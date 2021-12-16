Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones practices Wednesday despite hurt thumb

Here are five things you missed from the ninth episode of the 18th season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired Tuesday night on ABC. The show features fan favorite and St. Louis Park native Michelle Young.

1. This week’s show is devoted to the “fantasy suites,” where Young has overnight dates with her final three would-be suitors. The action has moved to Mexico and Young opened the episode by declaring, “I feel really good coming to Mexico to finish falling in love.” It’s kind of an odd statement when you think about it, no? She also said she is falling in love with all three guys and she never thought she could have those feelings for more than one person. And this: “Mexico is the place where I could be engaged.” Local guy Joe Coleman says that since the three remaining dudes are fighting for the same “girl,” they’ve gone from “bros to foes.”

2. First date is Brandon. Turns out this is his first trip out of the country. The pair start by riding horses, another new experience for Brandon, who says, “I don’t have an inner cowboy, but my inner cowboy came out and I was like, let’s ride.” The pair then sit on the beach and engage in inane chit chat and heavy kissing. Says Brandon: “I am, like, so in love with this girl. She’s walked through my heart. She’s seen it all, she’s seen me for me.” Later, he announces “since day one when I met you, I knew that you were the one,” and that he’s in love with Young. They make out some more in a hot tub as fireworks blast off in the sky above them. From there, the action moves off camera. The next morning, the couple has a food fight in their hotel bed.

3. Uh-oh, Coleman’s date opens with a warning sign from Young: “Joe and I have moved at a little bit of a slower pace.” They go ziplining, which isn’t exactly the most romantic thing to do, and Young says he’s “goofy” and “a little slice of home,” which to me sounds like friend zone talk. Oh, and she hopes the date will give her “the clarity to see if he could be somebody I see spending the rest of my life with.” After feeding some horses, they have some dinner, when Minnesotan Coleman says he wants to make the world a better place. Cut to the next morning, with the couple in bed and a shirtless Coleman slyly saying he could have used a couple more hours of sleep.

4. Two down, one to go. “When I’m with Nayte I feel how I’m supposed to feel when you’re with your soulmate,” Young says. “I don’t want the day to end.” They spend the afternoon making out on a boat and Young tells the audience the most important thing about tonight is whether or not Nayte will say he loves her. It must have been a hot day as there’s sweat on their foreheads when they sit down for glasses of wine. Young cuts to the chase and asks Nayte if he’s ready to be engaged. After a long, rambling non-answer, Nayte finally says he’s ready to fall in love, be in love and get engaged. Young says “a huge weight has just been lifted off my heart” and the following morning, they both say they love each other. If that’s not bad enough for the other two guys, Young says, “I firmly believe this is what a soulmate feels like.”

5. Now it’s time for Young to send one of the former bros, current foes packing. “I’ve now fallen in love with all three men who are here, which is something I didn’t think was possible. Now, I have to break someone’s heart,” Young says while dramatically applying lip balm. At the rose ceremony, Brandon pulls Young aside for a last-minute chat, much to the chagrin of the other two. It wasn’t necessary, though, as Young sends poor Joe Coleman to the Bachelorette dumpster. “I’m sorry. I didn’t want to break your heart. It’s just, I can’t be your person,” Young says while choking back sobs. Next week this whole debacle is over when Young chooses the season’s winner, which sure looks like Nayte at this point.