Megan Thee Scholar Inspires Dropouts to Return to College

Megan Thee Stallion is inspiring young people to re-enroll in college after she finally completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration.
Dr. Monica Rasmus, program director for Texas Southern University’s Health Administration program, tells TMZ that one-time dropouts are re-enrolling in her program in droves.
Dr. Rasmus credits the 26-year-old rapper, born Megan Pete, with inspiring the dropouts to re-enroll in her program.
She tells TMZ former TSU students started reaching out to her to discuss returning after Megan went public in 2020 about completing her studies in order to open assisted living facilities.
Dr. Rasmus says TSU undergrads and graduate students began contacting her department out of curiosity, and a genuine desire to pursue a degree in Health Administration.
Megan also helped the program by donating the $25,000 she earned via Fashion Nova, which Dr. Rasmus says went a long way to helping students who can’t afford to pay for tuition and books.
Megan graduated summa cum laude last weekend after 8 years as a student at TSU. Her scholastic dream was delayed one year by the pandemic. And she put her books down for several years to tour on the road.
However, walking across the stage to receive her diploma was Megan’s biggest accomplishment.
“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud… Thank you everyone for all the love today,” she wrote in the caption of her graduation photo.
Don’t mess with Ben Affleck when his kids are involved! After the actor’s interview about his relationship with Jennifer Garner was misconstrued, he’s setting the record straight.
Ben Affleck made headlines this week after an interview with Howard Stern, where he opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he shares three kids with. The headlines about the story read that Ben felt “trapped” in his marriage to the actress, which is what led him to drink. However, Ben insists that there was much more to the Q&A than that, and in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Dec. 15, he clarified the quotes that were taken “out of context.”
“It was a really cool, long-form, in-depth, two hour interview,” Ben explained. “And since the movie [I was promoting] is about family and all this stuff that’s meaningful to me, we talked a lot about family and divorce and alcoholism and struggling with real things, and how you have to be accountable. And [we talked about] how I work with my ex-wife and how I’m so proud that we work together for our kids the best that we can for them. So, the irony is, I was really happy with it [before the headlines]. I thought, ‘Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things.”
It wasn’t until Ben started seeing all the buzz about his interview on Twitter that he started questioning what people were saying. “I researched through it and saw that one of these websites had done the clickbait thing,” he revealed. “They had literally taken the conversation that I had for two hours and made it seem like I was saying the exact opposite of what I said.”
In the full interview, Ben said he “went on” about his great relationship with Jen and “how much [they] respected each other and cared about each other and love [their] kids.” However, the articles about the interview “said that [he] blamed [his] ex-wife for [his] alcoholism and that [he] was trapped.” He admitted that the headlines “made [him] out to be the “worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”
Of course, Ben is aware that this comes with the territory as an actor. In fact, he said he’s “happy to be a Dunkin’ Donuts meme” like he has in the past. But, in this case, he had to take a stand. “When it’s about my kids, I have to just draw a line and be clear — it’s not true,” he insisted. “I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad thing about their mom.” He added, “Being the subject of [something like this] is just the cost of doing business a little bit, but not with my kids. It’s wrong. It hurts me.” Ben and Jennifer have been co-parenting their three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, since their split in 2015.
These days, Ben is also making headlines for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, his former fiancee, who he got back together with in April 2021 (more than 16 years after they ended their engagement). Jennifer was actually by Ben’s side as he headed to the Jimmy Kimmel interview on Dec. 15, and they were photographed holding hands as they entered the studio. Jen also supported Ben at an event for his movie The Tender Bar, which is set for a limited release on Dec. 17 and will be streamed on Amazon Prime beginning Jan. 7.
In the wake of Big’s death, Carrie is forced to confront Natasha after a shocking reveal at the reading of Big’s will. Here’s what went down on the all-new ‘And Just Like That.’
Carrie is back at work soon after Big’s death. When Che asks how Carrie is holding up, Carrie admits that she keeps reminding herself that “at least we were happy at the end. We’d never been happier.”
Miranda accompanies Carrie to the reading of Big’s will. Gloria is there as well. Carrie is stunned when she finds out that Big has left $1 million to his ex-wife Natasha. Carrie feels blindsided by Big’s decision. “Well, he did destroy her life,” Miranda admits. Carrie wonders why Big was still thinking about Natasha after all this time. The lawyer says this usually happens when people think they have “unfinished business.”
