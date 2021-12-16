Celebrities
Kenny G Reveals The Personal Reason Why New Song ‘Blue Skies’ Always Makes Him Smile
The holiday season arrived with ‘New Standards,’ a new album from Kenny G, and the music icon shares in this EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video why one track, ‘Blue Skies,’ holds a near-and-dear place in his heart.
“Okay, I smile when I hear ‘Blue Skies,’” Kenny G says at the start of the EXCLUSIVE video discussing one of the tracks from New Standards, his first new album in six years. Why does this song make the music icon beam with happiness, as opposed to the ten other tracks on the album? It’s because the song was written “with my dear friend and piano virtuoso, Randy Waldman. Randy Waldman, he is the piano player’s piano player.” It turns out that Randy, like Kenny, has his pilot’s license (yes, Kenny G can seduce you with smooth jazz and fly you down to Bora Bora for a romantic getaway.) “[Randy’s] a pilot, I’m a pilot. So, I wanted to entitle it with something that has to do with flying.”
“One of the things that pilots always say to each other when you write a note, like ‘How you doing? Hope you’re doing well. Blue Skies.’ Meaning, I hope when you fly, you’re always flying in blue skies,” says Kenny. “So that’s why it’s called ‘Blue Skies’ and I’m smiling because I’m just thinking about being up in the air, and also, hanging out with my dear friend, Randy Waldman, and talking about flying and music.”
Though, Kenny’s message wasn’t completely endearing. While singing his friend’s praises – “He is the musical director for Barbra Streisand when she goes on the road, he’s the musical director for George Benson when he goes on the road – there was a moment of professional envy. “This guy,” he said of his friend, Randy, “I hate him because he never practices, but he’s a virtuoso, so he never has to practice. I, on the other hand, have to practice.”
That practice has paid off – not just in a four-decade career and millions of records sold – but also in a new album, just in time for the holiday season. Because, and let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the winter holidays without a little Kenny G. Whether you’re walking through the supermarket or listening to a random radio station on the drive to your grandmother’s house for dinner, Kenny’s enchanting tones find their way to your ear, and to your heart.
So when Kenny released New Standards at the start of December, it was an early present to the world. While New Standards is not full of festive music (check out 2012’s The Classic Christmas Album, 2002’s Wishes: A Holiday Album, 1999’s Faith: A Holiday Album, and 1994’s Miracles – The Holiday Album for that), Standards does deliver Kenny G’s trademark sound throughout eleven songs that are sure to set the mood. In fact, they’ll likely leave a smile on your face, the same way “Blue Skies” does for Kenny.
New Standards is out now.
“Life After Lockup” Finale Exclusive: When Ray Reveals His Surprise Will Britney Be Shocked For The Wrong Reasons?
On a scale from 1 to 10, if you were expecting an engagement ring and your man tried to give you a promise ring, how mad would you be?
We’re just a day away from the two-hour season finale of “Life After Lockup” airing Friday, December 17 at 9pm ET. We can help you with the wait though — because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure right now! If you will recall, Britney told her friends that Ray had promised her a surprise for her birthday AND said that she’s thinking it will be a ring.
Check out the clip below to see what happened when Ray surprised Britney:
Yikes. Do you think Britney is even in this for the right reasons? She’s awfully eager to say “I Do” and have children with Ray and he’s only been out of prison for a few months. Do you think he was wrong to publicly gift her the promise ring though? Britney’s friends and family were being MESSY!
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Daonte crashes Nicolle and Tia’s wedding. Brittany makes Marcelino a sexy offer. Puppy’s mom reveals her shocking whereabouts. John makes a bold move after Kris ghosts him. Britney loses it on Ray. Lacey confronts her ex. Sara’s revelation stuns Shawn.
Okay WeTV — we see you going strong with the finale!
The two-hour season finale of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, December 17th at 9PM EST on WeTV
Will you be watching?
