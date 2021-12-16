News
Mastrodonato: David Ortiz belongs in the Hall of Fame, only purists could argue otherwise
Here’s a reminder for those partaking in the “Is David Ortiz a Hall of Famer?” discussion at this year’s holiday parties: MLB’s anonymous drug testing in 2003 was anything but reliable.
It’s an important topic to dive into as the wildly popular Red Sox’ designated hitter is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this winter. His numbers are as good as Frank Thomas’, the first-ballot Hall of Fame DH/first baseman, and better than Edgar Martinez’s, whose plaque is also in Cooperstown.
If he entered the Hall of Fame tomorrow, Ortiz would be 10th in homers, ninth in doubles and 17th in RBIs.
It’s not about the numbers.
It’s about the voters/fans of baseball who are trying their best to decipher between players connected to performance enhancing drug use but never confirmed to have cheated, and those who have been.
Ortiz belongs in the first category, and it’s a blurry category to operate in.
Let’s take you back to the New York Times report in 2009 that was the first and only example of Ortiz testing positive for PEDs.
The report that Ortiz’s name was on the list is certainly believable.
It was written by Michael Schmidt, a reporter who has gone on to have a long and successful career in journalism. He’s broken some of the biggest stories of the millennium, including the story detailing Hillary Clinton’s private email server and former President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Robert Mueller. His credentials are as good as anyone’s, and there’s little reason to doubt the accuracy of the report.
For all intents and purposes, it’s fair to assume Ortiz’s name was, indeed, on the list of positive tests in 2003, when MLB experimented with random drug tests to see if there were enough suspected positives to institute an actual policy.
It still doesn’t mean he’s guilty.
Is it fair to question his career because of it? Of course. There will be voters who refuse to check the box next to the name of any player even remotely connected to steroids. The purists who intend to keep the Hall of Fame as clean as possible, despite there being known and suspected cheaters already in there, have every right to do so.
But it’s just as probable that Ortiz’s positive test in 2003 was a fluke, and there are two key pieces of information to consider here.
First, and perhaps most striking, is that in the 2003 Times report, Barry Bonds was not on the list.
Let that sink in for a second.
Bonds, the face of steroids who cheated and lied about it in such a preposterous way that he faced criminal charges for perjury, did not originally test positive for PEDs in 2003, the year he won his third straight MVP while hitting .341 with 45 home runs at age 38.
And here’s the kicker, according to the report: “federal agents seized (Bonds’) 2003 sample and it was retested. Those results showed the presence of steroids…”
So not only was Bonds originally found to have not failed the first batch of drug tests in 2003, according to MLB’s list, but the results were actually incorrect. It was later determined to be a false negative.
He was, of course, using in 2003.
And the second vital part of the Ortiz story is that commissioner Rob Manfred finally revealed key pieces of information in 2016, when he spoke about the testing in detail for the first time.
Inside of a small press conference room in the bowels of Fenway Park, Manfred told us that he knew for sure there were at least 10 false positives on the list of roughly 100 names in 2003, and that “there were legitimate scientific questions about whether or not those were truly positives.”
The science of the testing then, almost 20 years ago now, was so new and unrefined that MLB admitted it was “difficult to distinguish between certain substances that were legal, available over the counter, and not banned under our program, and certain banned substances.”
Manfred explained that there were two tests: one at the beginning of the random testing window and then one at the end to see if the substance was present at both times. Often, those tests didn’t line up.
“It was important to make people understand that even if your name was on that list, that it was entirely possible that you were not a positive,” Manfred said then.
Ortiz never tested positive for the duration of his career.
Are there players in the Hall of fame who found an illegal or immoral advantage? Of course. Will more get inducted? Surely. But to say definitively that Ortiz is a cheater is a much more difficult argument to make.
You’re allowed to have your suspicions, but don’t lump Ortiz in the same category as Bonds and Roger Clemens.
