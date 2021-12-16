Penn State wanted to keep him home, but Anthony Smith is a Gopher

Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt telephoned Pennsylvania prospect Anthony Smith for a recruiting call a while back and asked an innocuous question: “Do you have anything you want to talk about?”

Smith, a four-star defensive end, was struck by the non-football nature of the conversation, and the young Black man did have something on his mind: issues within Shippensburg Area High School, where, he said, “A few kids were saying the N-word and nothing was being taken into action.”

Over the next hour, with Smith sitting in his car, they talked about the Black Lives Matter movement, how Minneapolis was the epicenter of the movement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, and how the Gophers football program worked to bring awareness and change on race relations in the 2020 season.

“It just meant so much to me as a player,” Smith told the Pioneer Press on Wednesday.

The relationship Smith built with Wilt and head coach P.J. Fleck influenced him to sign a national letter of intent Wednesday to attend Minnesota along with 18 other players in the 2022 class. Smith is one of two four-star recruits in the Gophers’ class, and Penn State didn’t want the sixth-rated player in the state to leave.

“The Nittany Lions were very serious,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said. Brent Pry, then-defensive coordinator and now head coach at Virginia Tech, was one of the first people to travel from State College two hours south to Shippensburg. Foust recalled being on Zoom calls with Pry and Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Smith was listening to the homespun pitch. “They were definitely in my top 5 before I committed; it’s my home state school,” he said. But it wasn’t enough to keep him home.

During the Gophers’ signing day luncheon Wednesday, Fleck beamed over the promise Smith has on the field, mentioning him in the same breath as former Iowa star A.J. Epenesa and Purdue standout George Karlaftis. “This guy is an absolute stud,” Fleck said.

The coach also acknowledged he was a little surprised that Smith didn’t waiver in his commitment. “We hit it off really quick and have a great relationship,” Fleck said.

Foust, who has coached at Shippensburg for 22 years, said Smith “is the one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached, even at his size. He can do things most kids his size can’t. He is a freak athlete.”

At 6 foot 7 and 280 pounds, Smith led an 11-1 team in tackles (64), tackles for lost yards (12½) and sacks (9½). He also played tight end (13 receptions, three TDs) and was a short-yardage running back (18 rushes, seven scores).

Smith also plays basketball, throws shot put and discus on the track and field team, and plays tennis and snowboards. “I do it all,” he said with a laugh.

At the U, Smith’s host was running back Trey Potts, a fellow Pennsylvanian, and during Smith’s in-home visit, he showed Fleck a detached basketball rim in the family’s basement.

“I asked him, ‘Where did the rim come from?’ ” Fleck recalled Wednesday. Smith’s response: “Well, I destroyed the backboard, and it fell off.”

Foust said Smith will visit throughout the school day and will see him in their neighborhood. Smith is friends with Foust’s son, Carter.

“He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve coached,” Foust said. “I started to get to know Anthony as a ninth grader. To say he has grown up tremendously over the last four years would be an understatement. He’s grown up emotionally, in maturity and mentally more than any kid I’ve coached.”

Smith, who wants to study business, said his favorite high school play was a blindside sack of Solanco’s quarterback during his sophomore season. “He rolls to the right and I’m coming from the left,” Smith recalled. “I kill him and I stood up and screamed, saw the fans going crazy.”

When Smith watched the Gophers on TV this fall, he thought about doing something similar at Huntington Bank Stadium. “I see myself there every single play when I watch Minnesota,” he said.