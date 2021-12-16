News
Man shot dead by police in Colorado Springs is identified
A man shot dead by Colorado Springs police has been identified.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1700 block of Herd Street. Police described the man, 45-year-old Michael Pantoja, as an armed burglary suspect.
Officers encountered Pantoja outside a home when they responded to a report of a “burglary in progress.”
“During the encounter at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect who was struck by at least one round,” a news release said. Pantoja died at the scene. One officer has been placed on administrative leave per police department policy.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency in the ongoing police shooting investigation.
News
Gophers beat Ohio, 99-93, in wild one at the Barn
Sara Scalia scored a career-high 37 points, and Jasmine Powell added 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Gophers women’s basketball team held off Ohio, 99-93, in a wild game at Williams Arena on Wednesday night.
Ohio (4-3) pulled within 93-91 on two free throws by Cierra Hooks, but the Gophers (7-6) seven free throws in the final 52 seconds, five by Powell, and Scalia finished the game with a steal to finally put the Bobcats away. Powell’s 11 boards were a career high,
Scalia made a career-high nine 3-pointers and matched her career-high with eight rebounds as the Gophers snapped a three-game losing skid. The Gophers shot 55.4 percent from the field and outrebounded Ohio, 42-29.
Deja Winters, a graduate transfer from North Carolina A&T, added 16 points for the Gophers and surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
The Gophers play at Drake on Dec. 23 before returning to Big Ten play against Northwestern on Dec. 31 at the Barn.
News
COVID crystal ball: Mayo modeling tool suggested for planning holiday travel
ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic data scientists are urging Minnesotans to consult the Mayo coronavirus map tracking tool when making plans for holiday travel.
The website is a public-facing web portal created by the clinic’s COVID-19 Predictive Modeling Task Force. It offers up-to-date, region-specific information on case rates, daily case numbers and two week forecasting.
The tool is searchable by state or county, nationwide.
Consider it a COVID crystal ball of sorts for staying safer when considering travel.
“COVID-19 cases are already high or increasing across much of the United States,” said Dr. Shannon Dunlay, co-leader of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 modeling team “and it’s a busy holiday season.”
“This is occurring in the context that many hospitals are full not just with COVID-19 cases but patients with other needs.”
The tool reflects the fact that COVID-19 prevalence varies widely by region, with different parts of the U.S. experiencing spikes that rise and fall over time, while some parts of a given state can broadly separate from other parts of the same state in terms of case growth.
These are trends which are largely independent of population density, moreover. Less populated rural areas, for instance, can have high readings while urban areas report relatively modest rates of transmission.
Minnesota, a state known for advanced public health mechanisms, now has far higher spread than Florida, a state which has often led the country in case growth.
“First and foremost, we encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Dunlay. “When eligible, get your booster. If you’re sick, avoid others, and get tested for COVID-19. Consider wearing a mask, even if you’re vaccinated, if you’re going to be around others.”
The Mayo forecasting model incorporates a variety of data to predict case activity in a given region, including cellphone data that can anonymously inform the closeness of individuals to each other and whether there is a higher than usual amount of intermingling.
The model even incorporates waste water data in some areas, according to Curtis Storlie, a Mayo Clinic data scientist who explained that a model can teach itself from past activity of the virus.
“The things governing the rate of spread and reproduction numbers are going to vary over time,” he said. “There is a certain amount of the model learning over time.”
This week, the Mayo tracking tool showed that Minnesota had over 71 cases per 100,000 residents, for nearly double the national average. But with 64% of the population vaccinated, the state slightly led the national average for vaccination.
Minnesota case counts have been climbing a series of waves since late October. The state now approaches the holidays facing another climb, albeit with upper and lower bounds that favor the possibility of greater departures upward rather than downward.
Minnesota’s 71 average daily cases per 100,000 could rise to 123, in this calculus, or drop to 66. Alabama, by comparison, currently sits at 11 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, with an upper bound of 13.
Statewide, at 38 daily cases per 100,000, Polk County in the state’s northwestern corner is half the daily case rate of the rest of Minnesota, while those traveling to Waseca county, at 173 cases per 100,000 are almost certainly entering an area of greater spread.
“We want to hit some of the lower bounds by doing everything we can,” said Storlie. “We can’t allow ourselves to have this big spike … now is really the time to take precautions.”
“We’re in a much better position because of vaccination,” Dunlay said of Christmas 2021. “The wild card is the omicron variant …. Had the delta and omicron variant not emerged, we would be in a fantastic place for travel.”
News
Man who allegedly shot ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park is charged
A man who allegedly exchanged shots with a park ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park has been charged in federal court.
Daron Marquel Ellis is charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado.
The incident happened on Dec. 8, and Ellis appeared in federal court on Monday where he was advised of the charge and ordered to remain in custody. If convicted, the charge carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, according to a news release.
On the day of the incident, a ranger made a traffic stop at about 10:15 a.m. near the park’s Fall River Entrance on U.S. 34. The ranger exchanged gunfire with a person in the car. The ranger was shot, but a ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