As COVID cases surge in NFL, can Ravens avoid another outbreak? ‘We’ve been extra cautious.’
As the NFL confronts another surge in COVID-19 cases, no team is more familiar with the potential damage from an outbreak than the Ravens.
A little more than a year ago, they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers without 16 players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who were on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. They played the game — a 19-14 loss that dropped their record to 6-5 — on a Wednesday afternoon after three postponements.
In the face of this new wave of infections, the Ravens have so far stuck with the same guidelines that have carried them, and most of the league, through this season, but they are well aware of the difficulties that could lurk ahead.
“We’re following all the COVID protocols the NFL has put forth 100%, I’d say 120%,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ve been extra cautious. We separate guys whenever we think there’s any possibility of anything. You just do the best you can. We’ve been through it before. We understand how challenging it is.”
COVID-19 cases have risen almost 50% nationwide over the past two weeks, with physicians and public health officials warning that the surge will probably get worse because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Though more than 94% of NFL players are vaccinated, the league has felt the brunt of this surge in recent days, with 75 players testing positive on Monday and Tuesday, according to an ESPN report. As of Wednesday afternoon, seven teams — the Browns, Bears, Falcons, Lions, Rams, Vikings and Washington — were reportedly in advanced COVID protocols.
Given such numbers, Dr. Larry Chang, a Johns Hopkins infectious diseases specialist, said the NFL and other leagues should consider urgently asking players to seek booster shots.
“I think boosters just went from a good idea to an essential part of any comprehensive plan to contain Omicron for any sports league,” Chang said. “We’re still learning about Omicron, but it’s clearly much more contagious than even the Delta variant. It appears that current vaccination without a booster only helps modestly, if at all, in preventing you from getting infected. It still helps keep you from getting very sick. But if you add in the booster, the booster pretty clearly is effective in preventing you from getting infected in the first place as well as preventing you from getting very sick.”
He predicted a rocky path ahead as the NFL confronts the new variant: “It’s only probably going to get much worse over the next month or two. I just think with the current rules in place, it’s possible, even probable, that Delta and Omicron are going to sweep through football teams, putting competitiveness into serious jeopardy.”
The Ravens have been relatively lucky so far, placing center Trystan Colon and practice squad wide receiver Binjimen Victor on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. But the latest outbreaks have already impacted the AFC North race. Two days after the Browns outlasted the Ravens, 24-22, to move within one game of the divisional lead, they placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly tested positive Wednesday, just three days ahead of Cleveland’s next game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Harbaugh did not express concerns about the Ravens’ recent contact with the Browns. “I know I talked to coach Stefanski, really closely, before the game and briefly but closely after the game,” he said. “That’s all I know.”
The Browns are one of seven teams, along with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, currently operating under the NFL’s intensive protocols, meaning they must be tested daily, hold meetings virtually and wear masks at their team facilities.
The NFL, meanwhile, announced that coaches and other staff members who deal directly with players will have to receive booster shots by Dec. 27. That requirement does not apply to players, who are tested once a week if they have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines (those who show symptoms or are deemed close contacts are tested more frequently).
In its memo announcing the booster requirements for staff members, the league said teams “should also consider making booster shots available for player and staff families and cohabitants.”
The NFL Players Association has opposed vaccine mandates for its members but has encouraged players to get vaccinated and has pushed for a return to daily testing, which was required last season.
“The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union’s call for daily testing months ago,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “We’re talking to our player leadership & to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season.”
The league has resisted more frequent testing.
“The goal isn’t to test as much as you can,” Dr. Christina Mack, an epidemiologist who advises the league and union, told the New York Times. “The goal is to set up a comprehensive program to keep people safe and to detect infection when it’s there in a strategic way.”
But Chang said a weekly testing schedule leaves too many gaps for asymptomatic players and staff members to spread COVID-19 within a team facility.
