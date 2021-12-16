Celebrities
Megan Fox Sizzles In Black Lingerie In Trailer For ‘Big Gold Brick’ — Watch
For the new comedy flick ‘Big Gold Brick,’ Megan Fox makes another drop-dead gorgeous star turn, stunning in black lingerie in the trailer.
Megan Fox stripped down to some racy black lingerie in the new trailer for Big Gold Brick, causing another sizzling stir. The 35-year-old actress, who’s had somewhat of a renaissance in the past couple years, is starring in the dark comedy as Jacqueline, the unsatisfied “second wife” of the 65-year-old Floyd, played by Andy Garcia.
Judging by the trailer, it’s safe to say that Megan looks simply stunning and is ready to turn up the heat with another all-star role where her undeniable allure can take center stage.
The zany comedy flick, written and directed by Brian Petsos, features the nascent writer, Samuel Liston (Emory Cohen) who encounters the enigmatic, middle-aged father-of-two, Floyd Deveraux (Garcia) when Floyd hits Samuel with his car late one night. Following the incident, Floyd enlists Samuel to write his biography, and hilarity and chaos ensues, with Samuel facing ensuing circumstances of a weird and wacky nature. The movie also features Oscar Isaac and Lucy Hale, among others.
The Jennifer’s Body actress has been making waves lately, as her career continues to rise to meteoric heights. Back in June, Megan made her debut in Randall Emmett‘s thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass (the movie that united she and now-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly). She was also spotted in the trailer for the Netflix horror comedy Night Teeth, in which she played a sexy vampire. The femme fatale is definitely a role Megan was born to play!
In addition to her making serious moves in Hollywood, Megan has been dominating headlines as the romance between she and her rapper/rocker beau, MGK, continues to heat up. After the pair fell in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, their PDA-fueled, gothic fairytale romance has shown no signs of slowing down. The two also continue with their ever-enticing dynamic as having a dark romance as MGK admitted to wearing a necklace containing his lover’s blood around his neck and also shared that he once accidentally stabbed himself trying to impress the actress. Obviously his efforts have made a lasting impression on Megan, as the fire of their love continues to burn bright.
Celebrities
Beyonce Rocks Sexy Crop Top Under Matching Suit From New Ivy Park Drop — Photos
Beyonce took to Instagram to share several new gorgeous photos of her rocking a stylish Ivy Park black and white plaid stylish suit as she posed in front of a curtain and while sitting at a desk.
Beyonce, 40, looks epic in her latest fashionable photos! The singer showed off a new piece from her Ivy Park collection that included two different crop tops under a black and white plaid suit. The first crop top matched the suit and the second was solid black. She also had her long and wavy tresses down and added stylish sunglasses to the look.
“#HALLSOFIVY,” Bey captioned the incredible pics. Her fans were quick to respond with kind comments that were full of compliments. “Beautiful 😍😍,” one fan wrote while another told her, “You look good.” A third gushed, “girl look at you” and a fourth called her a “business woman.”
Before she wowed with her latest post, Beyonce made headlines when she flaunted a black and white crop top with her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, in an Ivy Park ad on Dec. 9. They were promoting Ivy Park’s newest collection, Halls of Ivy, and looked like true mother and daughter professionals. The ad received great reviews and proved that Beyonce’s kids are naturals in a spotlight just like she is.
Beyonce and her daughters also know how to share the attention since the ad features a lot of other celebs and their kids. Some of them included Natalia Bryant, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, James Harden, and Jalen Green.
A press release revealed what Bey and her team were attempting when creating the campaign. It said that the ad “unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor.”
“Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be,” it continued. ” Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”
Celebrities
‘Masked Singer’s Bull: How ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Helped Him Figure Out Queen Of Hearts’ Identity
‘The Masked Singer’s Bull is your season 6 second-place winner. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the singer about his emotional final performance and the moment he recognized the Queen of Hearts’ iconic voice.
Todrick Hall was unmasked as the Bull during The Masked Singer season 6 finale. Todrick was the runner-up to the Queen of Hearts, who was revealed as Jewel. Despite coming in second place, Todrick couldn’t imagine not having had this experience.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Todrick about the decision to do the show and how he decided on Hunter Hayes’ “Invisible” as his final performance. He also revealed how The Wizard of Oz helped him recognize Jewel’s voice. Read our Q&A below:
What made you decide you wanted to do The Masked Singer?
Todrick Hall: I have seen so many of my friends do the show from Tori Kelly to Wayne Brady to Kandi Burruss to Jojo Siwa, so many of my friends have done it and talked about what a great experience it was. I also have always been fascinated since I was a child… before I ever took dance class I learned how to dance from watching the Disney Christmas parade. One of my dreams was to be a costume character at Disney World or Six Flags, and I never got to live out that dream. So when they called and asked, I decided to jump on board. I’m also very, very shy about singing and so nervous. Oftentimes, I’m like it’s not worth it. For me to lose sleep and be stressing out for weeks and weeks and weeks on end about how my voice is going to sound because I’ve always had a naturally raspy voice. I just was very, very nervous about it. But because the pandemic was so difficult for us as performers, I just said, you know what, when things open up again, when you get opportunities don’t take them for granted like you did pre-COVID. Like, definitely take advantage of the opportunities. With me getting ready to go on my next world tour and releasing new music next year, I just thought it was a great opportunity to introduce myself to a bunch of people who might not have ever heard of me.
You were definitely one of the most memorable performers I think we’ve ever had on the show. Performing in a costume of this magnitude is a little bit different than probably what you’re used to. What was it like performing in that costume?
