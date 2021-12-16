News
Massachusetts weather rollercoaster: Snow could cause ‘some slippery travel’ after near record-breaking high temps
Get ready for a whiplash from spring to winter in a span of 48 hours.
After near record-breaking high temps in the 60s on Thursday, forecasters are monitoring some snow that could swing through the region on Saturday.
It’s not expected to be a major snow event, but the system could be an inconvenience for Bay Staters this weekend. The precipitation could start as snow, then mix over to sleet and ice, and eventually change over to rain.
“It could be enough to cause some slippery travel,” said Frank Nocera, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “It’s not looking like it will be enough to plow, though.”
Before that wintry weather, near-record high temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday. Boston should be in the low 60s, and the record high for Dec. 16 is 64 degrees, which was set in 1971.
“It’s going to be close,” Nocera said of the record.
Boston also has a chance for the warmest nighttime low mark. That record is 45 degrees, which was set in 1982.
“It will be a very warm 24-hour stretch for this time of year,” Nocera said.
The unseasonably warm temps will stick around on Friday, with high temps around 55 degrees.
“That’s not too shabby for December,” Nocera said. “It is December so you can’t sustain these above-normal temperatures.”
A cold front then crosses the region, bringing colder weather for the weekend. This will set the stage for some possible accumulating snow Saturday into early Sunday, depending on the track of the low system moving through.
The greatest risk for accumulating snow appears to be north of the Mass Pike. Saturday morning could be dry with the precipitation coming in midday, but that timing is still up in the air.
Sunday’s temps should be in the upper 30s. Then Monday, Nocera said, the region will have a “hard time breaking freezing” as temps feel more like December ahead of Christmas.
St. Paul City Council paves way for 5-story apartment building at Selby and Aldine
Over the written objection of some 35 area residents, the St. Paul City Council voted 6-to-1 to rezone property along Selby Avenue near Aldine Street to allow for the construction of the Selby Flats, a five-story multi-family apartment building.
Pointing to the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for greater housing density along transit corridors, city staff had supported rezoning the commercial lot at 1708 Selby Ave. — which is surrounded by residences — from “B2” (business-community) to “RM2” (medium-density multi-family residential).
Developer Jon Schwartzman plans to remove a single-story commercial structure at 1708 Selby Ave., which currently houses a remodeling contractor, as well as two single-family homes to the west at 1712 and 1716 Selby Ave. The finished building would span 36 to 38 market-rate units, mostly studios and one-bedrooms, with 17 to 19 enclosed parking spaces at ground level.
“This is to me another example of building new places for people to live that are denser and near transit,” said St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali, noting adding residences near the Snelling Avenue business corridor will help boost existing commercial enterprises.
Added City Council President Amy Brendmoen, “We need to start saying ‘yes in my backyard’ to density.”
Council Member Jane Prince, who cast the sole dissenting vote, called the project “loaded and out of scale … with the neighborhood context and character,” and said Schwartzman had failed to reach out to neighbors about their traffic concerns. “This particular neighborhood is really overwhelmed, I would say, with student housing,” Prince said.
A group of roughly 35 residents submitted a petition of concern to the city noting most structures in that area of Selby Avenue are no more than two stories tall. Limited parking could lead to spillover onto adjacent streets, especially during snow emergencies. A handful of nearby business owners had also expressed concern.
In an interview, Hague Avenue resident Andrew Cleary pointed out that the project density — or the number of units per acre — would exceed that of the Vintage apartments on Snelling Avenue, without adding the vibrancy of a mixed-use building. In fact, Selby Avenue would lose some commerce.
“They’re talking about the first floor being all parking,” Cleary said. “The city has this vision in its comprehensive plan of a real active street life, and a three-lot wide parking garage doesn’t speak to that.”
The Union Park District Council’s executive committee deadlocked in a vote and did not make a recommendation for or against the project.
Schwartzman, in a recent interview, said the building will roughly resemble the Marshall Flats and Marshall Lofts, a two-building project under construction and scheduled to open next August at Marshall Avenue and Finn Street.
Massachusetts coronavirus cases surge 5,133, positive test rate keeps rising
State health officials on Wednesday reported 5,133 new coronavirus cases, yet another daily case count surpassing 5,000 infections as the positive test rate keeps rising amid the second winter surge.
The Department of Public Health’s report of 5,133 cases is the sixth report of more than 5,000 daily infections since the start of December.
Infections are significantly up in the last month with the influx of the highly contagious delta variant and as more people gather indoors in the cold weather. The highly transmissible omicron variant has also been confirmed in Massachusetts and in several other states.
Vaccine immunity is waning six months after getting the vaccine, and health officials are urging residents to get a booster if they’re eligible for it.
The average percent positivity has now spiked to 5.35%. The rate in the last month has more than tripled from 1.67%. The positive test average for Wednesday’s count was 4.90%.
