Masket: Democracy heal theyself
The U.S. State Department last week convened its first Summit for Democracy, addressing a very serious decline of democratic institutions and practices around the globe.
As President Joe Biden noted in his address to the summit, “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. And we have to renew it with each generation.” From 1989 through the 1990s, following the demise of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, the number of democracies around the world increased dramatically. However, over the past decade, a record number of democracies are facing serious threats, from the coup in Myanmar to significant backsliding in Hungary, Brazil, India, and Poland. The State Department quite notably did not include Russia or China among its invitees.
But it was hard for participants and observers to fail to notice the very significant threats to democracy in the host country. Long considered a leader and a fervent advocate for democracy around the globe, the United States has seen a decline in faith in democracy at home and suffered a very public coup attempt in early 2021.
Indeed, further details on the threats to American democracy came to light as the summit got underway last week. New revelations about Jan. 6 showed, among other things:
- White House officials and Republican House leaders pressuring House members to vote against certifying the presidential election results in an effort to keep Donald Trump in office.
- Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows working with Republicans in Congress on a plan to appoint alternate electors for states that had already certified their elections for Biden, in an attempt to have those states flipped to Trump or disqualified.
- A PowerPoint presentation prepared by lawyers working for then-President Trump explaining to White House officials and congressional Republicans a plan for overturning the election.
- Members of Congress, Fox News personalities, and even members of Trump’s own family texting Meadows to implore him to have rioters stand down on January 6th.
Of possibly greater importance than the details of Jan. 6 is the fact that the United States faces ongoing threats for further and possibly more successful democratic erosion. For one thing, despite Trump’s very obvious role in encouraging political violence to overturn an election, he remains not terribly unpopular. A recent survey suggested that he and Joe Biden are roughly tied in a 2024 rematch (although we shouldn’t place too much confidence in a survey three years away from an election).
Tellingly, the idea that the 2020 election results were fraudulent and that Trump was the true winner remains a very powerful stance among Republican officeholders today, and Trump is using his political influence to harm the careers of those Republicans who don’t support it.
Trump recently, for example, criticized Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on the sole issue of voting to certify Biden’s victory in that state in 2020. Kemp is up for reelection in 2022. Trump has since endorsed former U.S. Senator David Perdue to run against Kemp in the Republican primary next year. That endorsement has essentially tied up the race according to early polls. And Perdue has said that he wouldn’t have certified Georgia’s election results and might not in the future facing a similar election.
Additionally, the New York Times described a Republican running for secretary of state in Michigan as “a community college adjunct professor who has claimed that the 2020 elections were fraudulent, advocated for removing ‘traitors’ from the Republican Party and accused Democrats of pursuing a ‘satanic agenda.’ Since Mr. Trump endorsed her in September, she has considerably out-raised her rivals for the Republican nomination.”
The idea that Democratic election victories are inherently illegitimate and that Republican victories are more important than public trust in election results is increasingly becoming a unifying principle for Republican officials. And Republicans are increasingly seeking to recruit candidates and election officials who hold these viewpoints and seek to make election administration less professional and more partisan.
To the administration’s credit, Vice President Kamala Harris concluded the summit with a speech directly addressing America’s democratic deficit. While noting a number of things the administration is doing to protect U.S. elections, she said that wasn’t enough, and called upon Congress to swiftly pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Voting Rights Advancement Act. “These bills would help to ensure that every eligible American can vote and have their vote counted in a free, fair and transparent election,” she said.
Clearly, there’s a lot more to address when it comes to democratic decline. This is the subject of another upcoming conference — the Denver Democracy Summit, hosted by the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. This summit, to be held February 10th and 11th next year, will address such modern democratic dilemmas as how to confront misinformation and polarization in the exchange of ideas, the challenges of maintaining free and fair elections, and the ongoing crisis of climate change.
As is clear, this will not be the final word on the matter of democratic erosion, either within the U.S. or elsewhere. But the idea that democracy is in crisis no longer seems to be a matter of debate; we are now at the point of discussing remedies.
Seth Masket is a professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. He is the author of “Learning from Loss: The Democrats 2016-2020.”
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Rochester man killed by fallen tree Wednesday night
ROCHESTER — A 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night, Dec. 15, when a tree fell on him.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman identified the man as Keith Alan Dickman, of Rochester.
Emergency responders were called about 8 p.m. to the 3500 block of Collegeview Road East for a report of a man struck by a tree, according to Rossman.
According to witnesses, the residents of the home were hosting a gathering on Wednesday evening. Dickman went outside to smoke a cigarette and, shortly after, the tornado sirens sounded. Those inside the home went to the basement and, once there, realized Dickman was not with them, Rossman said. When the sirens stopped sounding, one of the group went outside to look for him and saw that a tree had fallen on Dickman’s pickup.
Dickman was found next to the pickup, under the tree, Rossman said. The group worked to get part of the tree off Dickman and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. With the assistance of deputies, Rochester police and firefighters, Dickman was removed from under the tree and taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he died.Rossman said Dickman suffered a head injury.
The tree was estimated to have been about 40 feet tall and broke off about 10 feet up from its base.
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle placed on COVID list as team voluntarily moves to stricter protocols
Standout rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the latest to land on the Miami Dolphins’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
Waddle became the fifth Dolphin unavailable due to COVID on Thursday after running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay and safety Jevon Holland all ended up on the list within the past week.
With five players on the COVID list, the Dolphins voluntarily took the added measure of moving to enhanced COVID protocols as a precaution on Thursday, a source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Thursday before Waddle’s placement was known.
The Dolphins were not forced into it by the NFL, like other teams that have seen even greater increases in positive cases over recent weeks. Other NFL teams undertaking enhanced protocols include the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team.
Miami is taking a hybrid approach where the only thing being done at team facilities is practice. Meetings will be held virtually, and position group work is limited to four people spread out in a room.
The Dolphins also moved away from in-person media interviews as of Thursday. The team will instead hold web conferences with reporters.
The changes are indefinite and come as the NFL has seen more than 100 reported positive coronavirus cases among players across the league.
The Dolphins (6-7) host the New York Jets (3-10) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Waddle is on pace for an NFL rookie receptions record with 86 for 849 yards and four touchdowns. The Dolphins recently brought fellow wideout DeVante Parker back from injury and have Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, Preston Williams and Isaiah Ford as other receivers on the active roster.
With three running backs possibly out, Duke Johnson is the lone Dolphins running back on the active roster as of Thursday. Miami also hopes Malcolm Brown can return from injured reserve for a quadriceps injury and has Gerrid Doaks and newly signed Dexter Williams on the practice squad.
Safety Eric Rowe will likely play a large role in replace Jevon Holland if Holland can’t play Sunday. Rowe was already starting for opposite safety Brandon Jones the past two games, and Jones could be in line to return from his elbow injury.
Players who are vaccinated and test positive can be reactivated off the COVID list once they return two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.
This story will be updated.
Roseville police asking for help locating 14-year-old boy missing since Tuesday
Roseville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy missing since early Tuesday.
Izaich Mardis left his Roseville home for school, but did not show up and has not had contact with family since, police said.
Mardis was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins winter stocking cap, grey puffy coat with a red hoodie underneath and black sweat pants. He was carrying a Twins backpack.
Anyone with information on Mardis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Roseville police through the Ramsey County Dispatch center at 651-767-0640 or 911.
