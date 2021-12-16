The California native went on, speaking about their long-running relationship. “Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship. There are days when I get very, very discouraged. Then there are days that I have so much hope.” Despite the ups and downs of their union, Meri vows she will not leave the family, saying, “If I quit, if I walk away, it’s not going to get better.”
Meri Brown Confesses That She & Husband Kody are ‘Just Friends’ & He Admits They Don’t Talk Daily Anymore — Watch
Meri Brown talks her relationship status with Kody Brown in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of ‘Sister Wives.’
Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives is recalling the tough times she had to endure during the pandemic and how it negatively affected her relationship to Kody Brown. “This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all,” the 50-year-old said during a hike in Flagstaff, Arizona, for a sneak peek of the Dec. 19 episode of Sister Wives you can watch here. “We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other.”
Meri, who is Kodi’s first wife, admitted that the family didn’t “really [spend] much time together” and it made things “weird.” During her confessional, she noted that it was “lonely” on her own, tearing up saying, “I just miss my family.”
Then, Kody came in with his perspective. “I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” he told the camera. “The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day.”
Then, speaking to the camera for a confessional, Meri revealed the details of where she and Kody currently stand. “Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she stated. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”
Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer
Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003.
Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
Earlier this week, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney called out her father for his alleged involvement in the interview that left Britney in tears after the ABC news anchor seemed to imply she was at fault for the then-recent breakup with Justin Timberlake. “Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!!!” Britney wrote. “I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I f****** know now!!!”
Jamie wasn’t Britney’s only target however, as she reflected on Diane questioning her on everything from her wardrobe choices, to being a role model to young girls, and, yes, to her single-handedly being responsible for the split with Justin. “He has pretty much said you broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?” Diane asked at the time. In the since-deleted tweet, Britney wrote, “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago??? What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry?”
Britney, who regained her freedom after a judge ordered to end her conservatorship in November, also spoke of how painful it was to end her relationship with Justin, whom she had dated while they rose to fame together in the 90s. “I never spoke to anyone for a very long time.. I was in shock,” she said.
NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating A New Man 3 Months After The Death Of Her Husband, Gregg
NeNe Leakes is reportedly dating a businessman from Africa that was introduced to her by fellow ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey’s ex, three months after her husband Gregg passed away.
NeNe Leakes, 54, is reportedly moving on in the romance department. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh, three months after her husband Gregg Leakes passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer, according to TMZ. Nyonisela reportedly owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and is originally from Liberia, Africa.
The reported new couple was apparently introduced by NeNe’s RHOA castmate Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-husband Peter Thomas, but it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating. Nyonisela is believed to have already been seen in photos that were taken at NeNe’s birthday celebration in Atlanta, GA. The reality beauty sparked romance rumors when she was spotted standing with a then unidentified handsome man in a purple suit in some of the party pics.
The birthday bash was a surprise that was planned by NeNe’s son Brentt and was located at her Linnethia Lounge. In addition to Nyonisela and Brentt, she was joined by family, friends and celebs like Keke Wyatt and Porsha Williams.
Before the news of NeNe’s potential new relationship came out, she made headlines in Sept. for sharing an unrecognizable photo of herself. She seemed to use a filter in the snapshot, which she captioned with, “pushing thru,” but fans quickly responded with disbelief over how different she looked. “Nene this picture scared me. I didn’t recognize you. All love [though],” one fan wrote, while another asked, “I’m sorry but this is the strangest picture ! Who is that ? What happened?”
Despite the concern from NeNe’s fans, the blonde starlet seems to be doing well and even recently admitted she may return to RHOA after leaving in season 12, in an interview on The Real. “Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show,” she said on Nov. 3. “I’m OK with returning to the show, as long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”
Tamra Judge on Why She Declined Offer to Return to ‘RHOC’
Tamra Judge weighed in on the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County during a recent podcast episode with Teddi Mellencamp.
Following the RHOC’s premiere episode, which featured the return of Heather Dubrow, Tamra explained why she turned down an opportunity to return before sharing her thoughts on Emily Simpson and husband Shane Simpson. She also discussed new cast member Noella Bergener.
“I was asked to come back for a couple of scenes this season and I almost did it just because of my love of Heather and I wanted to support her at one of her parties,” Tamra recalled on the debut episode of Two T’s in a Pod.
As for what stopped her, that honor goes to husband Eddie Judge.
“Actually Eddie [said], he’s like, ‘Don’t do that. You’re full salary for something like this because you know you’re going to get into it with Shannon. Don’t do it,’” she revealed.
While Tamra is friendly with a number of current stars of the show, she is no fan of Emily.
”Emily tends to bore me. I feel like she’s trying to step it up this year and she’s trying to be funny. But I don’t see the value in her,” Tamra admitted. “She doesn’t open up. You don’t know that much about her. She doesn’t really engage that much but she’s really good at her interviews.”
And when it comes to Emily’s husband, who infamously struggled to pass the bar before ultimately nailing the test after it was made easier, Tamra said, “If you have to keep taking the test over and over again and then passing because they lowered the standards, okay.”
When former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi then mentioned Noella, saying, “Noella, to me, bugs,” Tamra revealed that she’s seen viewers making similar statements online before looking back on a wild past encounter with her.
“I met Noella [in] December of last year. Brauwnyn invited me to a dinner at Maestro’s. We sat down at the table, she proceeded, she pulls out her phone and shows me a picture of her husband’s d-ck,” Tamra shared, adding that she immediately assumed Noella and her now-estranged husband James Bergener did not “have a good relationship.”
“[And] if that wasn’t bad enough, she proceeds to show us video, now she’s passing the phone around the table, of her husband doing her from behind. I think she’s just really sex-free,” Tamra continued.
While Noella was brought to the series in a full-time role for season 16, Tamra said she reached out to Vicki Gunvalson years ago.
“She originally started contacting Vicki and then Vicki was hanging out with them and Vicki was on the private jet and Vicki was trying to get her on the show and there was a rumor a couple years ago that Noella was coming on and then she didn’t make it. And then when Vicki got demoted, she moved onto [Braunwyn Windham-Burke],” Tamra explained. “She’s a hustler.”
As for Nicole James, Tamra discussed the swirling rumors claiming she either quit or was demoted after her alleged lawsuit against Heather’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, was exposed.
”She’s not a long-hauler. She’s only on for a little while,” Tamra disclosed. “I know it’s been confirmed she’s only on for maybe, not even half the season and then she leaves. I don’t why she leaves but it came down to a mutual decision. She did not want to be on the show anymore. I don’t know if it has anything to do with this lawsuit. I don’t even think she’s a ‘friend,’ I think she’s in for a few [episodes]. She was hired, from what I heard, to be a housewife. And then she quit.”
RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
