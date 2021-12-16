News
Lucas: Letting Judge Joseph walk would be all the rage for Rollins
There is at least one Massachusetts judge who is absolutely thrilled with the appointment of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins as the new U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
That would be Judge Shelley M. Joseph of the Newton District Court. Joseph has a friend and ally in Rollins
Joseph, along with retired court officer Wesley MacGregor, is under federal indictment on charges of obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting a fugitive and interfering with a federal investigation.
Joseph was suspended initially without pay in 2019 by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, but a later ruling allowed her to keep her yearly $184,000 salary while awaiting trial.
Joseph was indicted by former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, Rollins’ predecessor, for allegedly allowing Jose Medina-Perez, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, to sneak out the back door of the courthouse to avoid arrest by waiting ICE agents.
Medina-Perez was wanted by federal authorities for drug possession and fugitive charges. He had been deported three times.
Following her indictment, Joseph turned down a plea-bargaining deal that would have allowed her to avoid criminal liability if she agreed to accept responsibility for her conduct and cooperate with any investigation by the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct.
Such a deal would have allowed Joseph to resume her judicial career, something that would not be possible if she is convicted. Joseph so far has been unsuccessful in getting the courts to dismiss the charges. If convicted, Joseph could face jail time.
But first there has to be a trial, and that call will be made by Rollins, who is notoriously known for a list of crimes she will not prosecute.
Rollins in the past not only came to Joseph’s defense, but criticized ICE, an agency she will now represent, for seeking to make the arrest of the wanted fugitive at a state court.
Rollins, along with her fellow “woke” law enforcement sisters — Attorney General Maura Healey and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan — at the time called the Joseph indictment “a radical and politically motivated attack on the state and the independence of our courts.”
Healey, who is supposed to enforce the law, added, “Federal prosecutors should not recklessly interfere with the operation of state courts and the administration of justice.”
No sooner had Joseph been indicted than Rollins, Ryan and Healey filed suit in federal court alleging that ICE had no authority to search state courthouses looking for illegal immigrants in violation of federal warrants.
When the suit was thrown out, Rollins said, “We will review and consider all of our options and move forward in a way that honors the people of Suffolk Country, the families and basic human and civil rights. We are absolutely on the right side of justice here. It is never a loss when you are fighting for human rights, justice and building a safer community.”
Those are nice words. Her words would have been nicer had Rollins as used the same moderate tone when confronted by a Boston News 25 reporter respectfully attempting to question her about a prior road rage incident Rollins was involved in
In the video, which has gone viral, Rollins went ballistic, throwing four-letter words, pulling out the race card, promising to call the police and ominously threatening the reporter. “I will find your name,” she warned.
What is worse is when Rollins threatened to call the police “and make an allegation” against the reporter. “And we’ll see how that works for you,” Rollins added.
It may or may not have made any difference in the Senate’s confirmation of Rollins if senators had seen the embarrassing video before voting to confirm her for the job. The vote along partisan lines was 50 for and 50 against with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
Rollins now has the power to prosecute Joseph, reduce the charges or dismiss them outright and let Joseph walk.
But if she is interested in building support for her shaky appointment, she should first apologize to the Boston News 25 reporter for verbally assaulting and threatening her, take an anger management course, and recuse herself from the Joseph case and let justice take its course.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor
With two Academy Awards and an impressive track record, Mahershala Ali is in the enviable position of being able to be very selective.
“Swan Song,” a sci-fi fable written and directed by Ireland’s Benjamin Cleary and co-starring Naomie Harris and Glenn Close, has Cameron Turner (Ali) diagnosed as terminally ill but offered the chance to live on as a clone.
Married to Poppy (Harris), who is expecting their child, Cameron embarks on this journey in secret so his wife will never know she’s living and loving a replacement.
“This script was so good it just separated itself from anything else that I was reading at the time,” Ali, 47, recalled. “And to be clear, Ben is just such a fantastic writer and director. The story felt fresh, new, unique. It was irresistible personally and just selfishly as an actor.
“It felt like the type of challenge or mountain you want to climb. It was the journey I wanted to go on. After sitting down, speaking with Ben and understanding his relationship to the story and some of the deeper things in the film and what he was working to accomplish, I just felt honored that he would consider me for the part.
“That’s why I had to be a part of it. I just didn’t want it to go away.”
Any actor would be thrilled to play two versions of a character, with only slight differences, a dimension most movies never imagine. Ali’s Cameron even gets to wrestle with himself.
“I’m glad they don’t allow you that often because this shouldn’t be the norm. You should always be working with other actors,” Ali reckoned.
“But this was a unique opportunity. In trying to bring this story to life and playing two versions of the same character we had a lot of help.
“We had a wonderful double by the name Shane Dean. I had to play the (wrestling) scene out in its entirety and know where things need to happen and the timing of it all that.
“Shane would try — and then I get to react off of him. Then we would switch and he would copy what I just did on the other side of the camera.
“Then I would bring to life the character he was just playing previously. So it was a joy but honestly, it was really difficult and it was challenging.
“But the joy is always at the end of the things that are challenging. The things that are most fulfilling, they’re usually difficult. So it was it was just a wonderful experiment and experience.”
“Swan Song” opens Dec. 17.
News
Fisher: Hospital industry opposition to pro-patient rules is self-serving
Last week, the hospital industry sued the Biden administration to block its surprise billing rule from taking effect on Jan. 1. The surprise billing order is just one of several recent pro-patient rules fiercely opposed by the hospital industry and increasingly private-equity-owned doctors practices.
