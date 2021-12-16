News
Nearly 7,000 customers without power in Denver metro Thursday morning
Nearly 60,000 customers around metro Denver were without electricity Wednesday afternoon as winds whipped to 90 mph around the Front Range.
As of 6 a.m on Thursday, there were still 394 outages affecting 6,944 customers.
The worst outage is near Belmar in Lakewood, with 771 customers impacted. Most outages lasting overnight were on the west side of town, where the wind was the strongest.
The National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder reported gusts up to 91 mph just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
And just like that, peak gusts have now hit 91 mph at the NCAR Mesa Lab, and 81 mph at the National Wind Technology Center! #COwx
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2021
Officials are still tallying all the damage done by the storm.
Xcel Energy customers can report outages in several ways:
- Via the Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts — the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
- An outage map for Xcel customers in Colorado can be found here.
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to sweep the Jets
Five things the Miami Dolphins (6-7) need to do to get their sixth straight win, and beat the New York Jets (3-10) at home in Week 15:
Provide Tua Tagovailoa adequate protection
Everything offensively begins and ends with Tagovailoa’s protection, and lately Miami’s offensive line has done a better job of creating a cleaner pocket. During Miami’s five-game winning streak, the Dolphins have allowed 12 sacks. For some teams that might be a problem, but for the Dolphins, 2.5 sacks allowed a game is a drastic improvement.
Giving Tagovailoa time to operate in the pocket could open up Miami’s passing game by giving co-offensive coordinator George Godsey the flexibility to incorporate more five-step drop plays into the game plan. The Dolphins need to ensure that Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and pass rusher Shaq Lawson are accounted for. The last time Miami played the Jets, the Dolphins didn’t allow a sack.
Limit Jets to 17 points
The Dolphins defense has gotten back to its aggressive and stingy ways of last year, and it has benefited the team tremendously. Miami has only allowed four touchdowns in the past five games, and the Dolphins’ opponents during the winning streak are averaging 11 points per game. There is a potential for some slippage if rookie safety Jevon Holland doesn’t play, and remains sidelined while on the COVID-19 list. Veteran Eric Rowe has the most knowledge of Miami’s scheme, and is the logical replacement for Holland.
With tailback Michael Carter and receiver Eljiah Moore sidelined, if not slowed by their injuries, the Jets don’t have many playmakers that should give the Dolphins defense trouble. Carter is expected to return from his ankle injury this week, while Moore remains on injured reserve.
Confuse Jets QB Zach Wilson
Rookie quarterbacks typically struggle with the aggressive approach and multiplicity Miami’s defense features, and it often leads to a turnover-heavy game. Wilson, who the Jets selected second overall in the 2021 NFL draft, is struggling (completing 56 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,741 yards with s6 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) and has a 65.3 passer rating.
The Dolphins need to keep showing Wilson things he isn’t expecting, and hope it leads to the rookie making a dozen or so mistakes. Wilson has been sacked 28 times in 519 offensive snaps. He’s sacked once every 10.2 attempts.
Rush for 100 yards
Even without the the team’s top four tailbacks, who are either doubtful for Sundays’ game because they are on the COVID-19 reserve list or because of injuries like the knee strain Patrick Laird suffered that got him placed on injured reserve, the Dolphins need to remain committed to running the football.
During Miami’s five-game winning streak it has averaged 28 attempts per game, despite the team’s dismal 3.3 yards per carry average, because it provides the balance that fuels its run-pass-option offense. Duke Johnson will likely take the reigns of Miami’s rushing attack, and if his career average of 4.2 yards per carry holds up on Sunday we might be looking at a new starter in the Dolphins backfield for the final month of the season.
Contain Jets’ rushing attack
The Jets have struggled to establish a running game without Carter, the rookie who was having an impressive season before suffering an ankle injury in Miami’s win over the Jets last month. Tevin Coleman and La’Mical Perine have held it down during Carter’s absence, but Coleman might be sidelined by a concussion. Carter is expected to play this week, and hopefully Miami will defend him better this time than they did in the earlier contest considering he gained 63 yards on nine carries before leaving the game with that injury early in the third quarter.
