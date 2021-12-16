Lucas: Letting Judge Joseph walk would be all the rage for Rollins

There is at least one Massachusetts judge who is absolutely thrilled with the appointment of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins as the new U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

That would be Judge Shelley M. Joseph of the Newton District Court. Joseph has a friend and ally in Rollins

Joseph, along with retired court officer Wesley MacGregor, is under federal indictment on charges of obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting a fugitive and interfering with a federal investigation.

Joseph was suspended initially without pay in 2019 by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, but a later ruling allowed her to keep her yearly $184,000 salary while awaiting trial.

Joseph was indicted by former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, Rollins’ predecessor, for allegedly allowing Jose Medina-Perez, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, to sneak out the back door of the courthouse to avoid arrest by waiting ICE agents.

Medina-Perez was wanted by federal authorities for drug possession and fugitive charges. He had been deported three times.

Following her indictment, Joseph turned down a plea-bargaining deal that would have allowed her to avoid criminal liability if she agreed to accept responsibility for her conduct and cooperate with any investigation by the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Such a deal would have allowed Joseph to resume her judicial career, something that would not be possible if she is convicted. Joseph so far has been unsuccessful in getting the courts to dismiss the charges. If convicted, Joseph could face jail time.

But first there has to be a trial, and that call will be made by Rollins, who is notoriously known for a list of crimes she will not prosecute.

Rollins in the past not only came to Joseph’s defense, but criticized ICE, an agency she will now represent, for seeking to make the arrest of the wanted fugitive at a state court.

Rollins, along with her fellow “woke” law enforcement sisters — Attorney General Maura Healey and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan — at the time called the Joseph indictment “a radical and politically motivated attack on the state and the independence of our courts.”

Healey, who is supposed to enforce the law, added, “Federal prosecutors should not recklessly interfere with the operation of state courts and the administration of justice.”

No sooner had Joseph been indicted than Rollins, Ryan and Healey filed suit in federal court alleging that ICE had no authority to search state courthouses looking for illegal immigrants in violation of federal warrants.

When the suit was thrown out, Rollins said, “We will review and consider all of our options and move forward in a way that honors the people of Suffolk Country, the families and basic human and civil rights. We are absolutely on the right side of justice here. It is never a loss when you are fighting for human rights, justice and building a safer community.”

Those are nice words. Her words would have been nicer had Rollins as used the same moderate tone when confronted by a Boston News 25 reporter respectfully attempting to question her about a prior road rage incident Rollins was involved in

In the video, which has gone viral, Rollins went ballistic, throwing four-letter words, pulling out the race card, promising to call the police and ominously threatening the reporter. “I will find your name,” she warned.

What is worse is when Rollins threatened to call the police “and make an allegation” against the reporter. “And we’ll see how that works for you,” Rollins added.

It may or may not have made any difference in the Senate’s confirmation of Rollins if senators had seen the embarrassing video before voting to confirm her for the job. The vote along partisan lines was 50 for and 50 against with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Rollins now has the power to prosecute Joseph, reduce the charges or dismiss them outright and let Joseph walk.

But if she is interested in building support for her shaky appointment, she should first apologize to the Boston News 25 reporter for verbally assaulting and threatening her, take an anger management course, and recuse herself from the Joseph case and let justice take its course.

Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.