Celebrities

NeNe Leakes Celebrated Her 54th Birthday At Her Linnethia Lounge With Friends, Family & THIS Sharply Suited Gentleman

Published

38 seconds ago

on

NeNe Leakes Celebrated Her 54th Birthday At Her Linnethia Lounge With Friends, Family & THIS Sharply Suited Gentleman
NeNe Leakes recently rang in her 54th birthday surrounded by friends and family at her ritzy Atlanta lounge.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta was surprised by her son Brentt with a birthday party that brought out some fellow reality stars.

NeNe, whose husband Gregg sadly passed away from colon cancer on September 1, was greeted with sparklers and signs at her party…

 

and she partied alongside Shamea Morton, “Social Society” host Kendall Kyndall, Porsha Williams, and Porsha’s boo Simon Guobadia. 

 

Fans are also pointing out that NeNe was seemingly smitten by a sharply suited gentleman that she posted on her InstaStory.

TMZ reports that that man is Nyonisela Sioh, the owner of Nyoni Couture.

Nyonisela who is of Liberian descent and owns a couture house in Atlanta and Charlotte is friends with Peter Thomas. According to the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, his friend “dresses him in everything he wears” and he likens him to a “little brother.”

 

People are speculating that NeNe and the tailor are dating but the former housewife has yet to confirm the news. She’s publicly commented several times on the businessman’s Instagram page however with heart-eye emojis and comments that include “Wear this tonight” and “I like all of it.”

 

She was also seen happily dancing with the well-dressed man at her party.

 

 

Back in October, NeNe shared on her Instagram story that her DMs were flooded with potential suitors just one month after her husband’s passing. “I love reading the messages, they’re inspiring to say the least,” said NeNe.

And in November, she told the ladies of “The Real” that her late husband told her that he wanted her to “be happy” after his death. She also spoke on the possibility of dating again and noted that some of her friends have been trying to introduce her to new people including “her friend Peter.”

“Shoot your shot, let me see,” said NeNe to “The Real” about the possibility of dating. “You know it’s interesting dating, actually, you know a few of my friends have been calling me up and saying being in the house a lot being by yourself it’s like it makes you really depressed it makes me really think about Gregg, and I’ve gone out with my girlfriends and we’ve met up with different people and one of my friends, Peter, has introduced me to somebody and we just talked like, ‘Hi’ and whatever, one of my girlfriends introduced me to somebody—dating is hard y’all, I don’t know how y’all do it!”

Do YOU think Peter Thomas is who made the intro between these two?

Several YouTubers are alleging that social media posts hint to NeNe’s friend being legally married, but that has yet to be confirmed.

What is confirmed is that the reality star had a helluva time at her party as noted in the below pics.

Happy birthday, NeNe!

