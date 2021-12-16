Connect with us

Massachusetts coronavirus cases surge 5,133, positive test rate keeps rising

Massachusetts coronavirus cases surge 5,133, positive test rate keeps rising
State health officials on Wednesday reported 5,133 new coronavirus cases, yet another daily case count surpassing 5,000 infections as the positive test rate keeps rising amid the second winter surge.

The Department of Public Health’s report of 5,133 cases is the sixth report of more than 5,000 daily infections since the start of December.

Infections are significantly up in the last month with the influx of the highly contagious delta variant and as more people gather indoors in the cold weather. The highly transmissible omicron variant has also been confirmed in Massachusetts and in several other states.

Vaccine immunity is waning six months after getting the vaccine, and health officials are urging residents to get a booster if they’re eligible for it.

The average percent positivity has now spiked to 5.35%. The rate in the last month has more than tripled from 1.67%. The positive test average for Wednesday’s count was 4.90%.

State health officials reported 27 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,753. The daily average of COVID deaths is now 20.9. The peak daily death average during last winter’s surge was 77 deaths.

After COVID hospitalizations ticked up by one patient, the state’s overall patient count is now 1,411 patients. That count of 1,411 patients is a 181% spike in the last six weeks.

There are now 326 patients in intensive care units, and 176 patients are intubated.

Of the total 1,411 patients, 417 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 30%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case and hospitalization.

NFL Bet Box — Week 15

NFL Bet Box — Week 15
The NFL has officially hit the home stretch as everyone is on the field for the remaining four weeks of the season. And while there are a couple juicy matchups — Saturday night being at the top of the list — there’s a lot of duds here. Five of the 16 games have spreads in the double digits and then you have matchups like Houston-Jacksonville in a race to challenge Detroit for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Patriots at Indianapolis (-2.5) — Saturday night has been a frequent spot for the Patriots in the playoffs over the years, now they get one in the regular season. The Pats were laying points for this spot last week but are now getting nearly a field goal. The front seven is going to have to rise to the occasion as the Colts will just keep handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor all night long. The carrot is there to turn next week’s rematch with Buffalo into a hat and T-shirt game. Patriots, 26-24.

Kansas City (-3) at L.A. Chargers — The AFC had been hoping it wouldn’t happen, but the Chiefs’ offense seems to be finding its rhythm. Chiefs, 31-24.

Las Vegas (-1.5) at Cleveland — The Rams managed to circle the wagons following a slew of COVID cases (and had a bunch more positives Tuesday), but this is the Browns we’re talking about. But were the Raiders broken by the Chiefs rout? Is there any reason not to move this game back at least a day off its Saturday afternoon spot? Because I have to. Browns, 20-17.

Washington at Philadelphia (-7) — Coming off the bye, the Eagles are the healthier of the two teams. Taylor Heinicke got banged up against the Cowboys and Kyle Allen just went on the COVID list. Eagles, 24-14.

Carolina at Buffalo (-10.5) — Just a reminder to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots game is next week. Worry about the Panthers first. Not that they shouldn’t take care of business, but this is also a team that lost in Jacksonville. Bills, 24-14.

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-10) — The Dolphins get to fatten up on a Jets team that is simply grounded and lacks an engine. Dolphins, 26-10.

Dallas (-10.5) at N.Y. Giants — There’s been a lot of bad football by the home teams in the Meadowlands this year. Really a shame they weren’t playing one another. Dallas could wrap up the NFC East with a win and Washington-Philadelphia tie (we love chaos around here). Cowboys, 38-16.

Tennessee (-1.5) at Pittsburgh — The extra days off could do a team like the Steelers a world of help as they remain a half-game out of the playoffs. The Titans barely broke a sweat and have thoughts of the top seed still in their head. Titans, 17-14.

Houston at Jacksonville (-3.5) — It’s far from the most wonderful time of year in Jacksonville. Texans, 24-17.

Arizona (-12.5) at Detroit — If there’s a team to bounce back against, one making a beeline to the No. 1 pick would be near the top of the list. But the way the Cardinals handled that final drive Monday night has to be cause for concern when all the teams have a pulse. Cardinals, 35-21.

Atlanta at San Francisco (-9) — Big win for the 49ers last week to start on the right side of .500. Think they avoid the letdown, but might not get to the number against a Falcons squad that is tied for the final playoff spot. 49ers, 27-21.

Cincinnati at Denver (-2.5) — Couple of 7-6 teams that find themselves outside the playoff picture at the moment. Going to stay bullish on the Bengals. Bengals, 23-21.

Green Bay (-4.5) at Baltimore — Someone on the Ravens’ defense won’t be able to help himself and give Aaron Rodgers a discount doublecheck after a sack and the Packers will pull away from there. Even if Lamar Jackson plays, he’s not going to be full strength and the Ravens need his mobility. Packers, 28-20.

Seattle at L.A. Rams (-4.5) — Amazing result for the Rams given the COVID news from earlier in the day. Remaining in the NFC West title picture will help avoid a potential letdown, but it’s hard to point any direction when who might be unavailable is still in doubt. Rams, 23-20.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-10.5) — The Buccaneers at home this year have been nearly a sure thing — opening night the only thing making it nearly. With the No. 1 seed in play, can’t see that changing this week. Buccaneers, 41-20.

Minnesota (-3.5) at Chicago — What a dud for Monday night. Getting the Bears in prime time for a second straight week is not what the viewers had in mind. Vikings, 27-14.

Looking down the road, Patriots laying two for next week’s rematch with the herd from Buffalo.

LAST WEEK: 9-5-0 (.643)

SEASON: 97-110-1 (.469)

Lines used are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones practices Wednesday despite hurt thumb

Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones practices Wednesday despite hurt thumb
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared on his first injury report of the season Tuesday with a hurt thumb.

While Jones reappeared on Wednesday’s report, there seems to be little cause for concern.

According to the team, Jones was a full participant for the second straight practice. He wore a white glove over the thumb, which is on his non-throwing hand. Jones later said the thumb is fine.

In Indianapolis, tight end Jack Doyle was a new addition to the Colts’ report with an ankle injury.

Both teams’ complete reports are below.

PATRIOTS

Did not participate

LB Chase Winovich (illness)

LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)

OL Yodny Cajuste (illness)

Limited participation

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Full participation

QB Mac Jones (left thumb)

COLTS

Did not participate

LB Bobby Okereke (illness)

Limited participation

TE Jack Doyle (ankle)

Full participation

C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness)

TE Kylen Granson (personal matter)

Ante up: MGM sees bump from poker revenues

Ante up: MGM sees bump from poker revenues
MGM Springfield generated more revenue from its table games last month than it has in more than two years and posted a month-over-month increase in revenue while the other two gaming centers in Massachusetts saw gaming revenues dip in November.

All together, MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor generated about $87.81 million in gross gaming revenue last month which worked out to a little more than $24.5 million in state revenue, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced Wednesday.

November’s results appear to mark the end of a streak of record-setting and near-record gaming and state revenues that began in July.

MGM Springfield was the only property to post an increase over October’s gross gaming revenue, reporting about $21.69 million last month compared to $21.44 million in October.

More than $5.7 million of MGM’s November take came from its table games, the best month for those games since October 2019. November was the first full month that live poker had returned to the western Massachusetts casino since the start of the pandemic.

Encore Boston Harbor, which is aiming to bring poker back to its gaming floor by Feb. 1, saw revenues dip from a record $62.8 million in October to $55.17 million in November — about $30 million from slot machines and $25.17 million from table games.

 