GTFOHWTBS: Racist White Judge Michelle Odinet Blames Home Invasion And “Sedative” For Blatant Use Of N-Word In Viral Video
TUH!
By now, a great many of you have probably seen the viral video of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet and her racist a** family shouting “ni**er” at a TV screen while watching security camera footage of a home invasion they experienced days prior. If you have not seen the video, then allow us to put you onto game…
Yes. This is a woman who gets to decide the fates of Black men and women on a daily basis and we know that Black men and women are probably a large majority of the cases that she sees. This broad gotta go. Immediately. Posthaste. Toot f***ing sweet.
If you’re not already in an apoplectic rage then allow us to pour a lil’ gasoline on your fire because this story gets inexplicable worse.
According to KLFY in Lafayette, Odinet acknowledged the video and offered one of the weakest and most disingenuous excuses for egregious racism known to man.
“I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.”
“Anyone who knows me and my husband knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”
Ma’am, everyone who knows you also likely says “ni**er” too so please miss us with the bulls**t, please. For those of you keeping score at home, this was the same trash “explanation” that Roseanne Barr tried to proffer after she was called out for using blatantly racist slurs about Black folks.
Both these bum broads can fall down a flight of stairs.
Below Deck’s Fraser Was “Uncomfortable” After Kiss With Jake
Below Deck’s Fraser Olender is continuing to open up about his and Jake Foulger’s recent steamy kiss (the one after the infamous three-way hot tub kiss) and the connection that the two still share. In a new interview, he reflects back on the night that left him feeling “really, really uncomfortable” afterward.
After the kiss, Jake seemed to be completely fine with the makeout session and didn’t “make it weird.” Fraser, on the other hand, was mortified and afraid he had ruined their friendship.
On an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Fraser said the kiss was initially a dare, and he added that there was a lot of alcohol and embarrassment involved.
“Do you know, is there really much to talk about?” he said. “It was a dare. You can see that I’m a little bit out of it. I’ve had a bit to drink. We’ve just been swimming in the restaurant pool, which is highly unacceptable, but it happened, and it was a lot of fun.”
After the night out, Fraser admits that he really had no recollection of the kiss even happening and was worried that he had put his relationship with Jake in a place where he had “no control of it anymore.”
“Because I didn’t have any recollection of that until I saw that video,” he continued. “And I can’t tell you how much that hit me in such an odd place. Like, I felt really, really uncomfortable. And that’s based on the fact that I hadn’t spoken to Jake that day, I didn’t even remember it happening. And I put my relationship with Jake in a place where I had no control of it anymore.”
Fraser’s primary worry was that maybe he had given Jake the wrong impression and it was a situation they wouldn’t be able to come back from.
“I thought that maybe he thought I was into him or maybe he thought I didn’t, I didn’t know the context,” the stew said.
Fraser also explained that though he identifies as gay and Jake identifies as self-proclaimed “sexually comfortable” straight, the two had an instant connection. But Fraser didn’t want it to become an obstacle between them or put Jake in a “defensive scenario.”
“There was chemistry with Jake and I, whether that’s on a friendship level,” he explained. “I mean, watch the end of the season, you’ll see where it goes. But there was always a little something there between us two too. And it was fantastic from day one, but I just worry that putting him in this position in a scenario he might, you know, get on the defense, but ‘I’m not gay, I’m not getting….’ You know, all that crap, which is fine. Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, but I just didn’t want that to be any room for an obstacle to come between us.”
Yet, everything seems to be fine between the two friends, as Fraser previously told ShowBiz CheatSheet,“Jake and I have a really strong bond and a great relationship.” He then added, “Jake is going to be in my heart for as long as I can see down the line.”
And it looks like there’s going to be some more connecting between the two to come this season as Fraser concluded, “We sort of warmed to each other. And… then some. So, we’ll see. So, I’m excited to see the rest of the season.”
Below Deck airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Laurent Bassett/Bravo