Todrick Hall: I’m so grateful that I got a costume with two legs and two arms, first of all. The hooves were a little bit difficult to do the dance thing and hold the microphone with the hoove. But I just am one of those people that if I’m going to do something, I’m all in 100 million percent. In the first couple of episodes, I was a little bit nervous because you can’t really see out of the costume and the feet add about six inches to my actual foot. So dancing was difficult, but once I figured out how to move in my hooves and how to trust that I wish that I could follow my light and that I wouldn’t fall off the stage, I just started challenging myself every single week because I felt like if this were a game of chess my strategy would be to infuse my singing ability with my performance ability and my dance background. Because the audience is a huge part of the voting factor, and I wanted them to feel something in the room and bring something different to it than just standing and thinking about it. You know, that’s not my strong suit. So many people are great at that, but I don’t think that’s what makes me as an artist special. I just wanted to be able to dance, and I just kept challenging myself and playing in the costume. Sometimes they’d be like, you don’t have to rehearse in the costume. I was rehearsing it every single time because I wanted to see what I was capable of and push the boundaries of what the costume designers even thought I could do when I said to them, “I think I want to do a split in the circus number.” They were like, “What?” I was like, “I really think I can do it.” It was just fun to keep evolving, keep pushing the boundaries, and asking for permission to go off the walls and do ridiculous things in that a huge costume because it’s massive. I recently just shot something at my house with it, and my dancers were there and they’re like, “It’s so much bigger in real life than it looks.” It makes me look like I’m seven feet tall. There’s so much padding and muscles on it. It was like this gigantic King Kong gorilla. It was so much fun.
For your final performance, you sang “Invisible” by Hunter Hayes. Nicole Scherzinger was tearing up over the performance. What was your reaction to seeing her be so moved by your performance?
Todrick Hall: It really moved me. I had to stop myself from surrendering to start crying because I know that I’m not a pretty crier. I know that it’s difficult for me to come back and be able to talk after that, but I’ve cried so many times listening to that song. I know that Hunter Hayes is a great, fit white man, but when he wrote those lyrics, it felt like he had handcrafted them for me. I connected to that song so much. There have been so many times when I was in a dark place and remembered what my life was like when I was in high school. I just have listened to that song so many times, and I felt like it was such an awesome opportunity. I was toying with singing that or “Over the Rainbow,” which is one of my favorite songs of all time. I’m a huge Wizard of Oz fan. But then I thought about legacy wise, if you don’t get that many opportunities to perform in front of millions of people, what do you want to say? There are so many kids that are living in houses right now with parents and family members who don’t understand them, and they don’t feel understood at school. I go on tour every year, and I get to meet these kids and hear their stories. It’s heartbreaking for me, so I took that moment to sing that song and hope that I would be able to bless some kid out there who feels misunderstood. I’m so glad that Nicole connected with it in her own way because that’s the beautiful thing about music. You can write lyrics and a melody for one reason and something that’s personal to you. It’s something that you’re going through, but you have no choice of how it is perceived and perceived by the audience that hears it and how blessed somebody is when they hear it. That’s what I love about music, and I don’t know what it did for her, but I’m happy that it touched her in some way.
Were you surprised by the Queen of Hearts? Did you have any idea who she was before she was unmasked?
Todrick Hall: I did not have any idea who she was, but when I was hearing her sing “Firework,” I heard a little bit of it. The only reason I knew her voice is — obviously, I’ve heard Jewel songs before — but like I said, I’m a huge Wizard of Oz fan, and Jewel played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz live in concert with so many incredible performers. I was just like, oh my gosh, I recognize that voice because it was a huge part of my childhood watching that live concert so much. Her voice is so recognizable, so it was really cool to make it to the end of the competition. Not even just with Jewel but the fact that I hung in there and made it a competition where two people I was competing against were like Toni Braxton and Katharine McPhee and David Foster and freakin’ Faith Evans. It’s mind-boggling to me that I made it in and kept going into the competition where those people are competing with me. It’s given me a newfound confidence. I’m working on new albums and normally I just write fun, hooky lyrics and rap them, but now I’m thinking a little bit more on my album coming up because I’ve gotten a new confidence in my singing voice from doing the show. It was really helpful for me and a good break from the things that I usually do. I’m just so glad that I said yes. I can’t imagine not having had that opportunity.
Celebrities
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands As They Head To Jimmy Kimmel’s Studio — Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked so in love while arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Los Angeles, just one day after he made headlines for openly discussing his alcohol addiction and divorce.
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, made a PDA-filled appearance in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 15. The actor and the singer held hands while walking into the studio where they film Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Ben was making an appearance on the show. They were all smiles as they greeted onlookers and appeared happy and relaxed.
Ben was wearing a long tan coat over a blue button-down shirt and black pants and shoes and Jennifer was wearing gray sweater under a powder blue coat and jeans with boots. He also sported a beard and she wore her long tresses in a ponytail as her face had natural-looking makeup. The beauty also carried a matching purse as she stayed close to her beau.
Ben and Jennifer’s latest outing comes just one day after Ben got attention for openly discussing his past drinking struggles and marriage troubles with his now ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Good Will Hunting star talked to Howard Stern on his radio show and admitted he felt “trapped” at the time he was married and drinking a lot.
“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during the interview. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
“Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” he continued, while touching upon the reason for his and Jennifer’s divorce.
Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Jennifer and also admitted he was hesitant to rekindle his flame with J.Lo, who he was engaged to in 2004, because of his kids. “It crossed my mind for sure,” he said about his doubts. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.”
