Celebrities
Judge begs for ‘forgiveness’ after video captures her use of n-word
A Louisiana judge is begging for forgiveness after surveillance video captured her using racist slurs. Judge Michelle Odinet blurted the racist slur while her family watched security footage of an attempted burglary at their home.
The incident happened at her home in Bendel Gardens in Lafayette on Saturday, DailyMail.com reports.
The burglary suspect was chased and tackled to the ground by two male members of the Odinet family on the front lawn.
Ronald Handy, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary. He is being held at Lafayette Parish Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Odinet, a mother of four, viewed the video footage with her family when one of her children said, “And mom’s yelling n****r, n****r,” to which Odinet responds “We have a n****r. It’s a n****r, like a roach.”
The full video shows Odinet and her family laughing and making similar racist jokes.
Local officials and members of the community have since called on Odinet to resign.
“I’m sure that people of color will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly and equally when they have to stand for judgment before Judge Odinet,” Lafayette City Marshall Reggie Thomas told the Acadiana Advocate.
The Republican judge claims she took a sedative which affected her “mental state”.
She has apologized profusely for her behavior.
“My children and I were the victim of an armed burglary at our home,” she told The Current.
“The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile. Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”
Police say Handy was not armed when he was arrested.
Celebrities
Zendaya Rocks White Suit As She Leaves ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere After-Party With Tom Holland
Zendaya looked fabulous in a white suit & sneakers for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere after-party in LA on Dec. 14.
Zendaya, 25, has been on a roll lately when it comes to her promo outfits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. The actress attended the after-party for the LA premiere on Dec. 14 when she opted to wear a crisp white power suit with white sneakers. She kept the same tight braids that she wore at the actual premiere, but went with something a bit more covered up.
Earlier that night, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet when she wore a nude Valentino Haute Couture gown covered in black sequin spider webs. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on full display.
Zendaya accessorized her look with a black lace and feather face mask, black, crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, and Bvlgari jewels. Long and tight braids, a glossy nude lip, and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.
Since promoting the film, Zendaya’s outfits just keep on getting better and one of our favorites was her outfit on the Jimmy Kimmel show. She threw on a gold chainmail Balmain Spring 2022 top with a pair of baggy white cargo pants, Bvlgari Diamond Stud Earrings, and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Aurora Boreale.
Another one of our favorite looks was her outfit at Good Morning America studios in New York City on Dec. 10 when she wore this neon pink Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 suit featuring a double-breasted blazer & straight-leg trousers which she accessorized with black pumps & massive silver hoops.
Celebrities
Freddie Gibbs Reportedly Caught The Vamp Hands From Jim Jones At Prime 112, Posts Video Showing He Is Fine
Freddie Gibbs allegedly caught the wrath of Jim Jones and his crew outside of Miami’s lavish Prime 112 steakhouse over his past comments about Jim Jones’ Vamp Life clothing.
Miami is a beautiful place this time of the year–as the rest of the United States is frozen, Miami can still give you warm vibes for just a few hours during the day. With that being said, everyone with the means to be in Miami will be there, with the downside to that being you never know who you may run into.
According to VladTV, Freddie Gibbs was in Miami enjoying dinner at Prime 112 when he bumped into Jim Jones, who hadn’t forgot about his past comments. Freddie Gibbs previously made comments about Jim Jones’ clothing label Vamp Life and thinking he was claiming Vice Lord. Even though some time had passed since those comments, Jim Jones reportedly still had to get his “straightening.”
Witnesses claim Gibbs was punched in the face and then Jim personally attacked him while the bodyguard was reportedly punching then kicking him in the face. While the rumors are circulating without any video evidence besides whats above, Freddie Gibbs took to social media to post that he was fine and enjoying another sunny day in Miami.
Sooner or later, expect footage to hit the internet and tell what actually happened outside of Prime 112.
Celebrities
“Marriage Boot Camp” Finale Exclusive: What Deception Did The Lie Detector Test Discover About N.O.R.E And Neri?! [VIDEO]
The season finale has arrived for “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” Will you be watching?
We’re just a day away from the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”. The new episode arrives Thursday, December 16th and the coaches are bringing out the lie detector to find out what’s really going on at the root of these relationships. When Judge Toler reveals N.O.R.E and Neri’s lie detector results discovered deception, how will the couple react? We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:
Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:
It’s the last day of boot camp and it’s time for the ultimate decision: leave together or apart? At least one person in each couple is not keeping it 100 and the truth is finally revealed. Can love prevail or will today be the last straw?
Have you been following “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” this season? Which couple has you rooting for them the most? We’ve really been pushing for Monie and Tuff to get past all of their old baggage but we’re always rooting for love to win PERIOD.
The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, December 16 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV
Judge begs for ‘forgiveness’ after video captures her use of n-word
Bitcoin Volume Dropping Could Suggest The Downtrend Is Diminishing
Fenway Park to reopen as mass vaccination site for coronavirus boosters
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman believes he scored first TD vs. Browns; Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘one of the best ever’ | NOTES
Zendaya Rocks White Suit As She Leaves ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere After-Party With Tom Holland
Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses in metro Denver lose power as winds whip Colorado
Alpine coaster coming to the Mississippi River bluffs in Grafton, Illinois
Sovryn Origins Harnesses The Power Of Community Engagement With New Token
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field