While Charlotte is reading a bedtime story, she calls Rose her “baby girl.” Rose tells Charlotte that she hates when she’s called “baby girl.” Rose admits, “I don’t feel like a girl… I never feel like a girl.” Charlotte doesn’t know what to say.
Later, Charlotte reveals to Anthony what Rose said about not feeling like a girl. Anthony tells Charlotte to ignore it, but Charlotte can’t because she’s Charlotte. She’s confused about how to handle the situation. Anthony promises he’ll be there every step of the way if Rose does make any type of decision.
Carrie & Natasha Come Face-To-Face
Carrie decides to email Natasha, but she doesn’t hear back. She DMs her on Instagram, but Natasha ends up blocking Carrie. Carrie doesn’t stop there. She brings Charlotte and Miranda along to track down Natasha. They see her walk into her office, but when Carrie asks to see Natasha, she’s told that Natasha is in Rome.
While Charlotte is waiting for Carrie, she goes through Miranda’s bag. She finds empty mini bottles of Tito’s in the front pocket. Later, Miranda opens up to Charlotte about what’s going on with Steve. Apparently, they haven’t had sex in years. “Are we a couple or roommates with ice cream and a kid?” Miranda asks.
Carrie takes a walk on the Upper West Side and goes into a shop to use the restroom. When she opens the door to the bathroom, she finds Natasha in there and spills coffee on herself. Carrie asks to talk with Natasha. “I cannot think about you anymore. I’m done thinking about you,” Natasha tells Carrie. Let’s not forget how Natasha broke her tooth while running after Carrie back in the day.
But Natasha doesn’t storm out. She sits down with Carrie. Natasha says she won’t accept the money. She hadn’t spoken to Big since the divorce. They both have no idea why Big left Natasha all that money. “Classic John, always a puzzle,” Natasha says. “I’ll never understand why he ever married me when he was always in love with you.”
Natasha tells Carrie that she’s sorry for her loss. Carrie believes that this money was Big’s way of saying sorry for what happened. Carrie also takes an opportunity to apologize to Natasha. They both agree that it’s all in the past.
Charlotte Worries About Miranda’s Drinking
Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda go to the taping of Che’s Netflix special. Miranda decides to stay behind for the VIP party. Miranda tells Che how “amazing” they were. Che thinks Miranda needs to cool down with some pot. Miranda refuses but Che convinces her to do a shotgun. Something definitely happens between Che and Miranda in that moment.
On their way home, Charlotte tries to talk to Carrie about Miranda’s drinking. She reveals to Carrie that she found those three empty mini bottles and Miranda had two glasses of wine before the show. Carrie doesn’t make much of Charlotte’s worry. Carrie is dropped off first, but she doesn’t go back to her place with Big. She decides to go back to her old apartment. “And just like that, I walked myself home,” Carrie’s voiceover says.
A source close to production of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HL that its eponymous star is ready to make a ‘big comeback.’
WendyWilliams, 57, has been MIA for some time from her popular program, The Wendy Williams Show. Although many rumors have swirled about her return — or possible non-return — a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife the daytime queen will indeed be reclaiming her throne. “If anybody thinks Wendy is done with television and show business in general, they’re sadly mistaken,” the source shared with us. “Wendy has been in this industry almost her entire life and she’s definitely preparing to make a big comeback.”
The insider went on, “She’s feeling better every day and has every intention on coming back to her show, and even wants to work on some other projects in the upcoming year. Wendy never planned on not returning so that’s not something that’s even on her radar.”
Earlier this month, The Wendy Williams show announced it would return in 2022, but without Wendy. Since Wendy’s continuing battle with Graves’ disease, it’s been unclear to fans whether or not she’d return to the show, as numerous fill-in guest hosts like Michael Rappaport and Sherri Shepherd have often filled in over the past few months. The show’s upcoming guests have also been announced to included Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell andmore.
In late November, however, Wendy was filmed while leaving a wellness center in Miami, FL and when a photographer asked her how she was doing, she didn’t hesitate to say she’s doing well. “Wendy is doing fabulous,” she said before teasing that “more Wendy stuff” is on the way.
In addition to the sighting at the wellness center, Wendy was also just spotted out with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. on Dec. 10 looking stylish in New York City as the two walked beside each other in pics you can see here. “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained,” a source told The Sun. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself.”