The Dolphins head into Sunday’s game ranked eight against the run, allowing 103.8 yards per attempt. Most of the improvement was made when nose tackle Raekwon Davis returned from his knee injury. A stout performance against the Jets could push the Dolphins into top five in the league.
Weiser and Dunn: Stop Colorado’s deadly flow of fentanyl
More Americans died of drug overdoses over a one-year period than ever before — over 100,000 lives lost — according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The magnitude of overdose deaths— mostly from opioids — exceeds those of car crash and gun violence deaths combined. That’s a crisis. At the heart of this epidemic is the rising menace of fentanyl.
The opioid crisis began in the boardroom, with companies pushing out addictive prescription pills and doctors engaging in widespread overprescribing of them. In recent years, law enforcement authorities held drug companies accountable for their illegal conduct and curtailed the overprescribing of opioids. As a result, these addictive pain pills became harder to obtain. But that led to a vacuum now being filled by drug cartels ready and willing to manufacture and supply deadly fentanyl — as well as heroin — as an alternative.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 60 times more potent than morphine and 30 times stronger than heroin. As fentanyl use rose in recent years — as a standalone substance, as counterfeit Oxycontin, Xanax, and Adderall pills, and as an additive laced in other dangerous drugs — it fueled the opioid epidemic and led to major increases in overdose deaths.
As law enforcement officers for the United States and the state of Colorado, we’ve seen firsthand the devastation fentanyl inflicts on Colorado communities. And we led actions to cut off the fentanyl supply chain. Just recently, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado charged two drug dealers for selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to buyers. Those buyers were unaware of the fentanyl contained in the substance — leading to three persons overdosing and dying. Earlier this year, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office partnered with Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and local law enforcement to dismantle an international drug trafficking and money laundering ring, leading to 64 charges for trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and meth into Colorado. As part of this operation, 77,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills — containing fentanyl — were recovered, undoubtedly saving lives.
But with 100,000 overdose deaths in one year alone, we have more work to do. We must increase resources to interrupting and stopping the flow of fentanyl onto our streets. We need better public awareness so those struggling with addiction do not unwittingly fall victim to fentanyl or other fentanyl-laced substances. And by providing more education about this threat to the public, we can prevent first and one-time users from ever taking a pill in the first place.
For those people already struggling with addiction to opioids, we should expand treatment options across Colorado. Taking a holistic, public health response to this problem will save lives.
On the law enforcement front, it is critical that federal, state, and local agencies collaborate on prevention, interdiction, and prosecution efforts. Only by working together can we adequately respond to the challenges fentanyl presents.
We must also strengthen our criminal laws. Our state’s drug dealing and possession laws were not written for a drug as deadly as fentanyl. Four grams of fentanyl is not equivalent to four grams of cocaine. The General Assembly must reevaluate and update our laws to account for the heightened lethality of this substance.
First, the legislature should raise penalties for drug dealers who sell fentanyl-laced drugs to unsuspecting buyers, resulting in their deaths. Dealers selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in our communities are peddling a product likely to kill. Federal law already has a distribution-resulting-in-death law. For a substance as fatal as fentanyl, Colorado should follow suit.
The legislature should also re-evaluate our drug possession laws. Three years ago, when the legislature lowered the penalty for possession of four grams or less of illegal drugs from a felony to a misdemeanor, the goal was to not penalize those struggling with drug addiction. But the legislature should think hard about whether this relaxation of penalties should continue with a one-size-fits-all approach for all drug possession offenses. Four grams of fentanyl — an amount that can kill 13,000 people — is not likely to be held by a single person to fuel their addiction. In fact, four grams of fentanyl can kill more people than the population of 29 of Colorado’s 64 counties. The legislature should take a second look at this law as it relates to deadly fentanyl.
The opioid crisis is exacerbated by the availability of fentanyl. To fight this scourge, we need more treatment options for those struggling with addiction, we need better enforcement tools, we need to disrupt the supply chain and arrest fentanyl traffickers, and we need more and better education and awareness. Together, we can build on Colorado’s history of collaboration between federal, state, and local governments to respond to this deadly crisis.
Phil Weiser is Attorney General of Colorado. Jason Dunn served as United States Attorney for Colorado from 2018 to 2021.
