, on April 23.
The annual Rocky Mountain Cup vs. Real Salt Lake will be played across two games. Colorado hosts the first leg April 2 at 7 p.m., and the Burgundy Boys will travel to Rio Tinto for the second leg July 9.
The annual Fourth of July match will be played against Austin FC. Other Western Conference home matches include visits from the Portland Timbers on April 30 and Seattle Sounders on May 22.
Colorado closes the regular season with two of its final three games on the road — at LA Galaxy on Sept. 17 and at Austin FC for Decision Day.
The TV broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.
There will also be important games outside MLS season, including the return of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and the Concacaf Champions League, a club competition comprising of the best teams in the region with the draw set for 4 p.m. Wednesday. Additionally, a number of Rapids will have to fit in their respective international duties to close out the World Cup qualifying cycle, with windows in late January/early February, late March and mid-June for the fourth-place finisher in Concacaf.
Colorado Rapids 2022 MLS schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Feb. 26
|Colorado at LAFC
|1:30 p.m.
|March 5
|Atlanta at Colorado
|4 p.m.
|March 12
|Kansas City at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|March 19
|Colorado at Houston
|6:30 p.m.
|April 2
|Salt Lake at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|April 9
|Colorado at Dallas
|6:30 p.m.
|April 16
|Colorado at Minnesota
|6 p.m.
|April 23
|Charlotte at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|April 30
|Portland at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|May 7
|Colorado at San Jose
|TBD
|May 14
|LAFC at Colorado
|1:30 p.m.
|May 18
|Colorado at Kansas City
|6:30 p.m.
|May 22
|Seattle at Colorado
|6 p.m.
|May 28
|Nashville at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|June 19
|Colorado at New York City
|3 p.m.
|June 2
|Colorado at Portland
|8:30 p.m.
|July 4
|Austin at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|July 9
|Colorado at Salt Lake
|8 p.m.
|July 13
|Orlando at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|July 16
|L.A. Galaxy a Colorado
|7 p.m.
|July 23
|Colorado at Seattle
|8 p.m.
|July 30
|Colorado at N.Y. Red Bulls
|5 p.m.
|Aug. 6
|Minnesota at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 13
|Columbus at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 17
|Colorado at Vancouver
|8 p.m.
|Aug. 20
|Houston at Colorado
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|Colorado at Philadelphia
|5:30 p.m.
|Aug. 31
|Colorado at Nashville
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|Colorado at D.C. United
|5:30 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|Vancouver at Colorado
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 14
|San Jose at Colorado
|8 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|Colorado at L.A. Galaxy
|8:30 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|Dallas at Colorado
|1:30 p.m.
|Oct. 9
|Colorado at Austin
|3 p.m.