The rule clarifies a law passed last December banning surprise billing, which occurs when in-network patients unknowingly receive care from out-of-network doctors then get stuck with enormous bills. For instance, patients often get hit with surprise bills from their radiologists or anesthesiologists, who may not be in their insurance networks, in addition to their standard bills for care. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that about 17% of hospital patients receive surprise bills.
To maximize profits, hospitals and private-equity-owned physician practices such as Blackstone-owned TeamHealth often work in cahoots to overcharge out-of-network consumers far higher than any insurance negotiated rate. According to NBC News, TeamHealth and Envision Healthcare, owned by another private-equity giant, provide staffing for approximately one-third of the nation’s emergency rooms. As a result of their pricing practices, patients are routinely left with enormous balances, medical debt and subject to ruinous lawsuits.
Unfortunately, the surprise billing rule only offers patients a degree of protection from the predatory American health care billing system, whose hidden prices mean that almost every bill is still a surprise. Health care consumers, including patients, unions and employers, are regularly blinded to prices then blindsided by enormous bills that arrive in the mail weeks and months later.
This price opacity enables hospitals to extract unreasonable profits by allowing them to price gouge and erroneously or fraudulently bill without consequences. According to research published in Axios, this pricing power lets hospitals upcharge an average of seven times their cost of care. The Los Angeles Times recently reported on leaked hospital billing practices showing automatic markups of 675%.
Many hospital systems earned record profits in 2020 despite claims the COVID-19 pandemic would have a negative financial impact. Adding insult: Hospitals lobbied for and received significant corporate welfare last year from taxpayers via COVID-19-related relief legislation that bolstered their profits.
So it smacks of self-serving when the private-equity-backed physician groups and the hospital industry oppose commonsense reforms like this surprise billing rule and price transparency.
Last year, the hospital industry unsuccessfully sued in district and appeals courts to block a hospital price transparency rule that took effect at the beginning of this year. The law requires all hospitals to publish their actual prices, including discounted cash and contracted rates. Yet it has been marred by widespread hospital noncompliance. According to research published by PatientRightsAdvocate.org, only 5.6% of hospitals nationwide are fully following it.
The Biden administration recently finalized a rule to address this mass noncompliance. Starting Jan. 1, fines on violating hospitals significantly increase to more than $2 million a year. The order also requires hospitals to standardize their data disclosures so tech innovators can aggregate prices in consumer-friendly web applications similar to Kayak or Expedia. Like the underlying price transparency rule, the hospital industry has fought this order that strengthens it.
Despite this manufactured industry opposition, systemwide price transparency can fix the American health care system and dramatically reduce out-of-control costs. Upfront prices prevent outrageous hospital greed by empowering consumers with the information to avoid price-gouging providers and instead choose quality, less expensive alternatives. Armed with actual prices, consumers can unleash a competitive health care market through their choices and truly eliminate surprise bills.
Ignore the industry opposition to these pro-patients rules. It is merely an attempt to keep the gravy train rolling.
Cynthia A. Fisher is a life-science entrepreneur, founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, and founder and former CEO of ViaCord.
News
Editorial: Wu’s Mass & Cass plan won’t solve crime woes
If one all but mirrors the actions of a predecessor, does it qualify as “changing the status quo”?
It’s something to ponder as Mayor Michelle Wu continues the rollout of her plan to clear the encampments at Mass. and Cass, which began under the administration of former Acting Mayor Kim Janey.
While the premise of getting the homeless and addicted off the streets and into shelters and supportive services is the same, there are some differences.
For one thing, Janey acknowledged that Mass. and Cass wasn’t just a Boston problem. The city has been a destination for addicts looking for drugs, and dealers looking for clients, but the players in this grim drama come from all over the state. Janey dealt an uppercut to the status quo by announcing plans to rent out rooms at the Quality Inn in Revere and move folks from the Methadone Mile to that location.
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo was not happy.
Janey’s stance: “Municipal leaders who say that we need to do this work as a region but who fail to take responsibility in their own city or town may be making a good sound bite. But, it does not solve the problem.”
Using the Roundhouse Hotel adjacent to Mass. and Cass was in play at the time, but that plan was put on the back burner after community opposition.
Mayor Wu is keeping Mass. and Cass solutions in Boston — housing options for tent dwellers on the Mile include the EnVision Hotel in Mission Hill, the Shattuck Hospital Campus’s small cottages, acute substance use treatment beds in Jamaica Plain or the Roundhouse Hotel near Mass. and Cass administered by Boston Medical Center.
There’s still community opposition to the Roundhouse site — with good reason.
As the Herald reported, Wu’s administration is looking to work with Boston Medical Center to turn the now-vacant 200-room Best Western Roundhouse hotel into a multi-pronged treatment center. There would be up to 60 housing beds, a medical triage area, a place where people who have taken drugs can come in to ride out their highs under medical supervision and staffers to connect people to more permanent services.
“Our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide,” the mayor said in a statement. “Our team is taking every possible action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard and keep this area clear of encampments moving forward.”
But the humanitarian crisis isn’t the only problem. There’s the crime — an unceasing worry for the residents and businesses in the area.
Neighboring businesses say they’re fearful that Wu’s plan will cause a wave of problems in the Mass. and Cass environs.
Vijay Selhi and Raymond Exil, who own the McDonald’s franchise, say their manager was shoved to the ground and spit on — never mind the people using their lawn as a shower and bathroom and the fancy cars that pull up in their lot to sell drugs. Janet Colombo of New Market Pizza said her pizza shop’s windows get smashed multiple times a week sometimes. Gerry DiPierro of DiPierro Construction estimates he’s lost at least $40,000 through theft.
You can sweep Mass. and Cass of encampments and their denizens, but when you house active addicts mere feet away, you’ve done nothing to clear the area of drug dealers. You’ve just given their clients a warm place to ride out their high.