“If the goal of the league is to reduce these transmission chains … then yes, daily testing is going to make a big difference over weekly testing,” he said. “To have somebody tested weekly means they could have been infectious for many days, transmitting within your facility, prior to you knowing about it.”
Chang said the NFL might also want to consider asking players and staff members to wear high-quality, KF94 or KN95 masks at all times within team facilities.
Ravens players said Wednesday they’re committed to following existing protocols but did not weigh in on the possibility of booster requirements or more frequent testing.
“Listen, I’ve got a job to do and I’m going to follow the protocols do what I’m supposed to do,” veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “But that’s outside my hands. That’s nothing I need to worry about. I’ve got [Green Bay Packer quarterback] Aaron Rodgers coming to town. That’s a whole lot to worry about. So I’ve got my focus elsewhere right now.”
“I got that vaccine; I hope it works,” said rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who endured a nasty bout with COVID-19 last year. “I’m going to start putting my mask on. I am vaccinated, so hopefully, I won’t have those problems again.”
The NFL is not alone in pushing booster shots as a countermeasure. The NBA, which postponed two games this week in the face of an outbreak on the Chicago Bulls, will require game-day tests for players who have not received the booster and will restrict access for staff members who have not received the additional shot.
Week 15
PACKERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Packers by 5 ½
St. Louis County has over $800K left over from COVID gift card program
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb had the idea back in the fall to set aside money to reward fully-vaccinated people with about $150 in gift cards.
The Council agreed to set aside $850,000 for the program. The trouble is only $35,000 has been used. Around $815,000 is still sitting there.
FOX 2’s Elliot Davis talked to Councilwoman Webb who said she wanted to try some to convince more people to get their shots. She said if it saves one life it’s worth it.
About 900 people got one shot. Between 200 and 300 got two shots. St Louis County Councilwoman Mark Harder said that maybe the program has run its course, and it may be time to divert that money elsewhere.
Webb said she’s not opposed to that if it becomes necessary. She told Davis the best decision they made was not spending all the money upfront. She said spending that $35,000 to get at least some people fully vaccinated saved lives
Belleville daycare under investigation after letting toddler leave alone
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A daycare in Belleville, Illionis, is under state investigation after admitting to allowing a toddler to leave the building alone.
No one noticed the child missing until a good Samaritan intervened. The daycare blamed an employee and said the worker was fired in response.
It has not stopped the in-home provider from being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. FOX 2 has learned the daycare is being investigated for eight potential childcare licensing violations.
“For them not to even be aware that he was gone. I’m sorry, I’m really upset and it’s hard for me to put it into words,” said the toddler’s mother, Brandi Bland.
Her 21-month-old was found crying and alone, right next to busy North Belt West in Belleville. A stranger found the child and thought he’d wandered out of the nearby apartment complex. She told Fox2 on December 8th, “To just pull up and see a baby, I was just so shocked by it.”
She said it took three calls to 911 and her knocking on a dozen doors before she learned the child came from a daycare center about a football field away.
The child’s father, Demaggio Fluker said with disappointment, “It’s as if it never happened.”
Fluker says he’s not satisfied on the action taken so far against the facility.
“This isn’t something that should just be ignored, you know, I feel like this should be more than what it is,” he said.
The daycare owner told us Dec. 8, during FOX 2’s initial investigation, that the child was only outside for five minutes and that she fired the employee.
“I wasn’t horrified by it. I know the little boy was fine,” she said.
The former employee faces a misdemeanor criminal charge for “endangering the health and welfare of a child.”
FOX 2 has also learned of a continuing investigation by the llinois Department of Children and Family Services. Its investigative inquiries are listed online on a “licensed daycare compliance report.” The report lists eight potential daycare licensing violations, including the number and ages of children at the daycare. Regulators are also looking at assistants under 18 to see if they were supervised. They also want to know — where was the licensee when this happened?
The owner declined to follow up with an additional comment when we reached out to her today about the state investigation. She told us last week that we should follow the criminal case against her former employee.
