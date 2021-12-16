News
Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones practices Wednesday despite hurt thumb
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared on his first injury report of the season Tuesday with a hurt thumb.
While Jones reappeared on Wednesday’s report, there seems to be little cause for concern.
According to the team, Jones was a full participant for the second straight practice. He wore a white glove over the thumb, which is on his non-throwing hand. Jones later said the thumb is fine.
In Indianapolis, tight end Jack Doyle was a new addition to the Colts’ report with an ankle injury.
Both teams’ complete reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Did not participate
LB Chase Winovich (illness)
LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)
OL Yodny Cajuste (illness)
Limited participation
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
C David Andrews (shoulder)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
Full participation
QB Mac Jones (left thumb)
COLTS
Did not participate
LB Bobby Okereke (illness)
Limited participation
TE Jack Doyle (ankle)
Full participation
C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness)
TE Kylen Granson (personal matter)
News
Ante up: MGM sees bump from poker revenues
MGM Springfield generated more revenue from its table games last month than it has in more than two years and posted a month-over-month increase in revenue while the other two gaming centers in Massachusetts saw gaming revenues dip in November.
All together, MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor generated about $87.81 million in gross gaming revenue last month which worked out to a little more than $24.5 million in state revenue, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced Wednesday.
November’s results appear to mark the end of a streak of record-setting and near-record gaming and state revenues that began in July.
MGM Springfield was the only property to post an increase over October’s gross gaming revenue, reporting about $21.69 million last month compared to $21.44 million in October.
More than $5.7 million of MGM’s November take came from its table games, the best month for those games since October 2019. November was the first full month that live poker had returned to the western Massachusetts casino since the start of the pandemic.
Encore Boston Harbor, which is aiming to bring poker back to its gaming floor by Feb. 1, saw revenues dip from a record $62.8 million in October to $55.17 million in November — about $30 million from slot machines and $25.17 million from table games.
News
Minnesota Republicans ask Mayo Clinic to drop employee vaccine mandate
A group of 38 Minnesota Republican lawmakers this week highlighted a letter they sent to the head of the Mayo Clinic, urging the health system to drop its vaccination mandate for employees in the wake of other groups around the country dropping their requirements.
The lawmakers on Monday issued a news release pointing to the correspondence and said Mayo should drop its employee vaccination requirement after federal courts placed a pause on a federal mandate. The federal rule that was set to take effect this month said facilities could lose Medicare and Medicaid dollars if their workers weren’t immunized against the disease.
“This top-down, heavy-handed, all-or-none employee policy does not fit the reputation or image we know the Mayo Clinic to have,” state Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, wrote in the letter, dated Dec. 8. “Mayo now has the opportunity to take the lead on this issue by reverting back to its original reasonable vaccine policy which allows for medical, religious, and consciousness opt-outs for its employees.”
Bennett wrote that the group didn’t oppose COVID-19 vaccinations but believed some had valid concerns about the immunizations. And she said the mandate could worsen staffing shortages in Minnesota health care facilities.
A Mayo Clinic leader last week told a Minnesota Senate committee that vaccine requirements at the health system level hadn’t resulted in any resignations there. He said many other staffing issues, like burnout, had become more common amid the pandemic.
The push to have Mayo stop enforcing the mandate comes as Minnesota reported a continued surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Health care leaders on Wednesday — when the state recorded its 10,000th death to the pandemic — urged Minnesotans to take precautions like getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks in public settings and avoiding large social gatherings to prevent contracting COVID-19.
“Our patients with and without COVID are suffering and dying because of the lack of access to hospitals,” Dr. Alice Mann said. “Part of our training as family physicians is to help patients avoid illness through preventive care. The crushing reality is that the large majority of the hospitalized COVID patients could have been prevented with vaccinations.”
Democrats said the GOP lawmakers involved were “working to disrupt vaccination efforts” with their comments.
“Their attack on Mayo Clinic is particularly disturbing,” Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, said in a news release on Wednesday. “It’s past time for Republicans to abandon extremism and help fight this threat to our public health.”
