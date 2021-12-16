Nevada woman took $3,000 from CNN producer to fly girl, 9, to Boston for unlawful lewd activity with him

A Nevada woman and an ex-CNN producer have been charged with sexually abusing a child.

Heather Carriker, 48, and former CNN producer John Griffin are charged with child abuse, sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a minor under 14.

Carriker is accused of providing a child victim to Griffin who was indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged sex crimes with underage girls.

Henderson police in Nevada arrested Carriker in August 2020, according to 8NewsNow.

Prosecutor’s say Carriker took $3,000 from Griffin in June 2020 to transport a 9-year-old girl from Nevada to Boston. Carriker and the girl were met at the airport by Griffin in his red Tesla and driven to his ski cabin in Ludlow, Vermont.

Once there, the child was directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity with both adults, according to federal prosecutors in the news release.

Griffin worked with disgraced news anchor Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “New Day” from the show’s launch in 2013. CNN fired Griffin after he was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

Cuomo was fired by CNN earlier this month for digging up dirt on women who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.