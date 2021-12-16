Celebrities
OG Panty-Sizzler Denzel Washington & ‘Former’ Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Were All Smiles At Buzzy “A Journal For Jordan” Premiere
Denzel knows who MBJ is
Former sexiest man alive Michael B. Jordan and his panty-melting predecessor Denzel Washington were very happy to be on the red carpet together at the star-studded world premiere for buzzy romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan.”
The stars were all smiles while posing for photos and showing each other love in a feel-good red carpet moment. At one point, Denzel looked like the cool uncle with his favorite nephew at the family reunion.
“Being directed by Denzel, it’s like you had a master class at everything,” said Michael B. Jordan about working with the living legend in an interview with EW.
“He shows up every day to work to give it his all. He leaves with nothing in the tank, so you’ve got to match that energy and that drive. So it definitely pushed me to do more. That was an incredible experience. Character development, breaking down characters, just getting to the micro of everything, being as specific as possible. It raised my game in a lot of ways, so I’m extremely grateful for that process.”
Directed by Denzel Washington with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, “A Journal For Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.
Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.
Peep the trailer below:
“A Journal For Jordan” is now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22.
Celebrities
Macklemore Reflects On How Success Has Given Him A Platform To Help Those In Need
Would Macklemore ever walk away from music to dedicate himself to a life of helping others? He explains to HL EXCLUSIVELY why he sees his music career as a way to ‘give back’ to those less fortunate.
If you ever have the pleasure of speaking with Macklemore, even for a few minutes, you’ll quickly discover that the man is genuine when it comes to his passions. The Seattle native loves making music, the Seahawks, his wife and kids – their third child, Hugo, just arrived in September – and helping people. That last part, helping people, has woven itself throughout most if not all aspects of his life. Macklemore’s music aims to help people – from shining light on systemic racism with his “White Privilege” songs and his recently released motivational single, “Next Year” – but even he knows you need to put boots on the ground.
Or, in this case, shoes. “I think that whenever you’re of service to other people, it’s the best opportunity to connect with humanity, get outside of yourself,” he says while speaking with HollywoodLife about his partnership with Brooks Running.
“As a kid, we would do service work here, there, but as I got older and in particular became a member of the recovery community, a huge part of that is service work,” says Macklemore. “We get so caught up in our own world of work and family and ‘how do I execute this and that’ and all the busyness that we incorporate into our lives, — when, really, the greatest way to get outside of that and be able to look down from a different perspective is to help others.”
For Macklemore, helping others is an “opportunity to come from a real place, an authentic place, and tap into gratitude, which, it’s an amazing part of this human experience,” he says. The rapper will help those in his hometown by teaming with Brooks, an environmentally conscious running and athletic gear company, to hand out much-needed items to those in need.
“Brooks is a staple in the Seattle community,” says Macklemore. “They reached out about doing some service work with Mary’s Place, which is an organization that I have supported and loved the work that they’re doing locally here in the community for a long time. So it was a perfect idea and a great way to give back in this holiday season.”
Those not in Seattle can also get in on Brooks’ philanthropy. People can share a story about “someone that’s helped you out or someone that’s doing great work in their community, wherever that might be,” he says. “Brooks is going to be picking some people and giving some surprises out. So it’s a cool way to engage and let people know the impact that they’re making.”
It can feel like he walks between worlds – that of Macklemore, the Grammy award-winning musician who performs in front of sold-out shows, and that of Ben Haggerty, a man who has gone through the hell of addiction, only to come out the other side a better person, one focused on making the world a better place. Would he choose one side over the other, to give up music and dedicate himself to helping others through these philanthropic programs?
When asked this, Macklemore takes a second to think. “I think that I have to balance how I am best of service,” he says. “And, of course, music is self-serving as well. There’s personal benefit and gain that comes from it.”
“I think that having a platform is a very valuable thing depending on how you use it,” he adds. “There are ways to have a platform and utilize that to create more opportunity, to create more sources of revenue that can be donated to people that are in need. So, a huge way for me and my quote-unquote ‘brand’ to be useful is to continue to make music and continue to be out there on tour and put out music that people resonate with. And then also in that same process, utilizing my leverage as an artist and social capital to be able to give back.”
Even when Macklemore wasn’t a famous rapper, he tried to make a difference. “Even before I had any money myself, I had a studio, I had a microphone and a digital 8-track,” He says. “I used to work with incarcerated youth in Washington on recording them. That’s a big part of just the music community, but the community in general, there’s so many people that would love to get in the studio and record that don’t have the opportunity.”
