Missouri daycare worker accused of dropping, slapping 10-month-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse or neglect involving a 10-month old child in a downtown child care center.
Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday that Cheryl Tate faces nine Class D felonies of abuse or neglect of a child.
According to court records, the mother of a 10-month-old victim reported that a caretaker at a downtown daycare center had harmed her child.
Investigators for the Missouri Children’s Division began to investigate and KCPD detectives observed bruising to his back and other injuries.
Tate was seen on video to be loud and aggressive in her movements and language with the children.
Staff at Children’s Mercy Hospital diagnosed the child had been the victim of physical abuse.
Video surveillance also showed Tate pushing on the child’s head, slamming him down, slapping him, and dropping the young boy. She told police she “let her frustrations get the better of her” and has been dealing with a lot of personal and financial struggles lately.
She said she would give herself pep talks before going into work in order to “go in there every day and handle the constant crying so she wouldn’t be aggressive and do anything crazy because she knew there were cameras in there”.
Tate said when she couldn’t take it anymore, she was “trying to quiet the infant from crying” and she hit him on the back and smacked him on the face. She admitted to grabbing his legs from behind and that is how he must have got the “scratches on his legs.” She also admitted to covering his face with a rag and wiping it aggressively as well as, setting down hard in a bouncy chair.
Tate said she just kept saying, “Please stop crying!” “Please stop crying!” She said this would happen more than once a day.
Tate was taken into custody as an investigative arrest. The case remains under investigation.
Prosecutors have requested a $25,000 bond for Tate.
Vigil planned for Amazon workers killed in warehouse collapse
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The City of Edwardsville will host a candlelight vigil on Friday to remember the six people who died in last week’s Amazon warehouse collapse.
The vigil is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street. Organizers have also planned a balloon release, which will take place during the ceremony.
“Hopefully it brings some closure,” said resident Elizabeth Turner.
Six people died when a tornado hit the Amazon facility on Friday. The victims were identified as 28-year-old DeAndre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 46-year-old Larry e. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; 26-year-old Austin J. MacEwen of Edwardsville and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis.
“Just a terrible thing for the residents and the families and friends that know those people,” said resident Eliit’s awful, death is always awful.”
Organizers had planned for the vigil to take place on Tuesday but postponed it due to a wind advisory. If there is inclement weather on Friday, the ceremony will move indoors to the fire station bay on site.
‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor
With two Academy Awards and an impressive track record, Mahershala Ali is in the enviable position of being able to be very selective.
“Swan Song,” a sci-fi fable written and directed by Ireland’s Benjamin Cleary and co-starring Naomie Harris and Glenn Close, has Cameron Turner (Ali) diagnosed as terminally ill but offered the chance to live on as a clone.
Married to Poppy (Harris), who is expecting their child, Cameron embarks on this journey in secret so his wife will never know she’s living and loving a replacement.
“This script was so good it just separated itself from anything else that I was reading at the time,” Ali, 47, recalled. “And to be clear, Ben is just such a fantastic writer and director. The story felt fresh, new, unique. It was irresistible personally and just selfishly as an actor.
“It felt like the type of challenge or mountain you want to climb. It was the journey I wanted to go on. After sitting down, speaking with Ben and understanding his relationship to the story and some of the deeper things in the film and what he was working to accomplish, I just felt honored that he would consider me for the part.
“That’s why I had to be a part of it. I just didn’t want it to go away.”
Any actor would be thrilled to play two versions of a character, with only slight differences, a dimension most movies never imagine. Ali’s Cameron even gets to wrestle with himself.
“I’m glad they don’t allow you that often because this shouldn’t be the norm. You should always be working with other actors,” Ali reckoned.
“But this was a unique opportunity. In trying to bring this story to life and playing two versions of the same character we had a lot of help.
“We had a wonderful double by the name Shane Dean. I had to play the (wrestling) scene out in its entirety and know where things need to happen and the timing of it all that.
“Shane would try — and then I get to react off of him. Then we would switch and he would copy what I just did on the other side of the camera.
“Then I would bring to life the character he was just playing previously. So it was a joy but honestly, it was really difficult and it was challenging.
“But the joy is always at the end of the things that are challenging. The things that are most fulfilling, they’re usually difficult. So it was it was just a wonderful experiment and experience.”
“Swan Song” opens Dec. 17.
Fisher: Hospital industry opposition to pro-patient rules is self-serving
Last week, the hospital industry sued the Biden administration to block its surprise billing rule from taking effect on Jan. 1. The surprise billing order is just one of several recent pro-patient rules fiercely opposed by the hospital industry and increasingly private-equity-owned doctors practices.
The rule clarifies a law passed last December banning surprise billing, which occurs when in-network patients unknowingly receive care from out-of-network doctors then get stuck with enormous bills. For instance, patients often get hit with surprise bills from their radiologists or anesthesiologists, who may not be in their insurance networks, in addition to their standard bills for care. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that about 17% of hospital patients receive surprise bills.
To maximize profits, hospitals and private-equity-owned physician practices such as Blackstone-owned TeamHealth often work in cahoots to overcharge out-of-network consumers far higher than any insurance negotiated rate. According to NBC News, TeamHealth and Envision Healthcare, owned by another private-equity giant, provide staffing for approximately one-third of the nation’s emergency rooms. As a result of their pricing practices, patients are routinely left with enormous balances, medical debt and subject to ruinous lawsuits.
Unfortunately, the surprise billing rule only offers patients a degree of protection from the predatory American health care billing system, whose hidden prices mean that almost every bill is still a surprise. Health care consumers, including patients, unions and employers, are regularly blinded to prices then blindsided by enormous bills that arrive in the mail weeks and months later.
This price opacity enables hospitals to extract unreasonable profits by allowing them to price gouge and erroneously or fraudulently bill without consequences. According to research published in Axios, this pricing power lets hospitals upcharge an average of seven times their cost of care. The Los Angeles Times recently reported on leaked hospital billing practices showing automatic markups of 675%.
Many hospital systems earned record profits in 2020 despite claims the COVID-19 pandemic would have a negative financial impact. Adding insult: Hospitals lobbied for and received significant corporate welfare last year from taxpayers via COVID-19-related relief legislation that bolstered their profits.
So it smacks of self-serving when the private-equity-backed physician groups and the hospital industry oppose commonsense reforms like this surprise billing rule and price transparency.
Last year, the hospital industry unsuccessfully sued in district and appeals courts to block a hospital price transparency rule that took effect at the beginning of this year. The law requires all hospitals to publish their actual prices, including discounted cash and contracted rates. Yet it has been marred by widespread hospital noncompliance. According to research published by PatientRightsAdvocate.org, only 5.6% of hospitals nationwide are fully following it.
The Biden administration recently finalized a rule to address this mass noncompliance. Starting Jan. 1, fines on violating hospitals significantly increase to more than $2 million a year. The order also requires hospitals to standardize their data disclosures so tech innovators can aggregate prices in consumer-friendly web applications similar to Kayak or Expedia. Like the underlying price transparency rule, the hospital industry has fought this order that strengthens it.
Despite this manufactured industry opposition, systemwide price transparency can fix the American health care system and dramatically reduce out-of-control costs. Upfront prices prevent outrageous hospital greed by empowering consumers with the information to avoid price-gouging providers and instead choose quality, less expensive alternatives. Armed with actual prices, consumers can unleash a competitive health care market through their choices and truly eliminate surprise bills.
Ignore the industry opposition to these pro-patients rules. It is merely an attempt to keep the gravy train rolling.
Cynthia A. Fisher is a life-science entrepreneur, founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, and founder and former CEO of ViaCord.
