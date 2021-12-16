Connect with us

News

Man who allegedly shot ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park is charged

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Rocky Mountain National Park entrance closed after ranger, driver exchange gunfire
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A man who allegedly exchanged shots with a park ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park has been charged in federal court.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

1 dead in multivehicle crash in fog-shrouded southeastern Minnesota

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

1 dead in multivehicle crash in fog-shrouded southeastern Minnesota
google news

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 52 in Olmsted County near Pine Island.

The 9:15 a.m. crash, which involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars, resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 52 for several hours.

The fatal crash was one of a series of crashes on roads in southeastern Minnesota that snarled traffic in dense fog.

The victim of the Olmsted County crash wasn’t immediately identified.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Boston School Committee votes to close three schools

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Boston School Committee votes to close three schools
google news

The Boston School Committee on Thursday voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to shutter three schools in a move to phase out middle schools throughout the district.

Washington Irving Middle School in Roslindale, James P. Timilty Middle School in Roxbury and Jackson/Mann K-8 School in Allston all will close next June.

Jackson/Mann K-8 School needs to be closed because, like many other Boston schools, it is old and deteriorating, officials said. All three schools will be renovated and repurposed, said Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Closing the two middle schools is part of a larger plan to use a kindergarten-to-sixth-grade and seventh-to-12th-grade model, school committee member Michael O’Neill said, so that students have to switch schools only once rather than twice.

By limiting the number of transitions students have to make, officials have said, the district also will be limiting the number of times students have to acquaint themselves with new buildings, build relationships with new teachers and make new friends.

Research shows that students do better academically and socially if they have to change schools only once, according to the officials.

To accommodate the middle-schoolers, officials said, the district will add sixth grade to 15 elementary schools next year and add seventh and eighth grade to English High School in Jamaica Plain.

“We’re hoping we’ll find the best fit for all the (three schools’) faculty and staff,” Cassellius said. “We’ll do everything we can to retain our employees.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: “Scary that COVID is not going away”

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: “Scary that COVID is not going away”
google news

Amid reports that the NBA and NBA Players Association are in talks to increase COVID-19 testing among players, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday that it’s important for his team to stay vigilant.

And he termed the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant as “scary.”

“We have a lot more guys who are vaccinated now than we did at the start of the year, which is a positive,” Malone said prior to Denver’s game against Minnesota at Ball Arena. “We are trying to be smart, as you look around the NBA landscape, to do as many things as possible to try to limit any outbreaks.

“It’s scary that this is not going away and seems to be here for as long as it has been, but we are dealing with it like everybody else is trying to deal with it. Hopefully, we can mitigate any large-scale outbreaks amidst our team and our franchise.”

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 60 NBA players had entered health and safety protocols this season. That includes 43 in the past two weeks, and 13 on Tuesday, by far the highest of any day this regular season. The Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets have been hit hard by COVID.

According to a report in The Athletic, the NBA and the players’ union are in talks to increase COVID-19 testing among players — both vaccinated or unvaccinated — for all game and practice days.

“Now that we are seeing breakthroughs, we believe the need to test more often,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Athletic. “The notion of not testing, I get that people in society are saying, ‘I didn’t even know I’m sick.’ I get the sentiment. I can’t get my brain around (how) we’re not going to test just because we don’t want to know.

“Do we continue to test, because we believed before that we needed to know? Or do we stop because we think, ‘Well, being positive doesn’t mean our players can’t perform and make other people sick.’”

Malone said he had not been informed yet about increased testing.

“I have heard nothing about that, but I wouldn’t be surprised,” he said. “But we will wait for the official word from the league if indeed that happens.

“We’re like every team, and it’s not just in the NBA, it’s the NFL, it’s hockey, it’s all over the place. We are a microcosm of society. This is the reality. I know that there is a new variant that has proven to be very contagious, which is scary.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.