Sometimes, the opportunity happens to fall in the lap of some people. Macklemore’s six-year-old daughter, Sloane, went viral in October after he posted a video of her critiquing his new single. “Next Year” is Macklemore’s way of channeling “the overarching last two years that went into the content of that record,” he says, and that’s evident on the chorus (“Next year’s gonna be better than this year.”) However, Sloane didn’t catch that vibe.
“Not your best, but I still love ya,” she says at the start of the video, and it gets even more savage from there. With more than 600k views on Instagram, does this mean that Sloane is ready for her own YouTube channel? Is she the next great music influencer?
“I’m not going to tell her that you said this,” he says with a laugh after he’s asked about setting up a channel for his little girl. “I’m sure she would love her on YouTube channel. I have a built-in following where [fans will ] watch what Sloane does. But, at this point, Sloane’s probably the most successful person on my Instagram page.”
“If I post a video or a picture of Sloane, the engagement is very good,” he says. “But I’m trying to keep her six and a half years old and not have her turn into an internet celebrity anytime soon. She’s already talking about, she wants a cell phone, which I was trying to hold off until she was at least 15.”
For more information on Macklemore’s partnership with Brooks Running, click here.
Celebrities
Bethenny Frankel on Not Wanting Prenup, First Marriage
Bethenny Frankel is finally spilling all about her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy.
After finally putting an end to her nearly 10-year court battle over both her daughter, 11-year-old Bryn, and her finances, the former Real Housewives of New York City star took to her podcast, where she described her split from Jason as “torture” before explaining why she initially didn’t want a prenup and looking back on her first marriage to Peter Sussman.
“I have had a horrific, hall of fame, nightmare divorce and I have been struggling with talking about this for years,” Bethenny began on the December 14 episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel. “There’s nothing in my life that has affected me as a mother, a woman, a human being, emotionally, physically, mentally… There’s nothing that I’m more of an expert on in the world than divorce.”
“It was torture… I’ve been through hell. I’ve been to hell and back. I can’t express to you how bad my experience has been,” she continued.
Looking back on the moments leading up to her saying, “I do,” to Jason, the RHONY alum said that when she decided to marry her now-ex, she felt he was a regular person “who seemed like [he] could handle all of what was going on with me,” including her reality career.
“I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life and they didn’t come from much and so they would never want anything from me because this is just not the way that it goes,” she admitted.
Because Bethenny felt that Jason would never want anything from her, she was put off by the idea of a prenup.
“I had a lawyer that said to me about my prenup, ‘It’s terrible,’ and, ‘I wouldn’t let you sign this,’ and of course I said, ‘No. No one’s taking anything from me, and I’m trusting and I don’t want to deal with this,’” she recalled. “And it was embarrassing. The word ‘prenup’ is embarrassing to me. It’s an uncomfortable, awkward concept.”
But after spending “millions of dollars” and “millions of tears,” Bethenny, who ultimately did sign a prenup with her now-ex, said she was “totally, totally wrong.”
“If I had known that getting into marriage is the same thing as getting into business together with a business partner, my eyes would have been more open… I misjudged,” she confessed.
According to Bethenny, her divorce ended up being “the biggest struggle, obstacle, fight, emotionally tormenting experience I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” especially due to the way it impacted her daughter.
“You have to put the child first. You have to find a way, no matter how angry you are, you have to find a way to make your child’s well-being more important than your anger for the other person,” she explained. “I’ve been the victim of anger trumping the benefits of a child.”
Also during the podcast episode, Bethenny looked back on her seven-month marriage to Peter.
“I got married in my twenties to a nice man who, I loved his family… I was kind of marrying him and them because I didn’t have my own family,” she shared. “And it didn’t work out.”
Following the split, Bethenny said she returned her ring and a pair of earrings she’d received from his parents while he returned a watch that she had purchased for him.
“I didn’t have anything. It was just… we were divorced and there’s no money needed to change hands, no one [needed] to give me anything,” she revealed. “I was 26 years old. He came from a wealthy family, and there was never a conversation that I would take anything from him.”
Photo Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Celebrities
‘Aquaman 2’: The Release Date, Cast & Everything Else You Need To Know
Jason Momoa is returning to Atlantis in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’ Here’s everything to know about DCEU’s upcoming sequel film.
