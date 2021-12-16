Connect with us

Celebrities

Nevada woman took $3,000 from CNN producer to fly girl, 9, to Boston for unlawful lewd activity with him

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Henderson PD

A Nevada woman and an ex-CNN producer have been charged with sexually abusing a child.

Heather Carriker, 48, and former CNN producer John Griffin are charged with child abuse, sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a minor under 14.

Carriker is accused of providing a child victim to Griffin who was indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged sex crimes with underage girls.

Henderson police in Nevada arrested Carriker in August 2020, according to 8NewsNow.

Prosecutor’s say Carriker took $3,000 from Griffin in June 2020 to transport a 9-year-old girl from Nevada to Boston. Carriker and the girl were met at the airport by Griffin in his red Tesla and driven to his ski cabin in Ludlow, Vermont.

Once there, the child was directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity with both adults, according to federal prosecutors in the news release.

1638882945 28 Jussie Smollett throws Don Lemon under the bus and lies

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Griffin worked with disgraced news anchor Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “New Day” from the show’s launch in 2013. CNN fired Griffin after he was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

Cuomo was fired by CNN earlier this month for digging up dirt on women who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Posted in Crime

Tags: Chris Cuomo, CNN, criminal charges, federal charges, federal indictment, sex trafficking

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Florence Pugh Goes Back To Blonde As Her ‘Hawkeye’ Debut Thrills Marvel Fans

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Florence Pugh
google news

Florence Pugh is heating up our screens in ‘Hawkeye’ and lighting up our feeds with a fresh blonde chop. See photos of the stylish new ‘do here!

Blonds have more fun! Florence Pugh has lightened up recently, sharing a freshly chopped blonde look to her Instagram on Wednesday. The actress, who has delighted fans with her debut on Hawkeye recently, stunned in the fresh look, sharing three separate photos of the new style on her page. “Merry Christmas kisses,” the actress wrote in the caption, serving two separate angles of the look in the first two photos and kissing at the camera for the last image.

In the pics, Florence echoed ’90s style with the short blonde cut with pieces sticking up and out to the sides. She also wore a royal blue faux fur zip-up jacket for the social share, sporting a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses with gold rims plus small gold hoops and a nose ring.

Fans went wild for the photos, with one person hilarious writing, “Cause of death: these photos.” Another user wrote how they “love the blonde” while an additional fan said she’s “setting a new trend.” The sexy chic look comes after the Don’t Worry Darling actress made her debut on the new Disney+ series Hawkeye this week. Fans have been loving the Brit’s take in the Marvel series, and her switch back to blonde after she recently showed off a deeper brunette style in August for the period film The Wonder.

In Hawkeye, Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, is ready to make up for lost time with his kids after the blip, but his plans get sidetracked when a masked vigilante returns to New York City. The series has Clint and Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero, working together to defeat mutual enemies.

Florence, who played Yelena Belova in Black Widow, showed up as the character in Hawkeye, as part of a much bigger conspiracy against Clint Barton. Although Yelena has often found herself on the wrong side of the ring, she’s definitely delighted fans, with numerous viewers hoping for her to continue to play a big part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

‘Survivor’ Live Blog: 5 Players Fight It Out To Win $1 Million — Live Updates

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

ricard foye xander hastings
google news

Follow along throughout the finale episode of season 41 of ‘Survivor,’ where one of the five remaining contestants will win the title of Sole Survivor.

Five players are left during the finale of season 41 of Survivor. The final five are Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden and Erika Casupanan. With just three days left, after an already grueling season, the group has to start over on a new island with no food and no shelter. Erika and Deshawn hash out their feud from the last tribal council, where Deshawn publicly told the tribe that Erika had no plans to bring Heather, her number one ally, to the end of the game.

Understandably, though, Erika is still frustrated, and the next day, Heather makes it clear that she’s upset with Erika. Deshawn insists that he only blew up Erika’s game out of frustration, as he was on the bottom at the previous tribal. At tree mail, the players are all given a phrase to unscramble, which is a clue to an advantage. Then, they have to use the clue to find said advantage.

Ricard and Xander on season 41 of ‘Survivor.’ (CBS)

Erika finds the advantage, which gives her a “small advantage” at the next immunity challenge. The challenge is an obstacle course with a 75-piece puzzle at the end. Erika’s advantage is that her ladders in the obstacle course will have some rungs already built in place, while the other players will need to place all the rungs themselves.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating this live blog all episode long!

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Florida jurors unwilling to convict Black man who robbed woman, tied her up and fatally stabbed her

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Broward Sheriff’s Office

A Florida judge declared a mistrial on Monday after three jurors refused to convict Dayonte Resiles based on his race.

Resiles allegedly broke into the Davie, Florida home of Jill Halliburton Su, 59, to commit a burglary back in September 2014.

When he found Su inside her home, he tied her up, stabbed her to death and left her body in a bathtub.

His DNA was found on a knife and inside the home.

Two years after his arrest, Resiles escaped from a Broward County courtroom. He was caught six days later.

Resiles finally went to trial just before Thanksgiving. After six days of deliberations, three jurors refused to sign off on a verdict.

The jury forewoman told the judge she disagreed with the three jurors.

“The whole time I’m staring at the judge and at the clerk, and we’re locking eyes, and I’m looking at each one of them,” said the jury forewoman. “They’re just waiting for my verdict of either ‘yes, I agree’ or ‘no,’ and I just couldn’t, and that’s why I said no.”

The forewoman later said she received threats from other jurors. She said three of the jurors refused to convict Resiles of at least second-degree murder because they didn’t want to send “a young Black man” to prison for the rest of his life or sentence him to death.

“You guys keep saying ‘a young Black man,’ but I don’t see race,” said the forewoman. “I just see a human being, and you know, one particular person said to me, ‘Hey, if you were outside this courtroom, you would have gotten smacked out in the street for this.'”

“The society that we’re in right now, it needs to change, and just not look at color of skin. I feel like we need to look at each other as human beings, as who we are,” she said.

The judge declared a mistrial and announced Resiles will go on trial again — with 12 new jurors — in January 2022.

He faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending