North West, 8, Shows Off Her Impressive Closet & Large Handbag Collection In House Tour – Watch
North West is one lucky girl as she showed off her seriously impressive closet & incredible designer handbag collection in a new video.
North West, 8, is seriously following in her mother’s footsteps and she proved that when she showed off her seriously impressive closet. North posted a video of herself giving a house tour while going live on TikTok and then she posted another video of her closet, showing off all of the purses in her closet.
In the video, North pans over all of the shelves in her closet, showing off her bags. Some of the designers featured in her closet include Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Hermes, and Balenciaga – just to name a few. Not to mention, she had a large assortment of bedazzled Judith Leiber clutches in the shape of a teddy bear, a Cinderalla carriage, a pizza, and even a donut.
The shelves are stocked with designer purses and there are so many, that the shelves go all the way up to her ceiling and each shelf is completely packed. The total price of all of North’s bags would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially considering that the pizza clutch alone costs a whopping $5,700.
While we don’t know for sure if the bags were hand-me-downs from her mom or were bought specifically for North, we’re not surprised that she has such an impressive collection considering her parents – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – are both fashion icons. Since North was a baby, she has always been decked out in cool and stylish designer clothes, which she always accessorizes with a cute luxury bag.
Chad Michael Murray Makes A Confession In This ‘Toying With The Holidays’ Sneak Peek
Chad Michael Murray hopes to ‘right a wrong from the past’ with a former classmate when they cross paths again in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Lifetime movie ‘Toying With the Holidays.’
Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby star in the all-new Lifetime Christmas movie Toying With the Holidays. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, their characters have an honest conversation after years apart. Chad plays Kevin, a hobby shop owner, who helps out Danielle when she’s in a bind.
Danielle goes to pay Kevin for his help, but he thinks they should just call it even. “I know it was a long time ago, but I have a confession to make,” Kevin begins. “I am fully aware I am responsible for your chemistry grade. I used you as my partner because I knew I needed the class brainiac in order to pass. Should’ve spent more time on my studies. I didn’t and I’m sorry.”
Danielle tells him that he doesn’t have to apologize. They were just kids. “I’d just like to help you like you helped me back then,” Kevin says. Fixing Danielle’s train is a nice “do-over” and “a way to right a wrong from the past.”
Danielle notes, “I wish I had a do-over.” When Kevin asks Danielle why, she explains that she feels guilty for all the years she’s been away. “You know my dad he always used to say, ‘Nothing you can do to change the past, but you can right the present,’” Kevin tells Danielle.
The synopsis for Toying With the Holidays reads: “Workaholic designer Danielle returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son Paul with hopes to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions, in particular the town’s North Pole Express train. Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running–and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good…” Toying With the Holidays will air December 18 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
Will YOU Be Watching? Keshia Knight Pulliam Huxtabley Hosting ‘Married at First Sight: Afterparty’
#MAFS fans, are you ready to kick it with Keshia?
Keshia Knight Pulliam has been announced as the host of Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, a talk show that airs following every new episode of “Married at First Sight.” The Emmy nominated, actor, host, and MAFS fan will take over hosting duties on January 5, the same night that “Married At First Sight” season 14 premieres with a three-hour episode at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.
Fresh off screening that night’s episode, Keshia will dish with #MAFS’ soulmate seekers in Boston to get the inside scoop on the action, romance, and behind-the-scenes drama. A “Married at First Sight: Afterparty” press release notes that “whether it’s laughter, tears, conflict, or exclamations of true love, there is never a dull moment!”
Keshia excitedly shared the big news on Instagram with a video of herself on set.
“New job alert!” said the “Married At First Sight: Afterparty” host.
Keshia’s new job means she’ll be chatting with the 10 participants who make up #MAFS Boston’s five couples. Those couples are; Katina & Olajuwon, Alyssa & Chris, Jasmina & Michael, Lindsey & Mark, and Noi & Steve.
#MAFS Boston will kick off with the season 14 Matchmaking Special debuting on December 29th at 8 pm ET/PT, providing an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love. The following night, December 30th at 8 pm ET/PT, Lifetime debuts the Kickoff Special where Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts, for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. The all-access, behind-the-scenes special takes a closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts.
Will YOU be watching Married At First Sight season 14 when it premieres on January 5th, 2022 at 8p/7c followed by Keshia Knight Pulliam’s “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”?
“Married at First Sight: Afterparty” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight: Afterparty are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Toni Gallagher and Geoff Nuanes from Kinetic Content, and Amy Winter and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.
Yellowcard Captures A ‘Sonically Enhanced’ Punk Rock Sound On New Version Of ‘Star Struck’
In honor of Yellowcard’s upcoming high-def, remastered, and remixed version of their ‘One For The Kids’ album, the band shares a taste with a new rendition of a beloved track.
Christmas has come early for punk kids, especially those who grew up in the 2000s. Yellowcard — the Jacksonville, Florida group that forged a unique path through a sea of checkered Vans and Manic Panic emo swoops with power-punk chords and harmonies from Sean Mackin’s violin – will release a remastered version of 2001’s One For The Kids on Friday (Dec. 17). And like any good parent, they’re allowing their kids a chance to open up one gift before the big day — in this case, a new version of “Star Struck.” Premiering here on HollywoodLife, “Star Struck (Remix/Remaster)” presents a cleaner, sharper version of the track.
Or, as the band’s Ben Harper tells us, the sound is “enhanced” for 2021. “The remixed/remastered version of ‘Star Struck’ is sonically enhanced classic Yellowcard,” he shares. “If you’re a Yellowcard fan or pop-punk fan, this is a must-listen, and the entire album will become one of your favorites.”
The pre-sale for the remastered vinyl went up during Cyber Monday – click here to check that out – and with the much-publicized vinyl shortage and delay, the digital version arrives a week before Xmas, to hold over fans until they get their hands on the special edition pressing. “The remixed, remastered version is One for the Kids in high definition,” Ben Harper told Spin when announcing the new version in November. “It’s a brand-new listening experience in its entirety, and you hear and feel sounds you haven’t before. Fans who grew up on this album will be blown away as well as first-time listeners will be drawn to it. This reissue is a fantastic 20th-anniversary gift or Christmas present for Yellowcard and pop-punk fans worldwide.”
Released on April 3, 2001, on Lobster records, One for the Kids was the third full-length from Yellowcard. The group relocated from Florida to Thousand Oaks, California, to record the album. “It was a huge adjustment,” a 23-year-old Ryan Key told the Los Angeles Times in 2003. “We went from being in college and supported by our parents to being completely alone and worrying about how to pay our rent.” The group used that transition to hone their sound and rise to the next stage of their career (while also graduating to the main stage of the 2004 Warped Tour.)
Funny enough, while 2021 Ben says that the new version of One For The Kids will resonate with the pop-punks, 2003’s Ryan offers this take: “Pop-punk is the most ridiculous oxymoron in the English language. We’re a rock band, just doing our thing.”
Pre-order the remixed and remastered One For The Kids here.