Aquaman was just too good to not get a sequel. Jason Momoa, 42, starred as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 2018 DC Extended Universe movie, which has snagged a sequel coming out in 2022. Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is being produced by DC Comics and distributed by Warner Bros. It will continue the story of Momoa’s Aquaman, the leader of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Aquaman was released on December 21, 2018, and received praise from fans and critics alike and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.
Ideas of an Aquaman sequel came while the first movie was shooting. Jason made it clear he was onboard with playing the underwater superhero again. In February 2019, Warner Bros. kicked off plans to write the sequel’s script, and over a year later, James Wan officially signed on as director once again. Soon after, Jason and more returning cast members officially joined the movie, while other newcomers were cast. The highly-anticipated movie has since wrapped filming, and while plot details have been kept largely under wraps, fans are counting down until Aquaman 2 swims in theaters.
‘Aquaman 2’ Release Date & Filming
Production on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom began in June 2021. Filming took place in London and officially wrapped in December 2021. Jason posted an Instagram video the day before filming began and said, “I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing. I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow.” He also noted that his hair would be changed from brown to blonde for the role. Even before production began, Warner Bros. gave Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom a December 16, 2022 release date. The COVID-19 pandemic has not altered those plans, which means Aquaman 2 is still slated to arrive in theaters just before Christmas 2022.
‘Aquaman 2’ Cast & Crew
As mentioned before, Jason will be back as Arthur Curry/Aquaman for the sequel film. Amber Heard, 35, will also be back as Mera, Aquaman’s love-interest. There were rumors Amber wouldn’t be cast in the film due to her domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. A petition was even launched to remove Amber from Aquaman 2, and as of the time of publishing, it has over 1 million signatures. However, Amber officially confirmed in November 2020 she’d be playing Mera again once the movie starts filming.
Other returning cast members include Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Aquaman’s half-brother, Dolph Lundgreen as King Nereus, Mera’s father, Yahya Abdul-Manteen II as David Kane/Black Manta, a pirate/mercenary and foe of Aquaman’s, Tamuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Aquaman’s father, and Randall Park as Doctor Stephen Shin, a marine biologist searching for Atlantis. It’s unconfirmed if Nicole Kidman will return as Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother.
Some new characters will be introduced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Vincent Regan will play Atman, the first king of Atlantis. Jani Zhao joins the film as Stingray, while Indya Moore will play Karshon. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbæk has also been cast in an undisclosed role. James Wan directed the film, while the screenplay was by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.
‘Aquaman 2’ Plot
In true DCEU nature, not much is known about Aquaman 2. Warner Bros. has yet to drop the full trailer, so fans have little information on what will happen in the sequel. At the 2020 DC FanDome panel, James Wan said that Aquaman 2 is “a little bit more serious” than the first movie and “a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today.” A year later, at the 2021 DC FanDome panel, Warner Bros. released some concept art and behind-the-scenes footage from the film. James Wan said at the event, “Black Manta is still seeking his vengeance to try and kill Aquaman. That’s going to be very exciting for the audience. It’s a globetrotting story. We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy.” Jason spoke at the event as well and said he has “so much invested” in the sequel. “I love this character. I love what it represents,” he said.
‘Aquaman 2’ Spinoff
There were plans to expand the Aquaman world with a spinoff called The Trench. The project was in development in early 2019 and was supposed to focus on the amphibious monsters that Arthur and Mera fought in the first movie, according to Collider. But in April 2021, Warner Bros. opted not to move further with The Trench, though the company did say that the spinoff project could “move forward in the future.”
OG Panty-Sizzler Denzel Washington & ‘Former’ Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Were All Smiles At Buzzy “A Journal For Jordan” Premiere
COVID-19 Thursday update: 39 more deaths and 3,805 new infections
Macklemore Reflects On How Success Has Given Him A Platform To Help Those In Need
Bethenny Frankel on Not Wanting Prenup, First Marriage
Ben Affleck Dispenses Bar Wisdom But Can’t Save Watered-Down ‘The Tender Bar’
Former NFL star player Vincent Jackson had stage 2 CTE, research shows
Is It a Flying Boat? Boston Startup Set To Test Electric Boat-Plane Hybrid in 2022
‘Aquaman 2’: The Release Date, Cast & Everything Else You Need To Know
Masket: Democracy heal theyself
Rochester man killed by fallen tree Wednesday night
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.