Phil Weiser is Attorney General of Colorado. Jason Dunn served as United States Attorney for Colorado from 2018 to 2021.
Drink your craft beer hot, not cold, at this new Colorado festival
It’s the subject of many country songs and a major selling point of advertising campaigns and packaging: ice-cold beer.
But why do we insist on drinking beer that’s “as cold as the Rockies” even in the dead of winter, when the wind is howling and the temperatures plummet? We eagerly sip hot toddies, mulled wine, Irish coffees and other soul-warming beverages — but never, ever hot beer.
Three Colorado craft breweries want to change all that.
If you go
Hot Bierfest & Holiday Marketplace, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. At Primitive Beer, 2025 Ionosphere St., Longmont. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. More info: primitive.beer
Before you wrinkle your nose and say, “Ewwww, hot beer,” go ahead and give it a try at the inaugural Hot Bierfest & Holiday Marketplace at Primitive Beer in Longmont, hosted in collaboration with Cohesion Brewing and WeldWerks. You might be surprised by just how much you like it. (Note that Primitive requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.)
“We have a pretty narrow definition of beer, and it’s a little more exciting to try and open that definition up more broadly,” said Brandon Boldt, who co-owns Primitive Beer with his wife, Lisa Boldt. “When you taste a lot of beer styles, served hot in the right context seasonally, it’s not a jump. Just taste it, I think you’ll like it.”
Hot beer has long been popular in other parts of the world with cold climates — places like England, Belgium, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. And, before the advent of refrigeration, most people were drinking room-temperature or cellar-temperature beer anyway.
“(Cold beer) is definitely more of a modern incarnation of beer — it’s not better or worse, it’s just really fun to look back on history,” he said.
At this weekend’s festival, the three breweries are showcasing two different methods of serving hot beer. One involves mulling beer with spices and citrus, similar to mulled wine or cider. The other involves heating an iron or stainless steel poker over a fire until it’s red hot, then plunging it into beer, which sizzles and foams. The hot poker method also creates some complex new caramel flavors as it scorches some of the sugars in the beer, according to Boldt.
Hot beer isn’t made from a special recipe — it’s just regular beer that’s later heated. But it does require brewers to think long and hard about which specific styles lend themselves best to being consumed warm.
Primitive, which specializes in spontaneously fermented beer — that is, beer that’s made only with the wild yeast and bacteria floating around in the air — is making its warm, festival “Glühbier” with a brew called Willfully Obtuse, a sour, four-beer blend that’s been aged on cherries and spent grape pomace. It’s heated and served in electric carafes with honey, citrus and spices.
“We’re taking a base beer that has some nice acid and tannins, emulating wine or cider in that way, and using that as the base for the spices and the heat,” Boldt said.
Cohesion Brewing, a Czech-inspired brewery in Denver’s Clayton neighborhood, is using the hot poker method to heat its Vánoční Speciální Pivo (Christmas Special Beer), a 6.5% garnet-colored lager that blends traditional Czech techniques with Colorado ingredients. This rich, malty lager has hints of spice, chocolate and bread, which makes it perfect for drinking warm.
Greeley’s WeldWerks is also using hot pokers to raise the temperature of its Barrel-Aged Wassail, a hot spiced ale made with orange peels and spices that’s been aged for 14 months in four- to eight-year-old Wild Turkey bourbon barrels.
Will we start seeing hot beers on taproom menus across the Centennial State? Probably not, according to Boldt.
Though the three festival base beers will be available at their respective taprooms and at some retail locations in the coming weeks, drinkers will have to heat them up themselves if they want to see what all the fuss is about. Boldt hopes to be able to offer hot poker beers at Primitive in the future, but he’s still working out the details.
And while beer served warm likely won’t be the hottest new trend in craft brewing (pun intended), it may grow to become an annual holiday tradition on the Front Range. Boldt and his collaborators want even more Colorado breweries to get on board with this cold-weather beverage and participate in the festival next winter.
“We’re trying to revisit historical techniques and take inspiration from what has existed but has been forgotten,” Boldt said. “There’s just a lot to be uncovered and unearthed. There’s something exciting to me about rituals, about stories and about keeping some of these traditions alive. There’s something romantic about remembering a lot of what has gotten us here.”
