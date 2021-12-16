Connect with us

Nuggets' Michael Malone: "Scary that COVID is not going away"

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: “Scary that COVID is not going away”
Amid reports that the NBA and NBA Players Association are in talks to increase COVID-19 testing among players, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday that it’s important for his team to stay vigilant.

And he termed the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant as “scary.”

“We have a lot more guys who are vaccinated now than we did at the start of the year, which is a positive,” Malone said prior to Denver’s game against Minnesota at Ball Arena. “We are trying to be smart, as you look around the NBA landscape, to do as many things as possible to try to limit any outbreaks.

“It’s scary that this is not going away and seems to be here for as long as it has been, but we are dealing with it like everybody else is trying to deal with it. Hopefully, we can mitigate any large-scale outbreaks amidst our team and our franchise.”

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 60 NBA players had entered health and safety protocols this season. That includes 43 in the past two weeks, and 13 on Tuesday, by far the highest of any day this regular season. The Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets have been hit hard by COVID.

According to a report in The Athletic, the NBA and the players’ union are in talks to increase COVID-19 testing among players — both vaccinated or unvaccinated — for all game and practice days.

“Now that we are seeing breakthroughs, we believe the need to test more often,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Athletic. “The notion of not testing, I get that people in society are saying, ‘I didn’t even know I’m sick.’ I get the sentiment. I can’t get my brain around (how) we’re not going to test just because we don’t want to know.

“Do we continue to test, because we believed before that we needed to know? Or do we stop because we think, ‘Well, being positive doesn’t mean our players can’t perform and make other people sick.’”

Malone said he had not been informed yet about increased testing.

“I have heard nothing about that, but I wouldn’t be surprised,” he said. “But we will wait for the official word from the league if indeed that happens.

“We’re like every team, and it’s not just in the NBA, it’s the NFL, it’s hockey, it’s all over the place. We are a microcosm of society. This is the reality. I know that there is a new variant that has proven to be very contagious, which is scary.”

Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO of Basketball

December 16, 2021

Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO of Basketball
Maybe it was on the golf course, in the crisp Utah air, when Danny Ainge started to feel a fresh itch.

Not even seven months after stepping down as the Celtics’ President of Basketball operations, Ainge reemerged Wednesday as the new CEO of Basketball for the Utah Jazz. His friendship with Jazz owner Ryan Smith paved the way — he will help out in more than just the basketball operation, but Ainge admits that first he had to step away from the grind in Boston.

“The role is different than it was in Boston, where there literally were 16 and 18-hour days, and I don’t plan on doing that,” he said.

“I needed a break from Boston — and by the way my 26 years in Boston were an amazing experience,” Ainge said during his introductory press conference, sitting next to Smith. “I will always be grateful — one of the greatest things I’ve learned in this business is the relationships you build. The championships rings are our goals, you really build a bond when you’re trying to work for a championship. But the things I’ve really cherished over those 26 years are the relationships I developed. Those will always be there.”

He also admits that another NBA job wasn’t necessarily on his mind after resigning following the Celtics’ .500 finish and first-round elimination by the Nets last spring.

“I didn’t have an idea. There was a possibility that I would step away forever,” said Ainge. “My wife and I discussed that many times, and I have looked at other things outside of basketball. One thing that intrigues me about this opportunity is there are things that aren’t just basketball that excite me as well. I didn’t know the answer to that.”

But sure enough, he developed an itch.

“I think just within the last couple of weeks. I watched NBA games all the time, and sitting by my fireplace by myself watching games isn’t as exciting as being in an office and watching games collectively with a group of people,” he said. “It’s more fun. I love the interaction with the staff and other people. I think my wife knew that I was probably starting to get the bug a couple of weeks ago.”

And as he moves on to the world of Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Ainge has no doubt that his old team is under good care.

“I loved my time in Boston, loved the people I worked with. Heck, I was working with my son (Austin),” he said. “That was a blast, a once in a lifetime opportunity and I cherished that. Ownership was great, my staff was great. The NBA went through like two years in one year, it was a heavy load, and I just felt I had to get away from that.

“I just needed a break and right now Boston has moved on. They have three capable people in Brad Stevens, Austin Ainge and Mike Zarren. They can run the organization by themselves. Capable people with great experience in the system. The team is in great hands.”

Richardson returns

Josh Richardson, who missed the last two games while in health and safety protocol, had a short time in COVID protection. The veteran wing was back on the practice floor Wednesday following apparent negative tests.

“League determined he’s out of health and safety protocols, so he’s back,” said Ime Udoka, who has declined to elaborate further.

Curry on deck

The Celtics don’t play again until Friday, when they host Golden State and the NBA’s just-crowned career 3-point record holder, Steph Curry. It’s a fortuitous window of preparation for Udoka’s team.

“To tighten up some things offensively and defensively, working on execution, offensively some of the things we did well late-game, and stressing the defensive points we improved on from the road trip,” he said of his goals. “Looking at those things today, getting a ton of shots up and resting our bodies some — preparing for a unique opponent.”

Lydia Edwards likely Massachusetts Senate victory shakes out first candidate to take her Boston City Council seat

December 16, 2021

Lydia Edwards likely Massachusetts Senate victory shakes out first candidate to take her Boston City Council seat
The domino effect of Lydia Edwards declaring victory in state Democratic Senate primary is already in play, as the first candidate for her soon-to-be vacant city council seat has emerged.

“I was strong supporter of councilor, soon-to-be Sen. Edwards and I’m looking forward to continuing the conversations she started in the months ahead,” Tania Del Rio told the Herald, announcing her candidacy for the city council seat that represents Charlestown, East Boston and the North End.

“She’s been a strong voice for our community, specifically on housing, and I want take no steps back in what she’s achieved,” Del Rio continued, vowing to pick up Edwards’ fight for more affordable housing and better homeownership opportunities.

The East Boston mother of two said when it comes to education, she has true “skin in the game” to make sure all students get the best instruction regardless of the Boston Public School they attend.

Trial opens for Harvard professor for hiding ties to China

December 16, 2021

Trial opens for Harvard professor for hiding ties to China
BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program began in earnest Wednesday in Boston federal court.

Lawyers delivered opening statements and called their first witnesses in the case against Charles Lieber, following jury selection Tuesday. The trial is expected to resume Thursday with more witness testimony.

The former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology has pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to authorities and four tax offenses.

Defense attorney Marc Mukasey argued that prosecutors lacked proof of the charges. He maintained that investigators didn’t keep any record of their interviews with Lieber prior to his arrest.

“This case is not about Charlie and China,” he said. “This case is about careless conduct in Cambridge.”

Prosecutors countered that Lieber knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China, to protect his career and reputation.

They said Lieber denied his involvement during inquiries from U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, which had provided him millions of dollars in research funding.

Prosecutors said Lieber also concealed his income from the Chinese program, including $50,000 a month from the Wuhan University of Technology, up to $158,000 in living expenses and more than $1.5 million in grants.

In exchange for the compensation, they say, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university.

The case is among the highest profile to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative.”

The effort launched in 2018 to curb economic espionage from China has faced criticism that it harms academic research and amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.