News
Five things you missed in the ninth episode of the Minnesotan ‘Bachelorette’ (now in Mexico)
Here are five things you missed from the ninth episode of the 18th season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired Tuesday night on ABC. The show features fan favorite and St. Louis Park native Michelle Young.
1. This week’s show is devoted to the “fantasy suites,” where Young has overnight dates with her final three would-be suitors. The action has moved to Mexico and Young opened the episode by declaring, “I feel really good coming to Mexico to finish falling in love.” It’s kind of an odd statement when you think about it, no? She also said she is falling in love with all three guys and she never thought she could have those feelings for more than one person. And this: “Mexico is the place where I could be engaged.” Local guy Joe Coleman says that since the three remaining dudes are fighting for the same “girl,” they’ve gone from “bros to foes.”
2. First date is Brandon. Turns out this is his first trip out of the country. The pair start by riding horses, another new experience for Brandon, who says, “I don’t have an inner cowboy, but my inner cowboy came out and I was like, let’s ride.” The pair then sit on the beach and engage in inane chit chat and heavy kissing. Says Brandon: “I am, like, so in love with this girl. She’s walked through my heart. She’s seen it all, she’s seen me for me.” Later, he announces “since day one when I met you, I knew that you were the one,” and that he’s in love with Young. They make out some more in a hot tub as fireworks blast off in the sky above them. From there, the action moves off camera. The next morning, the couple has a food fight in their hotel bed.
3. Uh-oh, Coleman’s date opens with a warning sign from Young: “Joe and I have moved at a little bit of a slower pace.” They go ziplining, which isn’t exactly the most romantic thing to do, and Young says he’s “goofy” and “a little slice of home,” which to me sounds like friend zone talk. Oh, and she hopes the date will give her “the clarity to see if he could be somebody I see spending the rest of my life with.” After feeding some horses, they have some dinner, when Minnesotan Coleman says he wants to make the world a better place. Cut to the next morning, with the couple in bed and a shirtless Coleman slyly saying he could have used a couple more hours of sleep.
4. Two down, one to go. “When I’m with Nayte I feel how I’m supposed to feel when you’re with your soulmate,” Young says. “I don’t want the day to end.” They spend the afternoon making out on a boat and Young tells the audience the most important thing about tonight is whether or not Nayte will say he loves her. It must have been a hot day as there’s sweat on their foreheads when they sit down for glasses of wine. Young cuts to the chase and asks Nayte if he’s ready to be engaged. After a long, rambling non-answer, Nayte finally says he’s ready to fall in love, be in love and get engaged. Young says “a huge weight has just been lifted off my heart” and the following morning, they both say they love each other. If that’s not bad enough for the other two guys, Young says, “I firmly believe this is what a soulmate feels like.”
5. Now it’s time for Young to send one of the former bros, current foes packing. “I’ve now fallen in love with all three men who are here, which is something I didn’t think was possible. Now, I have to break someone’s heart,” Young says while dramatically applying lip balm. At the rose ceremony, Brandon pulls Young aside for a last-minute chat, much to the chagrin of the other two. It wasn’t necessary, though, as Young sends poor Joe Coleman to the Bachelorette dumpster. “I’m sorry. I didn’t want to break your heart. It’s just, I can’t be your person,” Young says while choking back sobs. Next week this whole debacle is over when Young chooses the season’s winner, which sure looks like Nayte at this point.
Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones practices Wednesday despite hurt thumb
Ante up: MGM sees bump from poker revenues
Minnesota Republicans ask Mayo Clinic to drop employee vaccine mandate
Five things you missed in the ninth episode of the Minnesotan ‘Bachelorette’ (now in Mexico)
Flavor Flav’s Girlfriends: Everything To Know About The Women He’s Dated & Had Children With
Gophers plan for 10 early enrollees in 2022 recruiting class
Different running backs, same preparation for Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins ahead of Jets matchup
Bitcoin, Ether Spike After Fed Announce No Change To Interest Rates
Photos: The buzz is back on the field of play in 2021
CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green to retire at end of 2021-22 school year
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.