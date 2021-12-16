Patriots LB Matt Judon urges teammates to stay home during COVID-19 spike

FOXBORO — The Patriots know better than most teams the havoc COVID-19 can wreak on a locker room.

Including opt-outs, they lost more games to the coronavirus last season than any other club. This year, the Pats had five players land on COVID-19 reserve, including two starting offensive linemen and safety Kyle Dugger. Running back J.J. Taylor remains on the reserve list almost three weeks after testing positive.

Heading down the stretch of their season, Patriots linebacker Matt Judon urged teammates to protect themselves outside the facility amid a national spike in COVID cases.

“If you’re going outside, please wear a mask,” a masked Judon said Wednesday. “Try not to spend time in places where you really don’t have to when you can be at home. And as we all know from last year, it’s a very tough time just staying at home, so just protect yourself as much as you can. And when you don’t have to be somewhere, please go home.

The NFL placed 73 players on COVID-19 reserve over Monday and Tuesday, by far the highest two-day total this year. Because of the recent surge, which has also claimed a few coaches, seven teams are now in intensive COVID protocols that require virtual meetings and mandated masking. The NFL and NFLPA have reportedly discussed strengthening the league’s protocols, including daily testing, even for vaccinated players.

Specific to this season, Pats safety Devin McCourty believes the team has handled itself well.

“We just try to tell everybody to think about the team, whatever you do. Whatever decision you make, try to think about how it will impact the team and go from there,” McCourty said.

He added the spike in COVID-19 cases is not a Patriots issue or even a league problem. It’s a global struggle that extends far beyond the field and facility.

“Numbers are up everywhere,” McCourty said. “I always say we can’t think because we play in the NFL and we want to be healthy that we’re just going to shield ourselves and not get COVID. You try to tell guys be smart and do different things. But it’s the realization of, like, numbers are climbing. Let’s try to stay inside as much as we can and different things like that.”

On Wednesday, Pats coach Bill Belichick offered little on the subject when asked if the team will place an added emphasis on its protocols.

“The league’s put out some new things. We’ll be in compliance with them,” he said. “I feel like it’s been an emphasis all year.”