State health officials reported 27 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,753. The daily average of COVID deaths is now 20.9. The peak daily death average during last winter’s surge was 77 deaths.
After COVID hospitalizations ticked up by one patient, the state’s overall patient count is now 1,411 patients. That count of 1,411 patients is a 181% spike in the last six weeks.
There are now 326 patients in intensive care units, and 176 patients are intubated.
Of the total 1,411 patients, 417 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 30%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case and hospitalization.
More than 5 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, and nearly 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.
The state reported that more than 1.6 million people have received a booster dose.
NFL Bet Box — Week 15
The NFL has officially hit the home stretch as everyone is on the field for the remaining four weeks of the season. And while there are a couple juicy matchups — Saturday night being at the top of the list — there’s a lot of duds here. Five of the 16 games have spreads in the double digits and then you have matchups like Houston-Jacksonville in a race to challenge Detroit for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Patriots at Indianapolis (-2.5) — Saturday night has been a frequent spot for the Patriots in the playoffs over the years, now they get one in the regular season. The Pats were laying points for this spot last week but are now getting nearly a field goal. The front seven is going to have to rise to the occasion as the Colts will just keep handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor all night long. The carrot is there to turn next week’s rematch with Buffalo into a hat and T-shirt game. Patriots, 26-24.
Kansas City (-3) at L.A. Chargers — The AFC had been hoping it wouldn’t happen, but the Chiefs’ offense seems to be finding its rhythm. Chiefs, 31-24.
Las Vegas (-1.5) at Cleveland — The Rams managed to circle the wagons following a slew of COVID cases (and had a bunch more positives Tuesday), but this is the Browns we’re talking about. But were the Raiders broken by the Chiefs rout? Is there any reason not to move this game back at least a day off its Saturday afternoon spot? Because I have to. Browns, 20-17.
Washington at Philadelphia (-7) — Coming off the bye, the Eagles are the healthier of the two teams. Taylor Heinicke got banged up against the Cowboys and Kyle Allen just went on the COVID list. Eagles, 24-14.
Carolina at Buffalo (-10.5) — Just a reminder to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots game is next week. Worry about the Panthers first. Not that they shouldn’t take care of business, but this is also a team that lost in Jacksonville. Bills, 24-14.
N.Y. Jets at Miami (-10) — The Dolphins get to fatten up on a Jets team that is simply grounded and lacks an engine. Dolphins, 26-10.
Dallas (-10.5) at N.Y. Giants — There’s been a lot of bad football by the home teams in the Meadowlands this year. Really a shame they weren’t playing one another. Dallas could wrap up the NFC East with a win and Washington-Philadelphia tie (we love chaos around here). Cowboys, 38-16.
Tennessee (-1.5) at Pittsburgh — The extra days off could do a team like the Steelers a world of help as they remain a half-game out of the playoffs. The Titans barely broke a sweat and have thoughts of the top seed still in their head. Titans, 17-14.
Houston at Jacksonville (-3.5) — It’s far from the most wonderful time of year in Jacksonville. Texans, 24-17.
Arizona (-12.5) at Detroit — If there’s a team to bounce back against, one making a beeline to the No. 1 pick would be near the top of the list. But the way the Cardinals handled that final drive Monday night has to be cause for concern when all the teams have a pulse. Cardinals, 35-21.
Atlanta at San Francisco (-9) — Big win for the 49ers last week to start on the right side of .500. Think they avoid the letdown, but might not get to the number against a Falcons squad that is tied for the final playoff spot. 49ers, 27-21.
Cincinnati at Denver (-2.5) — Couple of 7-6 teams that find themselves outside the playoff picture at the moment. Going to stay bullish on the Bengals. Bengals, 23-21.
Green Bay (-4.5) at Baltimore — Someone on the Ravens’ defense won’t be able to help himself and give Aaron Rodgers a discount doublecheck after a sack and the Packers will pull away from there. Even if Lamar Jackson plays, he’s not going to be full strength and the Ravens need his mobility. Packers, 28-20.
Seattle at L.A. Rams (-4.5) — Amazing result for the Rams given the COVID news from earlier in the day. Remaining in the NFC West title picture will help avoid a potential letdown, but it’s hard to point any direction when who might be unavailable is still in doubt. Rams, 23-20.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-10.5) — The Buccaneers at home this year have been nearly a sure thing — opening night the only thing making it nearly. With the No. 1 seed in play, can’t see that changing this week. Buccaneers, 41-20.
Minnesota (-3.5) at Chicago — What a dud for Monday night. Getting the Bears in prime time for a second straight week is not what the viewers had in mind. Vikings, 27-14.
Looking down the road, Patriots laying two for next week’s rematch with the herd from Buffalo.
LAST WEEK: 9-5-0 (.643)
SEASON: 97-110-1 (.469)
Lines used are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
